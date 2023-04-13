Elevation Worship is a contemporary Christian music group that has become a leading force in the world of worship music. Since their formation in 2006, they have released numerous albums and singles that have become favorites of worshipers around the world. Their music is characterized by powerful lyrics, dynamic melodies, and a sound that seamlessly blends traditional hymns with modern pop and rock elements.

In this article, we will explore the 10 best Elevation Worship songs of all time. These songs have stood the test of time and continue to inspire and uplift worshipers around the world. We will examine the themes and lyrics of each song, as well as the musical elements that make them so powerful. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Elevation Worship or are new to their music, this article is sure to give you a deeper appreciation for the group and their contribution to contemporary Christian music.

1. O Come to the Altar

“O Come to the Altar” is a popular worship song from Elevation Worship’s 2016 album, “Here as in Heaven”. The song features dynamic vocals, powerful instrumentation, and heartfelt lyrics that encourage listeners to come to the altar and surrender their burdens to God. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its uplifting message of redemption and forgiveness: “O come to the altar / The Father’s arms are open wide / Forgiveness was bought with / The precious blood of Jesus Christ”.

The song has become a staple in worship services around the world, and has been covered by numerous other artists. Its message of hope and salvation resonates with listeners of all ages and backgrounds, and its powerful melody and instrumentation make it a joy to sing and listen to. “O Come to the Altar” is a shining example of Elevation Worship’s ability to create music that not only uplifts, but also inspires and transforms.

2. Fullness

“Fullness” is a captivating worship song from Elevation Worship’s 2016 album, “Here as in Heaven”. The song features a beautiful combination of powerful vocals, uplifting lyrics, and energetic instrumentation that is sure to move listeners. The song encourages believers to seek the fullness of God and to trust in His faithfulness and provision: “You provide the fire / I’ll provide the sacrifice / You provide the Spirit / And I will open up inside”. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its infectious melody and joyful lyrics that invite listeners to celebrate the goodness of God: “Your mercy floods my life with hope and grace / As love and peace collide within Your embrace”. “Fullness” has become a popular worship song in churches around the world, and its message of hope and trust in God continues to inspire and uplift worshipers of all ages and backgrounds.

3. Unstoppable God

“Unstoppable God” is a powerful worship song from Elevation Worship’s 2014 album, “Wake Up the Wonder”. The song features dynamic vocals, strong instrumentation, and an energetic beat that inspires listeners to worship with passion and joy. The song’s lyrics celebrate the unchanging, unshakeable nature of God, declaring His power and faithfulness in all circumstances: “Unstoppable God / Let Your glory go on and on / Impossible things in Your name they shall be done”. The song has become a favorite in churches and worship gatherings around the world, with its message of hope and trust in God resonating deeply with listeners. Its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a joy to sing and listen to, and its message of the unshakeable power of God continues to inspire and uplift worshipers of all ages and backgrounds.

4. Resurrecting

“Resurrecting” is a powerful worship song from Elevation Worship’s 2016 album, “Here as in Heaven”. The song features heartfelt vocals, soaring instrumentation, and an inspiring message of hope and redemption. The lyrics of the song declare the transformative power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the freedom that it brings to believers: “By Your spirit I will rise from the ashes of defeat / The resurrected king is resurrecting me”. The song has become a popular worship anthem in churches around the world, with its message of resurrection and new life resonating deeply with listeners. Its powerful chorus and memorable melody make it a joy to sing and listen to, and its message of hope and victory over sin and death continues to inspire and uplift worshipers of all ages and backgrounds.

5. Mighty Warrior

“Mighty Warrior” is a dynamic worship song from Elevation Worship’s 2015 album, “Wake Up the Wonder”. The song features energetic vocals, powerful instrumentation, and a driving beat that invites listeners to join in worshiping God as a mighty warrior. The lyrics of the song celebrate God’s strength, power, and victory over all obstacles: “Every battle we’ve won, we’ll win again / For our God is a mighty warrior”. The song has become a favorite in churches and worship gatherings around the world, with its message of God’s strength and victory inspiring and uplifting believers of all ages and backgrounds. Its energetic tempo and powerful chorus make it a joy to sing and listen to, and its message of hope and faith in God’s power continues to inspire worshipers to lift their voices in praise and adoration.

