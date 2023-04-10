Vermont, a small state in the northeastern United States, may not be the first place that comes to mind when one thinks of famous singers. However, Vermont has produced a number of talented musicians over the years, spanning a range of genres from folk to indie rock to jazz.

These singers have made a significant impact on the music industry with their unique styles and voices. Some of them have won awards and achieved commercial success, while others have built a loyal fan base through touring and grassroots promotion. Regardless of their level of fame, these singers all share a love for their home state of Vermont, and have helped to put it on the map as a hub for musical talent.

1. JoJo

Joanna Noëlle Blagden “JoJo” Levesque is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who first rose to fame in the early 2000s as a teenage pop sensation. Born in Vermont in 1990, JoJo began singing at a young age and was discovered by record executives at the age of 13 after competing on the television show “America’s Most Talented Kid.”

JoJo’s debut single, “Leave (Get Out),” was released in 2004 and became an instant hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. Her self-titled debut album was released later that year and went on to sell millions of copies worldwide.

Throughout her career, JoJo has released several hit singles, including “Too Little Too Late,” “Baby It’s You,” and “When Love Hurts.” She has also acted in several films and television shows, including “RV” and “Aquamarine.”

JoJo is known for her powerful voice, which has been compared to that of legendary singers like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. Her music combines elements of pop, R&B, and soul, and often deals with themes of love, heartbreak, and self-empowerment.

Despite facing several setbacks in her career, including a legal dispute with her former record label, JoJo has continued to release new music and connect with her fans. Her resilience and dedication to her craft have made her a beloved figure in the world of pop music.

2. Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis is an American singer, songwriter, and musician known for his work in the country and rock genres. Born in Vermont in 1972, Lewis began playing guitar at a young age and formed his first band, Staind, in 1995. Staind became one of the most successful rock bands of the 2000s, releasing several multi-platinum albums and hits such as “It’s Been Awhile” and “Outside”.

In 2010, Lewis began pursuing a solo career in the country music genre, releasing his debut album “Town Line.” The album featured the hit single “Country Boy,” which became a staple of country radio and helped establish Lewis as a rising star in the genre. He has since released several more solo albums and continued to tour extensively.

Lewis is known for his distinctive voice, which has been described as raw, emotive, and powerful. His music often deals with themes of love, loss, and redemption, and he has been praised for his ability to connect with audiences on a deep, emotional level.

Throughout his career, Lewis has remained true to his roots and values, often incorporating his experiences growing up in rural America into his music. His commitment to authenticity and honesty has earned him a dedicated fan base and cemented his status as one of the most respected and admired singers in the world of country and rock music.

3. Grace Potter

Grace Potter is an American singer-songwriter and musician who first gained recognition as the frontwoman of the band Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. Born in Vermont in 1983, Potter began playing piano at a young age and formed her first band while attending St. Lawrence University.

Potter’s breakthrough came in 2005 with the release of the album “Nothing but the Water,” which showcased her powerful vocals and blend of blues, rock, and soul influences. She and the Nocturnals went on to release several more critically acclaimed albums and became known for their electrifying live performances.

After the band disbanded in 2015, Potter embarked on a successful solo career, releasing several albums and collaborating with a variety of artists, including Kenny Chesney and the Rolling Stones. Her music has been praised for its raw emotion, soulful delivery, and inventive arrangements.

In addition to her musical career, Potter has also been involved in activism and humanitarian causes, including environmental conservation and social justice issues. She has been recognized for her contributions to music and advocacy with several awards and honors, including the ASCAP Harry Chapin Vanguard Award and the Governors Award for Excellence in the Arts.

4. Rudy Vallee

Rudy Vallee was an American singer, bandleader, actor, and radio host who rose to fame in the 1920s and 1930s. Born in Vermont in 1901, Vallee began his career as a saxophonist and singer in various dance bands before forming his own group, Rudy Vallee and his Connecticut Yankees.

