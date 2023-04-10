Virginia is a state in the southeastern part of the United States, known for its contributions to American music, especially country, folk, and bluegrass. Over the years, many famous singers have emerged from Virginia, leaving a lasting impact on the music world. In this introduction, we will explore 20 famous singers from Virginia who have made their mark in the music industry.

The list of Virginia’s most famous singers is diverse, featuring artists from various genres, such as country, blues, rock, R&B, and pop. Many of these singers have earned widespread recognition for their unique sound, style, and vocal abilities. Some of the most famous singers from Virginia include Ella Fitzgerald, Pharrell Williams, Dave Grohl, Missy Elliott, and Chris Brown, among others.

These singers have influenced the music world through their work, and their music has become an integral part of American culture. From the soulful R&B sounds of D’Angelo to the powerful country melodies of Patsy Cline, the range of styles and talents among these artists is vast. This introduction will delve into the life and work of these 20 famous singers from Virginia and provide insight into their impact on the music industry.

1. Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald is widely regarded as one of the greatest jazz singers of all time. Born in Newport News, Virginia in 1917, Fitzgerald’s career spanned over five decades and she sold over 40 million albums. Her powerful and velvety voice, combined with her impeccable phrasing and impeccable intonation, earned her a reputation as a masterful interpreter of the American Songbook.

Fitzgerald first rose to fame in the 1930s as a member of Chick Webb’s band. She became known for her scat singing and her ability to improvise vocally. Over the course of her career, Fitzgerald collaborated with some of the most notable jazz musicians of her time, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Louis Armstrong. She also recorded over 200 albums, many of which have become jazz standards.

Fitzgerald’s talent was recognized with numerous awards, including 13 Grammy Awards and the National Medal of Arts. She was also the first African American woman to win a Grammy Award. Fitzgerald was a trailblazer for women in music and a champion for civil rights. She passed away in 1996, but her influence on jazz and popular music continues to be felt today.

2. Timbaland

Timbaland, born Timothy Zachery Mosley, is an American record producer, rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia in 1972 and grew up in a musical family. Timbaland rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a producer for some of the biggest names in pop and hip hop, including Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado.

Timbaland’s production style is characterized by his use of innovative and often unconventional sounds and beats, as well as his ability to seamlessly blend different genres of music. He is credited with popularizing the use of the “Timbaland beat,” a syncopated rhythm that has become a staple of modern pop and hip hop music.

In addition to his work as a producer, Timbaland has also released several albums as a solo artist, showcasing his talents as a rapper and singer. His most successful album, “Shock Value,” was released in 2007 and features collaborations with a number of high-profile artists.

Timbaland’s contributions to the music industry have earned him numerous awards and accolades, including four Grammy Awards and a spot on Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. He continues to be a major force in the music industry, influencing and inspiring countless artists around the world.

3. Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline was an American country music singer who rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s. Born Virginia Patterson Hensley in Winchester, Virginia, in 1932, she began performing at a young age, winning a local talent contest at age 15. She later signed with Decca Records and released her first single, “Walkin’ After Midnight,” in 1957, which became a hit and led to numerous appearances on popular TV shows of the time.

Cline’s signature lush, emotive voice and ability to convey heartbreak and vulnerability made her one of the most influential and beloved country music artists of all time. Her most famous songs, such as “Crazy” and “I Fall to Pieces,” are considered classics of the genre and continue to be covered and admired by musicians across genres.

Tragically, Cline’s life was cut short when she died in a plane crash at the age of 30 in 1963, along with fellow country music stars Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins. Despite her relatively short career, Cline left an indelible mark on country music and has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades posthumously, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973.

4. Bruce Hornsby

Bruce Hornsby is a renowned American singer, songwriter, and pianist. Born in Virginia in 1954, he began playing the piano at a young age and was heavily influenced by a range of genres, including classical, jazz, and rock music. He first gained national recognition as a member of the band The Range, with whom he released the hit album “The Way It Is” in 1986, featuring the popular title track.

