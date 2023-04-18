The Backstreet Boys are an American vocal group formed in Orlando, Florida in 1993. The group consists of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson. The Backstreet Boys are known for their harmonies, catchy pop hooks, and synchronized dance routines.

The group gained widespread recognition in the late 1990s with hit singles such as “I Want It That Way,” “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” and “As Long As You Love Me.” They have released multiple successful albums over the years, including “Millennium” and “Black & Blue.”

The Backstreet Boys are known for their energetic and engaging live performances, often incorporating elaborate choreography and stage production into their shows. They have toured extensively around the world, playing to sold-out crowds at some of the biggest venues in the industry.

Over the course of their career, the Backstreet Boys have won multiple awards and accolades, including multiple Grammy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, having sold over 130 million records worldwide.

Overall, the Backstreet Boys are a talented and influential group that have made a significant impact in the music industry and pop culture. Their catchy tunes, synchronized dance moves, and dynamic personalities continue to resonate with fans around the world.

10. “We’ve Got It Going On”

“We’ve Got It Goin’ On” is the debut single by American boy band Backstreet Boys, released in 1995 from their self-titled debut album. The song has an upbeat and danceable sound, with a fusion of pop, dance, and R&B elements. The lyrics describe the band’s confidence and energy to entertain and party, with catchy hooks and harmonies. The song’s infectious beat and youthful energy helped establish the Backstreet Boys as a leading boy band of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The music video features the band performing on a basketball court, surrounded by fans and dancers, and showcases their charisma and dance moves.

9. “Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely”

“Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely” is a touching ballad by Backstreet Boys, released in 1999. The song is a powerful reflection on the heartbreak and emptiness that can come from lost love and feelings of isolation. The haunting melody and poignant lyrics, combined with the group’s signature harmonies, create a deeply emotional and introspective atmosphere. The song’s universal themes and heartfelt message resonate with listeners, making it one of the most beloved and memorable tracks in the Backstreet Boys’ repertoire. It remains a timeless classic that continues to touch hearts and inspire feelings of hope and understanding.

8. “More Than That”

“More Than That” is a song by the Backstreet Boys, released in 2001 as the second single from their fourth studio album “Black & Blue.” The track features a smooth R&B beat and the group’s signature harmonies, with lyrics describing a desire for a deeper connection with a love interest. “More Than That” was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and becoming a fan-favorite for its romantic lyrics and catchy melody. The song showcases the Backstreet Boys’ ability to blend different genres and create a unique sound that has resonated with audiences for decades.

7. “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” is a single by American boy band Backstreet Boys, released in 2018 from their ninth studio album “DNA.” The song has a modern and catchy sound, with a blend of pop and electronic elements. The lyrics describe the fear of being hurt in a new relationship and the desire to trust and love again. The song showcases the band’s mature and polished sound, with soaring vocals and harmonies. The music video features the band performing choreographed dance routines, showcasing their continued commitment to entertaining and engaging their fans. The song became a commercial success and earned the band a Grammy nomination.

6. “Quit Playing Games With My Heart”

“Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” is a classic 90s pop hit by the Backstreet Boys, released in 1996. The song is a perfect example of the group’s signature sound, featuring catchy melodies, smooth harmonies, and a memorable chorus that invites listeners to sing along. The lyrics, which express frustration with a partner who is playing mind games and toying with emotions, strike a chord with audiences and are relatable across generations. With its upbeat tempo, infectious hook, and universal themes, “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” remains a fan favorite and a timeless classic in the Backstreet Boys’ discography.

5. “As Long As You Love Me”

“As Long As You Love Me” is a song by the Backstreet Boys, released in 1997 as the second single from their second studio album “Backstreet’s Back.” The track features a catchy pop beat and the group’s signature harmonies, with lyrics describing a desire to be loved unconditionally. “As Long As You Love Me” was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and becoming a fan-favorite for its upbeat melody and romantic lyrics. The song remains one of the Backstreet Boys’ most popular and recognizable tracks, showcasing their ability to create catchy pop tunes with emotional depth.

4. “Everybody”

“Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” is a hit single by American boy band Backstreet Boys, released in 1997 from their second studio album “Backstreet’s Back.” The song has an infectious and upbeat sound, with a fusion of pop, dance, and R&B elements. The lyrics describe the band’s return to the music scene, with a playful and fun-loving approach. The music video features the band dressed up in horror movie-inspired costumes and dancing in a haunted mansion, becoming a pop culture phenomenon in the late 90s. The song became one of the band’s most iconic and recognizable hits, cementing their status as one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

3. “I Want It That Way”

“I Want It That Way” is a pop ballad by the Backstreet Boys, released in 1999 as the lead single from their album “Millennium”. The song became an instant global hit, topping charts in numerous countries and becoming one of the biggest-selling singles of all time. The song’s catchy melody, sentimental lyrics, and soaring harmonies are iconic, and the chorus has become a cultural touchstone. The song’s meaning has been debated over the years, but its emotional resonance is undeniable, and it remains a beloved staple of 90s pop culture and a defining moment in the Backstreet Boys’ career.

2. “Larger Than Life”

“Larger Than Life” is a song by the Backstreet Boys, released in 1999 as the second single from their third studio album “Millennium.” The track features a catchy pop beat and the group’s signature harmonies, with lyrics describing their rise to fame and thanking their fans for their support. “Larger Than Life” was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and becoming a fan-favorite for its infectious melody and upbeat lyrics. The song showcases the Backstreet Boys’ ability to create anthemic pop tracks that resonate with audiences and continue to be popular years later.

1. “Shape Of My Heart”

“Shape of My Heart” is a song by the Backstreet Boys, released in 2000 as the third single from their album “Black & Blue.” The track features a soft acoustic guitar melody and the group’s signature harmonies, with lyrics describing a man reflecting on the mistakes he has made in his past relationships. “Shape of My Heart” was a commercial success, charting in multiple countries and becoming a fan-favorite for its introspective lyrics and mellow vibe. The song showcases the Backstreet Boys’ ability to create emotional ballads that resonate with audiences and showcase their vocal abilities.