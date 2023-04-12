The Robert Cray Band is an American blues band formed in the late 1970s. Led by singer and guitarist Robert Cray, the band has become known for their unique blend of blues, soul, and rock music. Cray’s soulful and emotive vocals, combined with his powerful guitar playing, are the centerpiece of the band’s sound. The group’s music is characterized by their ability to seamlessly blend elements of different genres, creating a sound that is both timeless and contemporary.

Throughout their career, the Robert Cray Band has released a string of successful albums and singles, including hits like “Smoking Gun” and “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark.” They have also won several Grammy Awards, cementing their place as one of the most important and influential blues bands of their generation.

Despite lineup changes over the years, the Robert Cray Band continues to tour and record music, keeping the blues tradition alive and well. Their music has inspired and influenced countless musicians, and their impact on the world of blues and rock music cannot be overstated.

1. Right Next Door (Because Of Me)

“Right Next Door (Because Of Me)” is a song by the Robert Cray Band, released in 1986 as a single. The song’s soulful and bluesy melody, Cray’s emotive and powerful vocals, and the heartfelt lyrics create a poignant and bittersweet atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the theme of a man struggling with his feelings of guilt over his affair with a married woman, and the impact it has on her husband. “Right Next Door (Because Of Me)” is a standout track of the band’s catalog, showcasing their ability to create music that is both soulful and emotionally resonant. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and memorable songs of the blues and soul music era.

2. Smoking Gun

“Smoking Gun” is a bluesy and soulful track by the Robert Cray Band, released in 1986. The song features Cray’s smooth and soulful vocals, backed by a tight rhythm section and searing guitar riffs. The track’s catchy hook and powerful chorus create a sense of urgency and intensity, drawing listeners in and holding them captive. “Smoking Gun” is a prime example of Cray’s ability to blend blues, soul, and rock into a seamless and captivating sound, showcasing his talents as a guitarist and performer. The song remains a beloved classic and a staple of blues and rock radio to this day.

3. Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark

“Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” is a bluesy and soulful song by the Robert Cray Band, released in 1988. The song features Cray’s smooth and soulful vocals, backed by a groovy rhythm section and a tasteful use of horns and backing vocals. The lyrics speak of a desire to comfort someone who is feeling scared and alone, offering a message of hope and support. The song’s catchy melody and Cray’s emotive delivery make it a standout track in his catalog, and a classic of the blues and soul genres. “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” is a testament to Cray’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

4. Phone Booth

“Phone Booth” is a song by the Robert Cray Band, released in 1983 as a single. The song’s bluesy and driving melody, Cray’s emotive and powerful vocals, and the fiery guitar solos create an energetic and upbeat atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the theme of a man trying to get over a heartbreak, seeking refuge in a phone booth to escape his emotions. “Phone Booth” is a standout track of the band’s catalog, showcasing their ability to create music that is both soulful and upbeat. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and memorable songs of the blues and rock music era.

5. Bad Influence

“Bad Influence” is a bluesy and soulful track by the Robert Cray Band, released in 1983. The song features Cray’s smooth and expressive vocals, backed by a tight rhythm section and searing guitar solos. The track’s catchy chorus and powerful lyrics create a sense of defiance and rebellion, speaking to the struggles and challenges of modern life. “Bad Influence” is a testament to Cray’s ability to infuse his blues sound with contemporary themes and modern production techniques, creating a timeless and relevant sound that continues to inspire and captivate audiences to this day.

6. You Move Me

“You Move Me” is a soulful and romantic song by the Robert Cray Band, released in 1995. The song features Cray’s smooth and emotive vocals, backed by a melodic guitar riff and a tasteful use of backing vocals and horns. The lyrics speak of the transformative power of love, describing how the protagonist’s life has been changed by the love of his partner. The song’s catchy chorus and Cray’s heartfelt delivery make it a standout track in his catalog, and a testament to his talent as a songwriter and performer. “You Move Me” is a soulful and romantic ballad that captures the essence of the blues and soul genres.

7. I Guess I Showed Her

“I Guess I Showed Her” is a song by the Robert Cray Band, released in 1987 as a single. The song’s catchy and upbeat melody, Cray’s soulful and emotive vocals, and the groovy bassline create a fun and danceable atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the theme of a man trying to move on from a broken relationship and showing his ex-partner that he is better off without her. “I Guess I Showed Her” is a standout track of the band’s catalog, showcasing their ability to create music that is both soulful and upbeat. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and memorable songs of the blues and rock music era.

8. All The Way

“All The Way” is a soulful and bluesy track by the Robert Cray Band, released in 1999. The song features Cray’s smooth and powerful vocals, backed by a lush and melodic arrangement of horns, keys, and guitar. The track’s reflective and introspective lyrics tell a story of love and commitment, speaking to the joys and challenges of a long-term relationship. “All The Way” is a testament to Cray’s ability to blend soul, blues, and R&B into a unique and captivating sound, showcasing his talents as a songwriter and performer. The song remains a beloved classic and a staple of blues and soul playlists to this day.

9. I Was Warned

“I Was Warned” is a bluesy and introspective song by the Robert Cray Band, released in 1992. The song features Cray’s smooth and soulful vocals, backed by a groovy rhythm section and a tasteful use of guitar and horns. The lyrics speak of a warning given to the protagonist about the dangers of falling in love, and his subsequent realization that he should have heeded that warning. The song’s emotional depth and Cray’s emotive delivery make it a standout track in his catalog, and a classic of the blues and soul genres. “I Was Warned” is a testament to Cray’s talent as a songwriter and performer, and his ability to capture the complexities of love and relationships in his music.