Over the course of his career, Hornsby has collaborated with numerous musicians, including the Grateful Dead, Don Henley, and Ricky Skaggs. He has also released several solo albums, showcasing his distinctive blend of rock, jazz, and bluegrass music, often with socially conscious lyrics. Hornsby has won three Grammy Awards throughout his career, including Best New Artist in 1987.

In addition to his musical career, Hornsby is also an accomplished athlete, having been a nationally ranked amateur tennis player in his youth. He has continued to be involved in tennis as an adult, even coaching his son’s high school tennis team. Hornsby is also known for his philanthropic work, supporting causes such as music education and environmental conservation. His contributions to American music have earned him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

5. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams is a singer, songwriter, and record producer who has had a significant impact on popular music in the 21st century. Born on April 5, 1973, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Williams began his career in the early 1990s as a member of the production duo The Neptunes, alongside his longtime friend Chad Hugo. The pair quickly established themselves as one of the most sought-after production teams in the music industry, working with a diverse range of artists across genres including pop, hip-hop, and R&B.

In addition to his work as a producer, Williams has released multiple solo albums, starting with his debut In My Mind in 2006. His music is known for its infectious beats, catchy hooks, and eclectic mix of influences, ranging from funk and soul to rock and electronic music. Some of his most popular solo hits include “Happy,” “Frontin’,” and “Come Get It Bae.”

Williams has also made a name for himself as a fashion icon and entrepreneur, with successful clothing lines and partnerships with major brands like Adidas and Chanel. Throughout his career, he has won multiple Grammy Awards and has been recognized for his contributions to the music industry and popular culture.

6. Chris Brown

Chris Brown is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer who has established himself as one of the most successful contemporary R&B artists of his time. Born in Virginia in 1989, Brown demonstrated his musical talents from a young age, performing in his church choir and local talent shows. He gained national attention in 2005 with his self-titled debut album, which featured hit singles such as “Run It!” and “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” and quickly earned platinum status.

Brown’s music combines elements of R&B, hip hop, and pop, and often features his smooth vocals over infectious, danceable beats. He is known for his high-energy performances and dynamic stage presence, incorporating complex choreography and acrobatics into his shows. In addition to his music career, Brown has also made appearances in several films and television shows, including Stomp the Yard and The O.C.

Despite his successes, Brown has also been the subject of controversy throughout his career, including legal issues related to domestic violence and assault. However, he has continued to release chart-topping albums and singles, including collaborations with other notable artists such as Rihanna, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj. With over 140 million records sold worldwide, Chris Brown remains one of the most influential and popular figures in contemporary music.

7. Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and filmmaker best known as the founder and frontman of the rock band Foo Fighters. He was born on January 14, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, and began his music career in the 1980s as the drummer for the legendary band Nirvana.

After the tragic death of Nirvana’s lead singer Kurt Cobain in 1994, Grohl formed the Foo Fighters, releasing their self-titled debut album the following year. Since then, the band has become one of the most successful rock acts in the world, with hit singles like “Everlong,” “Learn to Fly,” and “The Pretender.”

Aside from his work with the Foo Fighters, Grohl has also collaborated with numerous other artists, including Queens of the Stone Age, Tenacious D, and Them Crooked Vultures. In addition to his music career, Grohl has also directed several documentaries, including “Sound City” and “Sonic Highways,” which explore the history and culture of music.

Grohl is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern rock music and has won multiple Grammy Awards for his work with the Foo Fighters. He continues to be a major force in the industry, both as a performer and a producer.

8. Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz is an American singer-songwriter and musician known for his signature laid-back style and mellow acoustic sound. He was born on June 23, 1977, in Mechanicsville, Virginia, and grew up in a musical family where he was exposed to a diverse range of music genres, from folk and rock to country and jazz.

Mraz’s breakthrough came in 2002 with the release of his debut album, “Waiting for My Rocket to Come,” which spawned the hit single “The Remedy (I Won’t Worry).” He continued to gain success with subsequent albums, including “Mr. A-Z” (2005), “We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.” (2008), and “Love Is a Four Letter Word” (2012), which featured the popular singles “I’m Yours,” “Lucky” (a duet with Colbie Caillat), and “I Won’t Give Up.”

