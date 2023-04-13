Lauren Daigle is an American contemporary Christian singer and songwriter who has taken the music industry by storm with her powerful vocals and inspiring lyrics. Since her debut album in 2015, Daigle has become a household name and a leading voice in the Christian music genre. Her songs have touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, and her albums have consistently topped the charts.

In this article, we will be taking a closer look at the top 10 best Lauren Daigle songs of all time. From her early hits like “Trust in You” to her latest single “Hold On To Me,” we will explore the themes and messages that make each of these songs so impactful. Whether you are a longtime fan of Lauren Daigle’s music or a newcomer looking to discover her best work, this article is sure to provide a deeper appreciation for the incredible talent of this beloved artist. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the top 10 best Lauren Daigle songs of all time!

1. How Can It Be

“How Can It Be” is the title track of Lauren Daigle’s debut album released in 2015. The song is a powerful and emotional ballad that speaks to the transformative power of God’s love and grace. Daigle’s soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics deliver a message of hope and redemption that has resonated with audiences worldwide. The song’s chorus, which asks “How can it be? / You have chosen me / I am undeserving / Grace unreserved,” has become a beloved anthem for Christians around the world. “How Can It Be” has won numerous awards, including the Dove Award for Song of the Year and has been certified platinum in the United States. It remains one of Daigle’s most beloved and inspiring songs.

2. Love Like This

“Love Like This” is a powerful and uplifting song from Lauren Daigle’s second album, “Look Up Child,” released in 2018. The song is a joyful celebration of God’s boundless love and grace, with lyrics that declare “Your love is like a fountain / It’ll never run dry / It’ll never run dry.” Daigle’s dynamic vocals and catchy melody make this song an instant favorite for fans of contemporary Christian music. The upbeat and positive message of “Love Like This” has made it a popular choice for worship services and radio play. The song has been recognized with several awards, including the Dove Award for Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year. “Love Like This” is a testament to Daigle’s ability to create music that inspires and uplifts listeners with its powerful message of love and hope.

3. Rescue

“Rescue” is a moving and emotional ballad from Lauren Daigle’s album “Look Up Child” released in 2018. The song speaks to the idea of finding strength and hope in God, even in times of despair and struggle. Daigle’s haunting vocals and the song’s stirring melody create a sense of vulnerability and sincerity that has resonated deeply with listeners. The lyrics of “Rescue” are a heartfelt cry for help, as Daigle sings “I need you to rescue me / One more time, I need you to hold me.” The song’s message of hope and faith has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, making it one of Daigle’s most beloved and inspiring songs. “Rescue” has been recognized with several awards, including the Dove Award for Song of the Year, and remains a staple of contemporary Christian music.

4. O’ Lord

“O’ Lord” is a poignant and soulful ballad from Lauren Daigle’s debut album “How Can It Be” released in 2015. The song is a cry of desperation and surrender to God, with lyrics that express the need for His guidance and mercy in times of struggle. Daigle’s powerful vocals and the song’s simple yet stirring melody create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that has resonated with listeners. The lyrics of “O’ Lord” speak to the universal human experience of pain and suffering, while also offering a message of hope and redemption through faith. The song has been recognized with several awards, including the K-Love Fan Award for Worship Song of the Year. “O’ Lord” is a testament to Daigle’s ability to create music that speaks to the heart and soul, making it a favorite among fans of contemporary Christian music.

5. Look Up Child

“Look Up Child” is the title track of Lauren Daigle’s second album released in 2018. The song is a joyful and uplifting anthem that encourages listeners to find hope and inspiration through faith. Daigle’s dynamic vocals and the song’s infectious melody create a sense of joy and celebration that has made it a favorite among fans of contemporary Christian music. The lyrics of “Look Up Child” speak to the idea of letting go of worry and fear and trusting in God’s love and grace. The song has been recognized with several awards, including the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. “Look Up Child” is a testament to Daigle’s ability to create music that inspires and uplifts listeners with its positive message and infectious energy.

6. You Say

“You Say” is a powerful and emotional ballad from Lauren Daigle’s album “Look Up Child” released in 2018. The song has become a crossover hit, reaching the top of the Billboard Christian charts as well as the Adult Contemporary and Adult Pop charts. Daigle’s soulful vocals and the song’s uplifting melody create a sense of empowerment and self-reflection that has resonated with audiences worldwide. The lyrics of “You Say” speak to the universal human experience of doubt and insecurity, while also offering a message of hope and self-acceptance through faith. The song has been recognized with several awards, including the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. “You Say” is a testament to Daigle’s ability to create music that touches the heart and soul, making it a beloved favorite among fans of contemporary Christian and mainstream music alike.

7. Hold On To Me

“Hold On To Me” is a powerful and uplifting song from Lauren Daigle’s latest album “Look Up Child (Deluxe)” released in 2021. The song is an anthem of encouragement and support, reminding listeners that they are not alone in their struggles. Daigle’s soaring vocals and the song’s driving beat create a sense of energy and urgency that has made it a favorite among fans of contemporary Christian music. The lyrics of “Hold On To Me” speak to the universal human experience of pain and loneliness, while also offering a message of hope and solidarity through faith. The song has quickly become a fan favorite, receiving critical acclaim and reaching the top of the Christian charts. “Hold On To Me” is a testament to Daigle’s ability to create music that inspires and uplifts listeners with its powerful message of love and support.

8. Trust in You

“Trust in You” is a beautiful and emotional song from Lauren Daigle’s debut album “How Can It Be” released in 2015. The song is a moving declaration of faith and surrender, with lyrics that express the need for trust in God’s plan even in times of uncertainty and difficulty. Daigle’s heartfelt vocals and the song’s simple yet powerful melody create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that has resonated with listeners. The lyrics of “Trust in You” speak to the universal human experience of doubt and fear, while also offering a message of hope and strength through faith. The song has been recognized with several awards, including the Dove Award for Song of the Year. “Trust in You” is a testament to Daigle’s ability to create music that speaks to the heart and soul, making it a beloved favorite among fans of contemporary Christian music.

9. Peace Be Still

“Peace Be Still” is a powerful and soulful song from Lauren Daigle’s album “Look Up Child” released in 2018. The song is a prayer for peace and comfort in the midst of life’s storms, with lyrics that express the need for faith and trust in God’s plan. Daigle’s powerful vocals and the song’s stirring melody create a sense of urgency and sincerity that has resonated with listeners. The lyrics of “Peace Be Still” speak to the universal human experience of pain and struggle, while also offering a message of hope and solace through faith. The song has been recognized with several awards, including the Dove Award for Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year. “Peace Be Still” is a testament to Daigle’s ability to create music that inspires and uplifts listeners with its powerful message of faith and resilience.

10. Still Rolling Stones

“Still Rolling Stones” is an energetic and inspiring song from Lauren Daigle’s album “Look Up Child” released in 2018. The song is a celebration of redemption and new beginnings, with lyrics that express the joy and freedom that comes from faith. Daigle’s dynamic vocals and the song’s catchy melody create a sense of excitement and empowerment that has made it a favorite among fans of contemporary Christian music. The lyrics of “Still Rolling Stones” speak to the universal human experience of struggle and pain, while also offering a message of hope and renewal through faith. The song has been recognized with several awards, including the GMA Dove Award for Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year. “Still Rolling Stones” is a testament to Daigle’s ability to create music that inspires and uplifts listeners with its positive message and infectious energy.