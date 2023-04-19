Jess Glynne is a British singer-songwriter known for her soulful and powerful vocals and her unique blend of pop, R&B, and dance music. Born in Hampstead, London in 1989, Glynne began her music career as a featured artist on Clean Bandit’s hit single “Rather Be” in 2014. She went on to release her debut album, “I Cry When I Laugh,” in 2015, which featured hit singles such as “Hold My Hand” and “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.”

Glynne’s music is characterized by her powerful and emotive vocals, catchy melodies, and upbeat and empowering lyrics. Her songs often explore themes of love, self-acceptance, and personal growth, with a particular focus on the struggles and triumphs of everyday life. Glynne’s music has been praised for its authenticity and relatability, as well as its ability to connect with listeners on a deeply emotional level.

In addition to her music career, Glynne has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, supporting causes such as mental health and LGBTQ+ rights. She has won several awards throughout her career, including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for “Rather Be.”

Overall, Jess Glynne remains an influential and respected figure in the pop and R&B music scenes, with her music continuing to inspire and connect with fans around the world.

#10 – Home

“Home” is a powerful ballad by English singer-songwriter Jess Glynne. The song features Glynne’s emotive vocals and a stripped-back piano arrangement that builds gradually to a soaring chorus. The lyrics speak to the idea of finding a place of belonging and comfort, whether that’s a physical location or with someone special. Glynne’s voice carries the weight of the emotions expressed in the song, and the chorus is a memorable, anthemic moment that’s sure to stir the listener’s heart. “Home” showcases Glynne’s skill as a songwriter and performer, and it’s a poignant and inspiring song that will resonate with many listeners.

#9 – One Touch ft. Jax Jones

“One Touch” by Jess Glynne featuring Jax Jones is an upbeat and infectious dance-pop track that is guaranteed to get people on their feet. The song’s lively rhythm and catchy melody create a sense of energy and excitement that is impossible to resist. Jess Glynne’s powerful vocals are a perfect match for the song’s dynamic production, and Jax Jones’ contributions add an extra layer of complexity and depth. The lyrics are fun and flirtatious, with Jess singing about the thrill of falling in love and the power of physical attraction. “One Touch” is a feel-good anthem that celebrates the joys of love and connection, and is sure to become a staple of dance floors and radio stations everywhere.

#8 – Ain’t Got Far to Go

“Ain’t Got Far to Go” is a hit song by Jess Glynne from her 2015 album, “I Cry When I Laugh.” The song features a catchy and upbeat pop sound, with Glynne’s powerful and soulful vocals delivering empowering and uplifting lyrics about overcoming obstacles and striving for personal growth. The song’s themes explore the power of self-belief and determination, with Glynne’s lyrics encouraging listeners to keep pushing forward and pursuing their dreams. The music video for “Ain’t Got Far to Go” features Glynne performing the song in a variety of colorful and playful settings, adding to the song’s joyful and energetic tone. Overall, “Ain’t Got Far to Go” is a standout track that showcases Glynne’s ability to create empowering and infectious pop music.

#7 – Right Here

“Right Here” is an empowering dance-pop track by British singer Jess Glynne. Released in 2014, it quickly became a hit, topping the UK Singles Chart and showcasing Glynne’s soulful and powerful vocals. The song’s upbeat production, catchy hooks, and empowering lyrics about being confident in oneself and staying true to one’s own path resonated with listeners worldwide. The song’s video features Glynne performing in an underground club with a diverse and energetic crowd dancing and celebrating, further emphasizing the message of the song. “Right Here” remains a beloved and inspiring anthem for self-love and self-confidence.

#6 – All I Am

“All I Am” by Jess Glynne is a heartfelt and empowering song that celebrates self-love and acceptance. The song’s warm, soulful production and Jess Glynne’s powerful vocals create a sense of vulnerability and authenticity that is instantly relatable. The lyrics focus on the importance of self-acceptance and the journey of learning to love oneself, with Jess singing about her own struggles and triumphs. “All I Am” is a powerful reminder that no matter who we are or where we come from, we all deserve to be loved and accepted for who we are. It is a moving and uplifting anthem that inspires listeners to embrace their true selves and live their best lives.

#5 – Thursday

“Thursday” is a hit song by Jess Glynne from her 2018 album, “Always in Between.” The song features a catchy and empowering pop sound, with Glynne’s powerful and emotive vocals delivering lyrics about self-acceptance and body positivity. The song’s themes explore the pressure to conform to societal beauty standards, with Glynne’s lyrics encouraging listeners to embrace their individuality and celebrate their unique qualities. The music video for “Thursday” features Glynne performing the song in a variety of playful and colorful settings, adding to the song’s uplifting and joyful tone. Overall, “Thursday” is a standout track that showcases Glynne’s ability to create empowering and relatable pop music.

#4 – I’ll Be There

“I’ll Be There” is a hit song by Jess Glynne from her 2018 album, “Always in Between.” The song features a powerful and emotive pop sound, with Glynne’s soulful vocals delivering lyrics about the importance of love, support, and friendship. The song’s themes explore the power of human connection and the ways in which love and support can help us through difficult times. The music video for “I’ll Be There” features Glynne performing the song in a variety of intimate and emotional settings, adding to the song’s heartfelt and authentic tone. Overall, “I’ll Be There” is a standout track that showcases Glynne’s ability to create powerful and emotionally resonant pop music.

#3 – Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself

“Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself” by Jess Glynne is a powerful and uplifting pop anthem that encourages self-love and self-acceptance. The song’s upbeat and infectious melody is matched by Jess’s powerful vocals and uplifting lyrics, which remind listeners that it’s okay to make mistakes and that we all have struggles to overcome. The chorus serves as a powerful reminder to be kind to ourselves and to let go of self-judgment and negativity. “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself” is a song of hope and encouragement that encourages listeners to be kinder and more compassionate towards themselves.

#2 – Take Me Home

“Take Me Home” is a song by English singer Jess Glynne. It was released in 2015 as the fourth single from her debut album, “I Cry When I Laugh.” The track features a blend of pop and soulful elements, with Glynne’s powerful vocals taking center stage. The song is about the comfort of home and finding solace in the presence of loved ones. With its catchy melody and uplifting lyrics, “Take Me Home” is a perfect feel-good anthem that is sure to put a smile on your face and have you singing along.

#1 – Hold My Hand

“Hold My Hand” is a hit song by Jess Glynne from her 2015 album, “I Cry When I Laugh.” The song features a catchy and upbeat pop sound, with Glynne’s powerful and soulful vocals delivering lyrics about the strength and support of a loving relationship. The song’s themes explore the power of love and the importance of emotional connection, with Glynne’s lyrics celebrating the transformative and healing qualities of a deep and meaningful bond. The music video for “Hold My Hand” features Glynne performing the song in a variety of colorful and joyful settings, adding to the song’s uplifting and energetic tone. Overall, “Hold My Hand” is a standout track that showcases Glynne’s ability to create catchy and infectious pop music.