Newsboys are one of the most iconic Christian bands of all time, with a career spanning over three decades. With a high-energy and uplifting style, they have produced numerous hits that have become staples of Christian music. From their early days in the late 1980s to their most recent releases, the Newsboys have always been at the forefront of the contemporary Christian music scene. In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 best Newsboys songs of all time.

Over the years, the Newsboys have released a plethora of chart-topping hits, ranging from high-energy anthems to soulful ballads. Their unique blend of rock, pop, and worship has won them a legion of devoted fans all around the world. From classics like “Shine” and “God’s Not Dead” to newer hits like “Greatness of our God” and “Magnetic,” the Newsboys have consistently produced music that resonates with audiences of all ages. In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best Newsboys songs of all time, taking a closer look at what makes each of these songs so special and timeless.

1. Presence

“Presence” is a powerful and soul-stirring worship song performed by the Newsboys. Released in 2020 as a part of their album “United,” the song features heartfelt lyrics that remind listeners of God’s constant and unwavering presence in their lives. With its soaring chorus and dynamic instrumentation, “Presence” is a testament to the Newsboys’ musical prowess and their ability to create music that resonates deeply with listeners. The song’s message is one of hope and reassurance, inspiring listeners to embrace their faith and trust in God’s steadfast love. Whether you are a longtime fan of the Newsboys or a newcomer to their music, “Presence” is a song that is sure to touch your heart and lift your spirit.

2. God’s Not Dead (Like A Lion)

“God’s Not Dead (Like A Lion)” is one of the most iconic and beloved songs by the Newsboys. Originally released in 2011 as a single and later featured in their album of the same name, the song’s powerful message has resonated with listeners all around the world. With its energetic and upbeat sound, “God’s Not Dead (Like A Lion)” is a rousing anthem that celebrates the unshakeable faith of Christians in the face of adversity. The song’s chorus, which proclaims “My God’s not dead, He’s surely alive/ He’s living on the inside, roaring like a lion,” has become a rallying cry for believers everywhere. With its powerful vocals, catchy melody, and uplifting lyrics, “God’s Not Dead (Like A Lion)” is a true classic that continues to inspire and encourage listeners of all ages.

3. In Wonder

“In Wonder” is a beautiful and reflective worship song by the Newsboys. Released in 2019 as part of their album “United,” the song’s gentle and contemplative melody is perfectly complemented by its poignant lyrics, which invite listeners to marvel at the wonder and majesty of God’s creation. With its stripped-down instrumentation and heartfelt vocals, “In Wonder” is a song that is both intimate and profound, touching on themes of faith, gratitude, and awe. The song’s chorus, which declares “I stand in wonder of the One who gave His life for me,” is a powerful reminder of the sacrificial love of Jesus Christ and the profound impact it has on our lives. “In Wonder” is a truly moving and inspiring song that is sure to resonate with listeners who seek a deeper connection with God.

4. Born Again

“Born Again” is a high-energy and uplifting song by the Newsboys that celebrates the transformative power of God’s love. Originally released in 2010 as the lead single from their album of the same name, the song’s infectious chorus and catchy melody quickly became a fan favorite. With its dynamic instrumentation and upbeat tempo, “Born Again” is a song that inspires listeners to let go of their past mistakes and embrace a new life in Christ. The song’s lyrics are a powerful testimony to the redemptive power of Jesus’ sacrifice, reminding us that “I found myself in You/ I found myself in You/ I died to sin, I’m alive for You/ I belong to You.” “Born Again” is a true Christian rock anthem that continues to inspire and uplift listeners all around the world.

5. Joy

“Joy” is a vibrant and upbeat song by the Newsboys that celebrates the joy that comes from a life lived in faith. Originally released in 2018 as a part of their album “United,” the song’s catchy melody and infectious chorus make it a true earworm that is hard to resist. With its positive message and high-energy sound, “Joy” is a song that inspires listeners to let go of their worries and embrace the happiness and peace that comes from knowing God. The song’s lyrics remind us that “the joy of the Lord is my strength,” and encourages us to find hope and inspiration in our faith. Whether you are going through a difficult time or simply need a reminder to celebrate life’s blessings, “Joy” is a song that is sure to lift your spirits and put a smile on your face.

6. He Reigns

“He Reigns” is a powerful and uplifting worship song by the Newsboys that celebrates the unity of all believers in Christ. Originally released in 2003 as a part of their album “Adoration,” the song’s message of hope and inclusivity continues to resonate with listeners all around the world. With its catchy melody and dynamic instrumentation, “He Reigns” is a song that inspires listeners to celebrate the diversity of God’s creation and to come together in faith and love. The song’s chorus, which proclaims “It’s all God’s children singing glory, glory/ Hallelujah, He reigns,” is a powerful reminder of the power and majesty of God and the unity that can be found in His love. “He Reigns” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and uplift listeners with its message of hope and love.

7. Million Pieces

“Million Pieces” is a catchy and upbeat song by the Newsboys that celebrates the freedom and joy that comes from surrendering our lives to Christ. Originally released in 2001 as a part of their album “Thrive,” the song’s energetic sound and powerful lyrics quickly made it a fan favorite. With its driving beat and catchy chorus, “Million Pieces” is a song that inspires listeners to let go of their fears and embrace the transformative power of God’s love. The song’s lyrics, which declare “I’ve come to life with a million pieces of my heart/ Til I’m alive, take this life and breathe on this/ Heart that is now yours,” are a powerful reminder of the new life and hope that can be found in Christ. “Million Pieces” is a true Christian rock classic that continues to inspire and uplift listeners with its message of faith and transformation.

8. It Is You

“It Is You” is a soulful and uplifting worship song by the Newsboys that celebrates the majesty and glory of God. Originally released in 2002 as a part of their album “Thrive,” the song’s powerful lyrics and soaring melody quickly made it a fan favorite. With its passionate vocals and stirring instrumentation, “It Is You” is a song that invites listeners to enter into a deeper relationship with God and to marvel at His greatness. The song’s chorus, which proclaims “It is You, Lord/ You are the One I seek/ And I have found You, my Everything,” is a powerful reminder of the importance of putting God at the center of our lives. “It Is You” is a true Christian worship classic that continues to inspire and uplift listeners with its message of faith and adoration.

9. Something Beautiful

“Something Beautiful” is a heartfelt and introspective song by the Newsboys that explores the themes of redemption and grace. Originally released in 2006 as a part of their album “Go,” the song’s poignant lyrics and gentle melody make it a standout track. With its honest and vulnerable lyrics, “Something Beautiful” is a song that invites listeners to reflect on their own struggles and the hope that can be found in God’s love. The song’s chorus, which declares “You make something beautiful out of my life,” is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of God’s grace and the hope that can be found in Him. “Something Beautiful” is a deeply personal and moving song that continues to resonate with listeners who seek to find meaning and purpose in their faith.

10. In The Hands Of God

“In The Hands Of God” is a stirring and powerful song by the Newsboys that celebrates the hope and peace that can be found in trusting God’s plan. Originally released in 2009 as a part of their album of the same name, the song’s uplifting lyrics and soaring melody make it a standout track. With its message of surrender and trust, “In The Hands Of God” is a song that inspires listeners to let go of their fears and embrace the peace that comes from putting their faith in God. The song’s chorus, which declares “I’m in the hands of God/ I am in the hands of God,” is a powerful reminder of the safety and security that can be found in God’s love. “In The Hands Of God” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and uplift listeners with its message of faith and surrender.