Vallee became known for his distinctive voice, which was characterized by its high, nasal quality and crooning style. He was one of the first popular singers to use a microphone, and his smooth, intimate delivery helped pave the way for the romantic balladeers of the 1940s and beyond.

Vallee’s popularity extended beyond his music career, and he also acted in several films and hosted his own radio variety show, “The Rudy Vallee Show.” He was known for his dapper appearance and trademark megaphone, which he used to amplify his voice in live performances.

Vallee’s influence on popular music and culture has been widely recognized, and he has been credited with popularizing the crooning style of singing and helping to establish radio as a major entertainment medium. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

5. Trey Anastasio

Trey Anastasio is an American musician, singer, and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the jam band Phish. Born in New Jersey in 1964, Anastasio started playing guitar at a young age and formed Phish in 1983 with three friends from college.

Phish became one of the most successful jam bands of the 1990s, known for their improvisational live shows and eclectic musical style that blended elements of rock, funk, jazz, and bluegrass. Anastasio’s intricate guitar playing and soulful vocals were a key component of the band’s sound, and he also contributed to their songwriting.

In addition to his work with Phish, Anastasio has also pursued a solo career, releasing several albums and collaborating with a wide range of musicians. He has been praised for his virtuosic guitar playing, inventive songwriting, and eclectic musical taste.

Anastasio’s music often deals with themes of love, loss, and personal growth, and he has been open about his struggles with addiction and his journey to sobriety. He has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including the creation of the non-profit organization the Trey Anastasio Band Art Foundation, which supports arts education in underserved communities.

6. Caitlin Canty

Caitlin Canty is an American singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of folk, country, and indie rock influences. Born in Vermont in 1982, Canty began her musical career in New York City before relocating to Nashville and later, to the Pacific Northwest.

Canty’s music is characterized by her soulful, bluesy vocals and poetic lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and the human experience. She has released several critically acclaimed albums, including “Golden Hour” and “Motel Bouquet,” which have been praised for their raw emotion and evocative storytelling.

Canty’s music has also been featured in several films and television shows, including “The Walking Dead” and “The Fosters,” and she has collaborated with a variety of artists, including Darlingside and Noam Pikelny.

In addition to her music career, Canty has also been involved in various humanitarian and environmental causes, including supporting local farmers and advocating for clean energy initiatives. She has been recognized for her contributions to music and activism with several awards and honors, including the NewSong Contest Grand Prize and a fellowship from the Vermont Arts Council.

7. Julie Frost

Julie Frost is an American singer-songwriter known for her work in a variety of musical genres, including pop, rock, and electronic music. Born in Utah, Frost began her music career as a teenager, performing in local bands and writing her own songs.

Frost gained national attention in 2010 when she co-wrote the Eurovision Song Contest-winning song “Satellite” for German singer Lena Meyer-Landrut. The song went on to become a hit in several countries and helped establish Frost as a songwriter to watch.

Since then, Frost has continued to write and perform her own music, releasing several albums and collaborating with a variety of artists. Her music is characterized by her powerful vocals and dynamic songwriting, which often deals with themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

Frost has also been involved in various philanthropic causes, including supporting the LGBTQ+ community and advocating for mental health awareness. She has been recognized for her contributions to music and activism with several awards and honors, including the German Music Authors’ Prize and the Independent Music Award for Best Pop Album.

8. Anaïs Mitchell

Anaïs Mitchell is an American singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of folk, indie rock, and Americana influences. Born in Vermont in 1981, Mitchell began writing songs as a teenager and released her first album, “The Song They Sang…When Rome Fell,” in 2002.

Mitchell gained wider recognition with the release of her 2010 album, “Hadestown,” which was inspired by the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. The album was later adapted into a successful stage musical, which premiered off-Broadway in 2016 and won eight Tony Awards in 2019.

