George Harrison was an English musician, singer, songwriter, and producer, best known as the lead guitarist of the Beatles. Born in Liverpool in 1943, Harrison became a key figure in the development of rock music, helping to pioneer the use of Indian instruments and spirituality in pop music.

Harrison’s contributions to the Beatles’ catalog include classic hits such as “Something,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” and “Here Comes the Sun.” He also had a successful solo career, releasing several critically acclaimed albums, including “All Things Must Pass” and “Living in the Material World.”

Harrison’s music was characterized by his distinctive guitar playing, his introspective lyrics, and his exploration of themes such as spirituality, love, and social justice. He was also known for his humanitarian work, including his efforts to raise awareness and funds for various causes, such as famine relief and the fight against cancer.

Harrison’s legacy as a pioneering figure in rock music and a champion of peace and love continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians and fans alike. He remains one of the most beloved and revered figures in the history of rock music.

1. “Bangla Desh”

“Bangla Desh” is a 1971 song by George Harrison, the lead guitarist of the Beatles. The song was written as a response to the humanitarian crisis that was unfolding in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) due to the ongoing war and famine. The song features Harrison’s signature slide guitar playing, as well as a choir of backing vocalists and a horn section. The lyrics are a plea for aid and support for the people of Bangladesh, with Harrison urging listeners to “reach out and touch” those in need. The song’s message and Harrison’s passionate delivery have made it a powerful and enduring anthem for social justice.

2. “Blow Away”

“Blow Away” is a 1979 song by English musician George Harrison, released as a single from his album “George Harrison”. The song features Harrison’s signature slide guitar work and catchy melody, with lyrics about the power of love to heal and uplift. The song’s upbeat and optimistic message was a departure from Harrison’s earlier, more introspective work, and was well-received by both critics and fans. “Blow Away” is a testament to Harrison’s enduring talent as a songwriter and musician, showcasing his ability to create timeless music that speaks to the human experience.

3. “Got My Mind Set on You”

“Got My Mind Set on You” is an upbeat and catchy song by George Harrison, released in 1987 as part of his album “Cloud Nine.” The song’s driving beat, horn section, and Harrison’s smooth vocals create a fun and danceable atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the singer’s determination to win over a love interest, and the joy and excitement that comes with it. “Got My Mind Set on You” is a standout track of Harrison’s solo career, showcasing his ability to create music that is both upbeat and infectious. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of Harrison’s most iconic and memorable songs.

4. “When We Was Fab”

“When We Was Fab” is a 1987 song by George Harrison, the lead guitarist of the Beatles. The song is a nostalgic look back at the era of the Beatles and the excesses of 1960s culture. The song features a catchy, psychedelic melody, as well as Harrison’s signature slide guitar playing. The lyrics are filled with references to Beatles songs and imagery, with Harrison poking fun at his own past and the “fab” era. The song’s playful tone and self-referential lyrics have made it a fan favorite and a classic of Harrison’s solo work.

5. “Isn’t It a Pity”

“Isn’t It a Pity” is a 1970 song by English musician George Harrison, originally released on his album “All Things Must Pass”. The song features Harrison’s signature slide guitar work and intricate orchestration, with lyrics that reflect on the pain of lost love and the futility of materialism. The song’s melancholic melody and soaring chorus make it a standout of Harrison’s solo career, and it has been covered by numerous artists over the years. “Isn’t It a Pity” is a testament to Harrison’s ability to create deeply emotional and thought-provoking music, and remains a beloved classic of the rock genre.

6. “All Things Must Pass”

“All Things Must Pass” is a poignant and introspective ballad by George Harrison, released in 1970 as part of his album of the same name. The song’s gentle melody, Harrison’s emotive vocals, and the use of orchestration create a wistful and reflective atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the singer’s acceptance of the transience of life, and the hope for renewal and rebirth. “All Things Must Pass” is a classic of Harrison’s catalog, showcasing his ability to create music that is both intimate and profound. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of Harrison’s most iconic and timeless songs.

7. “All Those Years Ago”

“All Those Years Ago” is a 1981 song by George Harrison, the lead guitarist of the Beatles. The song was written as a tribute to John Lennon, who had been assassinated the previous year. The song features Harrison’s signature slide guitar playing, as well as backing vocals from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the other surviving members of the Beatles. The lyrics are a reflection on the past and a celebration of the enduring bond between the members of the Beatles. The song’s heartfelt message and Harrison’s emotional delivery have made it a beloved tribute to Lennon and a classic of Harrison’s solo work.

8. “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)”

“Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” is a 1973 song by English musician George Harrison, released as a single from his album “Living in the Material World”. The song features Harrison’s signature slide guitar work and a catchy, upbeat melody, with lyrics that reflect on the search for inner peace and the need for love and harmony in the world. The song’s universal message and sing-along chorus made it a commercial success and a fan favorite, cementing Harrison’s reputation as a talented songwriter and musician. “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” remains a timeless classic of the rock genre, and a testament to Harrison’s legacy as a visionary artist.

9. “What Is Life”

“What Is Life” is an upbeat and catchy song by George Harrison, released in 1970 as part of his album “All Things Must Pass.” The song’s driving guitar riff, Harrison’s soulful vocals, and the use of horns create a vibrant and energetic atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the singer’s search for meaning and purpose in life, and the importance of love and connection. “What Is Life” is a quintessential example of Harrison’s ability to create music that is both uplifting and thought-provoking. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of Harrison’s most memorable and beloved songs.

10. “My Sweet Lord”

“My Sweet Lord” is a 1970 song by George Harrison, the lead guitarist of the Beatles. The song features a fusion of Indian classical music and rock and roll, with Harrison’s signature slide guitar playing and a choir of backing vocalists. The lyrics are a meditation on spirituality and the search for a higher power, with Harrison invoking the Hindu god Krishna in the chorus. The song’s catchy melody, uplifting message, and innovative sound have made it a classic of the rock and roll canon, as well as an enduring example of the influence of Indian classical music on Western pop music.