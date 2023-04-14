Enrique Iglesias is a Spanish singer, songwriter, and actor who has sold over 170 million records worldwide. He was born on May 8, 1975 in Madrid, Spain, to Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and Filipina socialite Isabel Preysler. Iglesias began his music career in the mid-1990s and quickly became known for his smooth, romantic ballads and Latin-inspired dance-pop hits.

Over the course of his career, Iglesias has released numerous successful albums, including “Enrique Iglesias,” “Escape,” and “Euphoria.” Some of his most popular songs include “Bailamos,” “Hero,” and “I Like It.” He has won numerous awards and nominations throughout his career, including multiple Grammy Awards and Latin Grammy Awards.

In addition to his music career, Iglesias has also acted in films and on television, including a recurring role on the sitcom “Two and a Half Men.” He has also been involved in various philanthropic endeavors, including supporting the Save the Children foundation and the City of Hope National Medical Center.

Enrique Iglesias continues to be a beloved and influential figure in the Latin music scene, with a dedicated fanbase and a legacy that has inspired countless artists over the years. His smooth vocals, catchy melodies, and charming personality have made him one of the most successful and enduring pop stars of his generation.

# 10 – Somebody’s Me

“Somebody’s Me” is a song by Enrique Iglesias, released in 2007 as the second single from his album “Insomniac.” The track features a mid-tempo instrumental with a catchy guitar riff and Iglesias’ smooth vocals. The song’s lyrics describe a longing for a lost love and the feeling of someone else now occupying that person’s heart, with lines like “You’re the only one I wish I could forget, the only one I love to not forgive.” “Somebody’s Me” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and solidifying Iglesias’ reputation as a master of heartfelt and emotional ballads.

# 9 – Do You Know What It Feels Like? (The Ping Pong Song)

“Do You Know What It Feels Like?” is a song by Enrique Iglesias, also known as “The Ping Pong Song.” The song is an uptempo, Latin pop track that features a catchy melody and lyrics about the uncertainty and excitement of falling in love. The chorus of the song includes a repetitive “ping pong” sound, created by a sample from a ping pong ball hitting a table. The track was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in numerous countries around the world. With its infectious beat and romantic lyrics, “Do You Know What It Feels Like?” remains a popular song among fans of Latin pop music.

# 8 – Don’t Turn Off the Lights

“Don’t Turn Off the Lights” is a song by Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, released in 2001 as part of his album “Escape.” The upbeat pop song is a love ballad that tells the story of a man pleading with his lover not to leave him alone in the darkness. The lyrics express the desperation of the narrator, who is willing to do anything to keep his love interest by his side. The song’s catchy melody, infectious beat, and Iglesias’ signature smooth vocals make it a fan favorite and a classic of the early 2000s.

# 7 – Rhythm Divine

“Rhythm Divine” is a song by Enrique Iglesias that was released in 1999 as the lead single from his third studio album. The track is an upbeat dance-pop song that features a fusion of Latin rhythms and electronic beats. The lyrics of the song describe the all-encompassing power of music and how it can bring people together. “Rhythm Divine” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in multiple countries around the world. Its catchy melody, infectious beat, and sensual lyrics have made it a classic in the genre of Latin pop, and it remains a fan favorite to this day.

# 6 – Escape

“Escape” is a song by Enrique Iglesias, released in 2001 as the lead single from his fifth studio album of the same name. The track features a catchy, upbeat instrumental with a pulsing rhythm section and Iglesias’ smooth vocals. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being trapped in a toxic relationship and the desire to break free, with lines like “I’m gonna break these chains around me, and somehow I’ll be free.” “Escape” was a commercial and critical success, becoming one of Iglesias’ most popular songs and showcasing his ability to create catchy and uplifting pop hits.

# 5 – Tired of Being Sorry

“Tired of Being Sorry” is a song by Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, released in 2007 as part of his album “Insomniac.” The song is a melancholic ballad that explores the emotions of heartbreak and regret. The lyrics express the feeling of being tired of apologizing for past mistakes in a failed relationship and wanting to move on. The song’s emotional depth, coupled with Iglesias’ powerful vocals and a haunting melody, make it a standout track on the album. The music video, featuring actress Mischa Barton, further highlights the song’s raw vulnerability and has become a classic in its own right.

# 4 – Takin’ Back My Love ft. Ciara

“Takin’ Back My Love” is a collaboration between Enrique Iglesias and Ciara, released in 2009. The track is a mid-tempo dance-pop song that features a powerful vocal performance from both artists. The lyrics tell the story of a love affair gone wrong, with the singer declaring their intention to take back their love and move on from the relationship. The song’s memorable chorus and catchy beat make it a standout track in the pop genre. With its strong vocals and relatable lyrics, “Takin’ Back My Love” is a favorite among fans of both Enrique Iglesias and Ciara.

# 3 – Bailamos

“Bailamos” is a song by Enrique Iglesias, released in 1999 as part of the soundtrack for the film “Wild Wild West.” The track features a catchy Latin pop instrumental with a driving beat and Iglesias’ smooth vocals. The song’s lyrics describe the joy and excitement of dancing with a loved one, with lines like “Tonight we dance, I leave my life in your hands, we take the floor and nothing is forbidden anymore.” “Bailamos” was a commercial and critical success, becoming one of Iglesias’ most popular songs and solidifying his reputation as a skilled and charismatic performer.

# 2 – Hero

“Hero” is a song by Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, released in 2001 as part of his album “Escape.” The ballad tells the story of a man who wants to be a hero for his love interest, willing to do anything to protect and save her. The song’s lyrics, coupled with Iglesias’ soulful and passionate delivery, have made it a popular choice for romantic occasions and dedications. The music video, which features Iglesias rescuing a woman from a burning building, adds to the song’s dramatic and cinematic quality. “Hero” has become a timeless classic and a fan favorite of Iglesias’ repertoire.

# 1 – Not in Love ft. Kelis

“Not in Love” is a collaboration between Enrique Iglesias and Kelis, released in 2004. The track is a mid-tempo pop song that features a sultry vocal performance from both artists. The lyrics describe a romantic relationship that has fallen apart, with the singer expressing their reluctance to be involved in a loveless union. The song’s memorable chorus and electronic beats make it a standout track in the pop genre. With its powerful vocals and relatable lyrics, “Not in Love” is a favorite among fans of both Enrique Iglesias and Kelis, and it remains a popular song in the pop music scene.