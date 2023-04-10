Utah may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of famous singers, but the Beehive State has produced its fair share of talented musical artists. From pop stars to country crooners, rockers to R&B icons, Utah has been home to many famous singers who have made their mark on the music industry.

One of the most notable singers to come out of Utah is Donny Osmond, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the Osmonds and later went on to have a successful solo career. Other popular singers from Utah include David Archuleta, who gained national attention as a finalist on American Idol, and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

In the country music world, Utah has produced stars like Jewel and Brett Eldredge, while in the rock genre, the state has given us Neon Trees and The Used. And let’s not forget about the many talented performers in the world of opera and classical music, including soprano Erin Morley and tenor Michael Ballam.

In this list, we will explore 20 famous singers from Utah who have made an impact on the music world with their unique styles, powerful voices, and unforgettable performances.

1. Bert McCracken

Bert McCracken is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who is best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band The Used. Born on February 25, 1982, in Orem, Utah, Bert developed an interest in music at a young age and began playing the guitar and writing songs while in high school. He formed The Used in 2001 with three other members, and the band quickly gained popularity with their unique blend of emo, punk, and post-hardcore music.

Bert’s distinctive voice, which is often described as raw and emotional, has become a signature element of The Used’s sound. He is known for his powerful and dynamic vocal range, as well as his ability to convey intense emotion through his lyrics and performance. His stage presence is also a major part of The Used’s live shows, with Bert known for his energetic and theatrical performances.

Throughout his career, Bert has been open about his struggles with addiction, mental health, and personal relationships, and many of The Used’s songs explore these themes. Despite the challenges he has faced, Bert has remained dedicated to his music and his fans, and he continues to be a respected figure in the alternative rock scene. With over two decades of experience as a musician and performer, Bert McCracken is an influential and inspiring artist whose impact on the music world is sure to endure.

2. Neon Trees

Neon Trees is an American alternative rock band known for their catchy, upbeat sound and dynamic live performances. The band formed in Provo, Utah in 2005 and consists of lead vocalist Tyler Glenn, guitarist Chris Allen, bassist Branden Campbell, and drummer Elaine Bradley.

Neon Trees gained widespread recognition with their hit single “Animal” in 2010, which reached number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified double platinum. The song’s infectious pop-rock sound and Tyler Glenn’s distinctive vocals quickly established Neon Trees as a rising force in the music industry.

The band’s music is characterized by its high energy, driving rhythms, and catchy hooks, with influences ranging from new wave and punk to pop and electronic dance music. Tyler Glenn’s emotive vocals and the band’s dynamic instrumental interplay make for a compelling and engaging live experience, with Neon Trees frequently praised for their stage presence and showmanship.

Over the course of their career, Neon Trees has released several successful albums, including “Habits” (2010), “Picture Show” (2012), and “Pop Psychology” (2014). The band’s unique blend of genres and infectious energy has won them a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim, cementing their status as one of the most exciting and innovative bands in alternative rock today.

3. Marie Osmond

Marie Osmond is an American singer, actress, and television personality who has been a fixture in the entertainment industry for over five decades. Born on October 13, 1959, in Ogden, Utah, Marie began her career in show business as a young child, appearing alongside her older brothers in the popular variety show “The Andy Williams Show.”

Marie went on to establish herself as a successful solo artist, releasing numerous albums and charting several hit singles, including “Paper Roses,” “Meet Me in Montana,” and “Read My Lips.” Her music is characterized by its blend of pop, country, and adult contemporary influences, and her powerful, emotive vocals have won her a loyal fan base around the world.

In addition to her music career, Marie has also acted in numerous films and television shows, including the 1982 TV movie “The Gift of Love,” for which she won an Emmy award. She has also appeared as a co-host and guest on several talk shows and variety programs, including “The Talk” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

Throughout her career, Marie has been praised for her talent, professionalism, and versatility, as well as her dedication to philanthropic causes, particularly those related to children’s health and well-being. With her impressive accomplishments and enduring popularity, Marie Osmond is a true icon of the entertainment industry.

4. Brendon Urie

Brendon Urie is an American singer, songwriter, and musician best known as the lead vocalist and only remaining original member of the alternative rock band Panic! At The Disco. Born on April 12, 1987, in St. George, Utah, Brendon has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over a decade.

