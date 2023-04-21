Animal Collective is a critically acclaimed experimental pop band that has been active since the early 2000s. The group has garnered a dedicated fanbase with their unique blend of psychedelic and folk influences, complex layering of sound, and abstract lyrics. Animal Collective’s music has been described as dreamy, hypnotic, and ethereal, and their style has been an inspiration to many musicians across different genres.

In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 best Animal Collective songs of all time. From their early lo-fi recordings to their more polished later works, we will delve into the band’s discography and highlight some of their most memorable and innovative tracks. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the band’s music, this list will offer insight into the diverse and captivating world of Animal Collective’s music. So, join us as we count down the top 10 best Animal Collective songs of all time.

10. Royal and Desire

“Royal and Desire” is a track off Animal Collective’s 2012 album “Centipede Hz.” The song features the band’s signature intricate layering of sound, with pulsing beats, electronic textures, and soaring harmonies. The lyrics are abstract and dreamlike, with images of mystical creatures and surreal landscapes. The vocals are shared between band members Avey Tare and Panda Bear, adding to the track’s sense of collaboration and collective creativity. “Royal and Desire” is a standout track on an album that received mixed reviews from critics, with many praising the band’s experimental approach while others found it too dense and inaccessible. Nevertheless, “Royal and Desire” showcases Animal Collective’s ability to create mesmerizing and otherworldly music that defies easy categorization.

9. The Purple Bottle

“The Purple Bottle” is a track from Animal Collective’s 2005 album “Feels,” which is widely regarded as one of the band’s best works. The song is a standout on the album, with its driving rhythm and catchy melody. The lyrics are poetic and abstract, with images of animals, nature, and love. The song builds to a cathartic climax with a repeating chorus of “If you take it all away, there’s nothing left to say.” The vocals are shared between band members Avey Tare and Panda Bear, with harmonies that blend together seamlessly. “The Purple Bottle” is a fan favorite and has become a staple of the band’s live shows. It showcases Animal Collective’s ability to create music that is both experimental and accessible, with a sense of joy and playfulness that is infectious.

8. Grass

“Grass” is a track from Animal Collective’s 2005 album “Feels.” The song features a driving rhythm and intricate layers of sound, with a blend of acoustic and electronic instrumentation. The lyrics are abstract and poetic, with images of nature and the natural world. The vocals are shared between band members Avey Tare and Panda Bear, with harmonies that interweave and complement each other. The song builds to a hypnotic climax, with repeated refrains of “I don’t need to know why, Grass grows over me.” “Grass” is a prime example of Animal Collective’s ability to create music that is both experimental and accessible, with a sense of playfulness and wonder. The song has become a fan favorite and is often cited as one of the band’s best works.

7. In the Flowers”

“In the Flowers” is the opening track from Animal Collective’s 2009 album “Merriweather Post Pavilion,” which is widely regarded as a landmark album in the band’s discography. The song features a pulsing beat and lush, ethereal textures, with layers of electronic and acoustic instrumentation. The lyrics are impressionistic and dreamlike, with images of nature and the cosmos. The vocals are shared between band members Avey Tare and Panda Bear, with harmonies that float above the music. The song builds to a frenzied climax, with a repeated refrain of “If I could just leave my body for a night.” “In the Flowers” sets the tone for the rest of the album, which is a masterpiece of psychedelic pop and electronic experimentation. The song has become a fan favorite and is often cited as one of the band’s best works.

6. Kids on Holiday

“Kids on Holiday” is a track from Animal Collective’s 2004 album “Sung Tongs,” which is considered one of the band’s most influential and innovative works. The song features acoustic instrumentation, with guitar, banjo, and percussion creating a sparse yet intricate soundscape. The vocals are shared between band members Avey Tare and Panda Bear, with harmonies that blend together seamlessly. The lyrics are impressionistic and poetic, with images of childhood and the natural world. The song builds to a joyous and celebratory climax, with a repeated refrain of “All the kids on holiday, all the kids on holiday, all the kids on holiday.” “Kids on Holiday” is a standout track on an album that has been widely praised for its experimental approach and its use of acoustic instruments in a psychedelic context. The song is a testament to Animal Collective’s ability to create music that is both playful and profound.

