Cobra Starship, an American dance-pop band, has been one of the most influential groups in the music industry since their formation in 2005. With a unique style that blends pop, rock, and electronic music, the band has amassed a legion of fans across the globe. Their infectious energy and catchy lyrics have made them a favorite among partygoers and music lovers alike. In this article, we will be showcasing the top 10 best Cobra Starship songs of all time, taking you on a journey through their musical evolution.

Starting off with their debut album, “While the City Sleeps, We Rule the Streets” (2006), the band gained attention for their hit single “Snakes on a Plane (Bring It).” However, it was their second album, “¡Viva la Cobra!” (2007), that solidified their place in the music industry. The album featured chart-topping songs such as “Guilty Pleasure” and “The City Is at War,” both of which will be featured in this list. From there, the band continued to produce hit after hit, making them a household name in the music industry. Join us as we count down the top 10 best Cobra Starship songs of all time and relive some of their most memorable moments.

10. The Church of Hot Addiction

“The Church of Hot Addiction” is a lively and energetic song by Cobra Starship, released in 2006 as part of their debut album “While the City Sleeps, We Rule the Streets.” The song starts with a catchy electronic beat that quickly builds up to the chorus, where lead vocalist Gabe Saporta’s high-pitched vocals take center stage. The lyrics talk about addiction, specifically to a person who is described as the “church of hot addiction” that the narrator cannot resist. The song features a blend of pop, rock, and electronic music, which is a signature style of Cobra Starship. The guitar riffs and synthesizer sounds add an element of rock to the track, while the electronic beats keep the tempo upbeat and danceable. “The Church of Hot Addiction” is a must-listen for fans of Cobra Starship and anyone who enjoys upbeat and energetic music.

9. Chew Me Up and Spit Me Out

“Chew Me Up and Spit Me Out” is an upbeat and danceable song by Cobra Starship, released in 2009 as part of their album “Hot Mess.” The song starts with an infectious guitar riff that quickly builds up to the chorus, where lead vocalist Gabe Saporta sings about being used and discarded by a lover. The lyrics are filled with metaphors of being treated like a piece of candy or a toy, which adds a playful and fun element to the song. The track features a mix of pop, rock, and electronic music, which is a signature style of Cobra Starship. The catchy chorus and danceable beat make it a crowd-pleaser at parties and concerts. “Chew Me Up and Spit Me Out” is a perfect example of the band’s ability to create high-energy, fun, and catchy pop songs.

8. Guilty Pleasure

“Guilty Pleasure” is a fun and upbeat song by Cobra Starship, released in 2007 as part of their album “¡Viva la Cobra!”. The song starts with a catchy electronic beat that quickly builds up to the chorus, where lead vocalist Gabe Saporta sings about enjoying something that is considered a guilty pleasure. The lyrics are filled with references to pop culture, including Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan, which adds a playful and nostalgic element to the song. The track features a mix of pop, rock, and electronic music, which is a signature style of Cobra Starship. The catchy chorus and danceable beat make it a crowd-pleaser at parties and concerts. “Guilty Pleasure” is a perfect example of the band’s ability to create high-energy, fun, and catchy pop songs that will have you singing along in no time.

7. Hot Mess

“Hot Mess” is a dance-pop anthem by Cobra Starship, released in 2009 as the title track of their album “Hot Mess.” The song starts with a catchy electronic beat that quickly builds up to the chorus, where lead vocalist Gabe Saporta sings about embracing chaos and being a hot mess. The lyrics are filled with references to partying and living life to the fullest, which adds a fun and carefree element to the song. The track features a blend of pop, rock, and electronic music, which is a signature style of Cobra Starship. The catchy chorus and danceable beat make it a fan favorite at parties and concerts. “Hot Mess” is a perfect example of the band’s ability to create infectious and high-energy dance-pop songs that will get you moving and singing along.

