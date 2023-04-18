Grouplove is an American indie rock band formed in Los Angeles in 2009. The group consists of members Hannah Hooper, Christian Zucconi, Sean Gadd, Andrew Wessen, and Daniel Gleason. Grouplove’s music features a blend of pop, rock, and electronic sounds, with lyrics exploring themes of love, friendship, and personal growth.

The group gained recognition with their debut single “Colours” in 2011 and has since released multiple successful albums, including “Never Trust a Happy Song” and “Healer.” Grouplove’s live performances are known for their high-energy and infectious vibe, with the band members often jumping into the crowd and encouraging audience participation.

Over the course of their career, Grouplove has been recognized for their unique sound and energetic performances, winning awards such as the MTV Video Music Award for Best Song of the Summer in 2012. They continue to inspire and influence musicians around the world with their uplifting and anthemic music.

In addition to their music, Grouplove is known for their activism and commitment to social justice. The band has partnered with organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union to promote causes they believe in.

# 10 – Let Me In

“Let Me In” is a song by Grouplove, released in 2013 as part of the soundtrack for the film “The Fault in Our Stars.” The track features a driving beat and a mix of electronic and rock sounds, with lyrics about the power of connection and the desire for human connection in the face of hardship. The song’s anthemic chorus and uplifting message make it a standout track for its emotional depth and relatable lyrics. “Let Me In” showcases Grouplove’s ability to create music that is both energetic and thought-provoking, resonating with audiences on a personal level.

# 9 – Colours

“Colours” by Grouplove is an energetic indie pop anthem that celebrates the power of diversity and individuality. The song’s driving rhythm and catchy melody are perfectly matched to its lyrics, which encourage listeners to embrace their unique personalities and celebrate the different colours that make up our world. With its infectious chorus and upbeat instrumentation, “Colours” is a joyful tribute to the beauty of human diversity, and a reminder that our differences should be celebrated rather than feared. It’s a feel-good song that’s sure to get you dancing and singing along, while also inspiring you to be true to yourself.

# 8 – Welcome To Your Life

“Welcome To Your Life” is an upbeat and anthemic indie pop track by the American band Grouplove, released in 2016. The song features catchy guitar riffs, a driving beat, and the soaring vocals of lead singer Hannah Hooper. The lyrics are optimistic and empowering, with themes of self-discovery and personal growth. The chorus, “welcome to your life, it could be a fantasy,” serves as a rallying cry for listeners to embrace their dreams and aspirations. Overall, “Welcome To Your Life” is a feel-good and inspiring track that showcases Grouplove’s unique sound and energy.

# 7 – Shark Attack

“Shark Attack” is an upbeat and playful indie rock track by Grouplove, released in 2013. The song features a bouncy and infectious melody, driven by catchy guitar riffs and a propulsive beat. The lyrics are whimsical and quirky, with images of a colorful underwater world and a playful sense of humor. The chorus, “Oh no, there go, go the sharks,” is an earworm that is sure to get stuck in your head. Overall, “Shark Attack” is a fun and carefree track that highlights Grouplove’s ability to craft catchy and memorable pop hooks with a unique indie rock edge.

# 6 – I’m With You

“I’m With You” is a song by Grouplove, released in 2013 as part of their second album “Spreading Rumours.” The track features a mix of indie rock and pop sounds, with upbeat melodies and lyrics about the importance of love and connection in life. The song’s catchy chorus and feel-good vibe make it a fan-favorite, showcasing Grouplove’s ability to create music that is both introspective and uplifting. “I’m With You” is a testament to the band’s ability to craft emotionally resonant music that connects with audiences on a personal level.

# 5 – Deadline

“Deadline” by Grouplove is a moody, introspective track that explores the fear and anxiety that can come with the pressure to succeed. The song’s slow, brooding melody is complemented by lead singer Hannah Hooper’s haunting vocals, which convey a sense of desperation and urgency. The lyrics speak to the overwhelming feeling of being trapped by deadlines and expectations, and the fear of failure that can come with them. “Deadline” is a powerful meditation on the toll that ambition can take on our mental health, and a reminder to take care of ourselves even as we strive to reach our goals.

# 4 – Borderlines and Aliens

“Borderlines and Aliens” is a song by Grouplove, released in 2011 as part of their debut album “Never Trust a Happy Song.” The track features a blend of indie rock and pop-punk sounds, with lyrics exploring themes of identity and self-discovery. The song’s infectious beat and catchy chorus make it a fan-favorite, showcasing Grouplove’s ability to create music that is both introspective and engaging. “Borderlines and Aliens” is a standout track for its emotional depth and unique sound, cementing Grouplove’s place in the indie rock scene and earning them a dedicated fanbase.

# 3 – Ways To Go

“Ways To Go” by Grouplove is an upbeat indie-pop track that combines catchy hooks and lively instrumentals with introspective lyrics. The song’s infectious energy and driving rhythm encourage listeners to dance and sing along, while the lyrics explore the search for identity and meaning in a world that can often feel confusing and overwhelming. Lead singer Christian Zucconi’s impassioned vocals convey a sense of urgency and determination as he encourages listeners to embrace their own unique paths and find their own “ways to go.” “Ways To Go” is a fun and uplifting song that still manages to pack a powerful emotional punch.

# 2 – Itchin On A Photograph

“Itchin On A Photograph” is an upbeat and infectious indie pop-rock track by Grouplove, released in 2011. The song features a catchy melody, driven by bright guitar riffs and a propulsive beat. The lyrics are introspective and reflective, with themes of nostalgia and the passage of time. The chorus, “I’ve been itchin’ on a photograph, wondering where you’re at,” is a nostalgic call back to past memories and relationships. Overall, “Itchin On A Photograph” is a catchy and relatable track that showcases Grouplove’s unique sound and ability to create memorable hooks with introspective lyrics.

# 1 – Tongue Tied

“Tongue Tied” is a song by Grouplove, released in 2011 as part of their debut album “Never Trust a Happy Song.” The track features a blend of indie pop and rock sounds, with upbeat melodies and infectious lyrics about the highs and lows of relationships. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable hook make it a fan-favorite, showcasing Grouplove’s ability to create music that is both fun and thought-provoking. “Tongue Tied” is a standout track for its blend of catchy pop sensibilities and emotional depth, solidifying Grouplove’s place in the indie pop scene and earning them critical acclaim.