Hozier, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne in Bray, Ireland, is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He gained international recognition with his debut single “Take Me to Church,” released in 2013. The song features a soulful, bluesy instrumental with powerful vocals and socially conscious lyrics that criticize organized religion and its role in society. Hozier’s self-titled debut album, released in 2014, further cemented his reputation as a skilled and introspective artist, with songs that explore themes of love, politics, and human connection. Some of his most popular songs include “Someone New,” “Cherry Wine,” and “From Eden.”

Hozier’s music is characterized by his soulful voice, intricate guitar work, and evocative lyrics. He cites blues, gospel, and folk music as his primary influences, and his music often incorporates elements of those genres. He has been praised for his songwriting abilities and his ability to create powerful, emotionally resonant music.

In addition to his music, Hozier has been involved in various humanitarian and social justice causes, including LGBT rights and environmentalism. He has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career, including a Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Better Love,” which was featured in the film “The Legend of Tarzan.”

Hozier continues to be a respected and beloved artist in the music industry, with a dedicated fanbase and a legacy that has inspired many other musicians.

10. To Be Alone

“To Be Alone” is a song by Hozier, released in 2014 as part of his self-titled debut album. The track features a slow, brooding instrumental with bluesy guitar riffs and haunting vocals that showcase Hozier’s impressive range. The song’s lyrics touch on themes of loneliness, isolation, and the struggle to find meaning in life, with lines like “I’ve dealt in lies and I’ve tasted deceit, I know their riches and what they may keep.” “To Be Alone” was a fan favorite and showcased Hozier’s ability to create emotionally powerful and introspective music.

9. Shrike

“Shrike” is a poignant folk ballad by Irish musician Hozier. Released in 2018, the song features Hozier’s soulful vocals and intricate guitar work. The song’s lyrics use the metaphor of a shrike, a bird known for impaling its prey on thorns, to explore the complex emotions of a failed relationship. The music video features Hozier walking through a forest, with images of birds and natural landscapes interspersed throughout. Overall, “Shrike” is a haunting and beautiful folk track that showcases Hozier’s unique musical style and lyrical depth, resonating with listeners for its emotional resonance and poetic imagery.

8. Sedated

“Sedated” is a 2013 single by Irish singer-songwriter Hozier. The song is a haunting and introspective ballad that explores the theme of emotional numbness and the desire to escape it. Hozier’s vocals are soulful and emotive, conveying a sense of deep pain and vulnerability. The music features a minimalist arrangement, with a simple guitar riff and atmospheric percussion, creating an ethereal and hypnotic atmosphere. The music video features a couple dancing in a bleak and surreal landscape, adding to the dreamlike quality of the song. “Sedated” was a critical success and helped to establish Hozier as a rising star in the indie-folk scene.

7. Cherry Wine

“Cherry Wine” is a song by Hozier, released in 2014 as part of his self-titled debut album. The track features a stripped-down, acoustic instrumental with delicate guitar work and Hozier’s soulful vocals. The song’s lyrics describe a relationship plagued by domestic violence, with lines like “Her eyes and words are so icy, oh, but she burns like rum on a fire.” Despite the dark subject matter, the song is imbued with a sense of beauty and hope, with the chorus repeating the phrase “It’s sweet, sweet, sweet, cherry wine.” “Cherry Wine” was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of Hozier’s most beloved and impactful songs.

6. Someone New

“Someone New” is a soulful and introspective folk song by Irish musician Hozier. Released in 2014, the song features Hozier’s signature blend of emotive vocals and intricate guitar work. The song’s lyrics deal with the complexities of falling in love and the fear of losing oneself in another person. The music video features Hozier singing in a dimly-lit room, with images of dancers and couples intertwined throughout. Overall, “Someone New” is a haunting and beautiful track that showcases Hozier’s unique musical style and lyrical depth, resonating with listeners for its emotional resonance and poetic imagery.

5. Work Song

“Work Song” is a 2014 single by Irish singer-songwriter Hozier. The song is a soulful and passionate track with a bluesy and gospel-inspired sound. Hozier’s vocals are powerful and emotive, conveying a sense of deep longing and desire. The lyrics describe a love that is hard work but ultimately rewarding, using metaphors of manual labor and the passage of time. The music features a prominent piano riff and a soaring chorus, creating a sense of catharsis and uplift. The music video features Hozier performing in a church, adding to the spiritual and emotional resonance of the song. “Work Song” was a commercial and critical success, cementing Hozier’s reputation as a unique and talented artist.

4. Movement

“Movement” is a song by Hozier, released in 2018 as a single from his EP “Nina Cried Power.” The track features a sparse instrumental with subtle electronic elements that complement Hozier’s soulful vocals. The song’s lyrics describe a passionate and intense relationship, with lines like “I still watch you when you’re groovin’, as if through water from the bottom of a pool.” The song’s chorus, with the repetition of the phrase “Movement, movement,” adds to the song’s hypnotic and sensual vibe. “Movement” was a critical and commercial success, solidifying Hozier’s reputation as a gifted and emotionally resonant artist.

3. From Eden

“From Eden” is a soulful and passionate folk-rock song by Irish musician Hozier. Released in 2014, the song features Hozier’s emotive vocals and bluesy guitar riffs. The song’s lyrics deal with the themes of love, temptation, and redemption, with Hozier singing about a tumultuous relationship that he can’t seem to let go of. The music video features Hozier performing in a dimly-lit room, with images of dancers and snakes interspersed throughout. Overall, “From Eden” is a powerful and emotionally charged track that showcases Hozier’s unique musical style and lyrical depth, resonating with listeners for its raw and honest portrayal of love and longing.

2. Take Me to Church

“Take Me to Church” is a 2013 single by Irish singer-songwriter Hozier. The song is a powerful and emotional track that explores the themes of love, sexuality, and religion. Hozier’s vocals are soulful and raw, conveying a sense of deep pain and frustration. The lyrics describe a romantic relationship that is condemned by society and religion, using metaphors of worship and sacrifice. The music features a haunting and hypnotic arrangement, with a prominent guitar riff and atmospheric percussion. The music video features a same-sex couple facing persecution and violence, adding to the social and political commentary of the song. “Take Me to Church” was a commercial and critical success, becoming one of Hozier’s most well-known and impactful songs.

1. Nina Cried Power

“Nina Cried Power” is a powerful and uplifting anthem by Irish musician Hozier. Released in 2018, the song features Hozier’s soulful vocals and bluesy guitar riffs, as well as backing vocals from gospel legend Mavis Staples. The song’s lyrics pay tribute to a number of influential musicians and civil rights activists, including Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, and James Brown, celebrating their legacies of protest and resistance. The music video features Hozier performing in a dimly-lit room, with images of civil rights marches and protests interspersed throughout. Overall, “Nina Cried Power” is a stirring and soulful track that showcases Hozier’s unique musical style and political consciousness, resonating with listeners for its message of hope and empowerment.