Mraz’s music is often characterized by his upbeat, positive lyrics and catchy melodies, which have earned him a large and loyal fanbase. He is also known for his philanthropic efforts, including founding the Jason Mraz Foundation, which supports organizations dedicated to inclusive arts education and environmental protection.

In addition to his music career, Mraz has also dabbled in acting, appearing in the Broadway musical “Waitress” in 2017. He continues to tour and release new music, and his latest album, “Look for the Good,” was released in 2020.

9. Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and dancer from Virginia, United States. She emerged on the music scene in the 1990s and became one of the most successful female rappers of all time, with her unique blend of hip hop, R&B, and pop music.

Elliott’s debut album, “Supa Dupa Fly” (1997), showcased her innovative production skills and introduced her to a wider audience. She continued to release critically acclaimed albums, including “Miss E… So Addictive” (2001), “Under Construction” (2002), and “The Cookbook” (2005). She has also collaborated with numerous artists, including Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, and Ciara, and has won several awards, including five Grammy Awards.

In addition to her successful music career, Elliott has also worked as a producer and songwriter for other artists, including Whitney Houston and Aaliyah. She is known for her groundbreaking music videos, which often feature creative visual effects and intricate choreography. Elliott has been recognized for her impact on the music industry, including being the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her contributions have influenced many artists and continue to shape the sound of contemporary hip hop and R&B music.

10. D’Angelo

D’Angelo is an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who is widely regarded as one of the most influential neo-soul artists of his generation. Born Michael Eugene Archer in Virginia, D’Angelo began playing piano at a young age and later picked up the guitar and drums, developing a wide range of musical influences. He burst onto the scene in 1995 with his debut album, “Brown Sugar,” which showcased his unique blend of soul, funk, and R&B, and earned critical acclaim and commercial success.

D’Angelo continued to push musical boundaries with his follow-up album, “Voodoo,” released in 2000, which featured collaborations with artists such as Questlove, Raphael Saadiq, and Angie Stone. The album was a critical and commercial success, winning a Grammy award for Best R&B Album in 2001. However, D’Angelo soon faced personal and professional challenges, including struggles with substance abuse and legal issues, which led to a prolonged hiatus from music.

After a 14-year hiatus, D’Angelo made a comeback with the release of “Black Messiah” in 2014, which was hailed as a triumph of socially conscious neo-soul and funk music. The album featured contributions from Questlove, Q-Tip, and Pino Palladino, among others, and won critical acclaim and commercial success. D’Angelo’s music continues to inspire and influence artists across genres, cementing his status as a true musical icon.

11. Trey Songz

Trey Songz, born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, is an American singer, songwriter, and actor known for his smooth R&B vocals and chart-topping hits. He was born on November 28, 1984, in Petersburg, Virginia, and began singing in his church choir at a young age. Songz rose to fame in the mid-2000s with the release of his debut album, “I Gotta Make It,” which spawned the hit single “Gotta Make It.” He went on to release several successful albums, including “Trey Day,” “Ready,” and “Chapter V,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Songz is known for his sultry and seductive lyrics and his ability to create catchy hooks that stick in the listener’s head. He has collaborated with numerous artists in the industry, including Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Beyoncé. Songz has also acted in several movies, including “Texas Chainsaw 3D” and “Blood Brother,” and has made appearances on television shows such as “Lincoln Heights” and “American Dad!”

Despite some controversies in his personal life, Trey Songz continues to be a prominent figure in the R&B and hip-hop music scene, with numerous awards and nominations to his name, including three Grammy nominations. His music has been described as a mix of traditional R&B and hip-hop, with elements of electronic and pop music as well.

12. Lamb Of God

Lamb of God is an American heavy metal band from Richmond, Virginia, formed in 1994. The band consists of vocalist Randy Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, bassist John Campbell, and drummer Art Cruz. The band’s sound is characterized by their fierce and aggressive blend of groove metal, thrash metal, and death metal, with an emphasis on technical proficiency and intense songwriting.

The band’s lyrics often focus on themes of social and political commentary, personal struggle, and philosophical introspection. With over two decades of music, Lamb of God has released numerous acclaimed albums, including “Ashes of the Wake,” “Sacrament,” and “VII: Sturm und Drang,” which all received critical and commercial success.

