San Francisco has been the muse for countless songs, with its unique culture, picturesque surroundings, and diverse population inspiring artists from different genres. The city has served as a backdrop for songs that are both celebratory and critical, capturing the essence of the city’s vibrant energy, its storied past, and its complex social issues.

The songs about San Francisco showcase the city’s historical landmarks, cultural landmarks, and the unique vibe of each neighborhood. Whether it’s the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, Haight-Ashbury, or Fisherman’s Wharf, these songs immortalize the essence of San Francisco’s people, places, and history.

From classic tunes like “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” to modern-day hits like “San Francisco Street,” the city continues to inspire musicians across different generations.

This list of top 20 famous songs about San Francisco highlights the diversity of music that this city has inspired, and how it continues to captivate artists with its timeless charm.

1. “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding

“(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” is a timeless classic by Otis Redding, released in 1968. This song has become one of the most iconic and beloved songs in the history of soul music. The song was written by Redding and guitarist Steve Cropper while they were staying on a rented houseboat in Sausalito, California. The song was recorded just three days before Redding’s untimely death in a plane crash. The song starts with the sound of waves crashing on the shore, setting the mood for a laid-back and melancholic tune.

The song features Redding’s soulful vocals accompanied by a soothing guitar and horn section, creating a sense of calmness and nostalgia. The lyrics are reflective and introspective, with Redding contemplating life and its uncertainties while sitting on the dock of the bay watching the tide roll away. The song speaks of the desire to move forward and the hope of finding a better tomorrow. It has since become an anthem for those seeking solace and comfort in times of uncertainty.

“(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” has been covered by various artists and has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows. Its legacy as a soul classic has stood the test of time, and it continues to inspire and move audiences to this day.

2. “Lights” by Journey

“Lights” is a classic rock song by the American band Journey, released in 1978 as a single and later included on their fourth studio album, “Infinity”. The song features a melodic, upbeat rhythm and showcases lead singer Steve Perry’s powerful vocals.

The lyrics of “Lights” are an ode to the band’s hometown of San Francisco, with references to the city’s famous landmarks and sights. Perry sings about the beauty and inspiration he finds in the city’s lights, and the song’s infectious melody captures the energy and excitement of urban life.

“Lights” was a commercial success, reaching #68 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and helping to establish Journey as one of the premier rock bands of the late 1970s and early 1980s. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, becoming a beloved classic rock staple and a fixture of radio playlists and live performances.

In addition to its commercial success, “Lights” has also been recognized for its cultural significance, with the City of San Francisco declaring it an official song of the city in 2016. With its catchy melody and lyrics celebrating the beauty and excitement of city life, “Lights” has earned its place as a beloved classic of the rock genre.

3. “San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie

“San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” is a song that became a symbol of the hippie movement in the 1960s. Written by John Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas, the song was performed by Scott McKenzie and released in 1967. The lyrics encourage people to visit San Francisco during the Summer of Love, and to embrace the countercultural values of peace, love, and happiness.

The song’s gentle melody and optimistic lyrics captured the spirit of the hippie movement, which sought to create a more peaceful and equitable society. The line “If you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair” became a rallying cry for the movement, and thousands of young people flocked to the city to be a part of it. The song’s message of love and unity resonated with people around the world, and it remains a beloved classic to this day.

“San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and continues to be played on classic rock stations around the world. It remains a powerful symbol of the countercultural movement of the 1960s and the values of peace, love, and unity that it embodied.

4. “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” by Tony Bennett

“I Left My Heart In San Francisco” is a classic pop song by Tony Bennett. It was written by George Cory and Douglass Cross in 1954 and first recorded by Bennett in 1962. The song quickly became Bennett’s signature tune and has since become an iconic representation of the city of San Francisco.

The song is a beautiful ode to the city of San Francisco, with its lyrics describing the beauty and charm of the city and the emotions it evokes in those who visit or call it home. The melody is simple and elegant, with a slow tempo and a lush orchestral accompaniment that perfectly captures the romantic and nostalgic atmosphere of the song.