Known for his impressive vocal range, Brendon’s voice is often described as powerful, dynamic, and unique. His singing style incorporates elements of pop, rock, and theatricality, and his performances are characterized by his energetic and charismatic stage presence.

As the sole remaining original member of Panic! At The Disco, Brendon has been instrumental in the band’s evolution over the years, experimenting with different genres and incorporating a range of influences into their music. He has also worked on several solo projects, including collaborations with other artists and contributions to film soundtracks.

Brendon has been recognized for his talent and contributions to the music industry, receiving several awards and nominations throughout his career. He is also known for his activism and advocacy on issues such as LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness.

With his impressive vocal range, engaging stage presence, and eclectic musical style, Brendon Urie has become a respected and beloved figure in the alternative rock scene, and his impact on the industry is sure to endure.

5. The Used

The Used is an American rock band known for their emotive and energetic sound, powerful vocals, and raw, emotional lyrics. Formed in Orem, Utah, in 2001, the band consists of lead vocalist Bert McCracken, guitarist Joey Bradford, bassist Jeph Howard, and drummer Dan Whitesides.

The Used’s music is characterized by its fusion of post-hardcore, emo, and punk influences, as well as its cathartic and confessional lyrics, which explore themes of personal struggle, heartbreak, and addiction. Bert McCracken’s raw, emotive vocals and the band’s intense live performances have won them a dedicated fan base around the world.

Over the course of their career, The Used has released several successful albums, including their self-titled debut (2002), “In Love and Death” (2004), and “Lies for the Liars” (2007). The band’s music has been praised for its emotional depth, genre-defying style, and raw authenticity, with The Used often cited as one of the most influential bands in the alternative rock scene.

In addition to their music, The Used has also been recognized for their philanthropic work, particularly their support for mental health awareness and suicide prevention. With their passionate and powerful music and their commitment to making a positive impact on the world, The Used continues to be a beloved and respected figure in the rock music world.

6. Fictionist

Fictionist is an American indie rock band known for their dynamic sound, catchy melodies, and thoughtful lyrics. Formed in Provo, Utah, in 2008, the band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Stuart Maxfield, bassist and keyboardist Robbie Connolly, drummer Brandon Kitterman, and guitarist Jacob Jones.

Fictionist’s music is characterized by its eclectic blend of indie rock, pop, and alternative influences, as well as its complex arrangements and intricate song structures. The band’s catchy hooks and clever lyrics have won them a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim, with their music often praised for its depth and originality.

Over the course of their career, Fictionist has released several successful albums and EPs, including their debut full-length album “Invisible Hand” (2010) and their EP “Free Spirit” (2015). The band has also collaborated with a range of other artists and musicians, and their music has been featured in films, television shows, and commercials.

In addition to their music, Fictionist is also known for their commitment to social and environmental activism, often using their platform to raise awareness about important issues and support causes they believe in. With their unique sound, thoughtful lyrics, and dedication to making a positive impact on the world, Fictionist continues to be a beloved and respected figure in the indie rock scene.

7. David Archuleta

David Archuleta is an American singer-songwriter and actor, best known for his soaring vocals and charming personality. Born in Miami, Florida in 1990, Archuleta first gained national attention in 2008 as a contestant on the seventh season of the popular reality television show American Idol. Despite finishing as the runner-up, Archuleta’s performances throughout the competition were praised for his powerful voice and emotional delivery.

Following his success on American Idol, Archuleta released his self-titled debut album in 2008, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was praised for Archuleta’s strong vocals and pop-infused sound, and included the hit single “Crush.”

Over the course of his career, Archuleta has released several successful albums, collaborated with a range of other artists, and embarked on numerous tours and performances around the world. He has also been recognized for his philanthropic work, particularly his support for causes such as mental health awareness and education.

In addition to his music career, Archuleta has also acted in several television shows and movies, and has published a memoir about his life and career. With his powerful voice, engaging personality, and commitment to making a positive impact on the world, David Archuleta continues to be a beloved and respected figure in the music industry.

8. Chelsea Grin

Chelsea Grin is an American deathcore band known for their intense sound, brutal breakdowns, and aggressive lyrics. Formed in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2007, the band consists of lead vocalist Tom Barber, guitarists Stephen Rutishauser and Dan Jones, bassist David Flinn, and drummer Pablo Viveros.

Chelsea Grin’s music is characterized by its heavy use of breakdowns, guttural vocals, and fast-paced, punishing instrumentation. The band’s lyrics often deal with dark and controversial themes, such as violence, death, and nihilism.