Mitchell’s music is characterized by her evocative lyrics and rich storytelling, which often explore themes of love, loss, and the struggles of everyday life. She has released several critically acclaimed albums, including “Young Man in America” and “xoa,” and has collaborated with a variety of artists, including Bon Iver and The Decemberists.

In addition to her music career, Mitchell is also involved in various philanthropic causes, including supporting local farms and advocating for environmental sustainability. She has been recognized for her contributions to music and activism with several awards and honors, including the Independent Music Award for Best Folk/Singer-Songwriter Album and a MacArthur Fellowship in 2019.

9. Moira Smiley

Moira Smiley is an American singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist known for her innovative approach to traditional music. Born in Vermont, Smiley began her music career as a member of the a cappella group Vocális, before joining the acclaimed vocal ensemble Kitka and later forming her own group, Moira Smiley & VOCO.

Smiley’s music is characterized by her powerful, haunting vocals and her use of folk and world music influences to create a unique and captivating sound. She is known for her work with traditional folk songs and her innovative arrangements that incorporate elements of jazz, classical music, and experimental sounds.

In addition to her work as a performer, Smiley is also an accomplished composer and arranger, with a portfolio that includes film scores, choral music, and theater productions. She has collaborated with a variety of artists, including Yo-Yo Ma and Paul Hillier, and has performed at venues and festivals around the world.

Smiley is also involved in various humanitarian causes, including supporting women’s rights and advocating for refugee and immigrant communities. She has been recognized for her contributions to music and activism with several awards and honors, including the Independent Music Award for Best World Traditional Album and a fellowship from the Fulbright Program.

10. Jamie Lee Thurston

Jamie Lee Thurston is an American country music singer and songwriter from Vermont. He started his music career at a young age, performing in local bars and honky-tonks. In 1995, he signed his first record deal with Warner Bros. Records and released his debut album “It Can All Be Yours” which received critical acclaim and launched him into the country music scene.

Thurston’s music is characterized by his traditional country sound and his ability to tell stories through his songs. He has released several successful albums, including “Country Man,” “Three Days,” and “The Window” and has had multiple chart-topping singles such as “People Who Live in Glass Houses” and “Givin’ Up Breathin’.”

In addition to his music career, Thurston is also involved in various philanthropic causes, including supporting veterans and first responders, and is an advocate for mental health awareness. He has been recognized for his contributions to music and activism with several awards and honors, including the Vermont Country Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year and the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Vermont State Legislature.

11. Dan Tyminski

Dan Tyminski is an American bluegrass musician, singer, and songwriter from Vermont. He is best known for his work with Alison Krauss and Union Station, with whom he has recorded and toured extensively. Tyminski’s voice can be heard on several hit songs, including the Grammy-winning “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” from the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack.

In addition to his work with Union Station, Tyminski has also released several solo albums, including “Wheels” and “Southern Gothic,” which showcase his talents as a songwriter and musician. He has been recognized for his contributions to bluegrass music with several awards, including multiple Grammy Awards and International Bluegrass Music Awards.

Tyminski’s music is characterized by his powerful, soulful voice and his ability to blend traditional bluegrass with modern influences. He is known for his innovative approach to the genre, which has helped to expand its popularity and appeal to a broader audience.

In addition to his music career, Tyminski is also an accomplished session musician, having worked with a variety of artists across multiple genres. He has been recognized for his contributions to music with several awards and honors, including induction into the Grand Ole Opry in 2014.

12. Kat Wright

Kat Wright is an American singer and songwriter from Vermont. She is best known for her soulful voice and her ability to blend classic soul, R&B, and jazz with modern influences.

Wright began her music career performing in local bands in Vermont before forming her own band, The Indomitable Soul Band, in 2010. The band quickly gained a following for their dynamic live performances and their unique blend of soul and funk.

In 2016, Wright released her debut solo album, “By My Side,” which was met with critical acclaim and helped to solidify her place in the soul and R&B music scene. Her music is characterized by her powerful vocals and her ability to infuse emotion and soul into every song.

