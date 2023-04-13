We The Kingdom is a contemporary Christian music band from Nashville, Tennessee, that has taken the world by storm with their uplifting and inspiring music. The band was formed in 2019 and consists of members Ed Cash, Scott Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Martin Cash, and Andrew Bergthold. With their unique blend of folk, rock, and worship music, We The Kingdom has captured the hearts of audiences around the globe and become one of the most beloved Christian music groups of recent years.

In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best We The Kingdom songs of all time. From their breakout hit “Holy Water” to their latest chart-toppers, We The Kingdom has consistently delivered music that speaks to the soul and uplifts the spirit. Each of these songs is a testament to the band’s talent and creativity, and has touched the lives of countless listeners with their powerful messages of faith, hope, and love. Whether you are a longtime fan or just discovering We The Kingdom for the first time, this list is sure to provide you with a glimpse into the heart and soul of one of the most inspiring Christian bands of our time.

1. Don’t Tread on Me

“Don’t Tread on Me” is a powerful anthem by We The Kingdom that celebrates the freedom and strength that comes from standing up for what you believe in. The song is driven by a catchy guitar riff and a driving beat, with lyrics that encourage listeners to be brave, take risks, and never back down in the face of adversity. The chorus is particularly impactful, with soaring harmonies and the refrain, “Don’t tread on me, I was made for more than this, I was born for glory, I was made for more than this.” Whether you are facing personal struggles or standing up for a cause, “Don’t Tread on Me” is a song that will inspire you to keep fighting and never give up on your dreams.

2. Waking Up

“We The Kingdom’s “Waking Up” is a moving song that speaks to the heart of anyone who has felt lost or alone. The song’s gentle acoustic melody is accompanied by emotive vocals and lyrics that reflect on the journey of finding oneself and discovering hope in the midst of despair. The chorus, with its poignant refrain of “I’m waking up to who You are, to who You are in me,” is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of faith and the redemptive love of God. Whether you are searching for meaning in life or seeking to deepen your spiritual connection, “Waking Up” is a beautiful and inspiring song that will lift your soul and touch your heart.”

3. Child of Love

“We The Kingdom’s “Child of Love” is a joyful and energetic celebration of the love of God. The song’s infectious beat and catchy melody are paired with lyrics that declare the power of love to transform lives and bring hope to the world. The chorus, with its joyful refrain of “I’m a child of love,” is an uplifting reminder of our identity as beloved children of God. The song also features guest vocals from legendary Christian music artist Bear Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATHE, adding an extra layer of depth and emotion to the already powerful track. Whether you are in need of a boost of positivity or simply want to revel in the joy of God’s love, “Child of Love” is a song that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.”

4. Holy Water

“We The Kingdom’s breakout hit, “Holy Water,” is a powerful and soul-stirring anthem that has become a favorite among fans of contemporary Christian music. The song’s soaring vocals, driving beat, and powerful lyrics explore the transformative power of God’s love and the redemptive nature of grace. The chorus, with its haunting refrain of “I don’t wanna abuse your grace, God, I need it every day,” is a poignant reminder of our need for God’s love and forgiveness in our daily lives. “Holy Water” has quickly become a staple of Christian radio and worship services, and its message of hope and redemption has touched the hearts of listeners around the world. Whether you are a longtime fan or just discovering We The Kingdom for the first time, “Holy Water” is a song that is sure to inspire and uplift your spirit.”

5. Dancing on the waves

“Dancing on the Waves” is a beautifully ethereal song by We The Kingdom that celebrates the transformative power of faith and the peace that comes with surrendering to God’s plan. The song’s gentle melody and emotive vocals create a sense of calm and tranquility, while the lyrics speak to the courage and trust required to navigate life’s ups and downs. The chorus, with its haunting refrain of “I’m dancing on the waves, ’cause I trust You,” is a powerful reminder of the freedom that comes with releasing our fears and doubts to God. Whether you are seeking comfort during a difficult time or simply looking to deepen your spiritual connection, “Dancing on the Waves” is a song that will leave you feeling peaceful and uplifted.”

6. Free, Amen

“Free, Amen” by We The Kingdom is an uplifting and inspiring song that celebrates the freedom and grace that come from living in God’s love. The song’s driving beat and catchy melody are paired with lyrics that speak to the power of faith to overcome fear and doubt. The chorus, with its triumphant refrain of “I’m free, amen,” is a powerful declaration of the joy and peace that come with surrendering to God’s plan. The song also features guest vocals from Christian music artist Marc Martel, adding an extra layer of depth and emotion to the already powerful track. Whether you are looking for a boost of positivity or seeking to deepen your spiritual connection, “Free, Amen” is a song that will leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.”

7. Glorious

“Glorious” by We The Kingdom is a powerful and emotive song that celebrates the beauty and majesty of God. The song’s soaring vocals and stirring melody create a sense of awe and wonder, while the lyrics reflect on the greatness and glory of God’s love. The chorus, with its powerful refrain of “You are glorious, You are holy, and You are worthy,” is a powerful declaration of faith and devotion. The song also features a beautiful instrumental section, with haunting strings and a soaring guitar solo that add to the overall sense of grandeur and majesty. Whether you are seeking to deepen your spiritual connection or simply looking to revel in the beauty and wonder of God’s love, “Glorious” is a song that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.”

8. God so loved

“We The Kingdom’s “God So Loved” is a moving and emotional song that speaks to the depth and breadth of God’s love for us. The song’s gentle melody and emotive vocals create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability, while the lyrics reflect on the immense sacrifice and grace that come with the love of God. The chorus, with its simple yet powerful refrain of “God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son,” is a poignant reminder of the ultimate act of love that brought us salvation. Whether you are seeking comfort during a difficult time or simply looking to deepen your understanding of God’s love, “God So Loved” is a song that will leave you feeling touched and uplifted.”

9. Light of the World

“We The Kingdom’s “Light of the World” is a beautiful and soul-stirring song that speaks to the transformative power of God’s love and the hope that comes with surrendering to His will. The song’s gentle melody and emotive vocals create a sense of warmth and comfort, while the lyrics reflect on the beauty and majesty of God’s grace. The chorus, with its soaring refrain of “You are the light of the world, and I wanna be Your reflection,” is a powerful reminder of our identity as children of God and our mission to share His love with the world. Whether you are seeking to deepen your spiritual connection or simply looking for a source of comfort and inspiration, “Light of the World” is a song that will leave you feeling uplifted and encouraged.”

10. Peace ft. Bethel Music

“We The Kingdom’s “Peace” featuring Bethel Music is a powerful and soul-stirring collaboration that speaks to the transformative power of faith and the peace that comes with surrendering to God’s plan. The song’s gentle melody and emotive vocals create a sense of calm and tranquility, while the lyrics reflect on the journey of finding peace in the midst of chaos and uncertainty. The chorus, with its poignant refrain of “I’m laying down my weapons, I’m singing a new song, I’m surrendering, I’m surrendering,” is a powerful reminder of the freedom that comes with releasing our fears and doubts to God. Whether you are seeking comfort during a difficult time or simply looking to deepen your spiritual connection, “Peace” is a song that will leave you feeling peaceful and uplifted.”