Over the course of their career, Chelsea Grin has released several successful albums and EPs, including their debut full-length album “Desolation of Eden” (2010) and their most recent release, “Eternal Nightmare” (2018). The band’s music has been praised for its brutal intensity, technical skill, and dark, brooding atmosphere, with Chelsea Grin often cited as one of the most influential bands in the deathcore genre.

In addition to their music, Chelsea Grin is also known for their striking visual style, often incorporating dark and macabre imagery into their album artwork and live performances. With their aggressive sound, uncompromising lyrics, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of the deathcore genre, Chelsea Grin continues to be a powerful force in the metal music world.

9. Brandon Flowers

Brandon Flowers is an American singer-songwriter and musician, best known as the lead vocalist and keyboardist of the rock band The Killers. Born in Henderson, Nevada in 1981, Flowers formed The Killers in 2001 along with guitarist Dave Keuning. The band quickly gained a following in the indie rock scene with their catchy, synth-driven sound and Flowers’ distinctive vocals.

Over the course of his career with The Killers, Flowers has become known for his dynamic stage presence and charismatic personality. He has also released several successful solo albums, including his debut solo album “Flamingo” (2010) and his most recent release, “Imploding the Mirage” (2020).

Flowers’ music is characterized by its eclectic blend of rock, pop, and new wave influences, as well as its thoughtful lyrics and catchy melodies. His solo work in particular has been praised for its experimentation and willingness to take risks, while still staying true to his signature sound.

In addition to his music career, Flowers is also known for his support of charitable causes, particularly those related to human rights and social justice. With his unique voice, engaging stage presence, and commitment to making a positive impact on the world, Brandon Flowers continues to be a beloved and respected figure in the rock music scene.

10. Hilary Weeks

Hilary Weeks is an American singer-songwriter and inspirational speaker, known for her uplifting music and messages of hope and faith. Born in Montebello, California, Weeks began her music career in the early 2000s, releasing her debut album “He Hears Me” in 2001.

Weeks’ music is characterized by its positive and encouraging lyrics, as well as its blend of contemporary Christian, pop, and folk influences. Her songs often deal with themes of love, faith, and perseverance, and have been praised for their heartfelt sincerity and emotional resonance.

Over the course of her career, Weeks has released several successful albums, including “Lead Me Home” (2008), “Say Love” (2010), and “Every Step” (2016). She has also won numerous awards for her music, including multiple Pearl Awards and a coveted SESAC Songwriter of the Year award.

In addition to her music career, Weeks is also a sought-after speaker and author, known for her inspirational messages of hope and resilience. With her uplifting music and positive outlook on life, Hilary Weeks continues to be a beloved and influential figure in the contemporary Christian music scene.

11. The Piano Guys

The Piano Guys are an American musical group known for their unique blend of classical music and pop culture. The group consists of pianist Jon Schmidt, cellist Steven Sharp Nelson, videographer Paul Anderson, and music producer Al van der Beek. The group’s music is characterized by its creative arrangements of classical pieces, as well as its covers of popular songs and soundtracks from movies and video games.

The Piano Guys rose to fame through their viral YouTube videos, which showcase their innovative musical arrangements and visually stunning performances. The group’s videos often incorporate elaborate sets and special effects, creating a truly immersive and engaging experience for viewers.

Over the course of their career, The Piano Guys have released several successful albums, including “The Piano Guys” (2012), “Wonders” (2014), and “Limitless” (2018). Their music has been praised for its innovative approach to classical music, as well as its ability to appeal to a wide audience of all ages and musical tastes.

In addition to their music, The Piano Guys are also known for their philanthropy and support of charitable causes, including education and music therapy programs. With their unique blend of classical and pop music, innovative performances, and commitment to making a positive impact on the world, The Piano Guys continue to be a beloved and influential figure in the music industry.

12. The Moth & The Flame

The Moth & The Flame is an American indie rock band known for their atmospheric sound and haunting melodies. The band consists of Brandon Robbins, Mark Garbett, and Andrew Tolman, who met while studying music at Brigham Young University. The group’s music is characterized by its intricate guitar work, driving percussion, and Robbins’ emotive vocals.

The Moth & The Flame gained a following in the indie rock scene with the release of their self-titled EP in 2013, which showcased their unique blend of electronic and organic instrumentation. They have since released several successful albums, including “Young & Unafraid” (2016) and “Ruthless” (2021).

