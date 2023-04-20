Estelle is a British singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress known for her unique blend of R&B, soul, hip hop, and reggae music. With a career spanning over two decades, Estelle has become a well-respected and highly regarded artist in the music industry. Her music has been praised for its thought-provoking lyrics, infectious beats, and soulful vocals that have captivated audiences all over the world.

In this article, we will be discussing the top 10 best Estelle songs of all time. From her early breakout hits to her more recent releases, this list covers some of the most iconic and memorable songs from Estelle’s impressive discography. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to her music, this article is sure to provide you with a comprehensive look at the best that Estelle has to offer. So sit back, relax, and let’s take a trip down memory lane as we explore the top 10 best Estelle songs of all time.

1. Freak

“Freak” is a fun and upbeat track by Estelle that features a catchy chorus and a lively, danceable beat. The song, which was released in 2014, showcases Estelle’s signature style of blending R&B, soul, and hip-hop elements into a cohesive and enjoyable package. With lyrics that celebrate self-expression and individuality, “Freak” encourages listeners to let loose and embrace their inner wildness. The music video for the song is also a treat, featuring Estelle and her crew dancing and partying in a colorful, neon-lit setting. Overall, “Freak” is a perfect example of Estelle’s ability to create music that is both uplifting and fun, while still delivering a powerful message of self-love and acceptance.

2. Oh No

“Oh No” is a soulful and emotional ballad by Estelle that showcases her incredible vocal range and power. The song, which was released in 2008 as part of her critically acclaimed album “Shine,” is a haunting and beautiful ode to heartbreak and lost love. With lyrics that express the pain and confusion of a relationship gone wrong, “Oh No” is a powerful and relatable song that is sure to tug at listeners’ heartstrings. The music video for the song is also a visual feast, featuring Estelle in a stunning array of outfits and hairstyles as she sings her heart out. Overall, “Oh No” is a standout track in Estelle’s discography, showcasing her ability to convey complex emotions through her music and leaving a lasting impression on all who hear it.

3. American Boy

“American Boy” is a feel-good pop hit by Estelle featuring Kanye West that quickly became a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 2008. The song, which combines Estelle’s soulful vocals with Kanye’s rap verses, features a catchy beat and infectious chorus that make it impossible not to dance along. With lyrics that celebrate the excitement and romance of falling in love with someone from a different country, “American Boy” is a joyful and uplifting anthem that perfectly captures the carefree spirit of summer. The music video for the song is also a visual treat, featuring Estelle and Kanye exploring the sights and sounds of London in a series of stylish outfits and glamorous locations. Overall, “American Boy” is a timeless classic that continues to be a beloved favorite of fans all over the world.

4. Come Over

“Come Over” is a sultry and seductive track by Estelle that showcases her smooth and sensual vocals. The song, which was released in 2018 as part of her album “Lovers Rock,” is a modern take on classic reggae and features a laid-back beat and infectious melody. With lyrics that express the desire and longing for physical intimacy with a lover, “Come Over” is a perfect song for setting the mood on a romantic evening. The music video for the song is also a visual treat, featuring Estelle in a series of stunning outfits and exotic locations as she sings about her desires. Overall, “Come Over” is a standout track in Estelle’s discography, showcasing her versatility as an artist and her ability to create music that is both sensual and sophisticated.

5. Lights Out

“Lights Out” is a powerful and anthemic track by Estelle that showcases her incredible vocal range and emotional depth. The song, which was released in 2018 as part of her album “Lovers Rock,” features a haunting melody and a driving beat that perfectly complement Estelle’s passionate vocals. With lyrics that express the pain and heartache of a relationship that has come to an end, “Lights Out” is a raw and honest portrayal of the complex emotions that come with letting go of someone you love. The music video for the song is also a visual feast, featuring Estelle in a series of dramatic and striking scenes as she sings her heart out. Overall, “Lights Out” is a standout track in Estelle’s discography, showcasing her ability to create music that is both emotionally resonant and musically compelling.

6. Stronger Than You

“Stronger Than You” is a powerful and emotional track by Estelle that was featured in the animated series “Steven Universe” in 2015. The song, which features a driving beat and an anthemic chorus, showcases Estelle’s impressive vocal range and her ability to convey complex emotions through her music. With lyrics that express the strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity, “Stronger Than You” is a triumphant and empowering anthem that has become a fan favorite. The music video for the song is also a visual delight, featuring Estelle’s character, Garnet, fighting to protect her loved ones and triumphing over her enemies. Overall, “Stronger Than You” is a standout track in Estelle’s discography, showcasing her versatility as an artist and her ability to create music that is both musically and thematically rich, leaving listeners inspired and uplifted.

7. Set Me On Fire

“Set Me On Fire” is an electrifying and passionate track by Estelle that showcases her impressive vocal range and dynamic style. The song, which was released in 2015, features a pulsing beat and a catchy chorus that is impossible not to sing along to. With lyrics that express the excitement and intensity of a new romantic relationship, “Set Me On Fire” is a bold and confident declaration of love and desire. The music video for the song is also a visual feast, featuring Estelle in a series of stunning outfits and striking poses as she sings about her feelings. Overall, “Set Me On Fire” is a standout track in Estelle’s discography, showcasing her ability to create music that is both powerful and infectious, leaving listeners energized and exhilarated.

8. Garden Shed

“Garden Shed” is a thought-provoking and introspective track by Estelle that showcases her lyrical prowess and emotional depth. The song, which was released in 2017, features a mellow beat and a haunting melody that perfectly complement Estelle’s soulful vocals. With lyrics that express the struggle and confusion of grappling with one’s own identity and sexuality, “Garden Shed” is a poignant and vulnerable exploration of self-discovery and acceptance. The music video for the song is also a visual treat, featuring Estelle in a series of striking and cinematic scenes that further emphasize the emotional weight of the song. Overall, “Garden Shed” is a standout track in Estelle’s discography, showcasing her ability to create music that is both musically and thematically complex, leaving listeners moved and inspired.

9. Conqueror

“Conqueror” is a powerful and inspiring track by Estelle that showcases her incredible vocal range and emotional depth. The song, which was released in 2014, features a soaring melody and an uplifting chorus that is impossible not to sing along to. With lyrics that encourage listeners to overcome adversity and embrace their inner strength, “Conqueror” is a triumphant and empowering anthem that has become a fan favorite. The music video for the song is also a visual feast, featuring Estelle in a series of stunning outfits and locations as she sings about resilience and perseverance. Overall, “Conqueror” is a standout track in Estelle’s discography, showcasing her ability to create music that is both musically and thematically uplifting, leaving listeners inspired and motivated.

10. Here Comes a Thought

“Here Comes a Thought” is a beautiful and introspective track by Estelle that showcases her ability to create music for all ages. The song, which was featured in the animated series “Steven Universe” in 2016, features a gentle melody and a calming atmosphere that perfectly complement Estelle’s soothing vocals. With lyrics that explore the concept of mindfulness and the power of self-reflection, “Here Comes a Thought” is a poignant and resonant meditation on mental health and self-care. The music video for the song is also a visual delight, featuring Estelle’s character, Garnet, teaching the importance of mindfulness and positive thinking. Overall, “Here Comes a Thought” is a standout track in Estelle’s discography, showcasing her versatility as an artist and her ability to create music that is both musically and thematically complex, leaving listeners moved and inspired.