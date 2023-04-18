Glass Animals is an English indie rock band formed in Oxford in 2010. The band consists of members Dave Bayley, Drew MacFarlane, Edmund Irwin-Singer, and Joe Seaward. The band’s music features a mix of indie rock, psychedelic pop, and electronic music, with Bayley’s distinct vocals and poetic lyrics.

The band gained widespread recognition with their debut album “Zaba” in 2014, featuring hit singles such as “Gooey” and “Black Mambo.” They have since released multiple successful albums, including “How to Be a Human Being” and “Dreamland.”

Glass Animals’ music is known for its dreamy, atmospheric quality, with themes of nostalgia, self-reflection, and human connection. Their live performances are energetic and engaging, often featuring elaborate stage designs and visuals.

Over the course of their career, Glass Animals have been recognized for their unique sound and innovative approach to music-making. They have won multiple awards and accolades, including a Mercury Prize nomination for “How to Be a Human Being.” The band continues to push the boundaries of indie rock and electronic music, gaining new fans with each release and captivating audiences with their distinctive sound.

10. Pork Soda

“Pork Soda” is a quirky and mesmerizing song by Glass Animals, released in 2016. The track features a dreamy, psychedelic beat and Dave Bayley’s distinctive vocals, delivering surreal and often nonsensical lyrics. With lines like “Pineapples are in my head, got nobody ’cause I’m brain-dead,” and “Pork Soda, I’m on the run, I’m on the go,” the song creates a hypnotic and mysterious atmosphere, inviting the listener to interpret its meaning. “Pork Soda” showcases Glass Animals’ unique blend of experimental pop and indie rock, and remains a fan-favorite track from their album “How to Be a Human Being.”

9. Life Itself

“Life Itself” is a song by Glass Animals, released in 2016 as the lead single from their second studio album “How to Be a Human Being.” The track features a blend of indie rock and electronic music, with Dave Bayley’s distinctive vocals and playful lyrics about the complexities of life. The song’s infectious beat and catchy melody make it a fan-favorite, showcasing Glass Animals’ ability to create unique and innovative music. “Life Itself” also features an accompanying music video that adds an extra layer of depth to the song’s themes of self-discovery and human connection.

8. Tangerine

“Tangerine” is an ethereal and dreamy indie pop track by Glass Animals, released in 2020. The song features lead singer Dave Bayley’s signature falsetto vocals, set against a lush soundscape of atmospheric synths and percussive beats. The lyrics are poetic and abstract, with references to surreal imagery and a longing for escape. The chorus, “all I need is you, tangerine,” serves as a recurring mantra, adding to the song’s hypnotic quality. Overall, “Tangerine” is a haunting and introspective track that showcases Glass Animals’ unique blend of experimental production and emotive songwriting.

7. Youth

“Youth” is a song by Glass Animals, released in 2016 as the fourth single from their second studio album “How to Be a Human Being.” The track features a dreamy pop sound with Dave Bayley’s soft vocals and introspective lyrics exploring the themes of youth and the fleeting nature of life. The song’s atmospheric production and gentle beats create a nostalgic and bittersweet feeling that resonates with the listener. “Youth” showcases Glass Animals’ ability to create emotionally charged music that explores the human experience in a relatable and poignant way.

6. I Don’t Wanna Talk

“I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)” is an upbeat and catchy song by Glass Animals, released in 2020. The track features a lively, groovy beat and Dave Bayley’s smooth vocals, delivering lyrics about the desire to escape reality and just dance. With lines like “I don’t wanna talk, I just wanna dance, don’t call me up ’cause I’m already out,” the song captures the carefree spirit of a night out with friends. “I Don’t Wanna Talk” is a fun and uplifting track that showcases Glass Animals’ ability to blend genres and create infectious pop tunes.

5. Gooey

“Gooey” is a sensual and groovy indie pop track by Glass Animals, released in 2014. The song features lead singer Dave Bayley’s sultry vocals, set against a backdrop of hypnotic beats and trippy synths. The lyrics are evocative and poetic, with vivid descriptions of physical sensations and emotions. The chorus, “peanut butter vibes,” adds to the song’s playful and sensual energy. “Gooey” was a breakout hit for Glass Animals, showcasing their unique sound and earning them critical acclaim. It remains a fan favorite and a staple of the band’s live performances.

4. Black Mambo

“Black Mambo” is a song by Glass Animals, released in 2014 as a single from their debut album “Zaba.” The track features a mix of indie rock, psychedelic pop, and electronic music, with Dave Bayley’s unique vocal style and poetic lyrics. The song’s atmospheric production and catchy beats create a dreamy and mysterious feeling that complements the song’s lyrics, which touch on themes of addiction and desire. “Black Mambo” is a fan-favorite track for its unique sound and intricate production, showcasing Glass Animals’ ability to create innovative and captivating music.

3. Take A Slice

“Take a Slice” is a sultry and hypnotic song by Glass Animals, released in 2016. The track features a seductive, slow-burning beat and Dave Bayley’s sensual vocals, delivering lyrics about desire and temptation. With lines like “I see your face every time I’m dreaming, that’s why I’m here, I’m calling out your name,” the song creates a steamy and intimate atmosphere, inviting the listener to get lost in its groove. “Take a Slice” is a standout track from Glass Animals’ album “How to Be a Human Being,” showcasing their unique blend of electronic, indie, and R&B influences.

2. The Other Side Of Paradise

“The Other Side Of Paradise” is an introspective and atmospheric indie pop track by Glass Animals, released in 2017. The song features a haunting melody and frontman Dave Bayley’s introspective lyrics exploring themes of loss, grief, and healing. The production blends elements of electronic and acoustic music, incorporating intricate percussion and a driving bassline. The chorus, “take me to the other side of paradise,” serves as a poignant refrain, reflecting the yearning for escape and catharsis. Overall, “The Other Side Of Paradise” is a powerful and emotionally resonant track that showcases Glass Animals’ diverse range and depth as musicians.

1. Heat Waves

“Heat Waves” is a song by Glass Animals, released in 2020 as the lead single from their third studio album “Dreamland.” The track features a blend of indie rock, electronic, and pop sounds, with Dave Bayley’s emotive vocals and introspective lyrics about love and loss. The song’s catchy beat and memorable chorus make it a standout hit for the band, topping charts worldwide and becoming a fan-favorite. “Heat Waves” showcases Glass Animals’ ability to create dynamic and compelling music that resonates with audiences on a personal level, cementing their status as one of the most exciting bands in contemporary music.