Janet Jackson is an icon in the music industry, known for her distinctive voice, electrifying performances, and powerful lyrics. With over four decades of experience in the music industry, Janet has had numerous chart-topping hits and has become one of the best-selling artists of all time. Her career has spanned multiple genres, from pop to R&B to dance, and her influence on the music industry is immeasurable. In this article, we will be exploring Janet Jackson’s top 10 best songs of all time, celebrating her impressive career and musical legacy.

From her early hits like “Nasty” and “Control” to her later ballads like “Again” and “That’s the Way Love Goes,” Janet Jackson’s music has resonated with audiences worldwide. Her songs tackle themes such as love, heartbreak, empowerment, and social justice, and her powerful vocals and catchy melodies have earned her numerous accolades, including five Grammy Awards. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering her music for the first time, this list of Janet Jackson’s top 10 songs is sure to have you dancing and singing along to some of the greatest hits of all time.

1. Miss You So Much

“Miss You So Much” is a soulful ballad from Janet Jackson’s fifth studio album, “Janet.” The song, released in 1994, was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With emotional lyrics about missing a loved one, Janet’s vocals are both vulnerable and powerful, showcasing her range and ability to convey deep emotion through her music. The song’s melody is haunting and memorable, with a slow and steady beat that allows the listener to fully immerse themselves in the emotion of the song. “Miss You So Much” remains a beloved classic in Janet Jackson’s discography, and a testament to her talent as both a singer and songwriter.

2. Love Will Never Do (Without You)

“Love Will Never Do (Without You)” is a classic 90s pop hit by Janet Jackson, released in 1990 as the seventh single from her fourth studio album, “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.” The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Jackson a Grammy nomination. The track’s infectious and upbeat melody, combined with Janet’s sultry and confident vocals, make it an irresistible dancefloor anthem that still holds up to this day. The music video for the song, directed by Herb Ritts, is an iconic piece of pop culture history, featuring Janet dancing and posing with male model Antonio Sabàto Jr. against a striking black-and-white backdrop. “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” is a testament to Janet Jackson’s enduring talent and influence in the music industry, and remains a beloved classic in her extensive discography.

3. Rhythm Nation

“Rhythm Nation” is a powerful and socially conscious track from Janet Jackson’s fourth studio album, “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.” Released in 1989, the song quickly became an anthem for social justice and equality, addressing issues such as poverty, racism, and police brutality. With a driving beat, powerful lyrics, and Janet’s commanding vocals, “Rhythm Nation” is a call to action for listeners to come together and fight for change. The music video for the song, directed by Dominic Sena, is a visually stunning masterpiece, featuring Janet and her backup dancers performing intricate choreography in a futuristic industrial setting. “Rhythm Nation” has become an enduring symbol of Janet Jackson’s activism and commitment to social justice, and remains a beloved classic in her extensive discography.

4. When I Think of You

“When I Think of You” is a catchy and upbeat track from Janet Jackson’s third studio album, “Control.” Released in 1986, the song became Janet’s first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, cementing her status as a rising star in the music industry. The song’s infectious melody and Janet’s playful vocals make it a joyous celebration of love and happiness, with lyrics about the excitement of thinking about someone special. The music video for the song, directed by Julien Temple, is a colorful and energetic tribute to 1960s pop culture, featuring Janet and her backup dancers performing in various bright and fun settings. “When I Think of You” is a classic 80s pop hit and a testament to Janet Jackson’s enduring talent as a performer and songwriter.

5. If

“If” is a seductive and sultry track from Janet Jackson’s fifth studio album, “Janet.” Released in 1993, the song became a massive hit and earned Janet a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. With a slow and hypnotic beat and Janet’s breathy vocals, “If” is a steamy and sensual ode to sexual desire, with lyrics that playfully tease and tantalize. The music video for the song, directed by Dominic Sena, is a visually stunning masterpiece, featuring Janet in a variety of sensual and provocative looks, performing a sultry dance routine with a group of male backup dancers. “If” remains a beloved classic in Janet Jackson’s discography, and a testament to her ability to create music that is both alluring and empowering.

6. Together Again

“Together Again” is a poignant and emotional track from Janet Jackson’s sixth studio album, “The Velvet Rope.” Released in 1997, the song quickly became a massive hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Janet a Grammy nomination. The song’s gentle and melodic beat, combined with Janet’s heartfelt vocals, make it a touching tribute to lost loved ones, with lyrics that express hope and comfort in the face of grief. The music video for the song, directed by Seb Janiak, is a beautiful and ethereal visual representation of the song’s themes, featuring Janet dancing and celebrating with a group of angels in a dreamlike setting. “Together Again” remains a beloved classic in Janet Jackson’s discography, and a testament to her ability to create music that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

7. Black Cat

“Black Cat” is a powerful and edgy rock-inspired track from Janet Jackson’s fourth studio album, “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.” Released in 1990, the song was a departure from Janet’s usual pop and R&B sound, showcasing her versatility as an artist. With a driving beat, scorching guitar riffs, and Janet’s fierce vocals, “Black Cat” is a high-energy and rebellious anthem that celebrates living life on the edge. The music video for the song, directed by Wayne Isham, is a visually stunning tribute to classic rock, featuring Janet performing in a variety of gritty and dramatic settings. “Black Cat” remains a beloved classic in Janet Jackson’s discography, and a testament to her willingness to take risks and explore new sounds and genres.

8. That’s The Way Love Goes

“That’s the Way Love Goes” is a smooth and sensual track from Janet Jackson’s fifth studio album, “Janet.” Released in 1993, the song was a massive hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Janet a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. The song’s mellow and hypnotic beat, combined with Janet’s sultry and confident vocals, make it a celebration of love and sensuality, with lyrics that explore the ups and downs of romantic relationships. The music video for the song, directed by René Elizondo Jr., is a stylish and sophisticated tribute to 70s disco, featuring Janet and her dancers performing in various chic and glamorous settings. “That’s the Way Love Goes” remains a beloved classic in Janet Jackson’s discography, and a testament to her ability to create music that is both sexy and sophisticated.

9. What Have You Done For Me Lately

“What Have You Done For Me Lately” is an iconic and empowering track from Janet Jackson’s third studio album, “Control.” Released in 1986, the song was a massive hit, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Janet a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. With a punchy and upbeat rhythm and Janet’s assertive vocals, “What Have You Done For Me Lately” is a bold and unapologetic anthem that demands respect and recognition for one’s accomplishments in a relationship. The music video for the song, directed by Brian Jones, is a visually striking masterpiece, featuring Janet dancing and performing in a variety of bold and stylish looks. “What Have You Done For Me Lately” remains a beloved classic in Janet Jackson’s discography, and a testament to her ability to create music that is both catchy and empowering.

10. Nasty

“Nasty” is a feisty and provocative track from Janet Jackson’s third studio album, “Control.” Released in 1986, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Janet a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. With a punchy beat and Janet’s assertive vocals, “Nasty” is a bold and unapologetic declaration of self-confidence and empowerment, with lyrics that challenge societal expectations and gender roles. The music video for the song, directed by Mary Lambert, is a visually striking masterpiece, featuring Janet and her dancers performing in various urban and industrial settings. “Nasty” remains a beloved classic in Janet Jackson’s discography, and a testament to her ability to create music that is both catchy and socially conscious.