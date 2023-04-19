6LACK (pronounced “black”) is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter. Born Ricardo Valdez Valentine in Baltimore, Maryland, he first gained attention in 2016 with his debut album “Free 6LACK”, which showcased his unique blend of alternative R&B and hip-hop.

6LACK’s music often explores themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth, with his lyrics drawing on his own experiences with depression, addiction, and family issues. His emotive vocals and introspective songwriting have earned him comparisons to artists like Frank Ocean and The Weeknd.

Since his debut, 6LACK has continued to build a devoted fanbase, releasing the critically acclaimed albums “East Atlanta Love Letter” in 2018 and “6pc Hot EP” in 2020. He has collaborated with artists such as J. Cole, Khalid, and Ty Dolla $ign, further cementing his place as a rising star in the R&B and hip-hop scenes.

6LACK is also known for his striking visual aesthetic, with his music videos often featuring surreal imagery and moody atmospheres. He has been praised for his authenticity and vulnerability as an artist, with his music offering a window into his own personal struggles and triumphs.

Overall, 6LACK is a distinctive voice in contemporary R&B and hip-hop, bringing a fresh perspective to the genre with his introspective lyrics, emotive vocals, and genre-bending sound.

10. Talkback

“Talkback” by 6LACK is a brooding and introspective R&B song that showcases the artist’s ability to blend emotive vocals with atmospheric soundscapes. The song’s minimalist and haunting melody is complemented by 6LACK’s introspective and confessional lyrics, which explore themes of loneliness, self-doubt, and the pressures of success. The chorus is particularly striking, with 6LACK singing “I don’t need your advice, I don’t need your input, I don’t need your feedback, I just need a little bit of silence.” Overall, “Talkback” is a powerful and emotionally raw song that highlights 6LACK’s incredible talent for creating music that is both thought-provoking and deeply affecting.

9. FOREVER (with 6LACK)

“FOREVER” is a collaboration between 6LACK and American singer-songwriter, Khalid. The song is a slow-burning R&B ballad that showcases the emotional depth of both artists. The track features 6LACK’s signature introspective lyrics about the ups and downs of love, with Khalid’s soulful vocals complementing 6LACK’s emotive delivery. The production is minimalistic, with a sparse beat and haunting melody, allowing the lyrics and vocals to take center stage. Overall, “FOREVER” is a powerful display of the talent of both 6LACK and Khalid, showcasing their ability to create music that is both raw and vulnerable.

8. I Want You Around (feat. 6lack) – Remix

“I Want You Around” by Snoh Aalegra featuring 6LACK is a soulful and emotive R&B ballad that showcases the stunning vocals of both artists. The song’s stripped-back production and delicate piano melody create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability, as Aalegra sings about the desire to be close to someone she loves. 6LACK’s verse adds an extra layer of depth and emotion to the track, as he reflects on the pain of past relationships. The chorus is a heartfelt and emotional refrain, with Aalegra declaring “I want you around / Around, around.” “I Want You Around” is a standout track from Aalegra’s acclaimed album “Ugh, those feels again,” and a testament to her ability to create emotionally resonant music.

7. Since I Have A Lover

“Since I Have A Love” by 6LACK is a soulful and introspective R&B song that showcases the artist’s smooth vocals and introspective lyrics. The song’s understated and minimalist sound is complemented by 6LACK’s emotive and heartfelt vocals, which deliver honest and vulnerable lyrics about the power of love and the struggles that come with it. The chorus is particularly memorable, with 6LACK singing “Since I have a love, I don’t need another one.” Overall, “Since I Have A Love” is a powerful and deeply moving song that highlights 6LACK’s incredible talent as both a vocalist and a songwriter.

6. Tell Me It’s Over (feat. Summer Walker & 6LACK)

“Tell Me It’s Over” by Brent Faiyaz featuring Drake is a melancholic and introspective R&B ballad that showcases the powerful vocals of both artists. The song’s atmospheric production and haunting piano melody create a sense of emotional depth and introspection, as Faiyaz and Drake sing about the pain of a broken relationship. Summer Walker’s feature adds an extra layer of emotional resonance to the track, as she reflects on the pain and regret of letting someone go. The chorus is a powerful and emotive refrain, with Faiyaz and Walker singing “Tell me it’s over / Tell me it’s over.” “Tell Me It’s Over” is a standout track from Faiyaz’s critically acclaimed album “Sonder Son,” and a testament to his ability to create emotionally resonant music.

5. PRBLMS

“PRBLMS” is a single from 6LACK’s debut album “Free 6LACK”. The song is a slow-burning R&B track that features 6LACK’s introspective lyrics about love and relationships. The track features a sparse beat and haunting melody, creating an atmospheric and moody sound that perfectly complements the lyrics. The chorus is a standout moment, with 6LACK’s emotive delivery of the line “I’ve got trust issues” becoming a memorable hook. “PRBLMS” was a breakout hit for 6LACK, showcasing his ability to create music that is both personal and relatable, and establishing him as a rising star in the R&B scene.

4. OTW

“OTW” by 6LACK is a seductive and sultry R&B song that showcases the artist’s smooth vocals and impeccable flow. The song’s atmospheric and dreamy sound is complemented by 6LACK’s confident and flirtatious lyrics, which describe a passionate and steamy encounter. The chorus is particularly catchy, with 6LACK singing “Put it in drive, I’ll be outside, I’ll be on the way.” Overall, “OTW” is a sensuous and alluring song that highlights 6LACK’s incredible talent for creating music that is both hypnotic and provocative, and demonstrates his ability to capture the essence of a moment with his words and music.

3. Pretty Little Fears (feat. J. Cole)

“Pretty Little Fears” by 6LACK featuring J. Cole is a sensual and seductive R&B track that showcases the smooth vocals of both artists. The song’s sparse production and delicate guitar melody create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability, as 6LACK and Cole rap and sing about the desire and connection between two lovers. The chorus is a subtle and emotive refrain, with 6LACK crooning “Do better, who better? / You better? Love me, love me / Say that you love me.” “Pretty Little Fears” is a standout track from 6LACK’s acclaimed album “East Atlanta Love Letter,” and a testament to his ability to create music that is both sultry and emotionally resonant.

2. Love Songs – Remix

“Love Songs – Remix” is a track from 6LACK’s 2020 EP “6pc Hot”. The song features guest appearances from American rappers, Lil Durk and 6LACK’s frequent collaborator, Young Thug. The remix gives the original song a fresh spin, with Lil Durk and Young Thug adding their own verses over the moody and atmospheric beat. The lyrics address themes of love and relationships, with each rapper offering their own unique perspective on the topic. Overall, “Love Songs – Remix” showcases 6LACK’s ability to collaborate with other artists while maintaining the emotive and introspective sound that has become his trademark.

1. Calling My Phone

“Calling My Phone” is a collaboration between 6LACK and American rapper, Lil Tjay. The song is a moody and atmospheric R&B track that features Lil Tjay’s melodic flow and 6LACK’s introspective lyrics. The beat is minimalistic, with a haunting melody that perfectly complements the melancholic tone of the lyrics. The song’s chorus, featuring Lil Tjay’s emotive delivery of the line “Why you always in a mood? Fuckin’ ’round, actin’ brand new”, has become a viral sensation on social media, earning the track widespread popularity. Overall, “Calling My Phone” showcases 6LACK’s ability to collaborate with other artists and create music that resonates with audiences.