In addition to her music career, Wright is also an advocate for social justice and has used her platform to raise awareness about important issues. She has worked with a variety of non-profit organizations and has been recognized for her contributions to the community with several awards and honors.

Wright continues to tour and perform, captivating audiences with her dynamic live performances and her infectious energy. Her music has helped to redefine the soul and R&B genre, showcasing the power and beauty of this timeless music style.

13. Pierce Fulton

Pierce Fulton was an American DJ, producer, and musician known for his unique blend of electronic and indie-pop music. Born in Vermont in 1992, Fulton began his music career at a young age and quickly gained a following for his innovative sound.

Fulton released his debut single, “Pardon My French,” in 2011, which was met with critical acclaim and helped to establish him as a rising talent in the electronic music scene. He went on to release several EPs and singles over the years, including “Kuaga (Lost Time)” and “No More.”

In addition to his work as a producer and DJ, Fulton was also an accomplished musician, playing guitar, piano, and a variety of other instruments. He often incorporated live instrumentation into his sets, creating a unique and dynamic live performance experience.

Tragically, Fulton passed away in April 2021 at the age of 28, leaving behind a legacy of innovative and boundary-pushing music. His music continues to inspire and captivate fans around the world, showcasing the power and beauty of electronic music and its ability to bring people together.

14. Troy Ramey

Troy Ramey is an American singer-songwriter known for his powerful and soulful voice. Born and raised in New York City, Ramey began his music career performing in local clubs and bars before gaining national recognition as a contestant on the hit television show “The Voice” in 2017.

Ramey’s music is characterized by his rich vocals and his ability to convey emotion and depth in every song. He draws inspiration from a variety of musical genres, including soul, blues, and rock, creating a unique and dynamic sound that has captivated audiences around the world.

In 2018, Ramey released his debut EP, “Chasing the Ghost,” which was met with critical acclaim and helped to establish him as a rising talent in the music industry. The EP features a collection of heartfelt and introspective songs that showcase Ramey’s vocal range and his ability to connect with his audience on a deep and personal level.

Ramey continues to tour and perform, captivating audiences with his powerful live performances and his unique blend of soul, blues, and rock. His music has helped to redefine the modern music scene, showcasing the power and beauty of soulful and emotive music.

15. Adrian Chirtea

Adrian Chirtea is a Romanian-born singer and songwriter who has been making waves in the music industry with his emotive and heartfelt music. He grew up in Romania and began his music career at a young age, performing at local events and honing his craft as a musician and performer.

Chirtea’s music is characterized by his powerful vocals and his ability to connect with his audience on a deep and personal level. He draws inspiration from a variety of musical genres, including pop, rock, and folk, creating a unique and dynamic sound that is both timeless and contemporary.

In 2019, Chirtea released his debut single, “A Better Man,” which was met with critical acclaim and helped to establish him as a rising talent in the music industry. The song features Chirtea’s signature vocal style and his ability to convey raw emotion and depth in every lyric.

Chirtea continues to work on new music and perform live, captivating audiences with his powerful live performances and his unique blend of pop, rock, and folk. His music has helped to redefine the modern music scene, showcasing the power and beauty of heartfelt and emotive music.

16. Justin Levinson

Justin Levinson is an American singer-songwriter and pianist, known for his unique blend of pop, rock, and soul music. Born and raised in Vermont, Levinson began playing music at a young age and went on to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

Levinson’s music is characterized by his soulful vocals, catchy melodies, and thoughtful lyrics, which often explore themes of love, relationships, and personal growth. He has released several albums and EPs over the years, including “Predetermined Fate,” “12,” and “This Side of Me, This Side of You,” which was produced by fellow Vermont native, Dave DeGraw.

In addition to his solo work, Levinson has collaborated with a variety of artists and bands, including Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, Brett Dennen, and P!nk. He has also performed at major festivals and venues across the United States and Europe, including the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas and the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

With his dynamic vocals, infectious melodies, and heartfelt lyrics, Justin Levinson continues to captivate audiences around the world and establish himself as a rising star in the world of pop and rock music.

