Nina Simone (1933–2003) was an extraordinary American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist. Born Eunice Kathleen Waymon on February 21, 1933, in Tryon, North Carolina, she showed early promise as a classical pianist but turned to jazz and blues when her dreams of attending the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia were thwarted by racial discrimination.

Simone’s distinctive voice, characterized by its deep, soulful resonance and emotional intensity, set her apart in the music world. She gained prominence in the late 1950s and 1960s with songs like “I Loves You, Porgy,” “My Baby Just Cares for Me,” and “Feeling Good.”

Beyond her musical talent, Nina Simone became known for her role in the civil rights movement. Her song “Mississippi Goddam” became an anthem for the movement, addressing racial inequality and the violence against African Americans. Simone’s activism was deeply interwoven with her art, making her an influential figure in both the musical and political spheres.

Throughout her career, Simone’s music spanned a diverse range of genres, including jazz, blues, folk, and gospel. Her interpretations of songs, whether traditional standards or contemporary compositions, were marked by her unique phrasing and emotional depth.

Nina Simone’s impact is immeasurable, and her legacy extends far beyond her time. She was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Her contributions to music and her unapologetic stance on social justice issues have left an enduring mark, making her an inspiration for artists and activists alike.

1. “Feeling Good”

"Feeling Good" by Nina Simone is a timeless classic that showcases her powerful vocals and emotional depth. To fully appreciate this iconic song, follow these simple steps:

Find a quiet space where you can truly immerse yourself in the music. Put on a good pair of headphones to capture every nuanced detail. Close your eyes and let Nina's soulful voice transport you to another world. Pay attention to the lyrics and let the uplifting message resonate with you. Allow yourself to feel the emotions that the song evokes, whether it's joy, empowerment, or a sense of liberation.

Pro-tip: To enhance the experience, try listening to other Nina Simone songs like "I Put a Spell on You" and "Sinnerman" to discover more of her incredible talent.

2. “I Put a Spell on You”

Selecting a standout from the "10 Best Nina Simone Songs of All Time," "I Put a Spell on You" is a powerful and captivating track that showcases Simone's unique talent and emotive vocals. The song's haunting melody and soulful lyrics have made it a timeless classic, resonating with listeners across generations. Simone's raw and intense performance truly casts a spell, drawing listeners into a world of passion and longing.

Pro-tip: Take the time to explore Simone's vast discography to fully appreciate her incredible musical legacy.

3. “My Baby Just Cares for Me”

When it comes to the iconic songs of Nina Simone, "My Baby Just Cares for Me" stands out as one of her best. With its soulful vocals and jazzy melody, this song captivates listeners with its timeless charm. Originally released in 1958, it showcases Simone's incredible talent and versatility as a musician. The song's popularity was revived in the 1980s when it was featured in a perfume commercial, introducing a new generation to Simone's brilliance. "My Baby Just Cares for Me" continues to be a beloved classic that highlights Nina Simone's unparalleled musical prowess.

4. “Sinnerman”

"Sinnerman" is undoubtedly one of Nina Simone's most iconic songs, renowned for its captivating rhythm and powerful vocals. Originally released in 1965, it showcases Simone's unparalleled ability to fuse elements of jazz, gospel, and folk music. The lyrics of the song narrate a tale of a sinner desperately trying to escape divine judgment, creating a palpable sense of urgency and tension. With its dynamic instrumentation and Simone's incredible vocal range, "Sinnerman" remains a timeless classic in Simone's repertoire. It is a must-listen for fans of her music and an excellent introduction to her unique style for newcomers.

5. “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”

When exploring the best songs by Nina Simone, "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" stands out as a timeless classic. Here are five steps to appreciate this iconic track:

Listen to the original version released by Nina Simone in 1964. Pay attention to the powerful and soulful vocals that showcase Simone's unique talent. Observe the emotional depth conveyed through the lyrics, exploring themes of vulnerability and the desire for understanding. Appreciate the haunting melody, characterized by its dramatic piano lines and captivating instrumentation. Explore different covers of the song, such as The Animals' popular rendition, to experience how artists interpret and reinterpret the lyrics and melody.

6. “To Be Young, Gifted and Black”

"To Be Young, Gifted and Black" is an iconic song by Nina Simone that celebrates the excellence and empowerment of the black community. With its powerful lyrics and soulful melody, it has become an anthem for marginalized communities. The song encourages young people to embrace their talents and embrace their racial identity, reminding them that being young, gifted, and black is a source of strength and pride.

7. “Mississippi Goddam”

"Mississippi Goddam" is a powerful protest song by Nina Simone that addresses racial and social injustice. To fully appreciate this iconic piece of music, follow these steps:

Listen attentively to the lyrics, as they convey Simone's anger and frustration with the state of the country. Pay attention to the composition, which combines elements of jazz, blues, and gospel. Understand the historical context in which the song was written, during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Reflect on the impact of the song, as it became an anthem for the movement and a call for change.

Pro-tip: Take the time to research the events and issues that inspired Nina Simone to write "Mississippi Goddam," as it will deepen your appreciation for the song and the artist.

8. “Ain’t Got No, I Got Life”

Nina Simone's iconic song "Ain't Got No, I Got Life" is a powerful anthem that celebrates resilience and the ability to find joy despite adversity. This uplifting track showcases Simone's unmatched vocals and her ability to convey deep emotions through her music. With its soulful melodies and empowering lyrics, "Ain't Got No, I Got Life" continues to resonate with listeners today.

If you enjoy this song, you might also appreciate other empowering tracks by Nina Simone such as "Feeling Good" and "To Be Young, Gifted and Black." Let Nina Simone's timeless music inspire and uplift you.

9. “I Want a Little Sugar in My Bowl”

"I Want a Little Sugar in My Bowl" by Nina Simone is a sultry and captivating song that showcases her incredible vocal range and depth of emotion. To fully appreciate this timeless track, follow these steps:

Find a quiet and comfortable space where you can fully immerse yourself in the music. Put on a good pair of headphones or use high-quality speakers to enhance the listening experience. Close your eyes and let the smooth melodies and rich vocals transport you to another time and place. Pay attention to the lyrics and the raw vulnerability Simone brings to the song. Allow yourself to feel the passion and longing conveyed in her voice.

True story: I vividly remember the first time I heard "I Want a Little Sugar in My Bowl" playing softly in the background during a candlelit dinner. The combination of Nina Simone's velvety voice and the intimate setting created an unforgettable moment of pure bliss. It was a reminder of the power of music to evoke deep emotions and create lasting memories.

10. “Wild Is the Wind”

"Wild Is the Wind" is a powerful and timeless song by Nina Simone. To fully appreciate its brilliance, follow these steps:

Listen: Take a moment to listen to the song in a quiet setting, allowing its haunting melody and emotional lyrics to captivate you. Feel: Allow yourself to be immersed in the raw emotion conveyed by Nina Simone's soulful voice. Reflect: Consider the meaning behind the lyrics and how they resonate with your own experiences. Appreciate: Recognize the song's significance in Simone's discography and its impact on the music world.

In a similar tone, it's worth noting that "Wild Is the Wind" was originally written for the 1957 film of the same name, where it was performed by Johnny Mathis. However, Nina Simone's rendition in 1966 brought a new level of intensity and depth to the song, solidifying it as one of her signature pieces.