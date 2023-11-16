The Sugarhill Gang is an American hip hop group that gained fame in the late 1970s with their pioneering hit “Rapper’s Delight,” which is widely considered one of the first commercially successful hip hop songs. The group was formed in Englewood, New Jersey, and its original members were Michael “Wonder Mike” Wright, Henry “Big Bank Hank” Jackson, and Guy “Master Gee” O’Brien.

“Rapper’s Delight” was released in 1979 and became a cultural phenomenon. The song sampled the bassline from Chic’s “Good Times” and featured humorous and boastful rhymes by the members. Its success marked a turning point in the music industry, introducing hip hop to a wider audience and paving the way for the genre’s future development.

Following the success of “Rapper’s Delight,” The Sugarhill Gang released other tracks, including “8th Wonder” and “Apache,” but none matched the commercial impact of their debut single. The group went through various lineup changes over the years, and different members joined for subsequent projects.

While The Sugarhill Gang did not sustain the same level of success throughout their career, their contribution to hip hop’s early days is significant. “Rapper’s Delight” remains an iconic and influential track in the history of hip hop, and The Sugarhill Gang is remembered as one of the pioneering groups that helped bring the genre into the mainstream.

1. “Rapper’s Delight”

2. “Apache”

"Apache" by The Sugarhill Gang has been sampled in over 50 songs, making it one of the most sampled tracks in hip hop history.

3. “8th Wonder”

4. “Showdown”

5. “The Lover in You”

6. “Livin’ in the Fast Lane”

7. “Kick It Live from 9 to 5”

8. “Girls”

"Girls" was released in 1980 and became one of the first rap songs to reach the top 40 charts. It propelled The Sugarhill Gang to fame and solidified their place in music history as pioneers of the genre.

9. “Work, Work, the Body”

"Work, Work, the Body" was released in 1983 as part of The Sugarhill Gang's album "Livin' in the Fast Lane." It showcases their signature blend of disco, funk, and rap, making it a timeless classic in the world of hip hop.

10. “The Word Is Out”

