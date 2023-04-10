Washington state has been home to many famous musicians and singers who have left their mark on the music industry. From grunge to indie folk, and everything in between, these artists have contributed to the rich musical history of the Pacific Northwest.

These artists have left an indelible mark on the music industry and continue to inspire new generations of musicians and fans. Their contributions have helped to shape the sound of popular music and establish Washington as a hub of musical creativity and innovation.

1. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix was an American musician, singer, and songwriter widely regarded as one of the most influential guitarists in the history of rock music. Born in Seattle, Washington in 1942, Hendrix was known for his innovative and experimental style, incorporating elements of blues, rock, and psychedelic music into his playing.

Hendrix began playing guitar at the age of 15 and soon joined his first band, The Velvetones. He moved to New York City in the early 1960s and began playing with various R&B acts, eventually forming his own group, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, in 1966. The band quickly gained a following with their unique sound and explosive live performances, and Hendrix became known for his use of feedback and distortion on the guitar.

Hendrix released three studio albums with The Jimi Hendrix Experience before his untimely death in 1970 at the age of 27. His music has continued to influence generations of musicians, and he has been posthumously recognized with numerous awards and accolades. Hendrix was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. His legacy continues to inspire and captivate music fans around the world.

2. Macklemore

Macklemore, born Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Seattle, Washington. He gained mainstream popularity in 2012 with the release of his album “The Heist,” which featured the hit singles “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.” Macklemore is known for his socially conscious lyrics, addressing topics such as drug addiction, gay rights, and consumerism in his music.

Macklemore’s music often incorporates elements of hip-hop, pop, and rock, creating a unique sound that has resonated with audiences around the world. His lyrics are personal and introspective, often reflecting his own struggles with addiction and sobriety. In addition to his successful music career, Macklemore is also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly his work with organizations that support the homeless and those struggling with addiction.

Macklemore has continued to release successful albums, including “Gemini” in 2017 and “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made” in 2016, which both received critical acclaim. He has also collaborated with a number of other artists, including Ryan Lewis, Kesha, and Ed Sheeran. With his unique sound and socially conscious lyrics, Macklemore has become one of the most popular and respected rappers of his generation.

3. Nirvana

Nirvana was an American rock band formed in 1987 in Aberdeen, Washington. The band consisted of Kurt Cobain (lead vocals, guitar), Krist Novoselic (bass), and Dave Grohl (drums). Nirvana’s sound was heavily influenced by punk rock and heavy metal, with a raw and gritty style that captured the angst and disillusionment of the youth culture of the early 1990s.

Nirvana gained widespread popularity with the release of their second album, “Nevermind”, in 1991. The album featured the hit single “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” which became an anthem for the alternative rock movement of the 1990s. The band’s success brought grunge music into the mainstream, and Nirvana became one of the most influential bands of their time.

Unfortunately, Nirvana’s success was cut short with the death of Kurt Cobain in 1994. Cobain’s tragic suicide marked the end of the band’s short but prolific career, leaving behind a legacy that has continued to influence rock music for decades to come. Despite their brief tenure, Nirvana remains an iconic band that captured the spirit of a generation and helped define the sound of the 1990s.

4. Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby, born in 1903 in Tacoma, Washington, was a famous American singer and actor. He began his career in the 1920s and quickly rose to fame, becoming one of the most popular and successful singers of the 20th century. Crosby’s smooth and mellow voice was his trademark, and he recorded a vast number of hits that have become classics, including “White Christmas,” “Swinging on a Star,” and “Pennies from Heaven.”

Crosby was not only a singer, but also a successful actor, appearing in over 70 films throughout his career, and winning an Academy Award for his performance in the 1944 film “Going My Way.” He was known for his easy-going charm and his ability to connect with audiences both on and off screen.

Throughout his career, Crosby was recognized for his contributions to music and entertainment, receiving numerous awards and honors, including multiple Grammys, a Golden Globe, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He passed away in 1977, but his music and legacy continue to influence and inspire new generations of musicians and fans alike.

