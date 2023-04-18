Machine Gun Kelly, born Richard Colson Baker in 1990, is an American rapper, singer, and actor from Cleveland, Ohio. He began his music career in 2006 and gained attention in the underground hip-hop scene with his mixtapes. In 2012, he released his debut album “Lace Up” and has since released multiple successful albums, including “Hotel Diablo” and “Tickets to My Downfall.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s music often features a blend of rap, rock, and pop, with lyrics touching on personal experiences, mental health, and relationships. He is known for his high-energy performances and willingness to push boundaries with his music and fashion choices.

In addition to his music career, Machine Gun Kelly has also pursued acting, appearing in films such as “The Dirt” and “Bird Box.” He has also collaborated with other musicians, including Halsey, Travis Barker, and Yungblud.

Machine Gun Kelly has been recognized for his contributions to music and entertainment, winning awards such as the MTV Video Music Award for Best Alternative Video in 2020. He continues to evolve as an artist and gain new fans with his unique sound and creative vision.

10. “Cleveland”

“Cleveland” is a hard-hitting and anthemic rap track by Machine Gun Kelly, released in 2019. The song is a tribute to the artist’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and features lyrics celebrating the city’s culture, history, and resilience. The production is characterized by a driving beat and aggressive guitar riffs, adding to the song’s energetic and defiant vibe. The chorus, “we’re from Cleveland, we don’t play,” serves as a rallying cry for the city’s residents. Overall, “Cleveland” is a powerful and personal track that showcases Machine Gun Kelly’s unique voice and passion for his roots.

9. “Forget Me Too”

“Forget Me Too” is a pop punk anthem by American artist Machine Gun Kelly, featuring vocals from Australian singer Halsey. The song showcases both artists’ signature sound, with high-energy instrumentation and passionate vocals. The lyrics revolve around a toxic relationship, with the singers trading verses about trying to move on but ultimately unable to forget each other. The chorus is particularly catchy, with the repetition of the phrase “forget me too” serving as a memorable hook. Overall, the song is a powerful representation of the pain and confusion that can arise from love gone wrong.

8. “Bloody Valentine”

“Bloody Valentine” is a song by Machine Gun Kelly, released in 2020 as the lead single from his fifth studio album “Tickets to My Downfall.” The track features a pop-punk sound, with catchy guitar riffs and the melodic vocals of Kelly, with lyrics about the highs and lows of love. The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious chorus make it a fan-favorite, showcasing Kelly’s ability to blend multiple genres and create music that resonates with audiences on a personal level. “Bloody Valentine” is a testament to Kelly’s versatility as an artist and his willingness to take risks with his music.

7. “Glass House”

“Glass House” is an emotional and introspective rap track by Machine Gun Kelly, released in 2019. The song features haunting vocals from British singer Naomi Wild, set against a minimalistic production of piano and strings. The lyrics explore themes of pain, loss, and regret, with MGK reflecting on his personal struggles and the challenges of fame. The chorus, “so we hold on to our better days, ’cause easy come and easy go away,” adds to the song’s melancholic and reflective tone. Overall, “Glass House” is a vulnerable and raw track that showcases Machine Gun Kelly’s versatility as an artist.

6. “I Think I’m OKAY”

“I Think I’m OKAY” is a song by Machine Gun Kelly, released in 2019 as a single from his fourth studio album “Hotel Diablo.” The track features the vocals of Kelly, Yungblud, and Travis Barker, with a blend of rap, rock, and pop-punk sounds. The song’s lyrics address themes of self-reflection, mental health, and the struggles of fame, with a catchy chorus and high-energy production. “I Think I’m OKAY” is a standout track for its infectious sound and honest lyrics, showcasing Kelly’s ability to create music that is both introspective and engaging.

5. “Emo Girl”

Partnering with fellow pop-punk royalty, Willow, Machine Gun Kelly creates a song that gets your heels dancing, your heart pumping, and your imagination firing on all cylinders. This is a song for kids, the leaves turning colors and your best friends cheering the new year. It’s all about young love.

4. “Rap Devil”

“Rap Devil” is a song by Machine Gun Kelly, released in 2018 as a diss track aimed at fellow rapper Eminem. The track features a hard-hitting beat and aggressive lyrics, with Kelly addressing Eminem’s criticism of him in previous songs. The song’s confrontational tone and raw energy created controversy in the hip-hop community, with many praising Kelly for his boldness and others criticizing him for disrespecting a rap legend. “Rap Devil” showcased Kelly’s willingness to stand up for himself and his music, even in the face of criticism from established artists.

3. “Ay!”

“Ay!” is a high-energy rap song by American artist Machine Gun Kelly, featuring Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter, Lil Mosey. The song’s production is driven by a trap-influenced beat and fast-paced, aggressive lyrics from both artists. The lyrics describe their success, wealth, and lifestyle as they navigate the music industry and fame. The chorus is catchy and anthemic, with the repeated chant of “Ay!” serving as a memorable hook. Overall, the song showcases the confidence and bravado of two rising stars in the rap game, and is sure to get listeners hyped up and energized.

2. “Bad Things”

“Bad Things” is a sultry and seductive pop-rap track by Machine Gun Kelly, featuring the vocals of singer Camila Cabello. The song was released in 2016 and became a commercial success, peaking at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The production is characterized by a slow, sensual beat and jazzy instrumentation, with MGK and Cabello’s voices complementing each other. The lyrics are suggestive and provocative, with themes of desire and danger. The chorus, “don’t you know that I’m toxic?,” adds to the song’s edgy and alluring vibe. Overall, “Bad Things” is a standout track in Machine Gun Kelly’s discography, showcasing his ability to seamlessly blend genres and collaborate with other artists.

1. “My Ex’s Best Friend”

“My Ex’s Best Friend” is a song by Machine Gun Kelly, released in 2020 as a single from his fifth studio album “Tickets to My Downfall.” The track features Blackbear’s vocals and a pop-punk sound, with lyrics about the complexities of relationships and the pitfalls of rebounding. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat production make it a fan-favorite, showcasing Kelly’s ability to blend multiple genres and create music that resonates with audiences. “My Ex’s Best Friend” is a testament to Kelly’s versatility as an artist and his willingness to experiment with new sounds and styles.