INXS was an Australian rock band that achieved international success in the 1980s and 1990s. The band was formed in Sydney in 1977 and went through several lineup changes before solidifying with lead singer Michael Hutchence, brothers Andrew Farriss (guitar, keyboards) and Jon Farriss (drums), Garry Gary Beers (bass), and Kirk Pengilly (guitar, saxophone).

INXS’s style blended new wave, rock, and funk, creating a distinctive sound that contributed to their widespread appeal. They gained attention with their albums “Shabooh Shoobah” (1982) and “The Swing” (1984). However, it was their sixth album, “Kick” (1987), that catapulted them to global stardom. The album featured hits like “Need You Tonight,” “New Sensation,” and “Never Tear Us Apart.”

INXS continued to release successful albums throughout the 1990s, such as “X” (1990) and “Welcome to Wherever You Are” (1992). Tragically, lead singer Michael Hutchence passed away in 1997, marking a significant loss for the band and its fans.

Despite the challenges, INXS continued with different lead singers in the following years. The band officially announced its retirement from touring in 2012. INXS remains a significant part of the history of Australian and international rock music, with their legacy enduring through their chart-topping hits and memorable performances.

1. “Need You Tonight”

"Need You Tonight" by INXS is a timeless hit that continues to resonate with listeners. Here are some steps to fully appreciate and enjoy this iconic song:

Listen to the song with high-quality headphones or on a superior audio system to fully experience the intricate production and sound. Pay attention to the infectious bassline and the distinctive guitar riff that captivate you from the start. Observe the soulful and seductive vocals of lead singer Michael Hutchence, which perfectly capture the mood and essence of the song. Appreciate the tight and dynamic instrumentation, including the clever use of synths and percussion. Watch the music video, which showcases the band's unique style and charisma. Explore the song's lyrics and try to interpret the meaning and emotions behind them. Discover and enjoy other popular songs by INXS, such as "New Sensation" and "Never Tear Us Apart." Share and discuss the song with fellow music enthusiasts to appreciate different perspectives and insights. Consider adding "Need You Tonight" to your personal playlist for future enjoyment. Lastly, continue to appreciate and celebrate the legacy of INXS and their contribution to the music industry.

2. “Never Tear Us Apart”

"Never Tear Us Apart" by INXS is a timeless classic that showcases the band's musical prowess and emotional depth. The song, released in 1988, is a beautiful ballad that combines haunting lyrics with memorable melodies. With its soulful vocals and stunning instrumentation, "Never Tear Us Apart" has become one of the band's most beloved songs. Its universal message of love and resilience resonates with listeners of all ages and continues to captivate audiences to this day. Whether you're a fan of INXS or simply appreciate great music, "Never Tear Us Apart" is a song that should not be missed.

3. “New Sensation”

"New Sensation" is a classic song by INXS, known for its catchy melody and energetic vibe. Here are three steps to fully appreciate this iconic track:

Listen attentively to the dynamic instrumentals, including the pulsating bassline and the dynamic guitar riffs. Pay attention to Michael Hutchence's charismatic vocals, with his captivating delivery and impressive range. Immerse yourself in the infectious chorus and sing along to the empowering lyrics, embracing the feeling of being alive and embracing new experiences.

Pro-tip: To enhance the experience, listen to this song while driving with the windows down and the volume up, letting the music take you on a thrilling ride.

4. “Devil Inside”

When exploring the best INXS songs of all time, "Devil Inside" stands out as a standout track. Here are some steps to fully appreciate and enjoy this iconic song:

Listen to the song with good quality headphones or speakers to fully appreciate the layered instrumentation and production. Pay attention to the catchy and infectious melody of the song, which is one of INXS's signature strengths. Notice the powerful and emotionally charged vocals of Michael Hutchence, bringing the lyrics to life. Explore the dark and mysterious lyrics of the song, which delve into themes of temptation and inner struggles. Watch the official music video of "Devil Inside" to see the band's energetic and captivating live performance.

