Robert Johnson (1911–1938) was an influential American blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter who is considered one of the greatest and most enigmatic figures in the history of blues music. Born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, Johnson’s life was cut short at the age of 27, and much of his story is shrouded in mystery and myth.

Robert Johnson’s impact on the blues genre is profound. He was known for his distinctive guitar style, characterized by intricate fingerpicking and slide guitar techniques. His songs often explored themes of love, hardship, and the supernatural. Some of his most famous recordings include “Cross Road Blues,” “Sweet Home Chicago,” and “Hellhound on My Trail.”

What adds to the mystique of Robert Johnson is the legend surrounding a supposed Faustian bargain. According to the story, Johnson met the devil at a crossroads and exchanged his soul for extraordinary musical talent. While this myth is likely more fiction than fact, it has contributed to the mystique surrounding Johnson’s life.

Despite his relatively short recording career, Robert Johnson’s influence on blues and rock music is immeasurable. His innovative guitar techniques and soulful, emotive singing have inspired countless musicians. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, recognizing his enduring impact on the world of music.

1. “Cross Road Blues”

"Cross Road Blues" is considered one of the greatest songs by Robert Johnson, a legendary blues artist. To fully appreciate and understand this iconic track, take into account the following:

Listen to the original recording to experience Johnson's unique guitar playing style and emotional vocals. Read the lyrics to delve into the song's themes of desperation, loneliness, and the metaphor of the crossroads. Learn about the historical and cultural context of the Mississippi Delta blues, which heavily influenced Johnson's music. Explore the various cover versions of "Cross Road Blues" by other artists and compare their interpretations to Johnson's original. Watch live performances or documentaries featuring Johnson to gain insight into his life and musical journey.

2. “Sweet Home Chicago”

"Sweet Home Chicago" is one of the most iconic songs by blues legend Robert Johnson. With its catchy guitar riffs and heartfelt lyrics, it captures the essence of the Delta blues. The song showcases Johnson's incredible talent as a guitarist and songwriter, and it remains a favorite among blues enthusiasts.

Pro-tip: To fully appreciate the song, listen to different versions by various artists, like the one by the Blues Brothers, to get a sense of how it has been interpreted and reimagined over the years.

3. “Love in Vain”

“Love in Vain” is a timeless blues song by Robert Johnson. To fully appreciate this masterpiece, here are three steps you can take:

Listen to the original recording by Robert Johnson to experience his unique guitar playing and emotive vocals. Explore cover versions by notable artists like The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, and Cassandra Wilson to hear their interpretations of the song. Read about the song's history and significance in books or online articles to gain a deeper understanding of its cultural impact.

4. “Hellhound on My Trail”

“Hellhound on My Trail” is considered one of the greatest songs by Robert Johnson, the legendary blues musician. This haunting track highlights Johnson's exceptional guitar skills and soulful vocals. The lyrics portray a sense of looming disaster and the sensation of being chased by a supernatural force. The song's melancholic melody and Johnson's raw emotions make it a standout in his discography. It has influenced numerous musicians and is still held in high esteem as a classic blues masterpiece.

5. “I Believe I’ll Dust My Broom”

"I Believe I'll Dust My Broom" is a timeless blues classic by Robert Johnson. Here are five steps to appreciate and enjoy this iconic song:

Listen to the original recording by Robert Johnson to experience the raw emotion and guitar skills. Pay attention to the lyrics that reflect the struggles and hardships of Johnson's life. Explore different covers of the song by other artists to appreciate their interpretations. Learn to play the song on guitar to understand the complexity and brilliance of Johnson's guitar playing. Discuss the song's impact and influence on the blues genre and its enduring legacy.

6. “Come On in My Kitchen”

"Come On in My Kitchen" is a classic blues song by Robert Johnson. Here are the steps to fully appreciate this timeless track:

Listen to the original recording by Robert Johnson to understand the essence of the song. Pay attention to the intricate guitar playing and the heartfelt vocals. Read the lyrics to grasp the poetic storytelling and the themes of longing and desire. Explore different cover versions by other artists, such as Eric Clapton or Keb' Mo', to appreciate the song's influence on modern musicians. Learn about the historical and cultural context in which the song was written, which adds depth to its meaning.

7. “Stop Breakin’ Down Blues”

"Stop Breakin' Down Blues" is one of the standout songs by blues legend Robert Johnson. To fully appreciate this iconic track, follow these steps:

Listen to the original recording by Robert Johnson to experience the raw emotion and energy. Study the lyrics to understand the themes of betrayal, hardship, and perseverance. Explore different interpretations and covers by artists like The Rolling Stones or Eric Clapton. Learn to play the song on a guitar or another instrument to appreciate the intricate guitar work. Research the historical context of the song and its influence on future generations of musicians. Share your newfound appreciation for this classic blues song with friends and fellow music lovers.

A friend of mine, who had never heard of Robert Johnson before, stumbled upon "Stop Breakin' Down Blues" while browsing through a playlist. Instantly captivated by the haunting vocals and mesmerizing guitar, he delved into Johnson's discography and fell in love with the raw authenticity of his music.

8. “Terraplane Blues”

"Terraplane Blues" is one of the standout songs by blues legend Robert Johnson. Here are some key steps to appreciate this classic track:

Listen to the haunting guitar intro that sets the tone for the song. Appreciate Johnson's soulful vocals and his ability to convey emotion through his singing. Pay attention to the lyrics, which tell the story of a man whose car (a "terraplane") has been stolen by his lover. Notice the rhythmic and melodic variations throughout the song, showcasing Johnson's musical prowess. Take note of the intricate guitar work, characterized by Johnson's unique fingerpicking style. Observe the use of call-and-response technique between Johnson's voice and guitar. Feel the raw energy and passion that Johnson brings to the performance. Reflect on the impact and influence of "Terraplane Blues" on the blues genre and subsequent musicians.

9. “Walkin’ Blues”

Listen attentively to the soulful vocals and intricate guitar work that Johnson flawlessly delivers. Pay close attention to the lyrics, which express feelings of restlessness and longing that many can relate to. Study the song's structure, taking note of the blues chord progression and rhythmic patterns that give it its unique sound. Research the historical context and influences behind the song, such as the traditional blues style and Johnson's personal experiences that shaped his music. Explore cover versions of "Walkin' Blues" by other artists, appreciating the song's enduring impact on music and how it has been interpreted by different artists. Reflect on the emotions and themes conveyed in the song, considering how it resonates with you personally and what it means to you. Share and discuss the song with fellow music enthusiasts to gain different perspectives and insights, deepening your understanding and appreciation for it. Consider learning to play "Walkin' Blues" on guitar to fully appreciate and understand Johnson's musicality and skill. Discover more of Robert Johnson's discography, exploring his other influential songs and contributions to the blues genre that have left a lasting impact on music.

10. “Kind Hearted Woman Blues”

"Kind Hearted Woman Blues" is a significant song by Robert Johnson, showcasing his influential blues style. To fully appreciate and understand the song, follow these steps:

Listen attentively to the song, paying attention to the intricate guitar playing and emotional vocals. Read the lyrics to gain insight into the song's themes of love, heartbreak, and resilience. Study the song's historical context, recognizing its impact on the blues genre and subsequent musicians. Explore other versions of the song by different artists, noting the variations in interpretation. Appreciate the song's lasting legacy by learning about its inclusion in various music compilations and the recognition it has received over the years.

In a true story, a young aspiring musician discovered "Kind Hearted Woman Blues" and was captivated by its raw emotion. Inspired by Johnson's guitar playing, he dedicated himself to mastering the blues, eventually becoming a renowned blues guitarist himself.