The band’s music has been praised for its poetic lyrics and emotive songwriting, as well as its ability to create an immersive and cinematic atmosphere. Their songs often deal with themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, and have been compared to the works of Radiohead and Sigur Rós.

In addition to their music career, The Moth & The Flame are also known for their visually stunning music videos, which incorporate striking imagery and innovative visual effects. With their distinctive sound and unique creative vision, The Moth & The Flame continue to be a beloved and influential figure in the indie rock music scene.

13. Meg & Dia

Meg & Dia is a band comprised of sisters Meg and Dia Frampton, who are both singer-songwriters and musicians. The duo hails from Utah and began making music together in the early 2000s. Their music is known for its blend of indie and alternative rock with pop influences, and their lyrics often explore themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.

Meg & Dia first gained attention with their debut album “Something Real” in 2006, which featured their hit single “Monster”. The song became a viral hit on Myspace and garnered the attention of major record labels. The band eventually signed with Warner Bros. Records and released their second album “Here, Here and Here” in 2009.

Over the years, Meg & Dia have continued to release music independently, experimenting with different sounds and styles. Their most recent album, “happysad,” was released in 2019 and marked a departure from their earlier work, featuring a more electronic and experimental sound.

Meg & Dia have built a dedicated fanbase over the years, thanks in part to their emotive and introspective lyrics, as well as their dynamic live performances. The sisters’ close bond and musical chemistry are evident in their music, and their unique sound continues to resonate with audiences today.

14. The National Parks

The National Parks is a Utah-based indie folk band known for their lush, sweeping soundscapes and thoughtful, introspective lyrics. The band was formed in 2013 by lead singer and songwriter Brady Parks, who drew inspiration from his experiences exploring the national parks of the American West.

The National Parks’ music is characterized by its soaring melodies, intricate harmonies, and lush arrangements, which are often augmented by sweeping orchestral arrangements and intricate instrumental passages. Their lyrics, meanwhile, often explore themes of love, loss, and the natural world, reflecting Parks’ deep connection to the landscapes that inspired him.

The band has released several albums to critical acclaim, including their debut LP “Young” in 2013 and their most recent album “Wildflower” in 2021. They have also toured extensively, playing to sold-out crowds across the country and earning a reputation as a dynamic and captivating live act.

Despite their success, The National Parks remain deeply connected to their roots and committed to promoting conservation and environmentalism. The band often partners with nonprofit organizations to raise awareness and support for national parks and other natural landmarks, and their music serves as a powerful tribute to the beauty and majesty of the American wilderness.

15. Sky Saxon

Sky Saxon was an American singer, songwriter, and musician known for his work as the lead vocalist of the 1960s garage rock band The Seeds. Saxon was born Richard Marsh in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1937 and began his musical career in the early 1960s, playing in various bands in Los Angeles.

Saxon formed The Seeds in 1965, and the band quickly gained a following with their raw, high-energy sound and Saxon’s distinctive vocals. The band’s biggest hit, “Pushin’ Too Hard,” became a garage rock classic and helped to establish Saxon as a key figure in the burgeoning psychedelic music scene of the era.

Over the years, Saxon continued to make music both as a solo artist and with various incarnations of The Seeds. He was known for his eclectic style, blending elements of rock, psychedelia, and folk music, and his lyrics often explored themes of spirituality, mysticism, and the counterculture.

Despite struggles with addiction and health issues throughout his life, Saxon remained a beloved figure in the world of rock music, and his influence can be heard in the work of countless artists who followed in his wake. He passed away in 2009 at the age of 71, but his music continues to inspire and captivate audiences today.

16. Jericho Road

Jericho Road is a contemporary Christian music group known for their uplifting lyrics and powerful vocal harmonies. The group was formed in 1995 in Orem, Utah, and consists of three members: Bret Bryce, Scott Wiley, and Nathan Osmond.

Jericho Road’s music is characterized by its fusion of pop, rock, and gospel styles, as well as its positive, faith-based messages. The group has released several albums over the years, including “Jericho Road,” “Milestone,” and “The Walk.” Their music has earned them a loyal following among Christian music fans, and their concerts are known for their energy and spiritual power.

In addition to their music, Jericho Road is also involved in various charitable causes and community outreach efforts. The group frequently performs at benefit concerts and has worked with organizations such as Operation Underground Railroad, which works to combat child trafficking and exploitation.

