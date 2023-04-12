Brian Wilson is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and producer who is best known as the founder and creative force behind the Beach Boys. Born in California in 1942, Wilson began playing music as a child and formed the Beach Boys in the early 1960s with his brothers and cousin.

Wilson’s innovative approach to music production and songwriting helped establish the Beach Boys as one of the most influential and iconic bands of the 1960s. Hits such as “Surfin’ USA,” “California Girls,” and “Good Vibrations” showcased Wilson’s signature harmonies, intricate arrangements, and distinctive songwriting style.

Wilson’s work has had a significant impact on the development of rock music, and he has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He has also had success as a solo artist, releasing several critically acclaimed albums throughout his career.

Despite struggles with mental health and substance abuse, Wilson has continued to make music and inspire generations of musicians. His legacy as a pioneering figure in rock music remains strong, and his influence can be heard in the music of countless artists today.

1. “The Little Girl I Once Knew”

“The Little Girl I Once Knew” is a 1965 song by Brian Wilson, the lead vocalist and principal songwriter of the Beach Boys. The song features a distinctive bassline and intricate vocal harmonies, which are characteristic of Wilson’s musical style. Lyrically, the song tells the story of a past love that Wilson still remembers fondly, but who has since moved on. The song’s nostalgic and wistful tone, coupled with its infectious melody, have made it a beloved classic among fans of the Beach Boys and 1960s pop music in general.

2. “Surf’s Up”

“Surf’s Up” is a masterpiece by American musician Brian Wilson, originally released by The Beach Boys in 1971. The song is a poignant and complex reflection on the state of the world and human existence. It features Wilson’s signature intricate harmonies and arrangements, with a mixture of poetic lyrics and cryptic symbolism. The song is divided into two distinct parts, with the second half featuring a haunting choral section that builds to an emotional climax. “Surf’s Up” is widely regarded as one of the greatest compositions in rock history, showcasing Wilson’s unparalleled talent and creativity as a songwriter and producer.

3. “Please Let Me Wonder”

“Please Let Me Wonder” is a poignant and romantic ballad by Brian Wilson, released in 1965 as part of the Beach Boys’ album “The Beach Boys Today!” The song’s gentle melody, Wilson’s emotive vocals, and the use of guitar and harmonies create a tender and emotional atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the singer’s desire for love and acceptance, and the fear of rejection. “Please Let Me Wonder” is a classic of Wilson’s catalog, showcasing his ability to create music that is both intimate and powerful. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the Beach Boys’ most iconic and beloved songs.

4. “When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)”

“When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)” is a 1964 song by Brian Wilson, the lead vocalist and principal songwriter of the Beach Boys. The song is a reflection on the struggles of growing up and the challenges of transitioning from adolescence to adulthood. The lyrics touch on themes of responsibility, independence, and the pressures of conforming to societal norms. Musically, the song features Wilson’s signature vocal harmonies and intricate arrangements, as well as a prominent guitar riff. The song’s introspective lyrics and catchy melody have made it a fan favorite and a staple of the Beach Boys’ repertoire.

5. “Isn’t It Time”

“Isn’t It Time” is a 2012 song by Brian Wilson, co-written with Joe Thomas and featuring vocals by Al Jardine and David Marks of The Beach Boys. The song is a nostalgic reflection on the passing of time and the enduring power of love. It features Wilson’s characteristic lush harmonies and melodies, with a classic pop-rock sound reminiscent of his early work with The Beach Boys. “Isn’t It Time” received critical acclaim upon its release, with many praising Wilson’s ability to create timeless and uplifting music despite his personal struggles. The song serves as a testament to Wilson’s enduring legacy as one of the most innovative and influential figures in popular music.

6. “The Warmth of the Sun”

“The Warmth of the Sun” is a beautiful and sentimental ballad by Brian Wilson, released in 1964 as part of the Beach Boys’ album “Shut Down Volume 2.” The song’s gentle melody, Wilson’s smooth vocals, and the use of harmonies and strings create a tender and heartfelt atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the singer’s feelings of loss and longing, and the hope for comfort and solace in the warmth of the sun. “The Warmth of the Sun” is a classic of Wilson’s catalog, showcasing his ability to create music that is both emotive and timeless. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the Beach Boys’ most iconic and beloved songs.

7. “Don’t Let Her Know She’s an Angel”

“Don’t Let Her Know She’s an Angel” is a 1998 song by Brian Wilson, the lead vocalist and principal songwriter of the Beach Boys. The song is a tribute to Wilson’s wife, Melinda Ledbetter, and their enduring love for each other. The lyrics describe the depth of Wilson’s feelings for his wife and his desire to protect her from the harsh realities of the world. Musically, the song features Wilson’s trademark vocal harmonies and lush instrumentation, including strings and a horn section. The song’s heartfelt lyrics and emotional delivery have made it a favorite among fans of Wilson’s solo work.

8. “God Only Knows”

“God Only Knows” is a 1966 song by American musician Brian Wilson, originally released by The Beach Boys on their album “Pet Sounds”. The song is widely regarded as one of the greatest pop songs ever written, with its intricate harmonies and emotional lyrics about the power of love. It features Wilson’s signature wall of sound production, incorporating a wide range of musical instruments and innovative studio techniques. “God Only Knows” has been covered by countless artists and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, cementing its status as a timeless classic and a testament to Wilson’s enduring talent as a songwriter and producer.

9. “Good Vibrations”

“Good Vibrations” is an innovative and groundbreaking song by Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys, released in 1966. The song’s complex harmonies, layered instrumentation, and use of electronic effects create a vibrant and psychedelic atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the power of positive energy and the feeling of being in tune with the universe. “Good Vibrations” is a quintessential example of Wilson’s visionary approach to music production and songwriting, and remains a landmark achievement in the history of rock music. It is considered one of the Beach Boys’ most iconic and influential songs, and a defining moment in the development of psychedelic and experimental rock.

10. “Don’t Worry Baby”

“Don’t Worry Baby” is a 1964 song by American musician Brian Wilson, originally released by The Beach Boys. The song is a classic example of Wilson’s signature style, with its soaring harmonies and intricate arrangements. The lyrics tell the story of a young man trying to impress his girlfriend by racing his car, only to realize that winning is not as important as their love. The song’s timeless message of love and reassurance has resonated with audiences for decades, making it one of Wilson’s most beloved compositions. “Don’t Worry Baby” is a testament to Wilson’s enduring legacy as one of the most innovative and influential figures in popular music.