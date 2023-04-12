Michael Jackson was an American musician, dancer, and entertainer who became one of the most iconic and beloved figures in the history of pop music. Born in 1958 in Indiana, Jackson rose to fame as part of the Jackson 5, a group that he formed with his siblings in the 1960s. As a solo artist, Jackson went on to create some of the most popular and successful albums of all time, including “Thriller,” “Bad,” and “Dangerous.” His music was characterized by his distinctive voice, his groundbreaking music videos, and his ability to blend elements of pop, R&B, funk, and rock into his songs.

Jackson’s legacy as a pioneering figure in pop music and a beloved performer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians and fans alike. He was known for his electrifying live performances, his groundbreaking music videos, and his humanitarian work. He remains one of the most iconic and enduring figures in the history of popular culture, and his music has left an indelible mark on the world. Despite his untimely death in 2009, Jackson’s legacy continues to live on, and his music continues to be celebrated and cherished by fans around the world.

1. Thriller

“Thriller” is one of the most iconic songs in the history of pop music, released by Michael Jackson in 1982. The song features a funky bassline, infectious beats, and Jackson’s distinctive vocals, delivering lyrics that tell the story of a terrifying encounter with the undead. The song’s music video, directed by John Landis, is equally iconic and remains one of the most famous and influential music videos of all time. “Thriller” is a testament to Jackson’s talent as a performer, songwriter, and visionary, and its impact on popular culture continues to be felt today, almost four decades after its release.

2. Rock With You

“Rock with You” is an upbeat and infectious disco funk song by Michael Jackson, released in 1979 on his album “Off the Wall”. The song features Jackson’s smooth and soulful vocals, backed by a groovy rhythm section and funky guitar licks. The track’s catchy melody and danceable beat create an irresistible party vibe, making it a favorite among fans and a staple in dance clubs. “Rock with You” showcases Jackson’s talent as a performer and his ability to create music that transcends genres and generations, cementing his status as the King of Pop.

3. I Want You Back

“I Want You Back” is a song by The Jackson 5, released in 1969 as their debut single. The song’s catchy guitar riff, upbeat melody, and the youthful exuberance of lead singer Michael Jackson create a fun and lively atmosphere. The lyrics, which speak to the theme of young love and wanting someone back, are delivered with a sense of innocence and sincerity. “I Want You Back” is a standout track of The Jackson 5’s catalog, showcasing their ability to create music that is both infectious and charming. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and memorable songs of the Motown era.

4. Billie Jean

“Billie Jean” is a timeless classic by Michael Jackson, released in 1983. The song features a catchy and instantly recognizable bassline, driving beats, and Jackson’s signature vocals, delivering lyrics that speak of a mysterious woman who claims that Jackson is the father of her child. The song’s music video, choreography, and iconic fashion choices have made it one of the most memorable and influential music videos of all time. “Billie Jean” is a testament to Jackson’s talent as a songwriter, performer, and visionary, and remains a favorite among fans of pop music and dance.

5. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough

“Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” is a funky and infectious disco pop song by Michael Jackson, released in 1979 on his album “Off the Wall”. The song features Jackson’s dynamic vocals and a driving rhythm section, with funky guitar riffs and horn accents. The track’s upbeat tempo and catchy hook create an irresistible dance vibe, encouraging listeners to let loose and have fun. “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” is a testament to Jackson’s musical talent and his ability to create timeless pop hits that continue to inspire and entertain generations of fans.

6. Beat It

“Beat It” is a song by Michael Jackson, released in 1983 as part of his album “Thriller.” The song’s driving guitar riff, upbeat tempo, and powerful vocals create an intense and energetic atmosphere. The lyrics, which speak to the theme of standing up against violence and conflict, are delivered with a sense of urgency and passion. “Beat It” is a standout track of Jackson’s career, showcasing his ability to create music that is both socially conscious and commercially successful. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and memorable songs of the 1980s.

7. Black Or White

“Black or White” is a powerful and socially conscious song by Michael Jackson, released in 1991. The song features a catchy melody, driving beats, and Jackson’s signature vocals, delivering lyrics that speak of racial harmony and equality. The song’s music video, directed by John Landis, is a tour de force of special effects and choreography, featuring a diverse cast and messages of unity and understanding. “Black or White” is a testament to Jackson’s talent as a songwriter, performer, and visionary, and its impact on popular culture continues to be felt today, almost three decades after its release.

8. Dirty Diana

“Dirty Diana” is a powerful and electrifying rock song by Michael Jackson, released in 1988 on his album “Bad”. The song features Jackson’s soaring vocals and a hard-driving guitar riff, delivering lyrics that tell the story of a seductive and manipulative woman. The track’s intense and dramatic sound creates a sense of tension and unease, drawing listeners in and holding them captive. “Dirty Diana” showcases Jackson’s versatility as an artist and his ability to push the boundaries of pop music, making it a standout track in his extensive catalog of hits.

9. I’ll Be There

“I’ll Be There” is a song by The Jackson 5, released in 1970 as their fourth consecutive number one hit. The song’s soulful and tender melody, the harmonious voices of the group members, and the heartfelt lyrics create an emotional and touching atmosphere. The lyrics, which speak to the theme of being there for someone in times of need, are delivered with a sense of compassion and sincerity. “I’ll Be There” is a standout track of The Jackson 5’s catalog, showcasing their ability to create music that is both soulful and intimate. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and timeless songs of the Motown era.

10. Smooth Criminal

“Smooth Criminal” is a high-energy and electrifying pop song by Michael Jackson, released in 1988 on his album “Bad”. The song features Jackson’s dynamic vocals and a catchy synth-driven melody, backed by a driving rhythm section and iconic dance moves. The track’s iconic hook and energetic beat create a sense of excitement and urgency, inviting listeners to join in and dance along. “Smooth Criminal” is a testament to Jackson’s ability to blend pop, rock, and dance music into a seamless and irresistible package, cementing his status as one of the greatest pop performers of all time.