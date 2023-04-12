John Fogerty is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist, best known as the lead vocalist and primary songwriter of the rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR). Born in 1945 in California, Fogerty rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s with CCR, crafting classic hits such as “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Fortunate Son.”

Fogerty’s music is characterized by his distinctive voice, guitar playing, and his ability to blend elements of rock, country, blues, and folk into his songs. He has also had a successful solo career, releasing several critically acclaimed albums, including “Centerfield” and “Blue Moon Swamp.”

Fogerty’s legacy as a pioneering figure in rock music and a beloved performer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians and fans alike. He remains one of the most iconic and enduring figures in the history of rock music, and his music has left an indelible mark on popular culture.

1. Almost Saturday Night

“Almost Saturday Night” is a classic rock song by John Fogerty, released in 1975 as part of his self-titled debut album. The song’s driving guitar riffs, upbeat tempo, and Fogerty’s energetic vocals create a fun and catchy atmosphere. The lyrics, which speak to the singer’s excitement for the weekend, are delivered with a sense of enthusiasm and joy. “Almost Saturday Night” is a standout track of Fogerty’s catalog, showcasing his ability to create music that is both uplifting and relatable. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of Fogerty’s most iconic and memorable songs.

2. Centerfield

“Centerfield” is a classic rock song by John Fogerty, released in 1985 as the title track of his third solo album. The track features a driving rhythm and catchy lyrics that celebrate the joy and excitement of baseball. Fogerty’s distinctive vocals and guitar playing bring a sense of energy and enthusiasm to the song, creating a fun and uplifting experience for listeners. “Centerfield” has become a beloved sports anthem and remains a staple of classic rock radio. It is a testament to Fogerty’s songwriting prowess and his ability to capture the essence of American culture and its pastimes in his music.

3. The Old Man Down The Road

“The Old Man Down The Road” is a rock classic by John Fogerty, released in 1984. The song features a driving guitar riff and Fogerty’s distinctive vocals, delivering lyrics that speak of a mysterious, almost supernatural old man who lurks at the edge of town. With its infectious rhythm and catchy chorus, “The Old Man Down The Road” is a memorable example of Fogerty’s unique blend of rock, blues, and Americana. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100, and remains a favorite among fans of classic rock and roll.

4. Rocking All Over The World

“Rockin’ All Over the World” is a classic rock song by John Fogerty, released in 1975 as part of his self-titled debut album. The song’s catchy guitar riff, upbeat rhythm, and Fogerty’s dynamic vocals create a high-energy and memorable atmosphere. The lyrics, which speak to the universal appeal of rock and roll music, are delivered with a sense of excitement and celebration. “Rockin’ All Over the World” is a signature track of Fogerty’s catalog, showcasing his ability to create music that is both timeless and anthemic. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and influential rock songs of all time.

5. Eye Of The Zombie

“Eye of the Zombie” is a haunting and politically charged rock song by John Fogerty, released in 1986 as the title track of his fourth solo album. The song features a dark and atmospheric sound, with Fogerty’s raspy vocals delivering lyrics that touch on themes of corruption, power, and apathy in modern society. The track’s eerie synth and guitar sounds create a sense of foreboding and urgency, making it a powerful commentary on the state of the world. “Eye of the Zombie” showcases Fogerty’s musical evolution and his ability to tackle complex subjects with his songwriting, cementing his place as a rock icon.

6. Rock And Roll Girls

“Rock And Roll Girls” is a fun and catchy rock song by John Fogerty, released in 1985. The song features upbeat rhythms, jangling guitars, and Fogerty’s distinctive vocals, delivering lyrics that celebrate the joy and freedom of being a rock and roll girl. The song is a classic example of Fogerty’s signature sound, blending elements of rock, country, and blues into an irresistible groove. With its catchy chorus and infectious energy, “Rock And Roll Girls” is a crowd-pleaser that remains a favorite among fans of classic rock and roll, and a testament to Fogerty’s enduring talent as a songwriter and performer.

7. Jambalaya (On the Bayou)

“Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” is a classic country song originally written by Hank Williams, which John Fogerty covered on his 1972 self-titled album. Fogerty’s version of the song features his trademark guitar playing and distinctive vocals, delivering a lively and upbeat rendition of the Cajun classic. The lyrics, which speak to the joys of Southern cuisine and culture, are delivered with a sense of fun and playfulness. Fogerty’s version of “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” is a standout track of his catalog, showcasing his versatility as a musician and his ability to make any genre his own.

8. Premonition

“Premonition” is a powerful and introspective rock ballad by John Fogerty, released in 1998 on his album of the same name. The song features Fogerty’s signature guitar playing and soulful vocals, delivering lyrics that reflect on the uncertainty and mysteries of life. The track’s haunting melody and poignant lyrics create a sense of introspection and nostalgia, inviting listeners to reflect on their own experiences and emotions. “Premonition” is a testament to Fogerty’s ability to capture the essence of the human experience in his music, making it a timeless and relatable classic that continues to resonate with audiences today.

9. Deja Vu (All Over Again)

“Deja Vu (All Over Again)” is a poignant and powerful song by John Fogerty, released in 2004. The song was inspired by the Iraq War and reflects on the tragic cycle of war and conflict throughout history. Fogerty’s lyrics are accompanied by a simple yet powerful melody, featuring acoustic guitar and haunting background vocals. With its evocative imagery and emotional resonance, “Deja Vu (All Over Again)” is a powerful statement on the human cost of war and a reminder of the importance of peace and understanding. The song is a testament to Fogerty’s enduring talent as a songwriter and his commitment to using his music to inspire and provoke thought.

10. Weeping In The Promised Land

“Weeping in the Promised Land” is a moving and topical rock song by John Fogerty, released in 2021 on his album “Fogerty’s Factory”. The song features Fogerty’s signature guitar riffs and powerful vocals, delivering lyrics that touch on themes of social injustice, political corruption, and the struggle for freedom and equality. The track’s driving rhythm and anthemic sound create a sense of urgency and hope, inspiring listeners to stand up for what is right and just. “Weeping in the Promised Land” is a testament to Fogerty’s continued relevance and his commitment to using his music to address the pressing issues of our time.