Bennett’s vocals on the track are smooth and soulful, effortlessly conveying the emotion and sentiment of the lyrics. The song’s memorable refrain, “I left my heart in San Francisco,” has become a beloved and iconic phrase, capturing the deep connection that many people feel to this unique and beautiful city.

“I Left My Heart In San Francisco” has endured as a timeless classic and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. It remains a beloved staple of pop music and a powerful representation of the city of San Francisco and its many charms.

5. “San Francisco” by Jeanette MacDonald

“San Francisco” is a classic song from the 1936 film of the same name, sung by Jeanette MacDonald. The song became popular during a time when the city of San Francisco was experiencing a cultural and social renaissance. The song’s lyrics speak to the city’s unique beauty and charm, inviting listeners to come and experience it for themselves. The song is often associated with the Golden Gate Bridge, which was completed just a few years prior to the release of the film.

MacDonald’s operatic voice and the lush orchestration of the song make it a standout in her career. The song has since become a classic and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Its popularity was reignited in the late 1960s during the Summer of Love, as the song’s message of hope and love resonated with the counterculture movement. Today, “San Francisco” remains an iconic song that captures the essence of one of the most beloved cities in the world.

6. “San Francisco Blues” by Peggy Lee

“San Francisco Blues” is a bluesy and soulful song by the renowned jazz singer, Peggy Lee. It was released in 1963 as part of her album titled “I’m a Woman”. The song is a tribute to the city of San Francisco, which is known for its vibrant culture and lively music scene. The lyrics are an ode to the city and its many offerings, from the Golden Gate Bridge to the hills of San Francisco.

Peggy Lee’s smoky and sultry vocals are perfectly suited to the melancholic and bluesy melody of the song. The song features a mellow and laid-back rhythm section, with a groovy piano riff, and some soulful horns that add to the overall feel of the track.

“San Francisco Blues” showcases Peggy Lee’s immense talent as a singer, with her ability to convey deep emotion through her voice. The song has become a classic in the jazz and blues genre, and is often included in various compilation albums celebrating the music of San Francisco.

Overall, “San Francisco Blues” is a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to the city of San Francisco, and is a must-listen for fans of jazz and blues music.

7. “San Franciscan Nights” by Eric Burdon and The Animals

“San Franciscan Nights” is a song by Eric Burdon and The Animals, released in 1967. It is an upbeat and psychedelic rock song that pays tribute to the free-spirited and bohemian atmosphere of San Francisco during the Summer of Love. The song features Burdon’s distinctive vocals and the iconic sounds of a Hammond organ and electric guitar, creating a dreamy and groovy sonic landscape.

The lyrics of “San Franciscan Nights” describe the vibrant and hedonistic nightlife of San Francisco, with references to hippies, flower power, and the Haight-Ashbury district. The song celebrates the counterculture movement and the city’s reputation as a center of artistic and social revolution.

“San Franciscan Nights” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It became one of The Animals’ most recognizable and beloved songs, and its enduring popularity is a testament to its catchy melody and the evocative imagery of its lyrics. The song has been featured in numerous films, TV shows, and commercials, cementing its status as a cultural icon of the 1960s.

8. “Cold Wind” by Arcade Fire

“Cold Wind” is a hauntingly beautiful song by the Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire, released as part of the deluxe edition of their album “Reflektor” in 2013. The song starts off with a sparse acoustic guitar, accompanied by ethereal harmonies and a gentle hum of percussion. The lyrics speak of the narrator’s longing for a lost love, and the pain and sorrow that comes with it. The chorus is a powerful and emotive call to the absent lover, asking them to come back and heal the narrator’s broken heart.

The instrumentation and production of “Cold Wind” are stunningly atmospheric, with layers of subtle synths, strings, and choir-like backing vocals that build and swell to a powerful climax. The lead vocals by Win Butler are filled with raw emotion and vulnerability, perfectly capturing the heart-wrenching feeling of loss and longing.

Overall, “Cold Wind” is a hauntingly beautiful and deeply affecting song that showcases Arcade Fire’s mastery of emotive songwriting and lush, atmospheric production. It’s a standout track in an already impressive body of work, and a must-listen for fans of indie and alternative rock.

