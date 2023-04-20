Tekashi 6ix9ine, also known as Daniel Hernandez, is a rapper from Brooklyn, New York, who rose to fame in 2017 with his debut single “GUMMO.” His music is characterized by his aggressive rapping style, energetic beats, and unique blend of hip-hop and punk rock. Despite the controversies surrounding his legal issues and personal life, 6ix9ine has managed to maintain a significant fanbase and become one of the most talked-about artists in the music industry.

In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best 6ix9ine songs of all time, showcasing the rapper’s greatest hits and most popular tracks. From his early breakthrough singles to his recent collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, 6ix9ine’s music has continued to captivate and entertain audiences around the world. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual listener, this list is sure to provide a comprehensive overview of 6ix9ine’s career and highlight some of his most memorable moments in music. So, get ready to turn up the volume and experience the best of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s discography.

1. GOOBA

“GOOBA” is a high-energy single by Tekashi 6ix9ine, released in May 2020. The song features 6ix9ine’s signature aggressive rapping style, accompanied by a thumping beat and catchy hook. The music video, which features bright colors and animated visuals, has amassed over a billion views on YouTube since its release, cementing the song’s status as one of 6ix9ine’s biggest hits. Lyrically, “GOOBA” takes aim at the rapper’s critics and legal troubles, with 6ix9ine boasting about his wealth and success despite the setbacks he has faced. The song’s infectious energy and braggadocious lyrics have made it a fan favorite and a staple of 6ix9ine’s live performances. Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying the impact that “GOOBA” has had on the music industry and on 6ix9ine’s career.

2. BEBE

“BEBE” is a collaboration between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Latin pop superstar Anuel AA, released in August 2018. The song features a fusion of hip-hop and reggaeton beats, with 6ix9ine and Anuel AA trading verses in both Spanish and English. The music video, which was filmed in Puerto Rico, showcases the vibrant culture and scenery of the island, adding to the song’s infectious energy. “BEBE” became an instant hit, debuting at number 33 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and charting in several Latin American countries. The song’s success helped to solidify 6ix9ine’s status as a global superstar, while also introducing Anuel AA to a wider audience outside of the Latin music world. With its catchy melody and bilingual lyrics, “BEBE” remains one of 6ix9ine’s most popular songs and a testament to his versatility as an artist.

3. BILLY

“BILLY” is a single by Tekashi 6ix9ine, released in March 2018. The song features a hard-hitting beat and 6ix9ine’s aggressive rapping style, as he boasts about his wealth and street credibility. The music video, which was directed by 6ix9ine himself, showcases the rapper’s colorful personality and over-the-top fashion sense, adding to the song’s visual appeal. “BILLY” quickly became a fan favorite, with many praising 6ix9ine’s energy and flow on the track. The song also marked a turning point in 6ix9ine’s career, as it was his first release after signing with major record label, Universal Music Group. Despite the controversies surrounding his legal issues and personal life, “BILLY” helped to establish 6ix9ine as a rising star in the music industry and set the stage for his future success.

4. MALA

“MAƬA” is a Spanish-language song by American rapper 6ix9ine, known for his aggressive lyrics and controversial image. Released in 2021, the song features a fast-paced beat and catchy chorus, typical of the Latin trap genre. In “MAƬA”, 6ix9ine raps about his rise to fame and his enemies, boasting about his wealth and status in the music industry. The song’s music video, which was filmed in Puerto Rico, features scenes of 6ix9ine partying with bikini-clad women and driving expensive cars, reinforcing his “bad boy” image. Despite its popularity, “MAƬA” has also faced criticism for its explicit lyrics and glorification of violence. Overall, “MAƬA” showcases 6ix9ine’s unique style and willingness to push boundaries in his music and public persona.

