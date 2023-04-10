Wisconsin, a state located in the Midwestern region of the United States, has produced a number of famous and influential singers throughout the years. From pop icons to legendary jazz musicians, Wisconsin has contributed to a wide variety of musical genres and styles.

One of the most famous singers from Wisconsin is Les Paul, the legendary guitarist and inventor who helped shape the sound of modern music. Other notable Wisconsin-born musicians include Al Jarreau, a seven-time Grammy-winning jazz singer, and Steve Miller, the frontman of the eponymous Steve Miller Band.

The state has also produced several successful pop stars, including Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Skylar Grey, and Andy Grammer. Additionally, Wisconsin has contributed to the country music scene with notable singers such as Suzy Bogguss, Phil Vassar, and Chris Kroeze.

Other famous singers from Wisconsin include Violent Femmes, a popular alternative rock band, and Bobby Hatfield, one half of the iconic pop duo The Righteous Brothers. The state has also produced talented musicians in genres such as blues, gospel, and folk.

Overall, the diverse range of singers and musicians from Wisconsin highlights the state’s rich musical heritage and its ongoing contributions to the world of music.

1. Les Paul

Les Paul (born Lester William Polsfuss) was an American musician, inventor, and innovator who played a pivotal role in the development of the electric guitar and multi-track recording. Born in 1915 in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Les began playing music at a young age and quickly gained a reputation as a skilled guitarist and performer.

Throughout his career, Les experimented with different guitar designs and technologies, eventually developing the solid-body electric guitar that would become the basis for modern electric guitars. He also pioneered the use of multi-track recording, allowing musicians to layer and manipulate different sounds to create complex and dynamic recordings.

In addition to his contributions to music technology, Les was a successful performer and recording artist in his own right. He scored numerous hits throughout the 1940s and 1950s, including “How High the Moon” and “Vaya Con Dios,” and was known for his virtuosic guitar playing and innovative use of sound effects.

Les Paul’s impact on the music industry and guitar playing cannot be overstated. His innovations and inventions revolutionized the way music is made and recorded, and his influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians across genres. He was a true pioneer and visionary, and his legacy continues to inspire musicians and music lovers around the world.

2. Bon Iver

Bon Iver is an American indie folk band founded by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon. Vernon first gained attention with his haunting, falsetto-laden vocals on the band’s debut album, “For Emma, Forever Ago,” which was recorded in isolation in a cabin in Wisconsin in the midst of a personal crisis.

Since then, Bon Iver has continued to evolve its sound, incorporating elements of electronic music, jazz, and avant-garde experimentation. The band’s music is marked by its emotional intensity, intricate arrangements, and Vernon’s distinctively ethereal voice.

Bon Iver’s critically acclaimed second album, “Bon Iver, Bon Iver,” earned the band a Grammy award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2012. The album showcased the band’s expanded lineup and sonic palette, with Vernon and his collaborators weaving together lush harmonies, intricate instrumentation, and electronic flourishes to create a richly textured and immersive listening experience.

Over the years, Bon Iver has become known for its adventurous spirit and willingness to push boundaries, both musically and thematically. The band’s music often explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, and is characterized by a sense of restless exploration and experimentation.

Bon Iver’s unique sound and unwavering commitment to artistic innovation have made them one of the most beloved and influential indie bands of their generation.

3. Woody Herman

Woody Herman was an American jazz clarinetist, saxophonist, bandleader, and singer. Born in 1913 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Herman began playing music at a young age and quickly established himself as a talented musician, eventually joining the big band of Isham Jones in the mid-1930s.

In 1936, Herman formed his own band, which became known as the “Thundering Herd.” The band quickly gained a reputation for its innovative arrangements, virtuosic soloists, and high-energy performances, and went on to become one of the most successful and influential big bands of the swing era.

Over the course of his career, Herman collaborated with some of the biggest names in jazz, including Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, and Stan Getz. He also had several hit recordings, including “Woodchopper’s Ball,” “Blue Flame,” and “Early Autumn.”

Herman’s music was marked by its exuberance, technical precision, and improvisational creativity. He was known for his ability to blend different styles and genres, incorporating elements of swing, bebop, and Latin music into his arrangements.

