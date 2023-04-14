DJ Khaled is a popular American DJ, record executive, and producer known for his contributions to the hip-hop and R&B music industry. Born Khaled Mohamed Khaled in New Orleans, Louisiana, he began his career as a radio DJ in Miami in the 1990s. He later moved on to produce and release his own music, which has garnered him critical and commercial success.

Khaled has released numerous albums throughout his career, each featuring collaborations with some of the biggest names in music. His albums have included hit singles such as “All I Do Is Win,” “I’m the One,” and “Wild Thoughts,” which have all earned him significant chart success. In addition to his music career, Khaled has also become a social media icon, known for his motivational messages and energetic persona.

Khaled has won several awards for his music, including multiple BET Hip Hop Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. He is also known for his catchphrases such as “Another One” and “We the Best Music,” which have become synonymous with his brand. Overall, DJ Khaled’s success in the music industry has made him one of the most recognizable and influential figures in modern hip-hop and pop culture.

10. “I’m The One”

“I’m The One” is a 2017 hit song by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne. The song has a catchy melody and a catchy chorus that is repeated throughout the track. The lyrics are about being the best and having it all, from money to fame to women. The song has an upbeat tempo and a mix of hip-hop and pop elements. The music video is set in a luxurious mansion and features the artists enjoying the good life. “I’m The One” was a commercial success, peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

9. “All I Do Is Win”

“All I Do Is Win” is a popular hip-hop song produced by DJ Khaled and featuring T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, and Rick Ross. Released in 2010, the song features a catchy chorus and verses from each of the featured artists, celebrating success and victory. The song has become a staple at sporting events and is often used in television and film to convey a sense of triumph or accomplishment. With its upbeat tempo and motivational lyrics, “All I Do Is Win” has become one of DJ Khaled’s most recognizable and successful songs.

8. “Wild Thoughts”

“Wild Thoughts” is a hit song by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, released in 2017. The track samples Carlos Santana’s 1999 hit “Maria Maria” and incorporates a hypnotic Latin guitar riff throughout the song. The lyrics describe the intense feelings of desire and attraction between two individuals and the longing for them to let go and give in to their wild thoughts. Rihanna’s powerful vocals add an emotional depth to the song, while Tiller’s smooth flow complements the sultry vibe. The song became an instant chart-topper and is widely regarded as one of DJ Khaled’s most successful collaborations.

7. “Hip Hop”

“Hip Hop” is a 2021 single by DJ Khaled featuring top hip-hop artists such as Nas, Jay-Z, and James Fauntleroy. The song is a tribute to the origins of hip-hop, with the lyrics reflecting on the genre’s impact on the culture and the artists themselves. The production has a classic feel, with soulful samples and a slow, smooth beat that allows each artist to showcase their lyrical skills. The music video features vintage footage of hip-hop pioneers and pays homage to the genre’s roots. “Hip Hop” was well-received by fans and critics, who praised the collaboration of the legendary artists.

6. “For Free”

“For Free” is a single by DJ Khaled featuring Drake, released in 2016. The track is built on a catchy, sample-driven beat with a minimalist melody that creates a laid-back, party vibe. The lyrics are a playful and boastful ode to the lavish lifestyle that DJ Khaled and Drake enjoy, including expensive cars, jewelry, and women. Drake’s confident delivery and clever wordplay add to the infectious energy of the song. “For Free” became a major commercial success, peaking at number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and solidifying DJ Khaled’s reputation as a hitmaker.

5. “Higher”

“Higher” is a powerful tribute song produced by DJ Khaled and featuring John Legend and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The song was released in 2019, shortly after Hussle’s untimely death, and features heartfelt lyrics about overcoming struggles and achieving success. The chorus, sung by John Legend, is particularly poignant and emotional, emphasizing the idea of rising above adversity. The song’s music video features footage of Nipsey Hussle, adding to the emotional impact of the song. Overall, “Higher” is a moving and inspirational track that has resonated with listeners around the world.

4. “No New Friends”

“No New Friends” is a 2013 single by DJ Khaled featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross. The song is a celebration of loyalty and staying true to those who have been there from the beginning. The beat has a hard-hitting bassline with synths that give the track a sinister vibe. The lyrics are a mix of braggadocious bars and introspective verses, with each artist sharing their own perspective on the importance of keeping their circle tight. The music video has a dark and moody aesthetic, with the artists flexing in front of a blacked-out backdrop. “No New Friends” was a commercial success and has become a fan-favorite among hip-hop enthusiasts.

3. “How Many Times”

“How Many Times” is a song by DJ Khaled featuring Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Big Sean, released in 2015. The track features a dark, moody instrumental with a haunting vocal sample that sets the tone for the introspective and emotional lyrics. The song explores themes of betrayal, heartbreak, and the pain of failed relationships, with each artist contributing a verse that reflects on their own experiences. Chris Brown’s soulful vocals add a layer of vulnerability to the track, while Lil Wayne and Big Sean bring their signature flows and lyrical prowess. “How Many Times” received critical acclaim and became a fan favorite, cementing DJ Khaled’s reputation as a versatile producer.

2. “They Don’t Love You No More”

“They Don’t Love You No More” is a hip-hop song produced by DJ Khaled and featuring Jay Z, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and French Montana. Released in 2014, the song features verses from each of the featured artists, addressing their haters and critics. The chorus, sung by French Montana, emphasizes the idea that success comes with its fair share of detractors. The song’s music video features all of the featured artists, adding to the collaborative nature of the track. Overall, “They Don’t Love You No More” is a confident and boastful hip-hop anthem that showcases DJ Khaled’s talent for bringing together top-tier artists.

1. “Take It To The Head”

“Take It to the Head” is a song by DJ Khaled featuring Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne, released in 2012. The track features an upbeat, high-energy instrumental with hard-hitting drums and a catchy melody. The lyrics are a celebration of success and wealth, with each artist delivering boastful verses about their riches and accomplishments. Chris Brown provides the hook with his smooth vocals, while Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne deliver their signature flows and punchlines. “Take It to the Head” was a commercial success, peaking at number 58 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and solidifying DJ Khaled’s reputation as a hitmaker.