Lamb of God’s live performances are also known for their energetic and intense energy, often featuring mosh pits and stage diving. The band has toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe, as well as playing various international festivals such as Ozzfest and Download Festival. They have also collaborated with other artists in the metal scene, such as Killswitch Engage and Megadeth.

Overall, Lamb of God is considered one of the most influential and innovative bands in the modern metal scene, with a loyal fanbase and a reputation for pushing the boundaries of the genre.

13. Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis is a Colombian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer who has become one of the most promising young talents in the music industry. Born Karly-Marina Loaiza in Virginia, Uchis began writing and producing music at an early age and developed a unique style that blends elements of R&B, soul, and Latin music.

Uchis first gained attention with her 2015 mixtape, “Por Vida,” which was produced by Tyler, the Creator and featured a diverse range of collaborators such as BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada. Her debut album, “Isolation,” released in 2018, received critical acclaim for its innovative sound and lyrical depth.

Uchis’ music is characterized by her distinctive voice, which is both sultry and powerful, and her ability to seamlessly blend different genres and styles. Her songs often explore themes of love, heartbreak, and empowerment, and her lyrics are often deeply personal and introspective.

In addition to her music career, Uchis has also become known for her distinctive fashion sense and her dedication to social causes such as immigrant rights and environmentalism. With her unique talent and growing popularity, Kali Uchis is poised to become one of the most influential artists of her generation.

14. The Statler Brothers

The Statler Brothers were an American country music group formed in Staunton, Virginia in 1955. The group consisted of Harold Reid, Don Reid, Phil Balsley, and Lew DeWitt. They first gained popularity in the 1960s and became known for their gospel-infused harmonies and storytelling lyrics that often reflected their rural upbringing.

The Statler Brothers were known for their signature style of four-part harmonies and traditional country sound, which led to their success in both country and gospel music. They had several hits on the country charts, including “Flowers on the Wall,” “Do You Remember These,” and “Elizabeth.” The group also won numerous awards throughout their career, including several Grammy Awards and Country Music Association Awards.

In addition to their music career, The Statler Brothers were also known for their comedic skits and appearances on The Johnny Cash Show. They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and continued to perform until their retirement in 2002. The group’s music continues to be enjoyed by fans of traditional country and gospel music, and their influence can be heard in the work of many contemporary country artists.

15. Ruth Brown

Ruth Brown was an American R&B singer who was born on January 30, 1928, in Portsmouth, Virginia, and died on November 17, 2006. She was an essential figure in the development of R&B music during the 1950s and was known for her powerful voice and emotionally charged performances. She was also an actress, appearing in numerous movies and TV shows throughout her career.

Brown began her music career in the 1940s and rose to fame in the 1950s with hit songs like “Teardrops from My Eyes,” “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean,” and “Oh What a Dream.” She was one of the first female R&B artists to achieve mainstream success and was often referred to as the “Queen of R&B.”

In addition to her musical accomplishments, Brown was also a civil rights activist and fought for artists’ rights throughout her career. She was instrumental in the passing of the Music Modernization Act in 2018, which aimed to ensure fair compensation for artists in the digital age.

Ruth Brown’s impact on R&B music is immeasurable, and she is widely regarded as one of the most significant artists of her generation. Her music continues to inspire and influence artists today, and her legacy as a trailblazer for women in music will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

16. Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show is an American folk band formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 1998. The band’s style is heavily influenced by traditional Appalachian music, with elements of bluegrass, country, and Americana. Their high-energy performances, complete with fiddles, banjos, and harmonicas, have earned them a devoted following and critical acclaim.

The band is best known for their hit song “Wagon Wheel,” which was based on a sketch of a song written by Bob Dylan and later completed by Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor. The song became an instant classic and has been covered by countless artists in various genres.

Old Crow Medicine Show has released numerous albums over the years, including their self-titled debut in 2004 and the Grammy-winning “Remedy” in 2014. They are known for their infectious energy and stage presence, with fans often dancing and singing along to their upbeat tunes.

