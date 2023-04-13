Chris Tomlin is one of the most successful contemporary Christian artists of our time. Born in Grand Saline, Texas in 1972, Tomlin has been active in the Christian music scene since the early 2000s. Over the course of his career, he has won numerous awards, including 23 Dove Awards, a Grammy Award, and two Billboard Music Awards. His music has been played in churches around the world, and his songs have become staples in many worship services.

In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best Chris Tomlin songs of all time. From his early hits like “Forever” and “We Fall Down” to more recent favorites like “Good Good Father” and “Who You Are To Me,” we will explore the themes and messages behind these beloved worship songs. Whether you’re a fan of Chris Tomlin’s music or simply looking for some inspiration for your next worship service, this list is sure to have something for everyone. So, without further ado, let’s dive in and discover the best of Chris Tomlin’s music.

1. Jesus Messiah

“Jesus Messiah” is a powerful worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics focus on the incredible sacrifice of Jesus and the salvation that he offers to all who believe in him. With its soaring melody and moving lyrics, “Jesus Messiah” has become a beloved favorite in churches around the world. The song features a simple but powerful arrangement, with Tomlin’s vocals backed by a piano and guitar. As the song progresses, the instrumentation builds to a powerful crescendo, underscoring the emotional impact of the lyrics. “Jesus Messiah” is a testament to the enduring power of faith and the profound love that Jesus has for all of us. Its timeless message continues to inspire and uplift listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

2. Let God Arise

“Let God Arise” is an energetic and upbeat worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics focus on the power and majesty of God, encouraging listeners to lift their voices and praise him. With its driving beat and dynamic instrumentation, “Let God Arise” is the perfect song to get people moving and engaged in worship. The song features a catchy chorus that is easy to sing along to, and Tomlin’s vocals are full of passion and energy. Throughout the song, the instrumentation builds to a powerful climax, creating a sense of excitement and anticipation. “Let God Arise” is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of worship, and its message of praise and adoration continues to inspire listeners around the world.

3. Indescribable

“Indescribable” is a beautiful and contemplative worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics celebrate the majesty and wonder of God, focusing on the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world. With its delicate piano melody and soaring vocals, “Indescribable” creates a sense of peace and serenity that is perfect for reflection and meditation. The song’s lyrics are poetic and evocative, painting vivid pictures of the world around us and the greatness of God. Throughout the song, Tomlin’s vocals are filled with emotion and sincerity, conveying a deep sense of reverence and wonder. “Indescribable” is a timeless classic that has touched the hearts of countless worshipers around the world, and its message of awe and reverence for the divine continues to resonate with listeners today.

4. Holy Is The Lord

“Holy Is The Lord” is a powerful and moving worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics focus on the holiness and majesty of God, encouraging listeners to lift their voices in praise and worship. With its soaring melody and driving beat, “Holy Is The Lord” creates a sense of excitement and anticipation that is perfect for congregational singing. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its repeated declaration that “Holy is the Lord God Almighty.” Throughout the song, Tomlin’s vocals are filled with emotion and passion, conveying a deep sense of reverence and awe. “Holy Is The Lord” is a timeless classic that has become a staple in many worship services, and its message of praise and adoration continues to inspire and uplift listeners around the world.

5. Whom Shall I Fear (God Of Angel Armies)

“Whom Shall I Fear (God of Angel Armies)” is a powerful and uplifting worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics focus on the idea that with God on our side, we have nothing to fear. With its catchy melody and driving beat, “Whom Shall I Fear” is the perfect song to inspire courage and strength in the face of adversity. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its declaration that “I know who goes before me, I know who stands behind. The God of angel armies is always by my side.” Throughout the song, Tomlin’s vocals are full of passion and energy, conveying a deep sense of faith and trust in God. “Whom Shall I Fear” is a powerful reminder of the strength and security that come from putting our faith in God, and its message continues to inspire and uplift listeners around the world.

6. Praise The Father, Praise The Son

“Praise The Father, Praise The Son” is a beautiful and contemplative worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics celebrate the love and sacrifice of the Father and the Son, and the transformative power of their grace. With its gentle melody and heartfelt vocals, “Praise The Father, Praise The Son” creates a sense of peace and serenity that is perfect for reflection and meditation. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its repeated declaration that “worthy is the Lamb who was slain, Holy, holy is He.” Throughout the song, Tomlin’s vocals are filled with emotion and sincerity, conveying a deep sense of gratitude and reverence. “Praise The Father, Praise The Son” is a timeless classic that has touched the hearts of countless worshipers around the world, and its message of praise and adoration for the divine continues to resonate with listeners today.

7. I Lift My Hands

“I Lift My Hands” is a beautiful and uplifting worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics focus on the idea of surrendering to God and offering up praise and worship. With its gentle piano melody and soaring vocals, “I Lift My Hands” creates a sense of peace and serenity that is perfect for reflection and meditation. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its repeated declaration that “I lift my hands to believe again, You are my refuge, You are my strength.” Throughout the song, Tomlin’s vocals are filled with emotion and sincerity, conveying a deep sense of gratitude and reverence. “I Lift My Hands” is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of worship, and its message of surrender and trust in God continues to inspire and uplift listeners around the world.

8. Lay Me Down

“Lay Me Down” is a moving and heartfelt worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics focus on the idea of surrendering to God and offering ourselves up in service to his will. With its simple but powerful arrangement, “Lay Me Down” creates a sense of vulnerability and humility that is perfect for introspection and meditation. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its repeated declaration that “I lay me down, I’m not my own, I belong to You alone.” Throughout the song, Tomlin’s vocals are full of emotion and sincerity, conveying a deep sense of faith and trust in God. “Lay Me Down” is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of surrender, and its message of devotion and commitment continues to inspire and uplift listeners around the world.

9. Our God

“Our God” is a powerful and energetic worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics celebrate the greatness and majesty of God, and the transformative power of his love and grace. With its driving beat and dynamic instrumentation, “Our God” creates a sense of excitement and anticipation that is perfect for congregational singing. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its repeated declaration that “Our God is greater, our God is stronger, God, You are higher than any other.” Throughout the song, Tomlin’s vocals are full of passion and energy, conveying a deep sense of faith and confidence in God. “Our God” is a timeless classic that has become a staple in many worship services, and its message of praise and adoration for the divine continues to inspire and uplift listeners around the world.

10. I Will Rise

“I Will Rise” is a beautiful and contemplative worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics focus on the idea of resurrection and the hope that we have in eternal life. With its gentle piano melody and heartfelt vocals, “I Will Rise” creates a sense of peace and serenity that is perfect for reflection and meditation. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its repeated declaration that “I will rise when He calls my name, no more sorrow, no more pain.” Throughout the song, Tomlin’s vocals are filled with emotion and sincerity, conveying a deep sense of faith and trust in God. “I Will Rise” is a powerful reminder of the hope and assurance that we have in Christ, and its message of resurrection and new life continues to inspire and uplift listeners around the world.