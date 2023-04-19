Grimes, born Claire Boucher, is a Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, and producer. She first gained attention in 2012 with her critically acclaimed album “Visions”, which featured a unique blend of dreamy pop, electronic music, and experimental sounds. Grimes is known for her otherworldly vocals and her unconventional approach to songwriting and production, which often involves layering her own voice and manipulating sounds to create a truly unique sonic landscape.

Over the course of her career, Grimes has released five studio albums, including her most recent release, “Miss Anthropocene” in 2020. Her music has been praised for its boundary-pushing sound and its ability to capture the zeitgeist of the current cultural moment, addressing themes such as technology, capitalism, and the environment.

Grimes is also known for her striking visual aesthetic and her elaborate music videos, which often feature surreal imagery and dystopian themes. She has been an outspoken advocate for women in music and for using art as a tool for social and political change.

Overall, Grimes is a visionary artist whose work defies easy categorization. With her genre-defying sound and her uncompromising vision, she has become a major force in the music world and an inspiration to countless fans and fellow musicians.

10. Delete Forever (2020)

“Delete Forever” by Grimes is a haunting and introspective song that explores themes of addiction, mortality, and loss. The song’s ethereal and melancholic melody is complemented by Grimes’ vulnerable and emotive vocals, which deliver poignant lyrics about the devastating impact of drug addiction on people’s lives. The chorus is particularly poignant, with Grimes singing “And you don’t wanna let go, but it’s time to start letting it go.” Overall, “Delete Forever” is a powerful and deeply affecting song that showcases Grimes’ incredible talent for blending thought-provoking lyrics with atmospheric and evocative soundscapes.

9. Flesh without Blood (2015)

“Flesh without Blood” by Grimes is a vibrant and eclectic synth-pop track that blends elements of 80s pop, new wave, and electronic music. The song’s catchy melody and driving beats are complemented by Grimes’ distinctive vocals, which alternate between breathy whispers and soaring falsetto. The lyrics describe a tumultuous relationship and the conflicting emotions that come with it, as Grimes sings about feeling both love and hate towards her partner. The chorus is a catchy and anthemic hook, with Grimes declaring “Cause I don’t behave / I don’t behave / I don’t behave, oh no.” “Flesh without Blood” is a standout track from Grimes’ acclaimed album “Art Angels,” showcasing her unique artistic vision and musical talent.

8. 4ÆM (2020)

“4ÆM” is a single from Grimes’ 2020 album “Miss Anthropocene”. The song is a fast-paced, ethereal track that combines Grimes’ signature dreamy pop sound with industrial and techno influences. The lyrics address themes of love, mortality, and the end of the world, with Grimes’ vocals soaring over the driving beats and pulsing synths. The song’s hypnotic melody and dark, futuristic vibe make it a standout track on the album and a fan favorite. Overall, “4ÆM” showcases Grimes’ ability to create innovative and otherworldly music that pushes the boundaries of what is possible in pop and electronic music.

7. Violence (2020)

“Violence” by Grimes is a dark and moody electronic song that explores themes of power, control, and human nature. The song’s brooding and atmospheric sound is complemented by Grimes’ haunting vocals, which deliver provocative lyrics about the destructive nature of violence and the ways in which it shapes our lives. The chorus is particularly powerful, with Grimes singing “And if you’re looking for a villain, then you’re looking for a fight, yeah, and if you’re looking for a hero, then go look in the mirror, no.” Overall, “Violence” is a thought-provoking and unsettling song that showcases Grimes’ unique ability to create complex and nuanced music that challenges listeners to think deeply about the world around them.

6. Cry (feat. Grimes)(2020)

“Cry” by Ashnikko featuring Grimes is a futuristic and experimental pop track that blends elements of electronica and hip-hop. The song’s pulsing beats and glitchy production create an otherworldly atmosphere, while Ashnikko’s powerful vocals and sharp lyrics add an edgy and confrontational tone. Grimes’ ethereal backing vocals add an extra layer of depth and texture to the song, as the two artists trade verses and harmonize on the chorus. The lyrics describe the pain and vulnerability of a broken relationship, as Ashnikko sings “I just wanna cry, cry, cry / But I gotta keep on, on, on.” “Cry” is a powerful and emotional track that showcases the unique talents of both Ashnikko and Grimes.

5. Genesis (2012)

“Genesis” is a track from Grimes’ third studio album “Visions”. The song is a perfect showcase of Grimes’ unique blend of dreamy pop and experimental electronic music. The track features pulsing beats, ethereal vocals, and a catchy chorus that sticks in the listener’s head. The lyrics address themes of power, violence, and rebellion, with Grimes’ vocals rising to a fever pitch over the course of the song. “Genesis” became a breakout hit for Grimes, showcasing her innovative sound and earning critical acclaim for its boundary-pushing approach to pop music.

4. Player Of Games (2021)

“Player Of Games” by Grimes is an experimental electronic song that showcases her innovative and genre-defying approach to music. The song’s hypnotic and otherworldly sound is complemented by Grimes’ ethereal and haunting vocals, which deliver abstract and enigmatic lyrics about identity, perception, and the nature of reality. The chorus is particularly striking, with Grimes singing “I’m the player of games, the one who never stays, the one you barely know, the one you always miss.” Overall, “Player Of Games” is a bold and challenging song that demonstrates Grimes’ incredible creativity and vision as an artist.

3. Kill V. Maim (2015)

“Kill V. Maim” by Grimes is a high-energy and genre-bending synth-pop track that showcases Grimes’ unique and eclectic style. The song’s frenetic beats, distorted vocals, and catchy chorus create a sense of controlled chaos, as Grimes sings about a gender-flipped version of the character from “The Godfather.” The lyrics are full of violence and rebellion, with Grimes declaring “I’m only a man / Do what I can / But I’m not superhuman.” The song’s unconventional structure and use of unconventional sounds and vocal effects make it a standout track from Grimes’ critically acclaimed album “Art Angels,” and a testament to her boundary-pushing approach to music.

2. Oblivion (2012)

“Oblivion” is a single from Grimes’ third album “Visions”. The song features Grimes’ signature dreamy vocals, layered over a pulsing beat and shimmering synths. The lyrics address themes of personal empowerment and liberation, with Grimes singing about reclaiming her body and asserting her own identity in the face of social expectations. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious melody have made it a fan favorite and a staple of Grimes’ live shows. Overall, “Oblivion” showcases Grimes’ ability to create music that is both introspective and uplifting, combining ethereal sounds with lyrics that inspire listeners to embrace their own individuality.

1. Shinigami Eyes (2021)

“Shinigami Eyes” is a track from Grimes’ fifth studio album “Miss Anthropocene”. The song is a haunting and atmospheric ballad, featuring Grimes’ ethereal vocals over a sparse piano melody. The lyrics address themes of mortality and the human condition, with Grimes singing about the inevitability of death and the search for meaning in life. The song’s emotive vocals and melancholic melody create a sense of longing and introspection, showcasing Grimes’ ability to create music that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. Overall, “Shinigami Eyes” is a standout track on “Miss Anthropocene”, offering a moment of introspection in the midst of the album’s apocalyptic themes.