Ozzy Osbourne is an English singer, songwriter, and television personality, best known as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. Born in Birmingham in 1948, Osbourne rose to fame in the 1970s with Black Sabbath, helping to define the genre of heavy metal music.

Osbourne’s contributions to the Black Sabbath catalog include classic hits such as “Paranoid,” “War Pigs,” and “Iron Man.” He also had a successful solo career, releasing several critically acclaimed albums, including “Blizzard of Ozz” and “No More Tears.”

Osbourne’s music was characterized by his distinctive vocal style, his dark and sometimes controversial lyrics, and his theatrical stage performances. He was also known for his battles with addiction and his successful recovery, which he has been open about in his music and public life.

Osbourne’s legacy as a pioneer of heavy metal music and a beloved figure in popular culture continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians and fans alike. He remains one of the most iconic and enduring figures in the history of rock music.

1. “Road To Nowhere”

“Road to Nowhere” is a 1989 song by Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary heavy metal vocalist and former lead singer of Black Sabbath. The song features a driving rhythm, soaring guitars, and Osbourne’s powerful vocals, which switch between intense and delicate moments. The lyrics are a reflection on the uncertainty and transience of life, with Osbourne musing on the meaning of existence and the futility of chasing after material possessions. The song’s emotive delivery and existential themes have made it a fan favorite and a classic of Osbourne’s solo work, as well as a staple of heavy metal and hard rock radio.

2. “Mama, I’m Coming Home”

“Mama, I’m Coming Home” is a 1991 power ballad by British heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, co-written by Osbourne, Zakk Wylde, and Lemmy Kilmister. The song features a stripped-down acoustic guitar melody and heartfelt lyrics, with Osbourne singing about his desire to return home after being away for too long. The song’s emotional resonance and Osbourne’s distinctive vocals helped it become a hit on rock radio and a fan favorite. “Mama, I’m Coming Home” is a testament to Osbourne’s versatility as a musician, and his ability to create music that connects with audiences on a deep, personal level.

3. “Shot In The Dark”

“Shot in the Dark” is a classic heavy metal song by Ozzy Osbourne, released in 1986 as part of his album “The Ultimate Sin.” The song’s driving guitar riffs, thundering drums, and Osbourne’s signature vocals create a powerful and intense atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the singer’s desire to escape from the darkness and uncertainty of life, and to find hope and redemption. “Shot in the Dark” is a standout track of Osbourne’s catalog, showcasing his ability to create music that is both hard-hitting and emotional. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of Osbourne’s most iconic and memorable songs.

4. “Bark At The Moon”

“Bark at the Moon” is a 1983 song by Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary heavy metal vocalist and former lead singer of Black Sabbath. The song features a propulsive rhythm, shredding guitars, and Osbourne’s powerful vocals, which range from menacing whispers to full-throated screams. The lyrics are a horror-themed narrative, with Osbourne portraying a werewolf and urging listeners to join him in his howling frenzy. The song’s dark and intense sound, along with its theatrical lyrics and haunting guitar solo, have made it a classic of heavy metal and hard rock, and a signature song of Osbourne’s solo career.

5. “Over the Mountain”

“Over the Mountain” is a classic heavy metal track by British icon Ozzy Osbourne, released on his 1981 album “Diary of a Madman”. The song features a pounding, driving beat and a memorable guitar riff, with Osbourne’s trademark vocals soaring over the top. The lyrics touch on themes of freedom and escape, with Osbourne singing about leaving behind the troubles of the world and embarking on a journey over the mountain. “Over the Mountain” remains a fan favorite and a staple of Osbourne’s live shows, showcasing his enduring talent and influence in the heavy metal genre.

6. “Mr. Crowley”

“Mr. Crowley” is a dark and atmospheric song by Ozzy Osbourne, released in 1980 as part of his album “Blizzard of Ozz.” The song’s haunting guitar riffs, eerie keyboard effects, and Osbourne’s dramatic vocals create a brooding and ominous atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the singer’s fascination with the occult and the enigmatic figure of Aleister Crowley. “Mr. Crowley” is a classic of Osbourne’s catalog, showcasing his ability to create music that is both heavy and introspective. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of Osbourne’s most iconic and influential songs.

7. “Flying High Again”

“Flying High Again” is a classic rock anthem by British heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, released on his 1981 album “Diary of a Madman”. The song features a memorable guitar riff and a high-energy, driving beat, with Osbourne’s distinctive vocals delivering a powerful, soaring performance. The lyrics touch on themes of liberation and escape, with Osbourne singing about his desire to break free from the constraints of society and soar to new heights. “Flying High Again” is a fan favorite and a staple of Osbourne’s live shows, showcasing his enduring talent as a songwriter and performer in the heavy metal genre.

8. “I Don’t Know”

“I Don’t Know” is a classic heavy metal song by Ozzy Osbourne, released in 1980 as part of his album “Blizzard of Ozz.” The song’s explosive guitar riffs, pounding drums, and Osbourne’s powerful vocals create a dynamic and intense atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the singer’s confusion and uncertainty about life, and his search for answers and direction. “I Don’t Know” is a standout track of Osbourne’s catalog, showcasing his ability to create music that is both raw and emotional. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of Osbourne’s most iconic and memorable songs.

9. “No More Tears”

“No More Tears” is a 1991 song by Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary heavy metal vocalist and former lead singer of Black Sabbath. The song features a powerful, driving beat, soaring guitars, and Osbourne’s distinctive vocals, which range from whispery croons to full-throated screams. The lyrics are a reflection on past struggles and a determination to move forward, with Osbourne declaring that he is “no longer living in the past.” The song’s catchy chorus, emotive delivery, and heavy sound have made it a fan favorite and a classic of Osbourne’s solo work, as well as a staple of heavy metal and hard rock radio.

10. “Crazy Train”

“Crazy Train” is a classic heavy metal song by Ozzy Osbourne, released in 1980 as part of his album “Blizzard of Ozz.” The song’s iconic guitar riff, energetic drumming, and Osbourne’s powerful vocals create a high-energy and unforgettable atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the singer’s desire to break free from the constraints of society and embrace individuality. “Crazy Train” is a signature track of Osbourne’s catalog, showcasing his ability to create music that is both anthemic and uplifting. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and influential heavy metal songs of all time.