Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter on December 4, 1969, is an American rapper, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur. He began his music career in the late 1980s and has since become one of the most successful and influential hip-hop artists of all time. Jay-Z has released numerous critically acclaimed albums, including “Reasonable Doubt,” “The Blueprint,” and “4:44,” which showcase his distinctive flow and storytelling ability.

In addition to his music career, Jay-Z has also been involved in various business ventures, including co-founding the record label Roc-A-Fella Records and the streaming service Tidal. He is also a successful entrepreneur, with interests in fashion, sports management, and real estate.

Jay-Z’s influence extends beyond the music and business worlds, as he has been a vocal advocate for social justice and political activism. He has been involved in various charitable efforts, including the Shawn Carter Foundation, which provides scholarships to underprivileged students.

Jay-Z has won numerous awards throughout his career, including 22 Grammy Awards and induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His impact on hip-hop culture and the music industry as a whole has solidified his place as one of the greatest artists of all time.

10. “Izzo”

“Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” is an upbeat and confident song by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 2001. The track features a catchy and infectious beat, with Jay-Z’s smooth flow delivering the braggadocious lyrics. The song’s title is a reference to Jay-Z’s nickname “Hova”, which he has often used to refer to himself as the “God MC”. The lyrics speak of Jay-Z’s rise to fame and fortune, as well as his status as a hip-hop icon. “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” is a standout track from Jay-Z’s album “The Blueprint” and is considered one of the rapper’s signature songs.

9. “Feelin’ It”

“Feelin’ It” is a smooth and laid-back song by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 1996 as part of his debut album “Reasonable Doubt”. The song features a mellow and jazzy instrumental, with Jay-Z rapping about his success and the good life that comes with it. The lyrics are introspective and personal, with Jay-Z reflecting on his journey and the sacrifices he’s made to get where he is. “Feelin’ It” showcases Jay-Z’s smooth flow and effortless storytelling ability, and has become a fan favorite and a classic of 90s hip-hop. The song remains a testament to Jay-Z’s early talent and influence in the rap genre.

8. “Onto The Next One”

“Onto The Next One” is a song by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 2009 as the fourth single from his eleventh studio album, “The Blueprint 3”. The song features a hard-hitting, minimalist production with a driving beat and Jay-Z’s signature flow. The lyrics speak of moving on from past struggles and failures, with the chorus repeating the line “On to the next one / On to the next one”. “Onto The Next One” became a commercial success and a fan favorite, showcasing Jay-Z’s ability to create catchy and memorable hip-hop anthems. The song remains one of his most popular and iconic tracks.

7. “Song Cry”

“Song Cry” is a poignant and emotional song by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 2002. The track features a soulful and melancholic melody, with Jay-Z’s vulnerable and introspective lyrics delivering a raw and honest portrayal of his feelings about a failed relationship. The song speaks of the pain of heartbreak and the struggles of moving on, as the rapper reflects on his mistakes and regrets. “Song Cry” is a standout track from Jay-Z’s album “The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse” and is considered one of his most powerful and personal songs, showcasing his ability to explore his emotions and vulnerability through his music.

6. “’03 Bonnie & Clyde”

“03 Bonnie & Clyde” is a classic hip-hop love song by American rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyoncé, released in 2002 as the lead single from Jay-Z’s album “The Blueprint²: The Gift & The Curse”. The song features a sample from the 1987 hit “Me and My Girlfriend” by Tupac Shakur, and showcases Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s chemistry as a musical power couple. The lyrics tell the story of a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, with Jay-Z and Beyoncé declaring their love and loyalty to each other through the ups and downs of life. “03 Bonnie & Clyde” became a massive commercial success and remains a fan favorite, cementing Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s status as one of the most iconic couples in music.

5. “Jigga What, Jigga Who”

“Jigga What, Jigga Who” is a song by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 1998 as the second single from his third studio album, “Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life”. The song features a catchy and energetic beat with a sample of the classic James Brown song “Funky President”. Jay-Z’s flow is confident and charismatic, with the lyrics referencing his success and status as a hip-hop icon. “Jigga What, Jigga Who” became a commercial success and a fan favorite, showcasing Jay-Z’s ability to create infectious and memorable hip-hop tracks. The song remains a staple of his live performances and a highlight of “Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life”.

4. “Dead Presidents”

“Dead Presidents” is a classic and iconic song by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 1996. The track features a smooth and laid-back beat, with Jay-Z’s confident flow delivering the lyrics that speak of his rise to fame and fortune. The title of the song is a reference to the portraits of American presidents that appear on US currency, with the lyrics suggesting that Jay-Z’s success has made him a modern-day equivalent of these historical figures. “Dead Presidents” is a standout track from Jay-Z’s debut album “Reasonable Doubt” and is considered one of his signature songs, showcasing his effortless flow and lyrical prowess.

3. “The Story Of OJ”

“The Story of O.J.” is a powerful and thought-provoking song by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 2017 as part of his album “4:44”. The song features a sample from Nina Simone’s “Four Women” and showcases Jay-Z’s introspective and socially conscious lyricism. The lyrics address issues of race, identity, and wealth inequality, with Jay-Z reflecting on his own journey and experiences as a Black man in America. “The Story of O.J.” became a critical and commercial success, earning praise for its poignant message and powerful delivery. The song remains a testament to Jay-Z’s influence and impact as one of the most important voices in contemporary hip-hop.

2. “Dirt Off Your Shoulder”

“Dirt Off Your Shoulder” is a song by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 2004 as the second single from his eighth studio album, “The Black Album”. The song features a driving beat and a catchy guitar riff, with Jay-Z’s flow smooth and confident. The lyrics speak of overcoming adversity and critics, with the chorus repeating the line “If you feelin’ like a pimp / N***a, go and brush your shoulders off”. “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” became a commercial success and a fan favorite, solidifying Jay-Z’s place as one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The song remains a hip-hop anthem and a highlight of “The Black Album”.

1. “Empire State Of Mind”

“Empire State of Mind” is an iconic and anthemic song by American rapper Jay-Z, featuring singer Alicia Keys. The song was released in 2009 as part of Jay-Z’s album “The Blueprint 3” and became an instant hit, celebrating the city of New York and its cultural and historical significance. The song’s uplifting chorus and Keys’ powerful vocals have become synonymous with the city, and the song has become a cultural touchstone for many who feel a deep connection to New York. “Empire State of Mind” showcases Jay-Z’s lyrical talent and his ability to create a memorable and meaningful song that has become a classic of contemporary hip-hop.