Despite changes in the music industry over the years, Jericho Road remains a beloved and respected force in contemporary Christian music. Their commitment to faith, family, and community is evident in their music and their actions, and their influence continues to inspire and uplift audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

17. Royal Bliss

Royal Bliss is an American rock band hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah. The band was formed in 1997 and consists of lead vocalist Neal Middleton, guitarist Taylor Richards, bassist Brian Hennesy, and drummer Jake Smith. Their music is characterized by its hard-hitting riffs, anthemic choruses, and Middleton’s powerful, emotive vocals.

Royal Bliss has released several albums over the years, including their breakthrough LP “Life In-Between” in 2009. The album featured the hit single “Save Me,” which helped to catapult the band to national recognition and earned them a devoted fanbase.

Over the years, Royal Bliss has continued to tour extensively and release music that combines hard rock with elements of country, blues, and pop. Their most recent album, “The Awakening,” was released in 2020 and featured collaborations with several other artists in the rock and country scenes.

Despite setbacks and challenges over the years, Royal Bliss remains a resilient and passionate force in the world of rock music. Their live shows are known for their energy and intensity, and the band’s ability to connect with audiences of all backgrounds has earned them a reputation as one of the most dynamic and engaging rock bands of their generation.

18. Kaskade

Kaskade is an American DJ, producer, and musician known for his contributions to the electronic dance music (EDM) scene. Born Ryan Raddon in Chicago, Illinois, in 1971, Kaskade began his musical career in the early 2000s, releasing his first album “It’s You, It’s Me” in 2003.

Over the years, Kaskade has become known for his dynamic, high-energy live shows and his ability to blend different genres of electronic music, such as house, trance, and progressive, into a cohesive and danceable sound. He has released numerous albums and singles, and has worked with many other artists in the EDM world, including Deadmau5, Skrillex, and Tiësto.

In addition to his music, Kaskade is also known for his philanthropic work and his commitment to environmental causes. He has supported organizations such as the American Red Cross, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Global Green USA, and has worked to promote sustainability and conservation in the music industry.

Kaskade’s contributions to the EDM world have earned him numerous accolades and awards, including multiple Grammy nominations and wins. He continues to be a respected and influential figure in the genre, and his music and his message of positivity and unity continue to inspire and uplift fans around the world.

19. The Osmonds

The Osmonds are an American family music group known for their close harmonies, catchy pop tunes, and wholesome image. The group was formed in the 1960s in Ogden, Utah, and originally consisted of brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay.

Over the years, the Osmonds expanded to include other family members, including younger brothers Donny and Jimmy, as well as sister Marie. They released numerous albums and singles, including hits such as “One Bad Apple,” “Crazy Horses,” and “Love Me for a Reason.”

The Osmonds’ music was characterized by its upbeat, family-friendly themes, and its appeal to audiences of all ages. Their performances were known for their energetic choreography and their flashy costumes, and the group became one of the most popular acts of the 1970s.

Despite changing musical trends and personal struggles over the years, the Osmonds have continued to perform and record music, both as a group and as individual artists. They have also been involved in various philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, including the founding of the Osmond Foundation, which supports children with hearing disabilities.

The Osmonds’ enduring popularity and legacy in the world of pop music is a testament to their talent, their work ethic, and their commitment to their family and their fans.

20. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, is a renowned choral group based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The choir was founded in 1847, just a few months after the arrival of Mormon pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley, and has since become one of the most recognized and respected choral ensembles in the world.

The choir’s repertoire is wide-ranging, encompassing hymns, anthems, folk songs, spirituals, and classical works. They have performed at major events and venues around the world, including the Olympics, presidential inaugurations, and Carnegie Hall. Their annual Christmas concert, “Music and the Spoken Word,” is broadcast to millions of people around the world.

In addition to their performances, the Tabernacle Choir is also known for their commitment to service and community outreach. They have worked with various charitable organizations and humanitarian efforts, and have frequently used their platform to raise awareness and support for important causes.

The Tabernacle Choir’s enduring legacy and influence in the world of music is a testament to their talent, their dedication, and their commitment to their faith and their community. Their music has brought joy, inspiration, and comfort to millions of people around the world, and their message of faith, hope, and love continues to resonate with audiences of all backgrounds and beliefs.