Camila Cabello is a Cuban-American singer and songwriter who first gained fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. Born in Havana, Cuba in 1997, Cabello moved to the United States with her family as a child and grew up in Miami. In 2012, she auditioned for the reality competition show “The X Factor” and joined Fifth Harmony, which became one of the most successful girl groups of the decade.

In 2016, Cabello left Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career. She released her debut single “Crying in the Club” in 2017, followed by her first solo album “Camila” in 2018. The album featured hit singles like “Havana” and “Never Be the Same,” cementing Cabello’s status as a rising star in the pop music world.

Cabello’s music often explores themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, with her soulful vocals and Latin-influenced sound setting her apart from other pop artists. She has won numerous awards, including multiple MTV Video Music Awards and Latin Grammy Awards, and has collaborated with artists like Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, and Pharrell Williams.

In addition to her music career, Cabello is also known for her activism and advocacy work, particularly on issues related to immigration and mental health.

10. Liar

“Liar” is a song by Camila Cabello, released in 2019 on her album “Romance.” The song features a catchy and upbeat sound, with Cabello’s vocals delivering lyrics that describe the complexity of romantic relationships. The song explores the idea of being caught in a web of lies and deception, as Cabello sings about trying to keep up with a lover who is not truthful. “Liar” has become a fan favorite and showcases Cabello’s ability to blend Latin rhythms and pop hooks in a way that is both danceable and emotionally resonant.

9. Cry For Me

“Cry for Me” is a breakup song performed by Camila Cabello, the former member of Fifth Harmony. The song was released in 2019 as part of her second studio album, “Romance.” The song talks about the aftermath of a breakup, where the protagonist is seeking revenge on her ex-lover. The lyrics showcase Cabello’s powerful vocals and emotional range, making the listener feel the pain and heartbreak of the situation. The catchy melody and upbeat rhythm add an element of defiance to the song, making it a favorite among fans of pop and R&B music.

8. I Have Questions

“I Have Questions” by Camila Cabello is a powerful and emotional ballad that explores the pain and confusion of a broken heart. The song features a stripped-down piano melody, Cabello’s raw and vulnerable vocals, and poignant lyrics that express the frustration and sadness of unanswered questions. The song’s haunting chorus, “I have questions for you,” captures the feeling of being left in the dark and desperately searching for closure. With its intimate and personal sound, “I Have Questions” is a perfect song for anyone who has experienced the pain of a broken heart and the need for answers.

7. Bad Things ft Machine Gun Kelly

“Bad Things” by Camila Cabello featuring Machine Gun Kelly is a sultry and seductive song that explores the darker side of love and attraction. The song features a moody guitar riff, trap-inspired beats, and Cabello’s sensual vocals, which are complemented by MGK’s rap verses. The lyrics are provocative and edgy, delving into themes of forbidden love and danger. With its catchy hooks and steamy sound, “Bad Things” is a perfect song for anyone who has ever been drawn to the allure of a dangerous relationship.

6. OMG

“OMG” is a song by Camila Cabello featuring rapper Quavo, released in 2017 as a promotional single for her debut album, “Camila.” The song combines Cabello’s signature pop sound with a hip-hop beat, highlighting her versatility as an artist. The lyrics describe the rush of attraction between two people and the excitement of a new relationship. Quavo’s verse adds a dynamic element to the song, elevating the energy and adding a fresh perspective. “OMG” showcases Cabello’s ability to create infectious and fun pop music that resonates with listeners and has become a fan-favorite.

5. Crying In The Club

“Crying in the Club” is a song by Camila Cabello, released in 2017 as her debut solo single. The song features a powerful and emotional sound, with Cabello’s soaring vocals delivering lyrics that describe the pain of heartbreak and the healing power of music. The chorus features the repeated line “Ain’t no crying in the club,” conveying a message of resilience and strength in the face of adversity. “Crying in the Club” has become a fan favorite and showcases Cabello’s ability to infuse pop music with a sense of depth and sincerity.

4. I Know What You Did Last Summer

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is a collaborative song by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes that showcases the impressive vocal talents of both artists. The song features a catchy guitar riff, pulsing beats, and the duo’s dynamic and harmonious vocals. The lyrics explore the feelings of betrayal and mistrust that can arise in a relationship, with Cabello and Mendes singing about knowing that their partner has done something wrong. With its infectious energy and relatable lyrics, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is a perfect song for anyone who has ever been hurt by someone they love.

3. Senorita ft. Shawn Mendes

“Señorita” is a sultry duet by Camila Cabello and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, released in 2019. The song features a Latin pop vibe, with a catchy guitar riff and a steamy melody that perfectly captures the chemistry between the two singers. The lyrics describe a playful, flirtatious encounter between two lovers, with Cabello and Mendes trading verses and harmonizing in the chorus. The song’s music video features the two singers in a steamy romance, adding to the song’s appeal among fans of both artists. “Señorita” was a commercial success, topping charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its irresistible melody and the chemistry between Cabello and Mendes.

2. Never Be The Same

“Never Be The Same” is a song by Camila Cabello, released in 2017 on her self-titled debut album. The song features a haunting and dreamy sound, with Cabello’s emotive vocals delivering lyrics that describe the all-consuming nature of love. The chorus features the repeated line “It’s you, babe / And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe,” conveying the intensity of the singer’s feelings. “Never Be The Same” has become a fan favorite and showcases Cabello’s ability to infuse pop music with a sense of intimacy and vulnerability.

1. Havana

“Havana” is a hit single by Camila Cabello, released in 2017 as part of her debut album, “Camila.” The song is a fusion of Latin pop and R&B, showcasing Cabello’s Cuban roots and her impressive vocal range. The lyrics describe a romantic fantasy about a Cuban lover, with Cabello’s vocals effortlessly switching between English and Spanish. The song’s catchy melody and rhythmic beat, along with the iconic trumpet riff, have made it a fan favorite and a staple on radio and streaming platforms. “Havana” was a commercial and critical success, earning Cabello several awards and nominations and solidifying her place as a rising pop star.