9. “San Francisco (You’ve Got Me)” by Village People

“San Francisco (You’ve Got Me)” is a disco song by Village People released in 1977. The song is an ode to the city of San Francisco, famous for its cultural and historical landmarks. The song talks about the experiences of a person who has come to San Francisco and fallen in love with the city. It highlights various attractions and sights of the city, such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman’s Wharf, and cable cars. The upbeat and catchy chorus with the repetition of “San Francisco, you’ve got me” adds to the feel-good vibe of the song.

The song features the iconic vocals and harmonies of Village People, along with the disco beats that are characteristic of their music. The lyrics celebrate the city’s diversity, with lines like “You are the melting pot, so many races and religions, you are the tolerance, of a world that is changing.” The song has become a popular anthem for San Francisco and is often played at events and gatherings in the city.

“San Francisco (You’ve Got Me)” captures the essence of the city, and its lyrics and melody have become an iconic representation of San Francisco’s vibrancy and energy. The song has stood the test of time and continues to be a beloved classic in the disco genre.

10. “Fake Tales of San Francisco” by Arctic Monkeys

“Fake Tales of San Francisco” is a song by the British indie rock band Arctic Monkeys, released in 2005 on their debut album “Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not”. The song was written by the band’s frontman, Alex Turner, and is known for its catchy guitar riffs and witty lyrics that satirize the music industry and the hype around the San Francisco music scene. The song describes a young band’s struggle to make it in the music industry and their realization that they need to play to the crowd to become successful. The lyrics are delivered with Turner’s signature snarl and are accompanied by frenetic drums and twangy guitar chords that evoke the energy and grittiness of the indie rock scene.

“Fake Tales of San Francisco” was an instant hit and helped launch the Arctic Monkeys’ career, becoming a fan favorite at their live shows. The song’s themes of authenticity, commercialism, and the struggle for success in the music industry have resonated with audiences around the world, making it a popular song for indie rock fans and a staple in the band’s discography.

11. “San Fran” by Moses Sumney

“San Fran” by Moses Sumney is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that speaks to the loneliness and longing for connection in a bustling city. The song is a tribute to San Francisco, but rather than glorifying the city’s vibrant culture and picturesque scenery, Sumney paints a more somber picture of urban life. His vocals, soft and fragile, convey a sense of vulnerability as he sings about the city’s contradictions and the isolation he feels amidst its crowded streets.

The lyrics are poetic and introspective, capturing the emotional complexities of life in a metropolis. Sumney’s ethereal harmonies are complemented by a sparse, yet lush instrumental arrangement, with delicate guitar and piano melodies that evoke a sense of nostalgia and melancholy. The song is a testament to Sumney’s artistic vision and his ability to convey deep emotions through his music.

Overall, “San Fran” is a contemplative and introspective song that invites the listener to reflect on the contradictions and complexities of city life. Sumney’s poignant lyrics and ethereal vocals make this track a standout on his critically acclaimed debut album “Aromanticism” and a haunting tribute to the city that inspired it.

12. “Save Me San Francisco” by Train

“Save Me San Francisco” is a catchy, upbeat song by the American band Train that pays homage to the city of San Francisco, California. The song’s lyrics are filled with references to the city, from its iconic cable cars and Golden Gate Bridge to its diverse neighborhoods and famous landmarks. The song’s title is a nod to the band’s lead singer, Patrick Monahan, who is originally from Erie, Pennsylvania, and moved to San Francisco to pursue his music career.

The song features a driving drumbeat, a catchy guitar riff, and Monahan’s soulful vocals, which evoke the energy and spirit of San Francisco. The chorus is particularly infectious, with Monahan singing, “Oh, oh, save me San Francisco / I don’t want to wait right here forever / Seems like I’ve been waiting all my life / Think I’d rather be a hummingbird, sipping on red nectar from your lips.”

“Save Me San Francisco” was a hit when it was released in 2009, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Train a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. It has since become a beloved anthem for the city of San Francisco and a favorite among Train’s fans.