6. Won’t Stop Now

“Won’t Stop Now” is a high-energy worship song from Elevation Worship’s 2018 album, “Hallelujah Here Below”. The song features a catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and uplifting lyrics that inspire listeners to keep pressing forward in their faith and trust in God’s faithfulness: “I know breakthrough is coming / By faith, I see a miracle / My God made me a promise / And it won’t stop now”. The song has become a popular anthem in churches around the world, with its message of hope and perseverance in the face of trials resonating deeply with listeners. Its infectious chorus and dynamic instrumentation make it a joy to sing and listen to, and its message of trust in God’s promises continues to inspire and uplift worshipers of all ages and backgrounds.

7. Your Promises

“Your Promises” is a powerful worship song from Elevation Worship’s 2020 album, “Graves Into Gardens”. The song features heartfelt vocals, moving instrumentation, and a message of hope and trust in God’s promises. The lyrics of the song declare the unchanging nature of God’s promises, even in the midst of uncertainty and struggle: “Your promises remain / Forever You reign / Faithful in all You do / You keep Your promise”. The song has become a favorite in churches and worship gatherings around the world, with its message of trust in God’s unchanging promises resonating deeply with listeners. Its powerful chorus and stirring melody make it a joy to sing and listen to, and its message of hope and faith in God continues to inspire and uplift worshipers of all ages and backgrounds.

8. Do it Again

“Do It Again” is an inspiring worship song from Elevation Worship’s 2017 album, “There Is a Cloud”. The song features uplifting lyrics, heartfelt vocals, and a powerful melody that invites listeners to trust in God’s faithfulness and provision: “I’ve seen You move, come move the mountains / And I believe, I’ll see You do it again”. The song’s message of hope and faith in God’s power and goodness has made it a favorite in churches and worship gatherings around the world. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its powerful declaration of God’s faithfulness: “Your promise still stands / Great is Your faithfulness, faithfulness / I’m still in Your hands / This is my confidence, You never failed me yet”. “Do It Again” continues to inspire and uplift worshipers of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging them to trust in God’s promises and power.

9. Here in the Presence

“Here in the Presence” is a captivating worship song from Elevation Worship’s 2018 album, “Hallelujah Here Below”. The song features dynamic vocals, powerful instrumentation, and a stirring message of surrender and awe in the presence of God. The lyrics of the song declare the beauty and majesty of God’s presence, and invite listeners to draw near to Him: “Here in the presence of the Lord / I know there is joy beyond measure / And at His feet, peace of mind can still be found”. The song has become a popular worship anthem in churches around the world, with its message of surrender and awe inspiring and uplifting believers of all ages and backgrounds. Its powerful chorus and moving melody make it a joy to sing and listen to, and its message of the beauty and majesty of God’s presence continues to inspire worshipers to draw near to Him in adoration and worship.

10. Overcome

“Overcome” is a powerful worship song from Elevation Worship’s 2011 album, “For the Honor”. The song features an energetic melody, soaring vocals, and a message of triumph and victory in Christ: “You reign victorious / Over sin, over shame, over all”. The song’s lyrics declare the power of the cross and the freedom that believers can experience through Christ’s sacrifice. The song has become a favorite in churches and worship gatherings around the world, with its message of victory and freedom resonating deeply with listeners. Its dynamic tempo and powerful chorus make it a joy to sing and listen to, and its message of hope and triumph through Christ continues to inspire and uplift worshipers of all ages and backgrounds. “Overcome” is a shining example of Elevation Worship’s ability to create music that not only uplifts, but also transforms and inspires.