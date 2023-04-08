Table of Contents



















Nicki Minaj is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who has become one of the most successful and influential female artists in the music industry. She first gained prominence in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday,” which included the hit singles “Super Bass” and “Starships.” Since then, she has released numerous successful albums and singles, collaborating with artists like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Lil Wayne.

Minaj is known for her unique style and persona, which combines elements of hip-hop, pop, and dance music. She is also known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken personality, which has helped to make her a cultural icon.

In addition to her music, Minaj has also pursued a career in acting, appearing in films like “The Other Woman” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut.” She has also served as a judge on the reality singing competition “American Idol.”

Overall, Nicki Minaj is a trailblazing artist who has broken down barriers and inspired countless others to pursue their dreams. Her music continues to resonate with fans around the world, and her impact on the industry is undeniable.

10. “Beez in the Trap”

“Beez in the Trap” is a song by Nicki Minaj featuring 2 Chainz, released in 2012. The song is a high-energy hip-hop track, showcasing Minaj’s rap skills and 2 Chainz’s smooth flow. The lyrics explore the theme of living a luxurious lifestyle, with both artists boasting about their success and wealth. The song became a commercial success, receiving critical acclaim for its catchy beat, confident lyrics, and strong collaborations. Overall, “Beez in the Trap” is a standout track in Nicki Minaj’s discography and a testament to her ability to create music that is both empowering and fun.

9. “Feeling Myself (feat. Beyoncé)”

“Feeling Myself” is a hit song by American rapper Nicki Minaj, featuring guest vocals from pop icon Beyoncé. Released in 2014, the song is an upbeat and energetic hip-hop track, with a thumping beat and catchy lyrics. The two powerhouse women trade verses about their confidence, success, and wealth, celebrating their status as queens of the music industry. With its empowering message and infectious production, “Feeling Myself” became a commercial success and earned critical acclaim, solidifying Minaj and Beyoncé’s reputations as two of the most influential and talented artists of their generation. The song remains a fan favorite and a highlight of Minaj’s discography.

8. “Starships”

“Starships” is a high-energy, electro-pop track by Nicki Minaj, released in 2012. The song features a fast-paced, danceable beat and catchy lyrics about escaping the pressures of life and chasing your dreams. The chorus is an anthemic call to action, with Minaj urging listeners to “let’s go to the beach, each, let’s go get away,” and encouraging them to “fly away” on the “starships” of their imagination. The song’s vibrant production and infectious melody make it a popular choice for parties and dance floors, and it continues to be a beloved track in Minaj’s extensive catalog.

7. “Moment 4 Life”

“Moment 4 Life” is a song by Nicki Minaj featuring Drake, released in 2010. The song is an upbeat and empowering hip-hop track, showcasing Minaj’s confident rap style and Drake’s smooth vocals. The lyrics explore the theme of seizing the moment and achieving success, with both artists celebrating their accomplishments and looking towards a bright future. The song became a commercial success, receiving critical acclaim for its catchy melody, uplifting lyrics, and strong collaborations. Overall, “Moment 4 Life” is a standout track in Nicki Minaj’s discography and a testament to her ability to create music that inspires and motivates listeners.

6. “Chun-Li”

“Chun-Li” is a hit song by American rapper Nicki Minaj, released in 2018 as a single from her fourth studio album, “Queen.” The song is named after the iconic character from the “Street Fighter” video game series and features Minaj’s signature ferocious flow and bold lyrics. The production is hard-hitting and dynamic, with a catchy hook and pounding beats. The lyrics are confident and boastful, with Minaj rapping about her dominance in the rap game and her status as a cultural icon. With its fierce energy and unapologetic swagger, “Chun-Li” became a commercial success and cemented Minaj’s reputation as one of the most talented and influential rappers of her generation.

5. “Roman Holiday”

“Roman Holiday” is a theatrical, high-energy track by Nicki Minaj, released in 2012. The song showcases Minaj’s unique style and versatility, as she switches between rapid-fire rapping and soaring, melodic vocals over a bombastic beat. The lyrics are full of vivid imagery and wordplay, as Minaj portrays herself as a larger-than-life character on a wild and unpredictable journey. The song’s chorus features Minaj chanting “take your medication, Roman” in a haunting, almost manic tone, adding to the track’s dark and intense atmosphere. “Roman Holiday” is a standout track in Minaj’s discography, showcasing her talent for pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable music.

4. “Roman’s Revenge (feat. Eminem)”

“Roman’s Revenge” is a song by Nicki Minaj featuring Eminem, released in 2010. The song is a high-energy and intense hip-hop track, showcasing both artists’ lyrical prowess and rapid-fire flows. The lyrics explore the theme of overcoming obstacles and emerging victorious, with both artists boasting about their skills and success in the face of adversity. The song received critical acclaim for its raw and powerful performances by both Minaj and Eminem, and its fierce beat and catchy chorus. Overall, “Roman’s Revenge” is a standout track in Nicki Minaj’s discography and a testament to her ability to create music that is both bold and empowering.

3. “Anaconda”

“Anaconda” is a hit song by American rapper Nicki Minaj, released in 2014 as the second single from her third studio album, “The Pinkprint.” The song samples Sir Mix-a-Lot’s classic hit “Baby Got Back” and features Minaj’s playful and provocative lyrics about her curves and sexuality. The production is bass-heavy and energetic, with a catchy hook and infectious beats. The music video, which features Minaj twerking and dancing in a jungle setting, became an instant sensation and helped propel the song to commercial success. “Anaconda” remains a fan favorite and a staple of Minaj’s live shows.

2. “Super Freaky Girl”

“Super Freaky Girl” is a lively, upbeat track by Nicki Minaj, released in 2008. The song features a bouncy, electronic beat and Minaj’s signature fast-paced flow, as she delivers cheeky, playful lyrics about her sexual prowess and confidence. The chorus features a sample from Rick James’ classic hit “Super Freak,” adding to the song’s fun and irreverent vibe. With its catchy melody and infectious energy, “Super Freaky Girl” is a prime example of Minaj’s early work, showcasing her talent for crafting catchy, memorable tracks that are sure to get listeners on their feet and dancing.

1. “Super Bass”

“Super Bass” is a hit song by American rapper Nicki Minaj, released in 2011 as the fifth single from her debut studio album, “Pink Friday.” The song features a catchy pop hook and upbeat production, with Minaj delivering a charismatic and playful performance about her love for a special someone. The song’s success was fueled by its infectious melody and clever lyrics, which became an anthem for Minaj’s legions of fans around the world. “Super Bass” became one of Minaj’s biggest hits and remains a fan favorite, cementing her reputation as one of the most talented and versatile artists of her generation.