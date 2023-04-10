West Virginia is a state located in the Appalachian region of the United States. It is bordered by Pennsylvania to the north, Maryland to the east and northeast, Virginia to the southeast, Kentucky to the southwest, and Ohio to the northwest. West Virginia was admitted to the Union as the 35th state on June 20, 1863, during the Civil War.

Despite being a relatively small state, it has produced many talented musicians over the years. Among these musicians are some of the most famous singers in the world. In this introduction, we will take a closer look at 20 of the most notable singers from West Virginia.

1. Bill Withers

Bill Withers was an American singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the 1970s with his soulful, introspective music. Born in 1938 in West Virginia, Withers moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s to pursue a career in music. He released his debut album, “Just As I Am,” in 1971, which included the hit single “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

Withers’ music was characterized by his smooth, expressive voice and his ability to blend elements of soul, folk, and blues into his songs. His lyrics often dealt with themes of love, heartbreak, and the struggles of everyday life, which resonated with audiences around the world.

Throughout his career, Withers released several more albums, including “Still Bill” (1972), “+’Justments” (1974), and “Watching You Watching Me” (1985). He was known for his honest, direct approach to songwriting, which made his music accessible and relatable to a wide audience.

Withers retired from music in the mid-1980s, but his legacy lives on through his timeless songs, which continue to inspire and influence artists today. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, cementing his status as one of the most important and influential soul singers of his time.

2. The Lilly Brothers

The Lilly Brothers were an American bluegrass and folk music duo consisting of brothers Everett and Bea Lilly. They were born and raised in West Virginia, where they grew up surrounded by traditional Appalachian music. In the 1950s, they began performing together as a duo, blending their vocal harmonies with the sounds of guitar, banjo, and mandolin.

The Lilly Brothers quickly gained a reputation for their authentic, heartfelt approach to bluegrass and folk music. They were known for their tight harmonies and expert instrumental skills, which helped to establish them as one of the premier acts in the genre.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, the Lilly Brothers continued to record and perform, both as a duo and with other musicians. They released several albums, including “Bluegrass at the Roots” (1960), “What Will I Leave Behind” (1973), and “Honky Tonk Heroes” (1976).

In addition to their music, the Lilly Brothers were also influential in the bluegrass and folk music scene in Boston, where they lived for many years. They helped to establish the Club 47 coffeehouse as a hub for folk and bluegrass music in the city, and mentored many up-and-coming musicians who would go on to become stars in their own right.

Today, the Lilly Brothers are remembered as pioneers of bluegrass and folk music, who helped to bring the sounds of Appalachia to a wider audience. Their music continues to inspire and influence musicians around the world.

3. Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley is an American country music singer and songwriter who has been a major force in the genre since the late 1990s. Born in West Virginia in 1972, Paisley began playing guitar at a young age and was heavily influenced by classic country artists like Buck Owens and George Jones.

In 1999, Paisley released his debut album, “Who Needs Pictures,” which included the hit singles “He Didn’t Have to Be” and “We Danced.” The album was a commercial success and helped to establish Paisley as a rising star in country music.

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Paisley continued to release hit albums and singles, including “Mud on the Tires” (2003), “Time Well Wasted” (2005), and “This Is Country Music” (2011). He was known for his clever, humorous lyrics, as well as his virtuosic guitar playing and dynamic stage presence.

Paisley has won numerous awards throughout his career, including three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards. He is also known for his philanthropic work, including his support for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Today, Paisley is regarded as one of the most successful and influential country music artists of his generation, with a devoted fan base and a legacy that continues to grow.

4. Hazel Dickens

Hazel Dickens was an American bluegrass singer and songwriter who rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s as a voice for working-class people and their struggles. Born in West Virginia in 1935, Dickens grew up in a family of musicians and began performing as a young woman, blending elements of traditional Appalachian music with modern folk and country influences.

Throughout her career, Dickens was known for her powerful voice and her ability to convey the struggles and triumphs of everyday people through her music. She wrote and performed songs about coal miners, factory workers, and other marginalized communities, highlighting their stories and struggles in a way that resonated with audiences around the world.

