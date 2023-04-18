Ice Cube is an American rapper, actor, and filmmaker, born on June 15, 1969, in Los Angeles, California. He first gained prominence as a member of the influential hip-hop group N.W.A, known for their socially conscious lyrics and controversial subject matter. After leaving the group in 1989, Ice Cube launched a successful solo career, releasing hit albums such as “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted” and “Death Certificate.”

In addition to his music career, Ice Cube has also made a name for himself in Hollywood, starring in movies such as “Boyz n the Hood,” “Friday,” and “Are We There Yet?” He has also produced and directed several films, including “The Players Club” and “Straight Outta Compton.”

Ice Cube is known for his political activism and social commentary, often addressing issues of racism and police brutality in his music and films. He has been recognized for his contributions to the industry with multiple awards and accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of N.W.A.

Overall, Ice Cube is a highly influential figure in both the music and film industries, known for his sharp lyrics, unapologetic commentary, and creative vision. He continues to inspire and influence artists and audiences around the world with his artistry and activism.

10. “Check Yo Self (Remix)”

“Check Yo Self (Remix)” by Ice Cube is a hip-hop classic from the 1990s. The song is a powerful social commentary on the realities of life in urban America, highlighting issues such as police brutality, gang violence, and the struggles of the black community. Ice Cube’s smooth flow and clever wordplay are on full display, as he delivers witty and hard-hitting lyrics over a catchy beat. The song features a memorable sample from the funk classic “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, adding to its impact and popularity. Overall, “Check Yo Self (Remix)” is a timeless anthem that still resonates with listeners today.

9. “You Know How We Do It”

“You Know How We Do It” is a classic gangsta rap song by Ice Cube, released in 1993. The track features a smooth, funky beat and Ice Cube’s signature flow, delivering lyrics about the everyday life of a gangster in South Central Los Angeles. With lines like “I’m creeping and I’m creeping and I’m creeping, but I damn near got caught, ’cause my beeper kept beeping” and “Just hit the eats side of the LBC, on a mission trying to find Mr. Warren G,” the song paints a vivid picture of the streets and the constant danger that lurks there. “You Know How We Do It” remains a beloved track and a timeless representation of West Coast gangsta rap.

8. “Once Upon a Time in the Projects”

“Once Upon a Time in the Projects” is a song by Ice Cube, released in 1990 as a single from his debut solo album “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted.” The track features a sample from Parliament’s “Flash Light” and a heavy beat, with Ice Cube’s aggressive flow describing life in the projects of South Central Los Angeles. The lyrics address issues such as poverty, gang violence, and police brutality. “Once Upon a Time in the Projects” showcases Ice Cube’s ability to use his music to comment on the social and political issues facing his community, making him an important voice in the rap world.

7. “Fuck Tha Police”

“Fuck Tha Police” is a controversial and politically charged hip-hop classic by Ice Cube, released in 1988. The song is a scathing critique of the systemic racism and police brutality faced by black Americans, and has become a powerful anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement. The lyrics are confrontational and unapologetic, calling out specific instances of police violence and demanding justice for victims. The song’s aggressive delivery and graphic language sparked outrage among law enforcement and conservative groups, leading to censorship and bans in some cities. Despite this, “Fuck Tha Police” remains a powerful symbol of resistance against police brutality and oppression.

6. “Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It”

“Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It” is a thought-provoking and controversial track by Ice Cube, released in 2008. The song features a hard-hitting beat and Ice Cube’s unapologetic lyrics, addressing the role of gangsta rap music in society and its influence on its listeners. With lines like “My life is played out like a jheri curl, I’m ready to die,” and “If I tell you my story, you gotta promise not to cry,” the song touches on issues such as police brutality, racial profiling, and the criminal justice system. “Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It” sparked debates about the impact of music on society and remains a powerful social commentary to this day.

5. “Endangered Species (Tales From The Darkside)”

“Endangered Species (Tales From The Darkside)” is a song by Ice Cube, released in 1990 as a single from his debut solo album “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted.” The track features a sample from “Be Thankful for What You Got” by William DeVaughn and a heavy beat, with Ice Cube’s powerful flow addressing issues such as racial inequality and police brutality. The lyrics describe the dangers and challenges faced by Black Americans in a system that is rigged against them. “Endangered Species” showcases Ice Cube’s political activism and willingness to use his music to bring attention to important issues.

4. “Friday”

“Friday” is a humorous and lighthearted hip-hop track by Ice Cube, released in 1995. The song is a playful tribute to the end of the workweek and the excitement of the weekend, capturing the joy and anticipation of Friday nights in the inner city. Ice Cube’s flow is laid-back and playful, and the catchy beat and sample from the Isley Brothers’ “Footsteps in the Dark” make it a classic party track. The song’s lyrics and music video also became the inspiration for the iconic stoner comedy film of the same name, further cementing its place in pop culture history.

3. “You Can Do It”

“You Can Do It” is a song by Ice Cube, released in 1999 as a single from his album “War & Peace Vol. 2 (The Peace Disc).” The track features a sample from “Funky President (People It’s Bad)” by James Brown and a catchy beat, with Ice Cube’s confident lyrics inspiring listeners to pursue their dreams and achieve success. The song also features vocals from fellow rapper Mack 10 and singer Ms. Toi. “You Can Do It” was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and becoming a fan-favorite for its empowering message and upbeat vibe.

2. “No Vaseline”

“No Vaseline” is a classic diss track by Ice Cube, released in 1991. The song features a raw, aggressive beat and Ice Cube’s scathing lyrics, targeting his former group, N.W.A, and its members. With lines like “Get rid of that Devil real simple, put a bullet in his temple,” and “You got jealous when I got my own company, but I’m a man, and ain’t nobody humping me,” the song takes aim at the perceived betrayal and mistreatment Ice Cube experienced from N.W.A. “No Vaseline” remains a powerful example of rap beef and a testament to Ice Cube’s lyrical prowess and fearlessness.

1. “It Was A Good Day”

“It Was a Good Day” is a song by Ice Cube, released in 1993 as a single from his third studio album “The Predator.” The track features a sample from “Footsteps in the Dark” by The Isley Brothers and a mellow beat, with Ice Cube’s laid-back flow describing a perfect day in South Central Los Angeles. The lyrics describe a day free from violence, crime, and police harassment, with Ice Cube reflecting on the simple pleasures of life. “It Was a Good Day” remains one of Ice Cube’s most popular and recognizable tracks, showcasing his ability to create vivid storytelling and memorable hooks.