13. “San Francisco Girls (Return of the Native)” by Fever Tree

“San Francisco Girls (Return of the Native)” is a psychedelic rock song by American band Fever Tree, released in 1968. The song has become a cult classic among fans of psychedelic rock and is often cited as one of the genre’s defining tracks. It features a catchy, fuzzed-out guitar riff that drives the song forward, accompanied by swirling, atmospheric organ and a driving rhythm section.

Lyrically, the song is a tribute to the girls of San Francisco, who were at the forefront of the city’s counterculture movement in the late 1960s. The song celebrates their freedom, their love of music and their willingness to embrace new ideas and ways of living. The chorus, “San Francisco girls with / San Francisco ways / They’ll knock you out / When you open your eyes / To San Francisco days”, captures the essence of the song’s message.

“San Francisco Girls (Return of the Native)” has been covered by several artists, including The Great Society and The Frantics, and has been featured in several movies and TV shows, including “The Sopranos” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its place in the history of psychedelic rock and its ability to capture the spirit of the era in which it was created.

14. “We Built This City” by Starship

“We Built This City” is a rock song by American band Starship, released in 1985. The song features the vocals of Grace Slick and is considered one of the band’s signature hits. It was written by Bernie Taupin, Martin Page, Dennis Lambert, and Peter Wolf and produced by Peter Wolf. The song is an upbeat celebration of the rock and roll lifestyle and the power of music to bring people together.

The song opens with a memorable synthesizer riff that is instantly recognizable. It is a high-energy track that is driven by a strong rhythm section, with Slick’s powerful vocals adding to the excitement of the song. The lyrics reference San Francisco and the band’s connection to the city, with the chorus proclaiming “We built this city on rock and roll.”

Despite its initial commercial success, the song has received criticism over the years for its perceived cheesiness and lack of artistic merit. However, it remains a beloved classic in the world of rock and roll and continues to be played on radio stations and in movies and TV shows to this day. “We Built This City” is a nostalgic anthem of a bygone era and a reminder of the power of music to inspire and unite.

15. “Welcome to Paradise” by Green Day

“Welcome to Paradise” is a punk rock song by American rock band Green Day. The song was released as a single in 1994, and it later appeared on the band’s third studio album, “Dookie”. It was also featured on the band’s 2001 greatest hits album, “International Superhits!”. The song is known for its fast-paced, catchy guitar riff and lyrics that address the struggles of living in a broken home and feeling out of place in society.

The song opens with a frenzied guitar riff and quickly moves into the first verse, which is sung by lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong. The lyrics describe a troubled youth who is struggling to find their place in the world and who is frustrated by their home life. The chorus, “Welcome to paradise,” is a sarcastic remark about the state of the world and how it is not always what it seems.

“Welcome to Paradise” was a hit for Green Day and helped to establish them as one of the leading bands of the punk rock genre. The song’s catchy melody and relatable lyrics have made it a fan favorite and a staple of the band’s live shows.

16. “San Francisco Knights” by People Under the Stairs

“San Francisco Knights” is a groovy and upbeat song by the hip-hop duo People Under the Stairs. Released in 1999, it is one of the band’s most popular tracks and has become a cult classic. The song is built around a sample of the instrumental track “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, and features a funky bassline, lively drums, and soulful horns. The lyrics tell the story of two friends, Double K and Thes One, as they navigate the streets of San Francisco, taking in the sights and sounds of the city and interacting with various characters.

The song’s chorus is an infectious hook that encourages the listener to “get up and let your body rock.” The verses are filled with witty wordplay and clever rhymes, showcasing the band’s lyrical prowess. The upbeat tempo and lively instrumentation create a feel-good vibe that captures the essence of San Francisco’s vibrant and eclectic culture. “San Francisco Knights” is a celebration of the city and its diverse community, and has become an anthem for fans of underground hip-hop and alternative music.

17. “Mission in the Rain” by Jerry Garcia Band

“Mission in the Rain” is a song by the Jerry Garcia Band, released in 1978 as a part of their album “Cats Under the Stars”. The song is a soulful ballad, featuring Garcia’s distinctive guitar work and vocal delivery. It has been hailed as one of Garcia’s finest compositions and performances, and has been a favorite among fans of his solo work and the Grateful Dead.