Herman continued to perform and record well into his later years, and was widely regarded as a jazz legend and a pioneer of modern big band music. His influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians across genres, and his legacy continues to inspire jazz enthusiasts and music lovers around the world.

4. Skylar Grey

Skylar Grey is an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist known for her emotionally charged lyrics, powerful vocals, and unique blend of pop, rock, and electronic music. Born Holly Brook Hafermann in 1986, she began playing music at a young age and quickly developed a passion for songwriting.

Grey first gained attention in the music industry as a songwriter, penning hits for artists like Eminem, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna. She later embarked on a solo career, releasing her debut album, “Like Blood Like Honey,” in 2006 under the name Holly Brook.

In 2010, Grey gained widespread recognition for her guest vocals on the hit song “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem and Rihanna. The following year, she released her second album, “Invinsible,” under the name Skylar Grey.

Grey’s music is marked by its confessional, introspective lyrics and her raw, emotive vocals. She has a gift for capturing the complexities of human relationships and emotions, and her music often deals with themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.

Grey has continued to evolve her sound and explore new genres, collaborating with artists like Kid Cudi, Kaskade, and Machine Gun Kelly. Her music has earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase, and she is widely regarded as one of the most compelling and original voices in contemporary pop music.

5. Steve Miller

Steve Miller is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist best known for his contributions to rock music. Born in 1943 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Miller grew up in a musical family and began playing guitar at a young age.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Miller rose to fame with his band, The Steve Miller Band, which blended elements of blues, rock, and pop to create a distinctive sound that would go on to influence generations of musicians.

Miller’s music is characterized by its catchy hooks, bluesy guitar riffs, and smooth, soulful vocals. He had a string of hits throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and “Abracadabra.”

In addition to his success as a musician, Miller has also been recognized for his contributions to music education and advocacy. He has served on the boards of several music-related organizations and has been a vocal advocate for music education in schools.

Today, Miller is regarded as a rock icon and a masterful musician and songwriter. His music continues to be celebrated by fans and critics alike, and his influence can be heard in the work of countless artists across genres.

6. Tank

Tank is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and actor known for his smooth, soulful vocals and romantic ballads. Born Durrell Babbs in 1976, he began his music career as a backup singer for Ginuwine before branching out on his own.

Throughout his career, Tank has released several critically acclaimed albums, including “Force of Nature,” “Sex, Love & Pain,” and “Savage.” He has also collaborated with a number of other artists, including Chris Brown, Trey Songz, and K. Michelle.

Tank’s music is marked by its seductive, sensual lyrics and his smooth, powerful vocals. He has a gift for capturing the complexities of love and relationships in his music, and his songs often deal with themes of passion, heartbreak, and longing.

In addition to his success as a musician, Tank has also made a name for himself as an actor, appearing in films like “Preacher’s Kid” and “The New Edition Story.” He has also been recognized for his charitable work, including his efforts to support organizations that provide relief to communities affected by natural disasters.

Today, Tank is regarded as one of the most talented and accomplished R&B artists of his generation. His music continues to captivate audiences around the world, and his legacy as a singer and songwriter is sure to endure for years to come.

7. Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes is an American alternative rock band that formed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1981. The band consists of singer/guitarist Gordon Gano, bassist Brian Ritchie, and drummer John Sparrow. They are known for their unique blend of folk, punk, and rock music, as well as their wry, often humorous lyrics.

The Violent Femmes first gained fame with their self-titled debut album in 1983, which included the hits “Blister in the Sun” and “Add It Up.” The album’s stripped-down, raw sound and witty lyrics resonated with audiences and quickly made the band one of the most popular alternative acts of the 1980s.

Over the years, the Violent Femmes continued to release critically acclaimed albums, including “Hallowed Ground,” “The Blind Leading the Naked,” and “Why Do Birds Sing?” Their music has been covered by a variety of other artists, and their influence can be heard in the work of many contemporary indie and alternative bands.

Today, the Violent Femmes are regarded as one of the most important and influential bands of the alternative rock era. Their music continues to inspire new generations of fans, and their legacy as innovative songwriters and musicians is sure to endure for years to come.