The band has also collaborated with several notable musicians, including Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, and Brandi Carlile. With their unique blend of traditional folk music and modern sensibilities, Old Crow Medicine Show continues to be a beloved and influential presence in the Americana music scene.

17. Steve Earle

Steve Earle is an American singer-songwriter, musician, actor, and author known for his unique blend of country, rock, and folk music. He was born on January 17, 1955, in Fort Monroe, Virginia, and raised near San Antonio, Texas. He started playing guitar at an early age and moved to Nashville in 1974 to pursue a career in music.

Earle gained popularity in the mid-1980s with his debut album, “Guitar Town,” which included hits like “Hillbilly Highway” and the title track. He went on to release many successful albums, including “Copperhead Road,” “The Hard Way,” and “I’ll Never Get Out of This World Alive.” Earle’s music often addresses social and political issues, as well as personal struggles such as addiction and love.

In addition to his music career, Earle has also appeared in several films and television shows, including “The Wire” and “Treme.” He is also an author, having written a memoir titled “I Can’t Remember If We Said Goodbye” and a novel called “I’ll Never Get Out of This World Alive.”

Throughout his career, Earle has been praised for his songwriting and storytelling abilities, as well as his unique blend of musical genres. He has won three Grammy Awards and is considered a pioneer of alternative country music.

18. N.E.R.D

N.E.R.D (No One Ever Really Dies) is an American hip hop and rock band, formed by Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley. The band is known for their unique fusion of hip hop, funk, soul, rock and electronic music, which has earned them critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase. N.E.R.D first emerged in 2001 with their debut album, “In Search Of…,” which featured the hit singles “Rock Star” and “Provider.” The album showcased the band’s eclectic sound and established them as a fresh and innovative force in music.

Over the years, N.E.R.D has continued to release successful albums, including “Fly or Die” (2004), “Seeing Sounds” (2008) and “Nothing” (2010). Their music has also been featured in popular movies and TV shows, including “The Hunger Games” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.”

Pharrell Williams has described N.E.R.D as a “space odyssey,” taking their listeners on a journey through different genres and emotions. The band’s energetic live shows have also become renowned for their high energy, unique staging and audience participation. With their groundbreaking sound and style, N.E.R.D has carved out a place in music history and continues to inspire new generations of artists and fans.

19. Wayne Newton

Wayne Newton is a singer, actor, and entertainer known for his crooning voice and high-energy performances. He was born on April 3, 1942, in Norfolk, Virginia, and began performing at the age of six. Newton’s music career began with his hit song “Danke Schoen” in 1963, which became his signature tune. He went on to have many more hit songs in the 1960s and 1970s, including “Red Roses for a Blue Lady” and “Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast.”

In addition to his successful music career, Newton has also appeared in several movies and TV shows, including “The Lucy Show,” “Bonanza,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” He has also been a frequent performer in Las Vegas, where he has had his own show at various venues since the 1960s.

Newton’s unique voice and engaging stage presence have made him a beloved performer for over six decades. He has been recognized with several awards throughout his career, including induction into the Las Vegas Hall of Fame and the American Gaming Association’s Gaming Hall of Fame. Despite his success, Newton has remained grounded and continues to be an active performer and philanthropist.

20. Roy Clark

Roy Clark was an American country musician and television personality who rose to prominence in the 1960s and remained a popular figure in the genre for several decades. He was born in Virginia in 1933 and began playing the guitar at a young age, eventually earning a spot on a local radio show as a teenager. In the 1950s, Clark toured with various bands and gained national recognition after appearing on several television programs, including The Tonight Show and The Ed Sullivan Show.

Clark’s success as a musician continued throughout the 1960s and 1970s, with hits like “Yesterday When I Was Young” and “Come Live With Me.” He also hosted his own television show, The Roy Clark Show, which aired from 1969 to 1973 and featured performances by many notable country musicians. Clark was known for his virtuosic guitar playing and his ability to play a wide range of styles, from traditional country to rock and roll.

In addition to his musical career, Clark also acted in several films and television shows and was a regular guest on variety shows like Hee Haw. He continued to tour and perform until his death in 2018 at the age of 85, leaving behind a lasting legacy as one of the most influential and beloved figures in country music history.