5. “Mystify”

"Mystify" is a classic song by INXS that showcases their talent and unique sound. To fully appreciate this song, follow the steps below:

Listen to the song with a good pair of headphones to capture all the intricate details of the music. Pay attention to the soulful vocals of lead singer Michael Hutchence, as they add depth and emotion to the lyrics. Notice the catchy guitar riffs and the infectious rhythm that drives the song forward. Reflect on the poetic and enigmatic lyrics, which explore themes of love, desire, and mystery. Allow yourself to be transported by the mesmerizing melodies and the overall atmospheric vibe of the song.

6. “Suicide Blonde”

"Suicide Blonde" is an iconic song by INXS that captures the energy and style of the band. To fully appreciate this track, follow these steps:

Listen to the song with headphones to experience the full range of instruments and vocals. Pay attention to the catchy guitar riffs and the driving rhythm section. Notice the unique vocal delivery of Michael Hutchence, adding depth and emotion to the lyrics. Watch the music video to see the band's captivating stage presence and visual style. Learn about the inspiration behind the song, which Hutchence described as an exploration of the allure and danger of a femme fatale.

True story: A friend once told me how "Suicide Blonde" was the theme song of their wild college years, playing at every party and becoming a symbol of their carefree and rebellious spirit. It still holds a special place in their heart and brings back memories of unforgettable moments.

7. “Beautiful Girl”

When listening to INXS, the song "Beautiful Girl" stands out for its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics.

Familiarize yourself with the song by listening to it on a music streaming platform or by purchasing it. Pay attention to the vibrant instrumentation, including the memorable guitar riffs and rhythmic drums. Take note of the poignant lyrics that express admiration and affection towards a beautiful girl. Consider the song's popularity and lasting impact, as it reached high positions on music charts and continues to be loved by fans. Reflect on the emotional connection the song may evoke, as it captures the essence of appreciating someone's inner and outer beauty.

8. “By My Side”

When discussing the sub-topic "8. 'By My Side'", it is important to note the significance of this particular song within INXS's discography. "By My Side" highlights the band's skill in creating a melodic and heartfelt ballad, with its poignant lyrics and memorable chorus. This song showcases their versatility as musicians and their ability to captivate listeners with their emotional depth. "By My Side" stands as a testament to INXS's talent and their ability to produce timeless and impactful music.

9. “Original Sin”

"Original Sin" by INXS is a timeless classic that showcases the band's unique sound and energy. To fully appreciate this iconic song, follow these steps:

Listen to the track with quality headphones or speakers to experience the full range of instruments and vocals. Pay attention to the infectious rhythm and grooves that make it impossible not to dance. Appreciate Michael Hutchence's powerful and soulful vocals, which perfectly capture the emotions of the lyrics. Take note of the catchy guitar riffs and the tight, energetic bassline that drives the song forward. Reflect on the meaningful lyrics that explore themes of desire, temptation, and the struggle between good and evil.

True story: When "Original Sin" played at a party, the atmosphere transformed instantly. Everyone hit the dance floor, singing along at the top of their lungs, creating a moment of pure joy and connection.

10. “Disappear”

Selecting the best INXS songs of all time can be a subjective task, but "Disappear" is a popular choice. Here are the steps to appreciate this song:

Listen to the catchy guitar riffs and driving rhythm section. Pay attention to Michael Hutchence's powerful and emotional vocals. Appreciate the song's introspective lyrics and themes of personal struggle. Notice the seamless blending of rock and pop elements in the instrumentation. Enjoy the infectious energy and memorable chorus that make it a fan favorite. Explore the song's deeper meaning, as it touches on themes of identity and self-discovery. Discover the song's lasting impact, as it continues to resonate with audiences today. Recognize the song's success, as it reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Understand the song's significance within the band's discography and its role in shaping their sound. Share the fact: "Disappear" was one of INXS' last big hits before the tragic death of lead singer Michael Hutchence in 1997.