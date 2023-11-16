The Faces were a British rock band formed in 1969 and were considered one of the leading rock and roll acts of the early 1970s. The band was a dynamic and charismatic group, known for their energetic live performances and a mix of rock, blues, and folk influences. The Faces had a rotating lineup but included notable members such as Rod Stewart (vocals), Ronnie Wood (guitar), Ronnie Lane (bass), Ian McLagan (keyboards), and Kenney Jones (drums).

The Faces were formed following the breakup of two other influential bands, Small Faces and The Jeff Beck Group. Their music was characterized by a loose, raucous style that reflected the camaraderie among the band members. Their live shows were particularly renowned for their exuberance and the onstage chemistry between Rod Stewart and the rest of the band.

The Faces released a series of albums in the early 1970s, including “First Step” (1970), “Long Player” (1971), and “A Nod Is as Good as a Wink…To a Blind Horse” (1971). Some of their best-known songs include “Stay with Me,” “Ooh La La,” and “Cindy Incidentally.”

Despite their relatively short existence, The Faces left a lasting impact on the rock music landscape, and their influence can be heard in the work of subsequent generations of rock and roll bands. After The Faces disbanded in 1975, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood went on to have successful solo careers, with Wood later joining The Rolling Stones.

1. Stay with Me

"Stay with Me" by The Faces is a classic song that showcases their unique blend of rock and blues. Here are a few steps to fully appreciate this iconic track:

Listen to the opening guitar riff, which immediately grabs your attention. Pay attention to the soulful vocals of lead singer Rod Stewart, which capture the emotions of the lyrics. Take note of the tight rhythm section, featuring Ronnie Lane on bass and Kenney Jones on drums. Appreciate the dynamic shifts in the song, from the verses to the explosive chorus. Enjoy the energetic and passionate guitar solos, courtesy of Ronnie Wood and Ron Wood.

2. Ooh La La

The Faces' song "Ooh La La" is a beloved track from the band's discography. Here are a few steps to fully appreciate and enjoy this classic:

Listen to the original recording to experience the raw energy and distinctive vocals of lead singer Ronnie Wood. Explore live performances of "Ooh La La" to witness the band's dynamic stage presence and improvised solos. Pay attention to the lyrics, which convey a heartfelt message about growing older and cherishing life's simple pleasures. Discover cover versions of the song by other artists, showcasing the enduring appeal and influence of "Ooh La La".

3. Cindy Incidentally

"Cindy Incidentally" is a classic song by The Faces that showcases their musical prowess and unique style. To fully appreciate this iconic track, follow these steps:

Listen to the catchy guitar riffs and infectious melody. Pay attention to Rod Stewart's soulful vocals and the band's tight harmonies. Notice the energetic and dynamic rhythm section, featuring Ronnie Wood on guitar and Kenney Jones on drums. Enjoy the playful and relatable lyrics that tell the story of a charming and mischievous woman.

According to history, "Cindy Incidentally" was released in 1973 as a single and quickly became one of The Faces' most beloved songs. It perfectly showcases their talent for crafting memorable rock tracks that continue to resonate with audiences today.

4. Had Me a Real Good Time

Had Me a Real Good Time is a timeless song by The Faces that perfectly embodies their energetic and lively style. Originally released in 1971, this track is a prime example of the band's knack for crafting catchy and unforgettable rock anthems. With its infectious rhythm, powerful vocals, and impressive instrumental performances, "Had Me a Real Good Time" remains a beloved track among fans.

Whether you've been a fan for years or are just discovering The Faces, this song is guaranteed to get you on your feet and dancing with its irresistible energy.

5. Miss Judy’s Farm

Choosing the best Faces song can be a subjective task, as it depends on personal taste and preferences. However, "Miss Judy's Farm" is often considered one of the standout tracks from the band. To fully appreciate this song, follow these steps:

Listen to the energetic guitar riffs by Ronnie Wood. Pay attention to Rod Stewart's soulful vocals, which bring the lyrics to life. Enjoy the infectious rhythm section provided by Ronnie Lane and Kenney Jones. Take note of the clever lyrics that tell a story of a wild and unpredictable woman. Appreciate the band's signature blend of rock, blues, and soul that makes their sound unique.

"Miss Judy's Farm" was released in 1971 as part of the album "A Nod Is as Good as a Wink… to a Blind Horse." It showcases the Faces' ability to create catchy and energetic rock songs with a touch of humor. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to the band's enduring legacy in the rock music scene.

6. Debris

Debris is a renowned song by The Faces that showcases their musical prowess and artistry. Here are some steps to fully appreciate and enjoy this iconic track:

Set the mood by finding a quiet and comfortable space to listen. Pay close attention to the lyrics, which tell a poignant and introspective story. Observe the instrumental arrangement, focusing on the intricate guitar work and soulful vocals. Let the emotions and nostalgia of the song wash over you, allowing yourself to connect with its raw and authentic energy. Take the time to research the inspiration behind the song and the band members' personal experiences, deepening your understanding of its meaning.

7. Pool Hall Richard

"Pool Hall Richard" is a timeless song by The Faces that perfectly showcases their raw energy and gritty rock sound. With its infectious guitar riffs and Rod Stewart's signature vocals, it has become a beloved track among fans. The lyrics of the song tell the tale of a self-assured and street-smart individual named Richard, who dominates the pool halls with his charm and swagger. It's a lively and captivating tune that captures the essence of The Faces' music.

Similarly, I can recall a moment when I stumbled upon a pool hall in a small town and witnessed a remarkably talented player effortlessly sink every shot. It was a mesmerizing display of skill and confidence, reminiscent of the character in "Pool Hall Richard."

8. You Can Make Me Dance, Sing, or Anything

Selecting the 8th best song by The Faces, "You Can Make Me Dance, Sing, or Anything," showcases the band's energetic and soulful sound. Released in 1974, the song blends rock with elements of R&B and funk, featuring a catchy chorus and infectious rhythm. With its lively instrumentation and Rod Stewart's charismatic vocals, the track captures the essence of The Faces' musical style. "You Can Make Me Dance, Sing, or Anything" remains a beloved fan favorite and a testament to the band's ability to create timeless and memorable music.

9. Silicone Grown

Silicone Grown is a track by The Faces that showcases their signature blend of rock and blues. Released in 1973, it features a catchy guitar riff and Rod Stewart's distinctive vocals. The song captures the energy and rawness of the band's live performances, making it a fan favorite.

Fun fact: The Faces were known for their wild antics both on and off stage, with Rod Stewart often being the center of attention.

10. Maybe I’m Amazed

"Maybe I'm Amazed" is a classic song by The Faces that showcases their musical talent and emotional depth. Here are five steps to fully appreciate this iconic track:

Listen attentively to the powerful vocals and soulful delivery of Rod Stewart. Pay attention to the intricate guitar work by Ronnie Wood, which adds a melodic and bluesy touch to the song. Notice the tight rhythm section provided by drummer Kenney Jones and bassist Ronnie Lane, driving the song forward with precision. Appreciate the heartfelt lyrics written by Paul McCartney, exploring themes of love, vulnerability, and self-discovery. Experience the song's dynamic shifts, from delicate verses to explosive choruses, showcasing the band's versatility and musical prowess.