6. Snakes on a Plane (Bring It)

“Snakes on a Plane (Bring It)” is a high-energy and catchy song by Cobra Starship, released in 2006 as part of the soundtrack for the film “Snakes on a Plane.” The song starts with a thumping beat and features a sample of actor Samuel L. Jackson’s famous line from the movie. The chorus is infectious, with lead vocalist Gabe Saporta singing, “I’ve had it with these snakes on this plane!” The lyrics talk about fighting back against danger and standing up for yourself, which fits the theme of the movie. The track features a mix of rock and electronic music, which is a signature style of Cobra Starship. “Snakes on a Plane (Bring It)” quickly became a fan favorite and a staple at their concerts, showcasing the band’s ability to create fun and energetic songs that are perfect for dancing and singing along.

5. The City Is At War

“The City Is at War” is a high-energy and anthemic song by Cobra Starship, released in 2007 as part of their album “¡Viva la Cobra!”. The song starts with a pulsing beat and features a driving guitar riff. The chorus is catchy, with lead vocalist Gabe Saporta singing about the struggles of living in a big city and the feeling of being in a constant battle. The lyrics talk about fighting back against the pressures of society and being true to oneself, which adds a powerful and uplifting element to the song. The track features a mix of pop, rock, and electronic music, which is a signature style of Cobra Starship. “The City Is at War” quickly became a fan favorite and a staple at their concerts, showcasing the band’s ability to create meaningful and empowering songs that are perfect for rocking out and singing along.

4. #1Nite ft. My Name Is Kay

“#1Nite” is an infectious and upbeat song by Cobra Starship featuring Canadian singer My Name Is Kay, released in 2012. The song starts with a pulsing electronic beat and features Kay’s vocals in the catchy chorus. Lead vocalist Gabe Saporta adds his signature high-pitched vocals to the verses, singing about the excitement and thrill of a one-night stand. The lyrics are playful and fun, filled with double entendres and references to partying and living in the moment. The track features a blend of pop, rock, and electronic music, which is a signature style of Cobra Starship. “#1Nite” became a hit in the dance-pop scene and showcased the band’s ability to collaborate with other artists to create infectious and high-energy songs that are perfect for dancing and singing along.

3. Good Girls Go Bad

“Good Girls Go Bad” is a catchy and upbeat song by Cobra Starship featuring American actress and singer Leighton Meester, released in 2009 as part of their album “Hot Mess.” The song starts with a pulsing electronic beat and features Meester’s vocals in the infectious chorus. Lead vocalist Gabe Saporta adds his signature high-pitched vocals to the verses, singing about the allure of bad girls and the excitement of living on the edge. The lyrics are playful and fun, filled with references to partying and rebellion. The track features a blend of pop, rock, and electronic music, which is a signature style of Cobra Starship. “Good Girls Go Bad” became a hit in the dance-pop scene and showcased the band’s ability to collaborate with other artists to create infectious and high-energy songs that are perfect for dancing and singing along.

2. Never Been in Love

“Never Been in Love” is a fun and infectious song by Cobra Starship featuring American singer and songwriter Icona Pop, released in 2014. The song starts with a catchy electronic beat and features Icona Pop’s vocals in the chorus. Lead vocalist Gabe Saporta adds his signature high-pitched vocals to the verses, singing about falling in love for the first time and the rush of emotions that come with it. The lyrics are relatable and heartfelt, adding a meaningful and uplifting element to the song. The track features a blend of pop and electronic music, which is a departure from the band’s signature style but still showcases their ability to create catchy and high-energy songs. “Never Been in Love” became a hit in the pop scene and showcased the band’s versatility and willingness to experiment with new sounds and collaborations.

1. You Make Me Feel…

“You Make Me Feel…” is a dance-pop anthem by Cobra Starship featuring American singer Sabi, released in 2011 as part of their album “Night Shades.” The song starts with a thumping electronic beat and features Sabi’s vocals in the catchy chorus. Lead vocalist Gabe Saporta adds his signature high-pitched vocals to the verses, singing about the excitement and rush of falling in love. The lyrics are playful and fun, filled with references to partying and living in the moment. The track features a blend of pop, rock, and electronic music, which is a signature style of Cobra Starship. “You Make Me Feel…” became a chart-topping hit and showcased the band’s ability to create infectious and high-energy dance-pop songs that are perfect for dancing and singing along. The song is a fan favorite and a staple at their concerts, cementing its place as the top Cobra Starship song of all time.