5. Who Could Win a Rabbit

“Who Could Win a Rabbit” is a track from Animal Collective’s 2004 album “Sung Tongs.” The song features acoustic guitar and percussion, with a driving rhythm that propels the song forward. The vocals are shared between band members Avey Tare and Panda Bear, with harmonies that interweave and complement each other. The lyrics are surreal and playful, with images of animals and nature. The song builds to a frenzied climax, with a repeated refrain of “Who could win a rabbit?” that is both catchy and enigmatic. “Who Could Win a Rabbit” is a fan favorite and has become a staple of the band’s live shows. It showcases Animal Collective’s ability to create music that is both experimental and accessible, with a sense of playfulness and joy that is infectious. The song is a testament to the band’s unique vision and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of pop music.

4. My Girls

“My Girls” is a track from Animal Collective’s 2009 album “Merriweather Post Pavilion,” which is widely regarded as a landmark album in the band’s discography. The song features a propulsive beat and shimmering electronic textures, with layers of synths and samples creating a rich and immersive soundscape. The vocals are shared between band members Avey Tare and Panda Bear, with harmonies that soar above the music. The lyrics are anthemic and optimistic, with a message of empowerment and self-determination. The song builds to a euphoric climax, with a repeated refrain of “I just want four walls and adobe slabs for my girls.” “My Girls” is one of Animal Collective’s most popular and enduring songs, with its infectious melody and positive message resonating with fans around the world. The song is a testament to the band’s ability to create music that is both experimental and accessible, with a sense of joy and celebration that is infectious.

3. Spirit They’ve Vanished

“Spirit They’ve Vanished” is the opening track from Animal Collective’s 2000 debut album of the same name. The song features a lo-fi production, with distorted guitars and primitive electronic textures creating a raw and primal soundscape. The vocals are sung by band member Avey Tare, with lyrics that are abstract and mysterious. The song builds to a frenzied climax, with a repeated refrain of “We could just go walking, we could just go walking.” “Spirit They’ve Vanished” is a prime example of Animal Collective’s early experimental style, which was characterized by a lo-fi, DIY aesthetic and a willingness to push the boundaries of what was considered music. The song has become a cult classic and is often cited as one of the band’s most innovative and influential works. “Spirit They’ve Vanished” is a testament to the band’s early vision and their commitment to creating music that is both challenging and rewarding.

2. Summertime Clothes

“Summertime Clothes” is a track from Animal Collective’s 2009 album “Merriweather Post Pavilion,” which is widely regarded as a landmark album in the band’s discography. The song features a pulsing beat and shimmering electronic textures, with layers of synths and samples creating a rich and vibrant soundscape. The vocals are sung by band member Panda Bear, with harmonies that blend together seamlessly. The lyrics are evocative and dreamlike, with images of summertime and nature. The song builds to a euphoric climax, with a repeated refrain of “I want to walk around with you, And I want to walk around with you.” “Summertime Clothes” is one of Animal Collective’s most popular and beloved songs, with its infectious melody and positive message capturing the spirit of the summer season. The song is a testament to the band’s ability to create music that is both experimental and accessible, with a sense of joy and celebration that is infectious.

1. Fireworks

“Fireworks” is a track from Animal Collective’s 2007 album “Strawberry Jam.” The song features a driving beat and intricate layers of sound, with a blend of acoustic and electronic instrumentation. The vocals are shared between band members Avey Tare and Panda Bear, with harmonies that interweave and complement each other. The lyrics are poetic and abstract, with images of fireworks and cosmic phenomena. The song builds to a cathartic climax, with a repeated refrain of “What is the point of feeling love for you? When you don’t believe I’m here.” “Fireworks” is often cited as one of Animal Collective’s best works, with its blend of experimentalism and accessibility capturing the essence of the band’s style. The song is a testament to the band’s ability to create music that is both thought-provoking and emotionally resonant, with a sense of wonder and awe that is transcendent. “Fireworks” is a standout track on an album that has become a classic of the psychedelic pop genre.