5. Alice in Chains

Alice in Chains is a legendary rock band that emerged from Seattle in the late 1980s. Their music is known for its heavy, sludgy sound, introspective lyrics, and haunting harmonies. The band’s original lineup included vocalist Layne Staley, guitarist Jerry Cantrell, bassist Mike Starr, and drummer Sean Kinney. They released their debut album “Facelift” in 1990, which spawned the hits “Man in the Box” and “Bleed the Freak”.

Alice in Chains’ music was a major part of the grunge movement that swept the United States in the early 1990s. Their second album, “Dirt,” released in 1992, explored themes of addiction, depression, and mortality, and included the hit songs “Rooster” and “Would?”. Sadly, Staley struggled with addiction throughout the band’s career, and his death in 2002 marked the end of an era for Alice in Chains.

The band continued to produce music after Staley’s death, and even released new material with a new lead vocalist, William DuVall. In 2009, they were honored with the “Icon Award” at the annual MTV Video Music Awards, and their legacy has inspired countless musicians in the years since their debut. Alice in Chains’ music is considered a cornerstone of the grunge movement and their influence can still be felt in contemporary rock music.

6. Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters is an American rock band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1994. The band was founded by former Nirvana drummer, Dave Grohl, who initially recorded a demo album under the name of Foo Fighters as a solo project after the death of Kurt Cobain. The demo gained popularity and eventually led to the formation of the full band, which also includes Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.

Foo Fighters are known for their hard-hitting, guitar-heavy sound that blends elements of punk, metal, and classic rock. Their music often features anthemic choruses and powerful, emotive lyrics. Some of their most popular songs include “Everlong,” “The Pretender,” and “Learn to Fly.”

Over the years, Foo Fighters have won numerous awards and accolades, including 12 Grammy Awards and several MTV Video Music Awards. They have also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Despite their commercial success, the band has remained true to their rock roots and continues to release music that resonates with fans around the world. Foo Fighters’ energetic live performances and passionate fan base have solidified their place as one of the most influential rock bands of the past few decades.

7. Soundgarden

Soundgarden was a Seattle-based American rock band formed in 1984. The band was known for their unique sound that blended heavy metal with alternative rock, creating a sound that was both hard-hitting and melodic. The band’s lineup included Chris Cornell as the lead vocalist, Kim Thayil on guitar, Ben Shepherd on bass guitar, and Matt Cameron on drums.

Soundgarden rose to prominence in the 1990s as one of the pioneers of the grunge movement, alongside other Seattle-based bands such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam. The band’s breakthrough album was “Badmotorfinger” (1991), which included hits such as “Outshined” and “Rusty Cage.” Their subsequent album, “Superunknown” (1994), was a commercial and critical success and included the hits “Black Hole Sun” and “Spoonman.”

The band’s music was characterized by Cornell’s powerful and distinctive voice, Thayil’s guitar work, and Cameron’s thundering drums. They were known for their intense live performances and continued to tour and record albums until their breakup in 1997. The band reunited in 2010 and continued to tour and release new music until Cornell’s tragic death in 2017.

Soundgarden’s influence on the rock music scene cannot be overstated. Their unique blend of heavy metal and alternative rock inspired countless bands and helped to define the sound of the 1990s. Their music continues to be celebrated and appreciated by fans around the world.

8. Heart

Heart is an American rock band that was formed in Seattle, Washington in the early 1970s. The band consists of sisters Ann Wilson (lead vocals) and Nancy Wilson (guitar, backing vocals), as well as various other musicians who have joined the group over the years.

Heart is known for their powerful vocals and hard-driving rock sound. They rose to fame in the mid-1970s with hits like “Crazy on You,” “Magic Man,” and “Barracuda.” Throughout their career, the band has sold over 35 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In addition to their commercial success, Heart has also been praised for their pioneering role as women in rock. The Wilson sisters have been vocal advocates for female empowerment in the music industry and have inspired countless young women to pursue careers in music.

Despite taking breaks throughout their career, Heart has continued to tour and release music to this day. Their most recent album, “Beautiful Broken,” was released in 2016. Heart remains a beloved and influential band, with their music continuing to inspire generations of rock fans around the world.

9. Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam is an American rock band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1990. The band’s members include lead vocalist Eddie Vedder, guitarists Mike McCready and Stone Gossard, bassist Jeff Ament, and drummer Matt Cameron. Pearl Jam became one of the most influential bands of the 1990s grunge movement, alongside other Seattle-based bands such as Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Alice in Chains.

Pearl Jam’s music is characterized by its heavy guitar riffs, intricate drum patterns, and Vedder’s powerful and emotional vocals. Their lyrics often touch on social and political issues, and they have been known for their activism on a variety of causes. The band has released eleven studio albums to date, and their self-titled debut album was certified diamond in the United States.

Some of Pearl Jam’s most popular songs include “Alive,” “Jeremy,” “Even Flow,” and “Better Man.” They have also been known for their energetic live performances and have released several live albums. Pearl Jam has sold over 85 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time. They have also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

10. Screaming Trees

Screaming Trees was an American rock band that emerged from the Seattle grunge scene in the mid-1980s. The band was formed in 1985 and consisted of lead vocalist Mark Lanegan, guitarist Gary Lee Conner, bassist Van Conner, and drummer Mark Pickerel. Their sound was a mix of psychedelic rock, heavy metal, and grunge, with Lanegan’s distinctively deep and soulful vocals adding a bluesy element to the mix.

The band’s first two albums, “Clairvoyance” and “Even If and Especially When,” were released on the independent record label SST Records. They later signed with major label Epic Records and released their breakthrough album, “Sweet Oblivion,” in 1992. The album included the hit single “Nearly Lost You,” which was featured in the movie “Singles” and helped to propel the band to greater commercial success.

Screaming Trees released six studio albums in total, with their final album “Last Words: The Final Recordings” released in 2011. Despite never achieving the same level of mainstream success as some of their peers in the Seattle grunge scene, the band was highly influential and regarded by many as one of the most underrated bands of the era.

11. Mother Love Bone

Mother Love Bone was a Seattle-based rock band formed in 1988. The group consisted of Andrew Wood (vocals), Bruce Fairweather (guitar), Stone Gossard (guitar), Jeff Ament (bass), and Greg Gilmore (drums). Mother Love Bone was known for their unique fusion of glam and hard rock music, and were influential in the development of the grunge sound that would define the Seattle music scene in the early 1990s.

Despite critical acclaim for their live performances and debut album “Apple,” the band’s success was cut short by the untimely death of frontman Andrew Wood in 1990 from a heroin overdose. Following his death, Mother Love Bone released a posthumous album, “Mother Love Bone,” featuring Wood’s final recordings, which further solidified the band’s legacy.

In the years since, Mother Love Bone’s influence on the grunge genre has been widely recognized, and their music has continued to resonate with fans around the world. Many of the band’s members went on to form or join other prominent grunge bands, including Pearl Jam and Temple of the Dog. Despite their short-lived career, Mother Love Bone’s impact on the world of rock music is undeniable.

12. Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist from Ravensdale, Washington. Born in 1981, Carlile grew up in a musically inclined family and started singing at a young age. She was inspired by artists like Elton John and Patsy Cline and started writing her own music at the age of 15. Carlile’s music is a unique blend of Americana, folk, rock, and pop, with honest and introspective lyrics that often explore themes of love, loss, and identity.

Carlile’s breakthrough came with her 2007 album “The Story,” which earned critical acclaim and a devoted fan base. The album’s title track, with its powerful lyrics and Carlile’s emotive vocals, became a hit and cemented her place in the music industry. Since then, Carlile has released several albums, including “By the Way, I Forgive You” (2018), which earned her three Grammy Awards, including Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song.

In addition to her music, Carlile is known for her philanthropy and activism. She is a co-founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which supports causes such as children’s education and LGBTQ+ rights. Carlile’s music continues to resonate with audiences around the world, and she remains an important voice in contemporary folk and Americana music.