17. Helen Hartness Flanders

Helen Hartness Flanders was an American folklorist, singer, and songwriter, known for her extensive collection of traditional folk music from the New England region of the United States. Born in 1890 in Massachusetts, Flanders was raised in a family of musicians and grew up with a deep appreciation for traditional folk music.

In the 1930s, Flanders began traveling throughout Vermont, collecting and documenting traditional songs and ballads from local musicians and singers. She recorded many of these songs and compiled them into several published volumes, including the influential “Ballads Migrant in New England.” Flanders also conducted extensive interviews with the singers, preserving their personal stories and insights into the songs they performed.

Flanders’ work was groundbreaking in its scope and depth, providing valuable insight into the rich history and cultural heritage of traditional folk music in New England. She was also an accomplished singer and songwriter in her own right, and many of her original songs are still performed and celebrated today.

Helen Hartness Flanders passed away in 1972, but her legacy as a pioneering folklorist and champion of traditional folk music lives on, inspiring new generations of musicians and enthusiasts.

18. Gregory Douglass

Gregory Douglass is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known for his emotionally charged lyrics, soulful vocals, and captivating stage presence. Born and raised in Vermont, Douglass began playing the piano and writing music at a young age and went on to study at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

With his powerful and versatile voice, Douglass has been compared to artists such as Rufus Wainwright and Jeff Buckley. He has released numerous albums and EPs throughout his career, including “Up & Away,” “My Hero, The Enemy,” and “The Dark Surf Rise,” which was produced by Grammy-winning engineer and producer, Scott Solter.

In addition to his solo work, Douglass has collaborated with a variety of artists and bands, including The Weepies, Jason Mraz, and Regina Spektor. He has also performed at major festivals and venues around the world, including the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah and the O2 Academy in London, England.

With his raw and honest lyrics, haunting melodies, and powerful vocals, Gregory Douglass continues to captivate audiences and establish himself as a prominent figure in the world of singer-songwriters.

19. Sam Amidon

Sam Amidon is an American singer-songwriter known for his unique blend of traditional folk music with contemporary sounds. Born in Vermont and raised in a musical family, Amidon started playing the fiddle at a young age and went on to study traditional Irish music in Dublin, Ireland.

In his music, Amidon incorporates elements of traditional folk music, gospel, and jazz, often reinterpreting traditional songs and adding his own contemporary twists. He has released several albums throughout his career, including “All Is Well,” “Bright Sunny South,” and “The Following Mountain,” which was produced by legendary musician and producer, Leo Abrahams.

In addition to his solo work, Amidon has collaborated with a variety of artists and bands, including The National, Bon Iver, and Nico Muhly. He has also performed at major festivals and venues around the world, including the Newport Folk Festival and the Barbican Centre in London, England.

With his inventive arrangements, haunting vocals, and unique approach to traditional folk music, Sam Amidon has established himself as a prominent figure in the contemporary folk music scene.

20. Zosia Mamet

Zosia Mamet is an American actress, musician, and singer-songwriter. She is best known for her role as Shoshanna Shapiro in the HBO comedy-drama series “Girls.” In addition to her successful acting career, Mamet is also a talented musician and has released music under the name “Zosia.”

Mamet’s music is a mix of indie-pop and folk, with introspective lyrics and haunting melodies. Her voice is soft and vulnerable, yet powerful and emotive. She has released several singles and two EPs, “Handsome Bandit” and “Bleak Love,” both of which have received critical acclaim.

In her music, Mamet explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, drawing inspiration from her own experiences and emotions. Her songs are introspective and heartfelt, with a raw honesty that is both refreshing and relatable.

With her unique blend of acting and music talents, Zosia Mamet has carved out a unique niche in the entertainment industry. Her music is a reflection of her creative spirit and her willingness to explore different forms of artistic expression.