George Michael, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou on June 25, 1963, in London, England, was a British singer, songwriter, and pop icon. He rose to fame as part of the duo Wham! in the 1980s before establishing a successful solo career.

Wham!, consisting of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, achieved international success with hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Last Christmas.” Michael’s soulful voice and songwriting skills set him apart as a talent to watch.

In 1987, George Michael embarked on a solo career, releasing the critically acclaimed album “Faith.” The album included hit singles such as “Faith,” “Father Figure,” and “I Want Your Sex.” George Michael’s mature and introspective approach to songwriting, along with his soulful voice, earned him accolades and a devoted fanbase.

Throughout his solo career, Michael continued to produce chart-topping hits, including “Praying for Time,” “Freedom! ’90,” and “Fastlove.” His versatility allowed him to explore various musical genres, from pop and soul to dance and ballads.

In addition to his musical success, George Michael was known for his activism and philanthropy. He addressed social and political issues in his work and supported various charitable causes.

Despite personal challenges and legal issues, George Michael’s impact on the music industry remained profound. His contributions to pop and soul music, along with his distinctive voice and stage presence, earned him a lasting legacy. George Michael passed away on December 25, 2016, leaving behind a rich catalog of music that continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

1. Faith

Faith is one of George Michael's most iconic songs, released in 1987. The song showcases Michael's distinct vocal style and incorporates elements of pop, rock, and soul. With its catchy melody and empowering lyrics, Faith became a chart-topping hit and solidified George Michael's status as a solo artist. The song's success extended beyond the music charts, as its music video, featuring Michael's signature leather jacket and jukebox dance, became an iconic symbol of the 80s.

Faith continues to be adored by fans worldwide and remains a timeless anthem of self-confidence and liberation.

2. Careless Whisper

Careless Whisper is one of George Michael's most iconic songs. Here are some steps to fully appreciate this masterpiece:

Listen to the song in its original version to fully appreciate George Michael's soulful vocals. Pay attention to the saxophone solo, which is one of the most memorable parts of the song. Read the lyrics to gain a deeper understanding of the emotional depth and meaning behind the song. Watch the music video to witness George Michael's captivating performance. Explore different cover versions of the song by other artists to truly appreciate its enduring popularity.

3. Father Figure

Selecting the top songs from George Michael's extensive discography is no easy task, but "Father Figure" undoubtedly deserves a spot on the list. With its soulful vocals and captivating lyrics, the song showcases Michael's talent as both a singer and songwriter. Released in 1988, "Father Figure" became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. Its seductive melodies and heartfelt emotions continue to resonate with listeners to this day.

4. One More Try

When it comes to the song "One More Try" by George Michael, there are several factors that contribute to its success and popularity.

Emotional Lyrics: The heartfelt and relatable lyrics of the song resonate with listeners. Powerful Vocals: George Michael's soulful and passionate vocal delivery adds depth to the song. Memorable Melody: The catchy and melodic tune of "One More Try" stays with listeners long after the song ends. Timeless Appeal: Despite being released in 1988, the song continues to captivate audiences with its timeless appeal. Critical Acclaim: "One More Try" received positive reviews from music critics who praised its emotional impact and musicality.

5. Freedom! '90

Freedom! '90 by George Michael is a timeless classic that showcases his incredible talent and musical prowess. To fully appreciate this iconic song, here are some steps to follow:

Listen to the song in a quiet environment to fully immerse yourself in the music. Pay attention to the lyrics and the powerful message of self-discovery and breaking free. Notice the unique production and arrangement, with its distinctive blend of pop, R&B, and soul. Appreciate George Michael's soulful and emotive vocals, which are a hallmark of his artistry. Take a moment to reflect on the impact and legacy of this song, which continues to resonate with listeners today.

6. I Want Your Sex

"I Want Your Sex" is an iconic and provocative song by George Michael released in 1987. The catchy melody and bold lyrics made it a controversial hit, exploring themes of desire and sexual liberation and challenging societal norms of the time. George Michael's vocal prowess and boundary-pushing music are showcased in "I Want Your Sex", solidifying his status as a daring and talented artist unafraid to address taboo subjects through his music.

7. Jesus to a Child

Jesus to a Child is a timeless classic by George Michael. Here are some steps to appreciate and enjoy this beautiful song:

Listen to the song attentively, paying attention to the lyrics and the emotions conveyed. Research the background and inspiration behind the song, as it holds personal significance for George Michael. Appreciate the soulful vocals and the heartfelt melody that captures the essence of the song. Reflect on the deep and introspective lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and spirituality. Take note of the song's powerful arrangement, including the orchestral elements and the gentle piano accompaniment. Explore live performances or cover versions of the song to experience different interpretations. Share the song with others who appreciate George Michael's music, spreading the joy and beauty of "Jesus to a Child."

8. Praying for Time

"Praying for Time" is a powerful song by George Michael that resonates with many listeners. Here are some steps to fully appreciate and connect with this emotional masterpiece:

Listen actively to the lyrics, paying attention to the deep meaning and social commentary. Appreciate the soulful vocals and the way George Michael pours his heart into every word. Reflect on the timeless message of the song, highlighting the importance of empathy and understanding in a challenging world. Explore the accompanying music video, which adds another layer of visual storytelling. Discuss and share your interpretation of the song with others.

As you delve into this song, consider exploring other George Michael classics like "Careless Whisper" and "Faith" to fully immerse yourself in his incredible musical legacy.

9. Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me (with Elton John)

When listening to George Michael's music, "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" stands out as a memorable collaboration with Elton John. To fully appreciate this song, consider the following steps:

Listen to the original version of the song by Elton John to understand its context and impact. Explore George Michael's solo version of the song to appreciate his unique interpretation and vocal talent. Compare the duet version with Elton John to witness the harmonious blend of their voices. Pay attention to the emotional depth and vulnerability conveyed through the lyrics and melodies. Appreciate the musical dynamics and arrangement, taking note of the powerful piano and orchestral elements. Reflect on the timeless message of the song, which speaks to the importance of love and connection. Discover live performances or cover versions to experience different interpretations and styles. Share the song with others who appreciate George Michael's music or are fans of Elton John. Discuss the song with fellow music enthusiasts to exchange thoughts and interpretations. Include the song in a playlist or personal collection to enjoy its beauty whenever desired.

10. Outside

To delve deeper into the sub-topic of "Outside" from the article "10 Best George Michael Songs of All Time," here is a list of steps to fully appreciate and enjoy the song:

Listen closely to the lyrics, which reflect George Michael's personal experiences and his fight for freedom of expression. Pay attention to the catchy melody and upbeat rhythm that make "Outside" a standout dance-pop track. Appreciate the clever sampling of the disco classic "Boogie Wonderland" by Earth, Wind & Fire. Watch the music video, which humorously addresses George Michael's infamous arrest for public indecency in 1998. Understand the song's powerful message of acceptance and liberation, as George Michael celebrates his own identity and encourages others to do the same. Discover the song's commercial success, reaching number two on the UK Singles Chart. Recognize the song's impact on pop culture and its contribution to George Michael's enduring legacy as a talented and influential artist. Join in on the fun and dance along to the infectious chorus and vibrant energy of "Outside." Share the song with others who appreciate George Michael's music or enjoy catchy, feel-good pop songs.