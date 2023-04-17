Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, is an American DJ, producer, and songwriter known for his eclectic and innovative music. Born in Mississippi in 1978, Diplo began his music career as a DJ and producer in the early 2000s. He gained recognition with his 2004 debut album “Florida,” which showcased his unique blend of hip hop, electronic, and dancehall music.

Over the years, Diplo has collaborated with a wide range of musicians, including Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé. He has also produced several successful albums and singles, including “Lean On” with Major Lazer and “Electricity” with Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa.

In addition to his music career, Diplo is also involved in several philanthropic efforts, including supporting charities that focus on education and environmental causes.

Diplo is widely recognized as one of the most innovative and versatile producers in the music industry, with his ability to blend different genres and create fresh and exciting sounds. He has won several awards and nominations, including a Grammy for his work with Skrillex and Justin Bieber on the song “Where Are Ü Now.”

Overall, Diplo is a talented and influential musician who has made a significant impact on the electronic and pop music scenes, and his continued creativity and experimentation keep his fans eagerly anticipating his next project.

10. Jack U, “Febreze” (with 2 Chainz)

“Febreze” by Diplo and Skrillex’s collaborative project, Jack Ü, is an explosive and high-energy electronic dance track that combines heavy beats and aggressive drops with a driving, infectious melody. Featuring rapper 2 Chainz, the song’s lyrics focus on the extravagant lifestyle of the wealthy and famous, with 2 Chainz delivering braggadocious verses over the intense, driving beat. With its hard-hitting sound and unapologetic lyrics, “Febreze” is a perfect example of the power of EDM to create a high-energy, larger-than-life party atmosphere. The song is a fan favorite and has become a staple of electronic music festivals around the world.

9. Diplo, “Set It Off” (with Lazerdisk Party Sex)

“Set It Off” by Diplo is an electronic dance music track with a heavy bassline and infectious beat. The song features vocals from Lazerdisk Party Sex, and is known for its upbeat energy and catchy hooks. The track starts off with a pulsing synth melody before dropping into a high-energy, frenetic beat. Lazerdisk Party Sex’s vocals are processed with heavy effects, adding to the song’s futuristic vibe. “Set It Off” is a dancefloor banger that’s sure to get crowds moving and is a popular choice for DJs and party-goers alike.

8. Diplo and Sleepy Tom, “Be Right There”

“Be Right There” is a song by Diplo and Sleepy Tom, released in 2015. The song features a sample from the classic 90s song “Don’t Walk Away” by Jade, giving it a nostalgic and retro feel. The song’s upbeat and catchy sound, with its infectious piano chords and house beats, make it a dancefloor favorite. The song’s lyrics are about the desire to be with someone and the promise to be there for them no matter what. “Be Right There” showcases Diplo’s ability to blend different genres and create irresistible dance hits that are both catchy and emotionally resonant.

7. Diplo, “Express Yourself” (with Nicky Da B)

“Express Yourself” by Diplo featuring Nicky Da B is an upbeat and energetic electronic dance track that encourages listeners to let loose and embrace their individuality. The song features a driving beat, catchy vocal samples, and Nicky Da B’s distinctive New Orleans bounce-inspired rapping, all combining to create a joyful and infectious party anthem. The song’s lyrics focus on self-expression and the power of music to bring people together, with Diplo urging listeners to let go of their inhibitions and dance like nobody’s watching. With its celebratory spirit and infectious energy, “Express Yourself” is a perfect song for anyone looking to let loose and have a good time.

6. Major Lazer, “Watch Out For This (Bumaye)” (with Busy Signal, The Flexican and FS Green)

“Watch Out For This (Bumaye)” by Diplo is a high-energy dancehall-inspired track featuring vocals from Jamaican artist Busy Signal. The song opens with a catchy synth hook and builds to a pulsing beat, punctuated by Busy Signal’s infectious vocals. The chorus, which repeats the phrase “Bumaye,” meaning “kill them” in Jamaican Patois, adds to the song’s anthemic quality. Diplo’s production incorporates elements of reggae, dancehall, and EDM, creating a unique and dynamic sound. “Watch Out For This (Bumaye)” is a crowd-pleaser and has become a popular choice for DJs and party-goers alike.

5. Jack U, “To U” (with AlunaGeorge)

“To Ü” is a song by Jack Ü, a collaborative project between Diplo and Skrillex, featuring AlunaGeorge. Released in 2015, the song is an upbeat and energetic dance track, with AlunaGeorge’s silky vocals complementing the song’s pulsing beats and synth-heavy production. The song’s lyrics are about the intensity of love and the desire to be with someone no matter what obstacles come their way. “To Ü” showcases Diplo’s ability to collaborate with other talented musicians and create music that pushes the boundaries of electronic dance music. The song became a hit and helped to solidify Diplo’s reputation as one of the most innovative producers in the industry.

4. Major Lazer, “Keep It Goin’ Louder” (with Nina Sky and Ricky Blaze)

“Keep It Goin’ Louder” by Diplo’s electronic dance project, Major Lazer, is an explosive and high-energy track that combines reggae-inspired beats and instrumentation with aggressive electronic production. The song features a catchy chorus sung by Jamaican dancehall artist, Nina Sky, and rapper, Ricky Blaze. With its infectious melody, driving beats, and powerful vocals, “Keep It Goin’ Louder” is a perfect example of Major Lazer’s unique blend of reggae, dancehall, and electronic music. The song is an exciting and energetic party anthem that has become a favorite of dance music fans around the world.

3. Major Lazer, “Get Free” (with Amber Coffman)

“Get Free” is a song by Major Lazer, a musical project created by Diplo, featuring vocals from Amber Coffman of Dirty Projectors. The track is a fusion of reggae, electronic, and indie rock, and is known for its uplifting and positive lyrics. The song opens with a laid-back reggae-inspired guitar riff before building to a danceable beat. Coffman’s vocals are powerful and emotive, adding to the song’s uplifting message. “Get Free” has become a fan favorite and is a staple in Major Lazer’s live shows. The song is a celebration of personal freedom and the power of music to bring people together.

2. Major Lazer, “Lean On” (with MØ and DJ Snake)

“Lean On” is a song by Major Lazer, a collaborative project between Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire, featuring DJ Snake and MØ. Released in 2015, the song became a massive hit and is now considered a dance music classic. The song features a catchy and upbeat sound, with its infectious melody and tropical-influenced beats making it a perfect summer anthem. The song’s lyrics are about relying on others and the importance of friendship, with MØ’s powerful vocals adding to the song’s emotional impact. “Lean On” showcases Diplo’s ability to create innovative and memorable dance hits that connect with audiences around the world.

1. Jack U, “Where Are U Now” (with Justin Bieber)

“Where Are Ü Now” is a collaboration between Diplo and Skrillex’s electronic dance project, Jack Ü, and Canadian singer Justin Bieber. The song is a moody and introspective track that combines Bieber’s soulful vocals with Jack Ü’s signature blend of electronic and dancehall-inspired production. The song features sparse instrumentation, atmospheric synths, and haunting vocal samples, all of which combine to create a dreamlike and otherworldly atmosphere. “Where Are Ü Now” is a departure from Bieber’s earlier pop hits, showcasing his versatility as an artist, and cementing Jack Ü’s reputation as one of the most innovative and boundary-pushing acts in electronic music.