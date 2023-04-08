Table of Contents



















Calvin Harris is a Scottish DJ, producer, and singer-songwriter who has become one of the biggest names in electronic dance music. He first gained prominence in 2007 with his debut album “I Created Disco,” which included the hit single “Acceptable in the 80s.” Since then, he has released numerous successful albums and singles, collaborating with artists like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith.

Harris is known for his signature sound, which blends elements of dance, pop, and electronic music. His music is characterized by catchy hooks, infectious beats, and uplifting melodies. He has won numerous awards throughout his career, including multiple Grammys and Brit Awards.

In addition to his music, Harris is also known for his high-profile relationships and collaborations in the fashion world. He has worked with brands like Emporio Armani and has been featured in campaigns for H&M and Giorgio Armani.

Overall, Calvin Harris is a multifaceted artist and a true icon in the world of electronic dance music. His music continues to inspire and energize fans around the world, and his influence on the industry is undeniable.

10. “Sweet Nothing” featuring Florence Welch (2012)

“Sweet Nothing” is a song by Calvin Harris featuring Florence Welch, released in 2012. The song is an electronic dance track with a powerful and energetic beat, showcasing both Harris’ and Welch’s talents as artists. The lyrics explore the theme of a tumultuous and ultimately doomed romantic relationship, with Welch’s soaring vocals conveying the pain and frustration of unrequited love. The song became a major hit, receiving critical acclaim for its catchy melody, infectious beat, and emotive lyrics. Overall, “Sweet Nothing” is a standout track in Calvin Harris’ discography and a testament to his ability to create music that is both emotionally resonant and energizing.

9. “How Deep Is Your Love” with Disciples (2015)

“How Deep Is Your Love” is a hit song by Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, featuring the London-based house music trio Disciples. Released in 2015, the song is a vibrant and infectious dance anthem, with a pulsating bassline and catchy vocals. The lyrics are romantic and contemplative, asking the question “how deep is your love?” as a reflection on the intensity and sincerity of a relationship. With its dynamic production and irresistible hook, “How Deep Is Your Love” became a commercial success and earned Harris and Disciples several award nominations, cementing their status as some of the most influential figures in contemporary dance music.

8. “Acceptable In the 80s” (2007)

“Acceptable in the 80s” is a song by Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, released in 2007 as part of his debut album “I Created Disco”. The song features a lively and upbeat electro-pop sound that pays homage to the music of the 1980s. The lyrics are playful and nostalgic, referencing popular culture from the decade such as Rubik’s Cubes and Duran Duran. “Acceptable in the 80s” became a commercial success and helped to establish Calvin Harris as a rising star in the electronic music scene. The song remains a beloved classic among fans of 80s-inspired music and continues to be a popular staple in Harris’ live sets.

7. “Blame” featuring John Newman (2014)

“Blame” is a song by Calvin Harris featuring John Newman, released in 2014. The song is an upbeat and catchy electronic dance track, showcasing Harris’ signature sound and Newman’s soulful vocals. The lyrics explore the theme of blaming someone for a failed relationship, with Newman’s powerful vocals conveying the pain and frustration of being accused unfairly. The song became a commercial and critical success, topping the charts in multiple countries and cementing Harris’ place as one of the most successful electronic dance music artists of his time. Overall, “Blame” is a standout track in Harris’ discography and a testament to his ability to create music that is both uplifting and emotionally resonant.

6. “Summer” (2014)

“Summer” is a hit song by Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, released in 2014 as the lead single from his fourth studio album, “Motion.” The song is a vibrant and upbeat electro-pop anthem, with a driving synth riff and catchy lyrics. The melody is infectious and the production is polished, with layers of electronic beats and Harris’s signature drops. The lyrics are nostalgic and romantic, as Harris sings about a summer romance and the fleeting joy of youth. With its feel-good vibes and irresistible hook, “Summer” became a commercial success and earned Harris critical acclaim, solidifying his reputation as one of the most successful and influential figures in contemporary dance music.

5. “Let’s Go” featuring Ne-Yo (2012)

“Let’s Go” is a high-energy dance-pop song by Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, featuring vocals by American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo. The song was released in 2012 and quickly became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on music charts in several countries. The song’s infectious beat, catchy melody, and uplifting lyrics make it a popular choice for dance floors and fitness classes alike. “Let’s Go” showcases both Harris’ and Ne-Yo’s talents as collaborators and performers, with the song’s upbeat sound and positive message inspiring listeners to let loose and enjoy the moment.

4. “Dance Wiv Me” with Dizzee Rascal featuring Chrome (2008)

“Dance Wiv Me” is a song by Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, featuring British rapper Dizzee Rascal and singer Chrome. The song was released in 2008 and quickly became a chart-topping hit in the UK. The song’s upbeat electronic sound and catchy chorus, combined with Dizzee Rascal’s playful rapping and Chrome’s smooth vocals, make it a fun and energetic party anthem. “Dance Wiv Me” showcases Harris’ versatility as a producer and collaborator, and the song’s lasting popularity has cemented its status as a classic of the dance-pop genre.

3. “I’m Not Alone” (2009)

“I’m Not Alone” is a hit song by Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, released in 2009 as the lead single from his second studio album, “Ready for the Weekend.” The song is an upbeat and energetic dance anthem, with a pulsating beat and a catchy melody. The lyrics are reflective and introspective, as Harris sings about his personal struggles and the healing power of music. With its dynamic production and uplifting message, “I’m Not Alone” became a commercial success and solidified Harris’s reputation as one of the leading figures in contemporary dance music. The song remains a fan favorite and a classic of Harris’s discography.

2. “We Found Love” with Rihanna (2011)

“We Found Love” is a song by Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna, released in 2011. The song is an electronic dance track with a high-energy beat and infectious melody, showcasing both Harris’ and Rihanna’s talents as artists. The lyrics explore the theme of a tumultuous and ultimately doomed romantic relationship, with Rihanna’s powerful vocals conveying the intensity and passion of falling in love. The song became a massive hit, receiving critical acclaim for its catchy melody, emotive lyrics, and powerful message about love and relationships. Overall, “We Found Love” is a standout track in Calvin Harris’ discography and a testament to his ability to create music that resonates with listeners around the world.

1. “Feel So Close” (2011)

“Feel So Close” is a hit song by Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, released in 2011 as the second single from his third studio album, “18 Months.” The song is an upbeat and anthemic dance-pop track, with a euphoric melody and driving beats. The lyrics are celebratory and romantic, as Harris sings about feeling connected and intimate with someone special. With its uplifting message and infectious production, “Feel So Close” became a commercial success and cemented Harris’s reputation as one of the leading figures in contemporary dance music. The song remains a fan favorite and a staple of dance floors around the world.