Some of her most popular songs include “Mama’s Hand,” “West Virginia My Home,” and “Working Girl Blues.” In addition to her solo work, she also performed with the bluegrass band the Johnson Mountain Boys and collaborated with other artists like Alice Gerrard and Mike Seeger.

Dickens passed away in 2011, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most important and influential voices in bluegrass and folk music. Her music continues to inspire and influence artists today, and her commitment to social justice and working-class people remains an enduring testament to her artistry and humanity.

5. Johnny Paycheck

Johnny Paycheck was an American country music singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the 1970s with his outlaw image and hard-edged sound. Born in Ohio in 1938, Paycheck began performing as a teenager and quickly developed a reputation as a talented and charismatic performer.

In the 1970s, Paycheck signed with Epic Records and released a string of hit singles, including “She’s All I Got,” “Take This Job and Shove It,” and “I’m the Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised).” He was known for his deep, gravelly voice and his ability to convey a sense of rebellion and defiance in his music.

Throughout his career, Paycheck struggled with addiction and legal troubles, which only added to his outlaw image. However, he continued to record and perform until his death in 2003, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most important and influential figures in outlaw country music.

Today, Paycheck is remembered for his powerful voice, his hard-edged sound, and his willingness to push the boundaries of country music. His music continues to inspire and influence artists in the genre, and his contributions to the outlaw country movement remain an important part of country music history.

6. Steve Whiteman

Steve Whiteman is an American rock singer who is best known as the frontman for the band Kix. Born in Maryland in 1956, Whiteman began his music career in the 1970s, playing in various local bands before forming Kix in 1977.

With Whiteman at the helm, Kix became one of the most popular and successful rock bands of the 1980s, thanks to their catchy hooks, high-energy performances, and Whiteman’s dynamic stage presence. The band’s hits included “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” “Blow My Fuse,” and “Cold Blood.”

In addition to his work with Kix, Whiteman has also collaborated with other artists and bands, including the country rock band Funny Money, which he formed in the late 1990s. He has also worked as a producer and has been involved in various music-related projects over the years.

Today, Whiteman is regarded as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of rock music, with a legacy that continues to inspire and influence artists in the genre. He remains an active performer and continues to record and tour with Kix and other bands.

7. Johnny Staats

Johnny Staats is an American bluegrass musician who is known for his virtuosic skill on the mandolin and his unique blend of traditional bluegrass with contemporary influences. Born in West Virginia in 1969, Staats grew up in a family of musicians and began playing the mandolin at a young age.

In the 1990s, Staats formed the band The Delivery Boys and began touring and recording, quickly earning a reputation as one of the most talented and innovative mandolin players in the genre. His music blended elements of traditional bluegrass with rock, blues, and other influences, creating a sound that was both timeless and modern.

Staats has released several albums over the years, including Wires & Wood, which was produced by country music star Marty Stuart. He has also collaborated with other artists, including the country duo The Bellamy Brothers.

Today, Staats continues to perform and record, and his music remains a favorite of bluegrass fans around the world. His unique style and virtuosic skill on the mandolin have earned him a place as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of the genre, and his contributions to the world of music continue to inspire and influence artists today.

8. Hawkshaw Hawkins

Hawkshaw Hawkins was an American country music singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the 1950s with his distinctive voice and traditional country sound. Born in West Virginia in 1921, Hawkins began performing as a teenager and quickly developed a reputation as a talented and charismatic performer.

In the 1950s, Hawkins signed with RCA Records and released a string of hit singles, including “Slow Poke,” “Lonesome 7-7203,” and “Pan American.” He was known for his smooth, baritone voice and his ability to convey a sense of emotion and depth in his music.

Tragically, Hawkins died in 1963 in a plane crash, along with fellow country music stars Patsy Cline and Cowboy Copas. However, his music continues to be remembered and celebrated today, and he is regarded as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of country music.

