The Troggs were a British rock band that gained prominence during the 1960s, known for their raw and energetic sound. Formed in Andover, Hampshire, in 1964, the original lineup included Reg Presley (vocals), Chris Britton (guitar), Pete Staples (bass), and Ronnie Bond (drums). They quickly rose to fame with their distinctive brand of garage rock.

The Troggs achieved international success with their hit single “Wild Thing” in 1966, which became a classic of the era. Known for its primal, simplistic riff and Presley’s unmistakable vocals, “Wild Thing” became an anthem of the burgeoning counterculture. The song’s success catapulted The Troggs to the forefront of the “British Invasion” in the United States.

Following “Wild Thing,” The Troggs continued to produce notable hits, including “With a Girl Like You” and “Love Is All Around.” The latter, released in 1967, experienced a resurgence when it was covered by Wet Wet Wet in 1994 for the film “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

The Troggs’ influence extended beyond their chart-topping singles, as their raw, unpolished sound and straightforward approach became a precursor to punk rock. Despite changes in the lineup and shifts in musical trends, The Troggs’ impact on the rock landscape of the 1960s remains significant, and their music continues to be celebrated for its timeless, rebellious spirit.

1. “Wild Thing”

"Wild Thing"



2. “Love Is All Around”

"Love Is All Around" by The Troggs is a timeless classic that has stood the test of time. This song, released in 1967, was a massive hit and continues to be adored by fans all over the world.

3. “With a Girl Like You”

"With a Girl Like You" stands as one of The Troggs' most iconic tracks, renowned for its infectious melody and love-filled lyrics. Originally released in 1966, it swiftly climbed the charts, solidifying its place as a top hit. The song beautifully showcases the band's signature sound, effortlessly blending rock and pop elements. Its lively tempo and unforgettable chorus make "With a Girl Like You" a beloved favorite among devoted fans of The Troggs. Its enduring popularity is a true testament to the band's exceptional talent and the timeless allure of their music.

4. “I Can’t Control Myself”

"I Can't Control Myself" is one of the top songs by The Troggs.



5. “Anyway That You Want Me”

"Anyway That You Want Me" by The Troggs is a timeless tune that showcases their distinctive sound and infectious melodies.



6. “Give It to Me”

The Troggs' song "Give It to Me" is a classic rock hit that showcases their signature sound.



7. “Night of the Long Grass”

"Night of the Long Grass" by The Troggs is a classic song that showcases the band's unique sound and style.



8. “Hi Hi Hazel”

"Hi Hi Hazel" by The Troggs is a timeless classic that showcases the band's raw energy and catchy melodies.





9. “Cousin Jane”

"Cousin Jane" is a timeless song by The Troggs, renowned for their influential rock music. Originally released in 1967, it highlights the band's distinct raw sound and memorable melodies. The song's contagious guitar riffs and lively vocals make it a standout in their collection of songs. With its upbeat rhythm and unforgettable lyrics, "Cousin Jane" is a must-listen for both fans of The Troggs and lovers of rock music.

10. “Girl in Black”

"Girl in Black" by The Troggs is a classic rock song that showcases the band's signature raw sound and catchy melodies. With its infectious guitar riffs and powerful vocals, it is a standout track in their discography. The song tells the story of a mysterious and alluring woman dressed in black, captivating the narrator's attention. Its timeless appeal and memorable lyrics make it a fan favorite.