5. KEKE

“KEKE” is a rap song by 6ix9ine featuring Fetty Wap and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Released in 2018, the song became an instant hit and peaked at number 43 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The track features a hard-hitting beat and 6ix9ine’s signature aggressive style of rapping, as he boasts about his success and confronts his enemies. Fetty Wap and A Boogie wit da Hoodie provide catchy hooks and verses, complementing 6ix9ine’s energy. The music video for “KEKE” features the three rappers riding dirt bikes and hanging out in Brooklyn, adding to the song’s street credibility. However, “KEKE” also received backlash for its explicit lyrics and 6ix9ine’s criminal record, which includes charges of sexual misconduct and racketeering. Despite the controversy, “KEKE” remains one of 6ix9ine’s most popular songs and solidified his position as a rising star in the rap world.

6. FEFE

“FEFE” is a song by American rapper 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and producer Murda Beatz. The song was released in 2018 and quickly became a chart-topping hit, peaking at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100. The track features a bouncy beat and catchy chorus, with 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj trading verses about their lavish lifestyles and sexual prowess. The music video for “FEFE” showcases 6ix9ine and Minaj in a colorful, surreal world, surrounded by ice cream cones, unicorns, and other whimsical imagery. Despite the song’s success, “FEFE” also faced criticism for its explicit lyrics and 6ix9ine’s legal troubles, which included charges of sexual misconduct and racketeering. Nevertheless, “FEFE” remains a popular party anthem and a standout moment in 6ix9ine’s brief but controversial career.

7. GUMMO

“GUMMO” is a debut single by American rapper 6ix9ine, released in 2017. The song features a hard-hitting beat and aggressive lyrics, with 6ix9ine boasting about his street cred and threatening his enemies. The track’s title references the 1997 crime film of the same name, which centers around gang violence and drug dealing. The music video for “GUMMO” showcases 6ix9ine and his associates in a gritty, urban environment, surrounded by guns and drugs. The song quickly gained popularity, reaching number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and solidified 6ix9ine’s reputation as a rising star in the rap scene. However, “GUMMO” also faced criticism for its explicit lyrics and 6ix9ine’s criminal record, which includes charges of sexual misconduct and racketeering. Despite the controversy, “GUMMO” remains a standout moment in 6ix9ine’s brief but eventful career.

8. TROLLZ (with Nicki Minaj)

“TROLLZ” is a collaboration between 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj, released in 2020. The song features a catchy melody and 6ix9ine’s signature aggressive style of rapping, with Minaj providing a playful verse and chorus. The track’s music video showcases 6ix9ine and Minaj in a colorful, cartoonish world, surrounded by diamonds and other luxurious imagery. The song became an instant hit, debuting at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, and received praise for its catchy hook and strong chemistry between 6ix9ine and Minaj. However, “TROLLZ” also faced criticism for its explicit lyrics and 6ix9ine’s controversial public persona, which includes charges of sexual misconduct and racketeering. Despite the controversy, “TROLLZ” remains one of 6ix9ine’s most successful songs and a testament to his ability to create viral hits.

9. KIKA

“KIKA” is a song by 6ix9ine featuring Puerto Rican rapper Tory Lanez. Released in 2018, the track features a fast-paced beat and 6ix9ine’s aggressive style of rapping, as he boasts about his wealth and status. Tory Lanez provides a smooth hook, adding to the song’s catchiness. The music video for “KIKA” showcases 6ix9ine and Lanez in a dark, neon-lit environment, surrounded by scantily clad women and luxury cars. The song became popular upon its release and solidified 6ix9ine’s position as a rising star in the rap world. However, “KIKA” also faced criticism for its explicit lyrics and 6ix9ine’s criminal record, which includes charges of sexual misconduct and racketeering. Despite the controversy, “KIKA” remains a popular song and a standout moment in 6ix9ine’s brief but eventful career.

10. GOTTI

“GOOBA” rapper 6ix9ine released “GOTTI” in 2018 as a single off his debut studio album, “Day69.” The song features a heavy bass and aggressive lyrics, which are typical of 6ix9ine’s style. The music video shows 6ix9ine surrounded by his crew in a luxurious mansion, flaunting his wealth and success. The song is named after infamous mob boss John Gotti, and 6ix9ine makes several references to organized crime throughout the track. Despite its controversial lyrics and the artist’s criminal record, “GOTTI” was a commercial success, peaking at number 99 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s popularity also helped solidify 6ix9ine’s status as a rising star in the hip hop scene, though his legal troubles would later overshadow his music career.