13. Candlebox

Candlebox is an American rock band that emerged from Seattle’s grunge music scene in the early 1990s. They are best known for their hit songs “Far Behind,” “You,” and “Cover Me,” which helped to establish them as one of the most successful bands of the era. The band’s sound is characterized by a mix of heavy guitar riffs, catchy melodies, and introspective lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and personal struggle.

Formed in 1990, Candlebox quickly gained a reputation for their high-energy live performances, which drew the attention of record labels and music critics alike. Their self-titled debut album, released in 1993, was a commercial and critical success, selling over four million copies worldwide and earning the band a loyal fanbase. In the years that followed, Candlebox continued to release albums and tour extensively, although they never quite achieved the same level of commercial success as their early years.

Despite several lineup changes over the years, Candlebox has remained a popular and influential band in the alternative rock and grunge music scenes. Their music continues to resonate with fans, both old and new, thanks to their unique blend of hard rock and introspective lyrics that touch on universal themes of love, loss, and the human experience.

14. Sir Mix-a-Lot

Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, is an American rapper, songwriter, and producer from Seattle, Washington. He is best known for his hit song “Baby Got Back,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1992 and became a cultural phenomenon. The song was known for its humorous and catchy lyrics about female body image and curves, and Sir Mix-a-Lot’s signature deep voice and funky beats.

Apart from “Baby Got Back,” Sir Mix-a-Lot had a successful career in the hip-hop industry, with several other hit songs such as “Posse on Broadway,” “My Hooptie,” and “Jump on It.” He was known for his witty and sometimes controversial lyrics, and his ability to combine funk, rock, and hip-hop elements in his music.

Sir Mix-a-Lot was also a pioneer in the Seattle music scene, which produced bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden in the 1990s. He was part of the Nastymix Records label, which played a significant role in the development of the Seattle rap scene. He continues to produce and perform music, and his legacy as a hip-hop legend remains strong.

15. Kenny Loggins

Kenny Loggins is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist who rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s. Born in Everett, Washington in 1948, Loggins began his music career in the late 60s as part of the duo Loggins and Messina. Together they released a series of hit albums and singles, including “Your Mama Don’t Dance” and “Danny’s Song”. After the duo disbanded in 1976, Loggins embarked on a successful solo career, releasing a string of popular albums and hit singles such as “I’m Alright”, “Footloose”, and “Danger Zone”.

Loggins is known for his upbeat, catchy melodies and soulful lyrics, which often focus on themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery. His music is heavily influenced by rock, folk, and pop genres, and his smooth, expressive vocals have earned him a loyal fan base around the world. In addition to his successful solo career, Loggins has also contributed to numerous film soundtracks, including “Top Gun”, “Caddyshack”, and “Footloose”.

Throughout his career, Loggins has received numerous accolades and awards, including two Grammy Awards and twelve Platinum and Gold albums. He continues to tour and record music, with his most recent album, “True Confessions”, released in 2021.

16. Melvins

Melvins is an American rock band formed in Montesano, Washington in 1983. The band is known for their experimental and heavy sound that has influenced the development of alternative rock and grunge in the 1990s. The band was formed by Buzz Osborne (guitar/vocals) and Matt Lukin (bass) who were later joined by Dale Crover (drums) and became the band’s core members.

Melvins’ music is characterized by its heavy use of distortion, slow tempos, and unconventional time signatures. The band has been credited with creating the “sludge metal” subgenre, which incorporates elements of doom metal, hardcore punk, and noise rock. Their live performances are known for their intensity and unpredictability, often featuring extended improvisational sections and bizarre theatrics.

Over the years, Melvins have released over 20 studio albums, numerous EPs, and live recordings. They have collaborated with various artists, including Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, who was a huge fan and invited them to open for Nirvana on their 1993-1994 In Utero tour. The band’s influence can be heard in the music of many alternative and grunge bands, and they continue to release new music and tour extensively.

17. Modest Mouse

Modest Mouse is an American indie rock band formed in 1992 in Issaquah, Washington. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Isaac Brock, drummer Jeremiah Green, bassist Tom Peloso, and guitarist Jim Fairchild. Known for their distinctive blend of indie, punk, and experimental rock, the band has garnered a loyal following with their intense and innovative sound.