Hawkins’ contributions to the genre helped to shape the sound and style of country music in the 1950s and beyond, and his influence can still be heard in the music of many contemporary country artists. His legacy continues to inspire and influence musicians around the world, and his music remains a beloved part of country music history.

9. Little Jimmy Dickens

Little Jimmy Dickens was an American country music singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the 1940s and remained a beloved figure in the genre throughout his career. Born in West Virginia in 1920, Dickens began performing as a teenager and quickly developed a reputation for his lively personality and unique stage presence.

In the 1940s, Dickens signed with Columbia Records and released a series of hit singles, including “Take an Old Cold Tater (and Wait)” and “Country Boy.” He was known for his high-energy performances, colorful stage outfits, and humorous lyrics, and his music helped to define the sound and style of country music in the post-war era.

Over the course of his career, Dickens continued to record and perform, and he became a beloved figure in the country music community. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1948 and remained a member for over 60 years, becoming one of the longest-tenured members in the history of the institution.

Sadly, Dickens passed away in 2015 at the age of 94, but his music continues to be remembered and celebrated today. He remains an important and influential figure in the history of country music, and his legacy continues to inspire and influence musicians around the world.

10. Hasil Adkins

Hasil Adkins was an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who was known for his unique and eccentric style. Born in West Virginia in 1937, Adkins began performing as a teenager and quickly developed a reputation for his wild, unpredictable performances and his idiosyncratic approach to music.

Adkins was a self-taught musician who played a variety of instruments, including guitar, harmonica, and drums. He was also known for his unconventional songwriting style, which blended elements of country, rockabilly, and garage rock with his own personal vision.

Throughout his career, Adkins released a series of albums and singles, including “Chicken Walk” and “She Said.” He was a cult figure in the underground music scene and his music has influenced a wide range of artists, including The White Stripes and The Cramps.

Sadly, Adkins passed away in 2005 at the age of 67, but his legacy continues to be celebrated by fans of outsider music and underground rock. His music remains a testament to the power of creativity and individuality, and his influence can still be heard in the work of countless artists today.

11. Rozwell Kid

Rozwell Kid is an American indie rock band that was formed in West Virginia in 2011. The band consists of frontman Jordan Hudkins, guitarist Adam Meisterhans, bassist Devin Donnelly, and drummer Sean Hallock. They are known for their energetic and eclectic sound, which blends elements of punk, power pop, and classic rock.

Since their formation, Rozwell Kid has released a series of critically acclaimed albums, including “Precious Art” and “Too Shabby.” They have also toured extensively, building a dedicated fan base through their dynamic live performances.

One of the defining features of Rozwell Kid’s music is their clever and often humorous lyrics. Hudkins has a knack for crafting catchy, sing-along choruses and offbeat, witty verses that add an element of playfulness to the band’s sound.

Despite their relatively short career, Rozwell Kid has already established themselves as one of the most exciting and original indie rock bands of the past decade. Their music is a testament to the power of creativity and experimentation, and their willingness to push boundaries and explore new sounds has earned them a devoted following of fans and critics alike.

12. Byzantine

Byzantine is an American heavy metal band that was formed in West Virginia in 2000. The band consists of frontman Chris “OJ” Ojeda, guitarist Brian Henderson, bassist Ryan Postlethwait, and drummer Matt Bowles. They are known for their unique blend of progressive, thrash, and groove metal, and their music is characterized by complex song structures, technical musicianship, and powerful vocals.

Since their formation, Byzantine has released a series of acclaimed albums, including “The Fundamental Component” and “To Release Is to Resolve.” They have built a dedicated following of fans through their intense live performances and their reputation as one of the most innovative and exciting bands in the contemporary metal scene.

One of the defining features of Byzantine’s music is their willingness to experiment with different sounds and genres. Their music incorporates elements of everything from classic heavy metal to jazz fusion, and they are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in heavy music.

Despite their relatively small size, Byzantine has earned a reputation as one of the most important and influential metal bands of the past two decades. Their music is a testament to the power of creativity and experimentation, and their willingness to take risks and push boundaries has made them a beloved and respected fixture in the metal community.

13. Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is an American jazz singer who rose to fame as the winner of the sixth season of the television show “America’s Got Talent” in 2011. Born in West Virginia in 1974, Murphy spent much of his early life working odd jobs and performing music on the side.

After winning “America’s Got Talent,” Murphy released a series of successful albums, including “That’s Life” and “Landau.” He has also toured extensively, performing at venues and festivals around the world.

Murphy’s music is characterized by his smooth, soulful vocals and his ability to seamlessly blend elements of jazz, R&B, and pop music. He is known for his dynamic live performances, which showcase his powerful voice and his infectious energy.

Throughout his career, Murphy has remained grounded and committed to his roots, using his platform to give back to his community and support charitable causes. His music is a testament to the power of perseverance and hard work, and his story is an inspiration to anyone who dreams of making it in the music industry.

14. Bobaflex

Bobaflex is an American hard rock band that was formed in West Virginia in 1998. The band consists of brothers Shaun and Marty McCoy on vocals and guitar, respectively, along with bassist Tommy Johnson and drummer Jymmy Tolland. They are known for their high-energy live performances, driving guitar riffs, and powerful vocals.

Since their formation, Bobaflex has released a series of successful albums, including “Primitive Epic” and “Apologize for Nothing.” They have toured extensively, building a dedicated fan base through their dynamic live shows and their reputation as one of the most exciting and original bands in the contemporary hard rock scene.

One of the defining features of Bobaflex’s music is their ability to blend elements of classic rock, metal, and punk into a cohesive and unique sound. Their music is characterized by driving guitar riffs, anthemic choruses, and powerful vocals that are both melodic and aggressive.

Despite the ups and downs of the music industry, Bobaflex has remained committed to their craft and their fans, continuing to produce high-quality music and perform energetic live shows. Their music is a testament to the power of hard work and perseverance, and their dedication to their art has earned them a well-deserved place in the annals of hard rock history.

15. Seven Day Jesus

Seven Day Jesus was an American Christian rock band that was formed in Huntington, West Virginia in 1994. The band consisted of lead vocalist Brian McSweeney, guitarist Mark Nash, bassist Jonathan LeBlanc, and drummer Austin Morrison. They are known for their upbeat, melodic sound and their commitment to spreading the message of Christ through their music.

Throughout their career, Seven Day Jesus released a series of successful albums, including “The Hunger” and “Seven Day Jesus.” They toured extensively, building a dedicated following of fans through their energetic live performances and their infectious enthusiasm for their faith.

One of the defining features of Seven Day Jesus’s music is their ability to blend elements of punk rock, power pop, and alternative rock into a cohesive and original sound. Their music is characterized by catchy hooks, soaring choruses, and honest, heartfelt lyrics that speak to the struggles and triumphs of the Christian faith.

Despite their relatively short career, Seven Day Jesus left an indelible mark on the Christian rock scene, inspiring countless fans and musicians with their music and their message. Their music is a testament to the power of faith, hope, and perseverance, and their legacy continues to inspire and uplift people of all ages and backgrounds.

16. Red Sovine

Red Sovine was an American country singer and songwriter who was born in West Virginia in 1917. He is best known for his heartfelt and emotional ballads, many of which tell stories of love, loss, and the struggles of everyday life.

Throughout his career, Sovine released a series of successful albums, including “The One and Only Red Sovine” and “Giddy-Up Go.” He was also known for his collaboration with fellow country singer Webb Pierce, with whom he recorded a number of duets that remain popular with country music fans today.

One of the defining features of Sovine’s music is his distinctive vocal style, which is characterized by a deep, resonant baritone and a powerful emotional intensity. His lyrics are often deeply personal and reflective, drawing on his own experiences and the experiences of the people around him to tell stories that are both poignant and relatable.

Despite his passing in 1980, Red Sovine’s music continues to be a beloved part of the country music canon, inspiring new generations of musicians and fans with its honesty, sincerity, and heartfelt emotion. His legacy is a testament to the enduring power of country music to speak to the human experience and touch people’s hearts in profound and meaningful ways.

