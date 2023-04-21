Gnash is a prominent American singer, songwriter, and rapper, who has carved a niche for himself in the music industry with his unique style of music. He first gained attention with his breakout single “i hate u, i love u” in 2016, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since then, Gnash has been consistently delivering hit songs that have resonated with fans worldwide.

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 best Gnash songs of all time. From his emotionally charged ballads to his upbeat anthems, Gnash has a diverse range of musical styles that have captured the hearts of listeners across the globe. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to his music, this list will provide a comprehensive guide to the best of Gnash’s discography, and showcase why he is one of the most exciting and talented artists in the music industry today.

10. I Hate U, I Love U

“I Hate U, I Love U” is one of Gnash’s most popular songs to date, featuring the vocals of Olivia O’Brien. The song was released in 2016 and quickly gained widespread recognition, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is a powerful ballad that explores the complex emotions of a failing relationship, with the lyrics alternating between feelings of love and hate towards the partner. Gnash’s smooth vocals, combined with O’Brien’s haunting voice, make for a compelling and emotional listening experience. The song’s melancholic melody and relatable lyrics have struck a chord with audiences worldwide, cementing it as one of Gnash’s most beloved songs.

9. Lights Down Low

“Lights Down Low” is a romantic ballad by Gnash featuring the vocals of singer-songwriter Max. The song was released in 2016 and quickly became a fan favorite, with its tender lyrics and catchy melody. The song is a declaration of love, with Gnash singing about wanting to be with his significant other through thick and thin. The chorus is particularly memorable, with its simple yet impactful lyrics “If you give me a chance, I could love you right”. The music video for the song, which features Gnash proposing to his real-life girlfriend, also added to the song’s popularity. The song’s warm, heartfelt sentiment and infectious melody make it a perfect choice for any romantic occasion, and it remains one of Gnash’s most popular and enduring tracks.

8. Home

“Home” is a reflective and introspective song by Gnash, released in 2017. The song features introspective lyrics and a mellow, melodic beat that creates a somber and contemplative atmosphere. Gnash’s vocals convey a sense of longing and nostalgia, as he reflects on his past and the memories that have shaped him into the person he is today. The song’s theme of home and finding one’s place in the world is something that resonates with many listeners, and the music video for the song, which features Gnash wandering through various locations, adds to the song’s introspective mood. “Home” is a poignant and reflective song that showcases Gnash’s ability to capture complex emotions and experiences through his music, and it remains a fan favorite to this day.

7. Something

“Something” is an upbeat and catchy song by Gnash, released in 2020. The song features a bouncy, pop-infused beat that perfectly complements the playful and flirtatious lyrics. In the song, Gnash sings about being drawn to someone and wanting to take their relationship to the next level. The chorus is particularly catchy, with its infectious hook “I need something more than just nothing with you”. The song’s fun and lighthearted vibe make it a perfect choice for any summer playlist or upbeat mood. The music video for the song, which features Gnash and his friends having fun and enjoying each other’s company, adds to the song’s carefree and playful tone. “Something” is a great example of Gnash’s ability to craft infectious and uplifting songs that put a smile on listeners’ faces.

6. 85%

“85%” is a powerful and poignant song by Gnash, released in 2018. The song features a stripped-down and minimalist beat, allowing the lyrics to take center stage. In the song, Gnash sings about struggling with his mental health and feeling like he’s only giving 85% of himself to the world. The lyrics are raw and honest, and many listeners have praised the song for its relatability and vulnerability. The music video for the song, which features Gnash alone in a dark room, adds to the song’s introspective and somber mood. “85%” is a moving and honest portrayal of the struggles that many people face with their mental health, and it showcases Gnash’s ability to create meaningful and impactful music that resonates with listeners on a deep level.

5. Dear Insecurity

“Dear Insecurity” is a poignant and emotional song by Gnash, featuring the vocals of rising singer-songwriter Ben Abraham. The song was released in 2019 and quickly gained popularity for its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody. In the song, Gnash addresses his insecurities and anxieties, singing “Dear insecurity, when you gonna take your hands off me?” The song’s message of self-love and acceptance has resonated with listeners, and many have praised the song for its relatable lyrics and empowering message. The music video for the song, which features a diverse range of people sharing their own struggles with insecurity, adds to the song’s universal appeal. “Dear Insecurity” is a moving and powerful song that showcases Gnash’s ability to create music that speaks to the human experience and offers hope and comfort to listeners.

4. Lonely Again

“Lonely Again” is a hauntingly beautiful song by Gnash, released in 2021. The song features a simple yet haunting melody, with Gnash’s soft and emotive vocals conveying a sense of longing and melancholy. The song’s lyrics, which focus on the pain of heartbreak and the struggle to move on, are relatable and powerful, and many listeners have praised the song for its emotional depth and vulnerability. The music video for the song, which features Gnash performing the song alone in a deserted warehouse, adds to the song’s haunting and introspective mood. “Lonely Again” is a standout track in Gnash’s discography, showcasing his ability to create moving and heartfelt music that connects with listeners on a deep level.

3. Balance

“Balance” is a soulful and introspective song by Gnash, released in 2019. The song features a mellow and introspective beat, with Gnash’s smooth and emotive vocals conveying a sense of vulnerability and honesty. In the song, Gnash reflects on the challenges of finding balance in life, singing “It’s hard to find balance when you’re tipping the scale”. The song’s introspective lyrics and soulful melody have struck a chord with listeners, and many have praised the song for its relatability and emotional depth. The music video for the song, which features Gnash alone in a dark room, adds to the song’s introspective and reflective mood. “Balance” is a powerful and moving song that showcases Gnash’s ability to create music that explores the complexities of the human experience with honesty and vulnerability.

2. Nobody’s Home

“Nobody’s Home” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad by Gnash, featuring the vocals of Australian singer-songwriter Lxandra. The song was released in 2019 and quickly gained attention for its emotional depth and raw honesty. The song features a simple yet powerful melody, with Gnash and Lxandra’s vocals blending together in perfect harmony. The lyrics explore the pain of feeling alone and abandoned, with lines like “I’m just a ghost now, nobody’s home”. The song’s universal theme of loneliness and isolation has resonated with listeners, and many have praised the song for its relatability and emotional impact. The music video for the song, which features Gnash and Lxandra performing in a deserted building, adds to the song’s haunting and melancholic mood. “Nobody’s Home” is a beautiful and moving song that showcases Gnash’s ability to create music that touches the heart and soul.

1. Be Here Now

“Be Here Now” is a powerful and uplifting song by Gnash, released in 2019. The song features an upbeat and catchy melody, with Gnash’s vocals conveying a sense of optimism and hope. The lyrics encourage listeners to live in the present moment and appreciate the beauty of life, with lines like “You gotta be here now, you gotta breathe it in”. The song’s positive message and infectious beat have made it a fan favorite, and many listeners have praised the song for its ability to lift their spirits and put them in a positive mood. The music video for the song, which features Gnash and his friends having fun and enjoying life, adds to the song’s joyful and carefree tone. “Be Here Now” is a fantastic example of Gnash’s ability to create music that inspires and uplifts listeners, and it remains one of his most beloved songs to this day.