Modest Mouse’s debut album, “This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About,” released in 1996, helped establish the band’s sound and style, featuring intricate guitar work, unconventional song structures, and introspective lyrics. Their breakout success came in 2004 with their hit single “Float On,” which received widespread radio play and catapulted the band into mainstream recognition.

Despite lineup changes over the years, Modest Mouse has continued to release critically acclaimed albums, including “Good News for People Who Love Bad News” (2004), “We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank” (2007), and “Strangers to Ourselves” (2015). Their music has been described as experimental, emotive, and introspective, with themes ranging from social commentary to personal struggles.

Modest Mouse’s innovative approach to music has influenced many bands in the indie rock genre and earned them a devoted fan base.

18. Queensrÿche

Queensrÿche is a heavy metal band from Bellevue, Washington. They formed in the early 1980s and were part of the progressive metal movement that emerged in the United States during that time. The band’s early sound was characterized by complex song structures, technical musicianship, and introspective lyrics. Queensrÿche’s music is often described as “thinking man’s metal” due to its intricate compositions and literary themes.

The band gained mainstream success in 1988 with their fourth studio album, “Operation: Mindcrime,” a concept album that tells the story of a recovering drug addict who becomes embroiled in a political assassination plot. The album was a critical and commercial success and is considered one of the best metal albums of all time.

Queensrÿche continued to release successful albums throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, but experienced lineup changes and a shift in musical direction that led to a decline in popularity. However, they have maintained a dedicated fanbase and continue to tour and release new music.

Over the years, Queensrÿche has influenced countless bands and musicians with their progressive metal sound and thought-provoking lyrics. They remain one of the most respected and influential bands in the heavy metal genre.

19. Fleet Foxes

Fleet Foxes is an American indie folk band formed in Seattle, Washington in 2006. The band is fronted by singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold and includes members Skyler Skjelset, Casey Wescott, Christian Wargo, and Morgan Henderson. Their sound is characterized by intricate harmonies, acoustic guitars, and atmospheric percussion.

Fleet Foxes gained widespread recognition with the release of their self-titled debut album in 2008, which featured the hit singles “White Winter Hymnal” and “He Doesn’t Know Why.” The album was critically acclaimed for its complex arrangements, poetic lyrics, and haunting melodies, and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.

Since their debut, Fleet Foxes has released several more albums, including “Helplessness Blues” (2011), “Crack-Up” (2017), and “Shore” (2020). Each album showcases the band’s growth and evolution, with more experimental instrumentation and lyrical themes.

Fleet Foxes’ music has been praised for its ability to evoke a sense of nostalgia and melancholy, while also being uplifting and hopeful. Their harmonies and arrangements are often compared to 1960s folk-rock bands such as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, while their lyrics explore themes of nature, spirituality, and personal introspection.

Overall, Fleet Foxes is a band that has established themselves as one of the most important voices in modern folk music, with a sound and style that is uniquely their own.

20. Mudhoney

Mudhoney is an American grunge band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1988. The band consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mark Arm, lead guitarist Steve Turner, bassist Guy Maddison, and drummer Dan Peters. Their sound is characterized by heavy, distorted guitar riffs, driving bass lines, and raw, aggressive vocals.

Mudhoney was one of the pioneering bands of the grunge movement, along with bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam. They released their debut album, “Superfuzz Bigmuff,” in 1988, which featured the hit single “Touch Me I’m Sick.” The album helped to establish the band’s reputation as one of the most influential and important grunge bands of the era.

Since their debut, Mudhoney has released several more albums, including “Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge” (1991), “Piece of Cake” (1992), and “Vanishing Point” (2013). Their music has been praised for its raw energy and aggression, as well as its ability to fuse elements of punk rock and heavy metal with a distinctly Pacific Northwest sound.

Overall, Mudhoney is a band that has had a significant impact on the development of grunge and alternative rock, with a sound and style that is instantly recognizable and influential. They continue to be an important voice in the genre, and a source of inspiration for countless musicians and fans.