17. Zao

Zao is an American metalcore band that was formed in 1993 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The band is known for their unique blend of metal, hardcore punk, and experimental music, and for their uncompromising dedication to creating intense and powerful music that pushes the boundaries of the genre.

Throughout their career, Zao has released a series of critically acclaimed albums, including “Where Blood and Fire Bring Rest” and “The Fear Is What Keeps Us Here.” They are also known for their incendiary live shows, which are characterized by their raw energy, passion, and intensity.

One of the defining features of Zao’s music is their willingness to experiment with different sounds, textures, and styles, incorporating elements of electronic music, ambient music, and avant-garde music into their songs. Their lyrics are often dark, introspective, and deeply personal, dealing with themes of pain, loss, and the struggle for redemption.

Despite undergoing numerous lineup changes over the years, Zao has maintained a loyal fanbase and continues to be a significant presence in the metalcore scene. Their music is a testament to the power of artistic expression and the enduring importance of pushing creative boundaries and exploring new artistic horizons.

18. Kathy Mattea

Kathy Mattea is an American country music singer and songwriter who was born in West Virginia in 1959. She rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s with a string of hits, including “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses,” “Love at the Five and Dime,” and “Where’ve You Been.”

Throughout her career, Mattea has won numerous awards, including two Grammy Awards and four Country Music Association Awards. She is known for her rich, expressive voice and her ability to convey emotion and depth in her songs.

One of the defining features of Mattea’s music is her commitment to social and environmental causes, and her willingness to use her platform to raise awareness and promote positive change. She has been an outspoken advocate for causes such as clean water, sustainable agriculture, and the fight against mountaintop removal coal mining.

Despite taking a break from the music industry in the early 2000s, Mattea has continued to record and perform, and her music remains beloved by fans of country and folk music. Her legacy is a testament to the enduring power of music to inspire, educate, and uplift people, and to bring about positive change in the world.

19. Jeff Stevens

Jeff Stevens is an American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born in 1960 in Kansas, Stevens began his career as a songwriter in the early 1990s, writing hits for artists such as Tim McGraw, George Strait, and Mark Chesnutt.

In addition to his work as a songwriter, Stevens has also released several albums of his own, including “Don’t Let Go,” “Some Assembly Required,” and “Eclectic.” His music is known for its catchy hooks, thoughtful lyrics, and laid-back, easygoing vibe.

One of the defining features of Stevens’ career is his success as a producer. He has produced albums for a wide range of country music artists, including McGraw, Chesnutt, Luke Bryan, and Brad Paisley. His production work is characterized by his ability to capture the essence of each artist’s unique style and sound, and to bring out the best in their music.

Throughout his career, Stevens has been recognized for his contributions to the country music industry, winning awards such as the Country Music Association’s Producer of the Year award in 2001 and 2002. His legacy is a testament to his talent, creativity, and dedication to his craft, and his influence can be felt throughout the world of country music.

20. Asleep at the Wheel

Asleep at the Wheel is an American country music group that was formed in 1970 in Paw Paw, West Virginia. Led by frontman Ray Benson, the group is known for its blend of Western swing, country, and jazz music, and its lively, energetic performances.

Throughout their long and storied career, Asleep at the Wheel has released more than 20 albums, including classics like “Comin’ Right at Ya,” “Western Standard Time,” and “Still the King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys.” Their music is characterized by its infectious rhythm, lively horn section, and Benson’s smooth, expressive vocals.

One of the defining features of Asleep at the Wheel’s music is their commitment to preserving the traditions of Western swing music, while also pushing the genre forward with their own unique style and flair. They have collaborated with a wide range of artists from across the musical spectrum, including Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, and the Dixie Chicks, and have earned numerous awards and accolades for their contributions to country music.

Today, Asleep at the Wheel continues to tour and record, bringing their unique blend of Western swing and country music to audiences around the world. Their legacy is a testament to the enduring power of traditional music, and to the importance of keeping these rich musical traditions alive for future generations to enjoy.