The lyrics of the song evoke a sense of longing and a search for meaning in life, with lines like “We’re all just trying to find our way” and “We’re searching for a mission in the rain”. The theme of finding purpose and direction in the midst of uncertainty and adversity is a recurring one in Garcia’s music.

The instrumentation of “Mission in the Rain” is sparse yet evocative, with Garcia’s guitar playing providing the primary melody and the band’s rhythm section providing a subtle yet steady groove. The song’s arrangement allows for each musician to shine, with Garcia’s guitar solos in particular showcasing his virtuosity and expressiveness.

Overall, “Mission in the Rain” is a poignant and introspective song that captures the essence of Jerry Garcia’s musical and lyrical style. It has become a beloved classic among fans of his work and stands as a testament to his enduring legacy as a musician and songwriter.

18. “Don’t Marry Her” by The Beautiful South

“Don’t Marry Her” is a song by British band The Beautiful South, released in 1996 as a single from their album “Blue Is the Colour”. The song is known for its controversial lyrics and explicit language, which caused some controversy upon its release. The lyrics describe the mundane and unhappy life of a married woman and suggest that the man she is with should not marry her because of her unfaithfulness and dissatisfaction. The song is characterized by its upbeat and catchy melody, which contrasts with the dark and cynical lyrics.

The song was a commercial success in the UK, reaching number eight on the charts, and remains one of The Beautiful South’s most well-known and iconic tracks. Despite the controversy surrounding the lyrics, the song has been praised for its honest portrayal of relationships and the realities of marriage. The band has stated that the song is not intended to encourage infidelity, but rather to challenge the romanticized ideal of marriage and encourage honesty in relationships.

“Don’t Marry Her” has been covered by several other artists, including Ben Folds and Amanda Palmer, and has been used in numerous films and television shows. It remains a popular and influential song in the genre of British pop and rock.

19 “San Francisco” by Vanessa Carlton

“San Francisco” is a song by American singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton, released in 2007 as the lead single from her third studio album “Heroes & Thieves”. The song is a tribute to the city of San Francisco, which Carlton wrote after falling in love with its beauty and energy while on tour.

The song features a catchy piano melody, accompanied by Carlton’s soothing vocals that deliver the lyrics about the city’s diverse culture and picturesque landscapes. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of San Francisco’s iconic landmarks and symbols, including the Golden Gate Bridge, the cable cars, and the hippie culture.

The chorus of the song emphasizes the city’s free-spirited nature, with Carlton singing, “San Francisco, where the flowers bloom in spring, I’m sure I’m not the only one to love this place, this city of dreams”. The song’s upbeat tempo and lively instrumentation capture the energy and vibrancy of San Francisco, making it a perfect anthem for anyone who loves the city or dreams of visiting it.

“San Francisco” was a moderate commercial success, peaking at number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has since become a beloved song among Carlton’s fanbase and is often played at her live concerts.

20. “San Francisco Street” by Rai Thistlethwayte

“San Francisco Street” is a soulful track by Australian singer-songwriter Rai Thistlethwayte, released in 2016. The song has a smooth and uplifting melody with groovy basslines, catchy guitar riffs, and funky drum beats that instantly make you want to groove along. Thistlethwayte’s soulful and powerful vocals blend perfectly with the music, creating a nostalgic vibe that transports the listener to the streets of San Francisco.

Lyrically, the song talks about the journey of a lost soul wandering through the streets of San Francisco, searching for direction and meaning in life. The lyrics are introspective, reflective and are an invitation for the listener to embark on the same journey of self-discovery. Thistlethwayte uses vivid and picturesque language to paint a picture of the bustling city, its sights, and sounds, and the characters that make it unique.

Overall, “San Francisco Street” is a beautiful and uplifting song that captures the essence of the city and the human experience of searching for purpose and meaning. Thistlethwayte’s soulful vocals and groovy instrumentation make it an enjoyable listen that is sure to put a smile on your face and make you want to dance.