8. Garbage

Garbage is an American rock band that formed in Madison, Wisconsin in 1993. The band consists of Scottish singer Shirley Manson, and American musicians Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig. Their music is a blend of alternative rock, electronic, and pop, and is known for its dark, moody sound, and Manson’s powerful vocals.

Garbage first gained fame with their self-titled debut album in 1995, which included the hits “Stupid Girl” and “Only Happy When It Rains.” The album’s mix of grunge and electronica influences, along with Manson’s provocative lyrics and stage presence, helped to establish the band as one of the most important and innovative acts of the 1990s.

Over the years, Garbage continued to release critically acclaimed albums, including “Version 2.0,” “Beautiful Garbage,” and “Bleed Like Me.” They have also collaborated with a variety of other artists, and have contributed music to several films and television shows.

Today, Garbage is regarded as one of the most important and influential alternative rock bands of all time. Their music continues to inspire new generations of fans, and their legacy as innovative songwriters and musicians is sure to endure for years to come.

9. Al Jarreau

Al Jarreau was an American jazz and R&B singer known for his distinctive voice and unique style. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1940, he began his music career in the 1960s, performing in jazz clubs and festivals across the country.

Throughout his career, Jarreau released several critically acclaimed albums, including “We Got By,” “Glow,” and “Breakin’ Away.” He was known for his ability to blend elements of jazz, R&B, and pop music, and his music often featured complex vocal arrangements and scat singing.

Jarreau was also a successful live performer, known for his energetic, dynamic performances and his ability to connect with audiences. He won numerous awards over the course of his career, including seven Grammy Awards, and was recognized as one of the most innovative and influential singers of his generation.

Sadly, Jarreau passed away in 2017 at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy as one of the greatest jazz and R&B singers of all time. His music continues to inspire and delight audiences around the world, and his influence can be heard in the work of many contemporary artists.

10. Joe Schermie

Joe Schermie was an American bassist and founding member of the rock band Three Dog Night. Born in Wisconsin in 1945, Schermie began playing music at a young age and quickly developed a passion for the bass guitar.

In 1968, Schermie joined forces with vocalists Danny Hutton and Cory Wells to form Three Dog Night. The band quickly became one of the most popular and successful rock acts of the 1970s, releasing a string of hit singles, including “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” and “Black and White.”

Schermie was known for his powerful, driving bass lines, which were a key part of Three Dog Night’s signature sound. He was also a talented songwriter and arranger, and contributed to many of the band’s most popular songs.

Sadly, Schermie passed away in 2002 at the age of 56, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most talented and influential bassists of his generation. His contributions to Three Dog Night’s music continue to be celebrated by fans and fellow musicians alike, and his influence can be heard in the work of many contemporary rock and pop acts.

11. Bobby Hatfield

Bobby Hatfield was an American singer and musician, best known as one half of the legendary rock and roll duo The Righteous Brothers. Born in Michigan in 1940, Hatfield began his music career in the 1960s, performing with several groups before teaming up with Bill Medley to form The Righteous Brothers.

The duo quickly became one of the most popular and successful acts of the 1960s, known for their powerful, soulful vocals and their signature “blue-eyed soul” sound. Their hits included “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Unchained Melody,” and “Soul and Inspiration,” among many others.

Hatfield was known for his incredible vocal range and his ability to convey intense emotion through his singing. He was also a talented songwriter and musician, and contributed to many of The Righteous Brothers’ most popular songs.

Sadly, Hatfield passed away in 2003 at the age of 63, leaving behind a legacy as one of the greatest rock and roll singers of all time. His contributions to The Righteous Brothers’ music continue to be celebrated by fans and musicians around the world, and his influence can be heard in the work of many contemporary artists.

12. Eric Benét

Eric Benét is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and actor known for his smooth, soulful vocals and romantic ballads. Born in Wisconsin in 1966, Benét began his music career in the 1990s, releasing his debut album “True to Myself” in 1996.

Over the course of his career, Benét has released several critically acclaimed albums, including “A Day in the Life” and “Love & Life.” He is known for his ability to blend elements of classic soul and R&B with modern production techniques, and his music often features lush arrangements and heartfelt lyrics.

