Becky G, born Rebecca Marie Gomez, is an American singer, rapper, and actress who has made a name for herself in the music industry with her unique blend of reggaeton, Latin pop, and dance-pop. With numerous chart-topping hits and collaborations with big names in the music industry, Becky G has established herself as one of the most successful and versatile artists of her generation. In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best Becky G songs of all time. From her early beginnings with her debut single “Becky from the Block” to her latest hits like “Mala Santa” and “Ram Pam Pam,” we will be exploring the catchy melodies, empowering lyrics, and infectious beats that have made Becky G a fan favorite. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering her music, join us as we celebrate the top 10 best Becky G songs that have made her a household name in the music industry.

1. Mayores (Older Ones) (featuring Bad Bunny)

“Mayores” is a reggaeton and Latin pop song by American singer Becky G featuring Bad Bunny. The song is about an older man that Becky G is attracted to and her desire to be with him despite their age difference. The catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make it a popular party anthem. The music video is also seductive, featuring Becky G in various sexy outfits and provocative dance moves, along with Bad Bunny. The song was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and earning platinum certifications in the US and Mexico.

2. Sin Pijama (featuring Natti Natasha)

“Sin Pijama” is a reggaeton and Latin pop song by Becky G featuring Natti Natasha. The song is about two women who decide to have a sleepover without pajamas, implying a romantic and sexual encounter. The song’s catchy chorus and playful lyrics make it a popular party anthem. The music video is also provocative, featuring both artists in lingerie and sexy dance moves. The song was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and earning diamond certifications in the US and Mexico.

3. Shower

“Shower” is a pop and electropop song by Becky G. The song is about Becky G’s desire to find love and be with someone special. The catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make it a feel-good and empowering song for anyone looking for love. The music video features Becky G dancing and singing in a bathroom, with various colorful and fun elements. The song was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and earning platinum certifications in the US and Australia.

4. Cuando Te Bese (When I Kissed You)

“Cuando Te Bese” is a reggaeton and Latin pop song by Becky G. The song is about the excitement and passion of a new romantic relationship, particularly the feeling of when the two lovers share their first kiss. The catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make it a romantic and fun song to dance to. The music video features Becky G and Paulo Londra singing and dancing in various colorful and romantic settings. The song was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and earning platinum certifications in the US and Mexico.

5. Ram Pam Pam (featuring Natti Natasha)

“Ram Pam Pam” is a reggaeton and Latin pop song by Becky G featuring Natti Natasha. The song is about two women who are confident and strong, and won’t let anyone bring them down. The catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make it an empowering and feel-good song for anyone looking for confidence and self-love. The music video features both artists singing and dancing in various colorful and powerful settings, showcasing their strength and confidence. The song was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and earning platinum certifications in the US and Mexico.

6. Mad Love (featuring Sean Paul and David Guetta)

“Mad Love” is a reggaeton and dance-pop song by American singer Becky G featuring Sean Paul and David Guetta. The song is about a passionate and intense love affair. The catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make it a popular dance track. The music video is also energetic and features Becky G, Sean Paul, and David Guetta in a colorful and vibrant setting. The song was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and earning platinum certifications in the US and Canada.

7. Bubalu (featuring DJ Luian, Mambo Kingz, Anuel AA, and Prince Royce)

“Bubalu” is a reggaeton and Latin pop song by DJ Luian, Mambo Kingz, Anuel AA, Prince Royce, and Becky G. The song is about a woman who is confident and powerful, and who doesn’t need a man to feel complete. The catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make it an empowering and feel-good song for anyone looking for self-confidence. The music video features all the artists in various colorful and playful settings. The song was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and earning platinum certifications in the US and Mexico.

8. Booty (featuring C. Tangana)

“Booty” is a reggaeton and trap song by Becky G featuring Spanish rapper C. Tangana. The song is about embracing one’s sexuality and confidence in their body. The catchy chorus and seductive beat make it a popular dance track. The music video is also seductive, featuring both artists in various sexy outfits and provocative dance moves. The song was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and earning platinum certifications in the US and Spain.

9. Mi Mala (My Mean Girl) (featuring Mau y Ricky and Karol G, Leslie Grace, and Lali)

“Mi Mala” is a Latin pop and reggaeton song by Mau y Ricky, Karol G, Leslie Grace, and Lali, featuring Becky G. The song is about a woman who is a troublemaker and who enjoys causing chaos. The catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make it a fun and playful song. The music video features all the artists in various colorful and fun settings. The song was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and earning platinum certifications in the US and Mexico.

10. Mala Santa

“Mala Santa” is a Latin pop and reggaeton song by Becky G. The song is about a woman who is both good and bad, who is not afraid to be herself and live life on her own terms. The catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make it an empowering and feel-good song for anyone looking for self-confidence. The music video features Becky G in various colorful and playful settings, showcasing her confidence and strength. The song was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and earning platinum certifications in the US and Mexico.