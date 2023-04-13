MercyMe is one of the most successful and beloved Christian rock bands of all time. With over 9 million albums sold, the band has left a lasting impact on the Christian music scene since their formation in 1994. Their music has resonated with listeners across the globe, inspiring hope and faith through their powerful lyrics and melodic sound. In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 best MercyMe songs of all time, highlighting the band’s greatest hits and the impact they have had on the industry.

From their breakout hit “I Can Only Imagine” to their more recent tracks like “Say I Won’t,” MercyMe’s discography spans over two decades and has earned them numerous accolades, including eight Dove Awards and a Grammy nomination. Their music has touched the hearts of millions of fans with its uplifting and inspiring messages, reminding listeners of the power of faith and the hope that can be found in difficult times. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane and revisit the best songs from one of Christian music’s most beloved bands.

1. I Can Only Imagine

“I Can Only Imagine” is arguably MercyMe’s most well-known and beloved song. Released in 2001, the track quickly became a chart-topping hit, winning numerous awards and touching the hearts of listeners around the world. The song’s message of hope and faith is reflected in its emotional lyrics, which explore the concept of what it will be like to stand in the presence of God. The band’s lead singer, Bart Millard, wrote the song after the death of his father, making it a deeply personal and poignant tribute to his loved one. With its soaring melody and powerful message, “I Can Only Imagine” remains a timeless classic that has inspired countless individuals and cemented MercyMe’s place as one of Christian music’s greatest bands.

2. Grace Got You

“Grace Got You” is a fun and upbeat song by MercyMe that celebrates the transformative power of grace. Released in 2018, the track features a catchy melody and playful lyrics that encourage listeners to let go of their worries and embrace the joy and freedom that comes with God’s grace. The song’s music video adds to its lighthearted nature, showcasing the band performing in a variety of silly costumes and settings. Despite its playful tone, “Grace Got You” delivers a powerful message about the all-encompassing love of God and the way in which His grace can transform lives. With its infectious energy and positive message, “Grace Got You” has quickly become a fan favorite and a testament to MercyMe’s ability to craft uplifting and inspiring music.

3. Word of God Speak

“Word of God Speak” is a soulful and powerful song by MercyMe that emphasizes the importance of turning to God’s word in times of need. Released in 2003, the track quickly became a hit, winning numerous awards and touching the hearts of listeners with its heartfelt lyrics and moving melody. The song’s message encourages listeners to seek solace in the Bible and to trust in the wisdom and guidance found within its pages. The music video for “Word of God Speak” showcases the band performing against a backdrop of beautiful landscapes, adding to the song’s peaceful and contemplative mood. With its emotive vocals and poignant lyrics, “Word of God Speak” remains one of MercyMe’s most beloved and inspiring songs, reminding listeners of the power of faith and the comfort found in God’s word.

4. Almost Home

“Almost Home” is a poignant and introspective song by MercyMe that contemplates the journey of life and the hope of reaching our eternal home in heaven. Released in 2019, the track features a stirring melody and heartfelt lyrics that invite listeners to reflect on the trials and tribulations of life while holding onto the promise of a better tomorrow. The song’s music video captures the spirit of the song with its sweeping shots of nature and the band performing on a mountaintop. “Almost Home” is a testament to MercyMe’s ability to craft inspiring and emotionally resonant music that speaks to the human experience. With its message of hope and promise of a brighter future, “Almost Home” is a standout track in the band’s discography and a source of comfort and encouragement for listeners.

5. Say I Won’t

“Say I Won’t” is a powerful and uplifting song by MercyMe that encourages listeners to embrace their dreams and pursue their passions with boldness and courage. Released in 2020, the track features a catchy melody and inspiring lyrics that celebrate the spirit of perseverance and determination. The song’s music video showcases the band performing in a variety of settings, including a boxing ring, a skatepark, and a graffiti-covered alleyway, adding to the song’s edgy and empowering vibe. “Say I Won’t” is a testament to the band’s ability to craft music that speaks to the human experience and inspires listeners to live their best lives. With its message of hope and encouragement, “Say I Won’t” has quickly become a fan favorite and a standout track in MercyMe’s discography.

6. Flawless

“Flawless” is an energetic and empowering song by MercyMe that celebrates the idea that despite our flaws and imperfections, we are loved and accepted by God. Released in 2014, the track features a catchy beat and memorable lyrics that invite listeners to embrace their true selves and find comfort in the knowledge that they are cherished by their Creator. The song’s music video features the band performing against a backdrop of vibrant colors and imagery, adding to the song’s playful and joyful tone. “Flawless” is a testament to MercyMe’s ability to craft music that speaks to the heart and encourages listeners to find peace and acceptance in their lives. With its uplifting message and upbeat melody, “Flawless” has become a beloved track in the band’s discography and a source of inspiration for listeners around the world.

7. Greater

“Greater” is an anthemic and inspiring song by MercyMe that encourages listeners to pursue their dreams and live life to the fullest. Released in 2014, the track features a powerful melody and uplifting lyrics that celebrate the idea that we are all capable of achieving greatness. The song’s music video features the band performing in a variety of settings, including a football field and a concert stage, adding to the song’s energetic and celebratory vibe. “Greater” is a testament to MercyMe’s ability to craft music that speaks to the human experience and inspires listeners to be their best selves. With its message of hope and encouragement, “Greater” has become a beloved track in the band’s discography and a source of motivation for individuals around the world.

8. Best News Ever

“Best News Ever” is a jubilant and infectious song by MercyMe that celebrates the good news of the Gospel. Released in 2018, the track features an upbeat melody and joyful lyrics that invite listeners to rejoice in the message of salvation and eternal life. The song’s music video features the band performing in a variety of settings, including a church and a recording studio, adding to the song’s lively and celebratory tone. “Best News Ever” is a testament to MercyMe’s ability to craft music that uplifts the spirit and inspires listeners to find joy in their faith. With its message of hope and exuberant energy, “Best News Ever” has become a fan favorite and a standout track in the band’s discography, reminding listeners of the transformative power of the Gospel message.

9. Even If

“Even If” is a deeply emotional and heartfelt song by MercyMe that grapples with the difficult question of how to maintain faith in the midst of adversity. Released in 2017, the track features a haunting melody and poignant lyrics that express the pain and uncertainty of facing trials and hardships. The song’s music video showcases the band performing in a stark, monochromatic environment, adding to the song’s introspective and contemplative mood. “Even If” is a testament to MercyMe’s ability to craft music that speaks to the human experience and provides comfort and solace in times of difficulty. With its message of trust and perseverance, “Even If” has become a beloved track in the band’s discography and a source of encouragement for individuals facing their own struggles and doubts.

10. Always Only Jesus

“Always Only Jesus” is a powerful and worshipful song by MercyMe that focuses on the centrality of Jesus in the Christian faith. Released in 2019, the track features a stirring melody and reverent lyrics that acknowledge Jesus as the ultimate source of hope, strength, and salvation. The song’s music video showcases the band performing in a church, adding to the song’s worshipful and spiritual tone. “Always Only Jesus” is a testament to MercyMe’s ability to craft music that inspires and uplifts the spirit, reminding listeners of the profound love and grace of God. With its message of devotion and praise, “Always Only Jesus” has become a beloved track in the band’s discography and a source of encouragement for Christians seeking to deepen their faith and draw closer to their Savior.