Benét has also collaborated with a number of other artists over the years, including Tamia, Faith Evans, and Aaliyah. He has won several awards for his music, including multiple Soul Train Music Awards and a Grammy nomination.

In addition to his music career, Benét has also acted in several films and television shows, including “Glitter” and “Half & Half.” He is known for his philanthropic work, particularly his support of education and youth empowerment programs.

Benét continues to be a popular and influential artist in the R&B genre, and his music continues to inspire and connect with fans around the world.

13. BoDeans

BoDeans is an American rock band that was formed in Wisconsin in 1983 by Kurt Neumann and Sammy Llanas. The band is known for their blend of rock, roots, and Americana music, and their catchy hooks and harmonies.

Their debut album, “Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams,” released in 1986, featured the hit single “Fadeaway,” which helped propel the band to national attention. They went on to release several more successful albums, including “Home,” “Outside Looking In,” and “Go Slow Down.”

Throughout their career, BoDeans have built a loyal fanbase and earned critical acclaim for their live performances. They have also collaborated with several other artists, including U2, Steve Earle, and Sheryl Crow.

Despite some changes in the band’s lineup over the years, BoDeans continues to tour and record new music, with Kurt Neumann remaining a constant presence as the band’s lead singer and songwriter. Their music has been praised for its timeless appeal and universal themes of love, loss, and hope.

BoDeans’ unique blend of rock and roots music has made them one of the most respected and enduring bands of their generation, and their music continues to inspire and connect with audiences around the world.

14. Danny Gokey

Danny Gokey is an American Christian singer and songwriter who first rose to fame as a contestant on the eighth season of the hit television show “American Idol.” Born in Wisconsin in 1980, Gokey was inspired to pursue music after the tragic death of his first wife, who had encouraged him to pursue his dreams.

Gokey’s powerful, soulful vocals and heartfelt performances quickly made him a fan favorite on “American Idol,” and he ultimately finished in third place. He went on to release his debut album, “My Best Days,” in 2010, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart and included the hit single “My Best Days Are Ahead of Me.”

Since then, Gokey has released several more successful albums, including “Hope in Front of Me” and “Haven’t Seen It Yet,” and has become known for his uplifting, inspiring lyrics and messages of hope and faith.

In addition to his music career, Gokey is also a philanthropist and community leader, and has founded several charitable organizations, including the Sophia’s Heart Foundation, which supports underprivileged children and families.

Gokey’s music continues to inspire and connect with audiences around the world, and his unwavering faith and commitment to making a positive difference in the world have made him one of the most respected and admired artists in the Christian music genre.

15. Jane Wiedlin

Jane Wiedlin is an American musician, singer, and songwriter best known as the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist for the iconic new wave band The Go-Go’s. Born in Wisconsin in 1958, Wiedlin began her music career in the late 1970s and joined The Go-Go’s in 1978.

The Go-Go’s quickly became one of the most successful and influential bands of the new wave era, with hits such as “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “We Got the Beat,” and “Vacation.” Wiedlin’s distinctive guitar playing and backing vocals helped define the band’s sound and image, and she co-wrote several of their most popular songs.

After leaving The Go-Go’s in the mid-1980s, Wiedlin pursued a successful solo career, releasing several albums and singles and collaborating with other artists such as Sparks and Belinda Carlisle.

Wiedlin has also acted in several films and television shows, and has worked as a voice actor and writer. She is known for her quirky, irreverent sense of humor and her commitment to animal rights and other charitable causes.

Wiedlin’s contributions to The Go-Go’s and to the broader new wave music scene have made her one of the most respected and influential musicians of her generation, and her music continues to inspire and connect with fans around the world.

16. Butch Vig

Butch Vig is an American musician, songwriter, and record producer, best known for his work as the drummer for the alternative rock band Garbage and as a highly successful producer for some of the biggest names in rock and pop music.

Born in Wisconsin in 1955, Vig began his music career in the late 1970s and early 1980s as a member of several punk and alternative rock bands. He rose to fame in the early 1990s as the producer of Nirvana’s seminal album “Nevermind,” which helped to popularize grunge and alternative rock and made Vig one of the most sought-after producers in the industry.

Since then, Vig has produced albums for a wide range of artists, including Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters, Green Day, and Against Me!, among many others. He has also continued to record and tour with Garbage, which has released several successful albums and singles since their formation in 1994.

Vig’s unique production style, which blends traditional rock and pop sounds with electronic and experimental elements, has helped to define and shape the sound of modern rock and pop music, and his contributions to the industry have earned him numerous accolades and awards over the course of his career.

17. Andy Hurley

Andy Hurley is an American musician and drummer, best known as the drummer for the iconic rock band Fall Out Boy. Born in Wisconsin in 1980, Hurley began playing drums at a young age and went on to study percussion at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Hurley joined Fall Out Boy in 2003, after the band’s original drummer left, and quickly became known for his fast and powerful drumming style. His energetic and dynamic performances helped to propel Fall Out Boy to the forefront of the pop punk and emo scenes, and he has remained a key member of the band ever since.

In addition to his work with Fall Out Boy, Hurley has also played drums for several other bands, including The Damned Things, Enabler, and Sect. He is known for his versatile and eclectic musical tastes, which encompass everything from punk and metal to jazz and classical music.

Offstage, Hurley is also an avid animal rights activist and a committed vegan, and he has used his platform to raise awareness about animal welfare issues and promote veganism as a healthy and sustainable lifestyle choice.

18. Jidenna

Jidenna is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his unique blend of hip-hop, afrobeats, and R&B. Born in Wisconsin to a Nigerian father and an American mother, Jidenna grew up immersed in both African and American cultures, and his music reflects this diverse and eclectic background.

Jidenna rose to fame in 2015 with his hit single “Classic Man,” which blended infectious beats, catchy hooks, and socially conscious lyrics. The song became a massive hit and helped to establish Jidenna as one of the most exciting new voices in contemporary hip-hop.

Since then, Jidenna has released several successful albums and singles, including “Long Live the Chief,” “Bambi,” and “Tribe,” which showcase his unique blend of African rhythms, soulful melodies, and socially conscious lyrics.

Offstage, Jidenna is also known for his sharp sense of style and his commitment to social justice issues. He has used his platform to raise awareness about police brutality, racial inequality, and other important social issues, and he has collaborated with a wide range of artists and activists to promote positive change in the world.

19. Kim Robertson

Kim Robertson is an American musician and composer known for her mastery of the Celtic harp and her innovative approach to traditional Celtic and folk music. Born in Wisconsin in 1954, Robertson began playing the harp at a young age and quickly developed a passion for the instrument and its rich history and traditions.

Robertson has released over 20 albums throughout her career, many of which feature her unique arrangements of traditional Celtic tunes, as well as her own original compositions. Her music is characterized by its haunting melodies, intricate harmonies, and the delicate interplay of her harp and her voice.

In addition to her work as a musician and composer, Robertson is also an accomplished teacher and author. She has written several books on the history and techniques of the Celtic harp, and she has taught workshops and masterclasses all over the world, helping to inspire and educate a new generation of harpists and musicians.

Robertson’s contributions to the world of music have earned her numerous accolades and awards, and she remains a beloved and respected figure in the Celtic and folk music communities.

20. Ava Max

Ava Max is an American singer and songwriter known for her powerful vocals and catchy pop songs. Born in Wisconsin in 1994, Max grew up in a musical family and began writing and recording her own music at a young age.

Max rose to fame in 2018 with her hit single “Sweet but Psycho,” which quickly became a worldwide sensation and established her as a rising star in the pop music world. The song showcased Max’s unique vocal range and her ability to blend infectious beats with emotionally charged lyrics.

Since then, Max has released several successful singles and albums, including “Kings & Queens,” “My Head & My Heart,” and “Heaven & Hell,” which have further cemented her status as one of the most exciting new voices in contemporary pop music.

Offstage, Max is also known for her distinctive fashion sense and her commitment to promoting body positivity and self-confidence. She has used her platform to inspire and empower her fans, encouraging them to embrace their individuality and follow their dreams.

With her powerful voice, catchy hooks, and unapologetically upbeat style, Ava Max is poised to continue making waves in the world of pop music for years to come.