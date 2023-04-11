The 1970s was a golden era for male country singers, with many iconic artists leaving their mark on the genre. From traditional sounds to more progressive styles, the decade saw a diverse range of male country singers who captivated audiences with their music, lyrics, and distinctive voices. In this article, we will take a look at the top 20 famous male country singers of the 1970s. These artists shaped the course of country music and left a lasting impact on the industry, inspiring generations of musicians who followed in their footsteps. From household names like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash to lesser-known but equally talented singers like Tom T. Hall and Ronnie Milsap, this list showcases the best of the best from a decade that produced some of the most enduring and beloved country music of all time.

1. Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash, also known as “The Man in Black,” was a legendary American singer-songwriter who rose to prominence in the 1950s and remained a fixture in the country music scene for several decades. He was known for his deep, distinctive voice, his heartfelt storytelling, and his rebellious spirit. Cash’s music often explored themes of love, heartbreak, and redemption, and he drew inspiration from his own life experiences, including his struggles with addiction and his Christian faith.

One of Cash’s most famous songs is “Ring of Fire,” which he wrote with his wife June Carter Cash. The song became a massive hit and has since become a staple of the country music canon. Other notable songs by Cash include “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” and “Man in Black.” Cash was also known for his live performances, which were often energetic and full of raw emotion.

2. Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson is an American country music singer-songwriter who is considered one of the most influential musicians of the genre. Known for his unique voice, virtuosic guitar playing, and poetic lyrics, Nelson’s music often explores themes of love, loss, and the American experience. He has written and performed hundreds of songs over the course of his long career, many of which have become country music classics.

One of Nelson’s most famous songs is “On the Road Again,” which he wrote for the film “Honeysuckle Rose.” The song became a massive hit and has since become an anthem for wanderlust and the open road. Other notable songs by Nelson include “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” “Always on My Mind,” and “Whiskey River.” Nelson is also known for his collaborations with other musicians, including Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Merle Haggard. Throughout his career, Nelson has remained true to his outlaw image and his dedication to his craft, and he continues to inspire new generations of country music fans.

3. Waylon Jennings

Waylon Jennings was an American country music singer-songwriter who helped pioneer the outlaw country subgenre in the 1970s. Known for his rough-edged voice and rebellious spirit, Jennings brought a rock and roll sensibility to his music, which often dealt with themes of heartbreak, loneliness, and the struggle for personal freedom. He rose to prominence in the 1970s with hits like “Good Hearted Woman,” “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love),” and “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.” Jennings was also known for his collaborations with other musicians, including Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash. He remains an influential figure in country music to this day.

4. Conway Twitty

Conway Twitty was an American country music singer and songwriter who had a successful career that spanned several decades. Twitty’s music often explored themes of love and heartbreak, and he was known for his smooth, velvety voice and his ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level. He had numerous hits throughout his career, including “Hello Darlin’,” “Tight Fittin’ Jeans,” and “You’ve Never Been This Far Before.” Twitty was also known for his duets with Loretta Lynn, including “After the Fire Is Gone” and “Lead Me On.” In addition to his music career, Twitty was also a successful businessman, with interests in real estate and entertainment.

5. Merle Haggard

Merle Haggard was an American country music singer-songwriter who is considered one of the most important and influential musicians in the genre. Haggard’s music often explored themes of working-class life, and he drew inspiration from his own experiences growing up in poverty in rural California. He had numerous hits throughout his career, including “Okie from Muskogee,” “The Fightin’ Side of Me,” and “Mama Tried.” Haggard was also known for his ability to blend different styles of music, including honky-tonk, blues, and folk, and he influenced generations of musicians who followed in his footsteps. In addition to his music career, Haggard was also an outspoken advocate for prison reform, having spent time in prison himself as a young man.

6. Charley Pride

Charley Pride was an American country music singer, born on March 18, 1934, in Sledge, Mississippi. He is considered one of the most successful African American country musicians in history, with over 30 number one hits and several major awards, including three Grammys. He started his music career in the 1950s, playing guitar and singing in various clubs, but it wasn’t until the late 1960s that he gained mainstream success with his distinctive baritone voice and traditional country sound. Some of his most popular songs include “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’,” “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,” and “Mountain of Love.” Charley Pride broke down barriers in the music industry, and his success paved the way for other African American country singers. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000 and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. Charley Pride passed away on December 12, 2020, at the age of 86, but his music continues to influence and inspire generations of country music fans.

7. John Denver

John Denver was an American singer-songwriter, born on December 31, 1943, in Roswell, New Mexico. He was one of the most popular and successful musicians of the 1970s, with a unique folk-pop sound that blended acoustic guitar, gentle melodies, and heartfelt lyrics. Some of his most famous songs include “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Rocky Mountain High.” He was also an environmental activist and wrote songs that celebrated the beauty of nature and the need to protect it. John Denver’s music has inspired and touched millions of people around the world, and his legacy continues to live on today. He passed away on October 12, 1997, in a plane crash, but his music and message of love and peace continue to be celebrated by fans and musicians alike. In 2011, he was posthumously inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, and his songs continue to be covered by artists of all genres, proving that his influence transcends time and borders.

8. Ronnie Milsap

Ronnie Milsap is an American country music singer and pianist who had a string of hits in the 1970s and 1980s. Milsap’s music often blended country, pop, and R&B influences, and he was known for his smooth, soulful voice and his piano skills. He had numerous hits throughout his career, including “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “It Was Almost Like a Song,” and “Any Day Now.” Milsap was also known for his collaborations with other musicians, including Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. In addition to his music career, Milsap has also been an advocate for the blind, having been blind since birth.

9. Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell was an American country music singer, guitarist, and actor who had a long and successful career that spanned several decades. Campbell’s music often blended country, pop, and rock influences, and he was known for his smooth voice and his virtuosic guitar playing. He had numerous hits throughout his career, including “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Wichita Lineman,” and “Gentle on My Mind.” Campbell was also known for his collaborations with other musicians, including Bobbie Gentry and John Denver. In addition to his music career, Campbell was also an accomplished actor, having appeared in films such as “True Grit” and “Norwood.”

10. Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers was an American country music singer and songwriter who had a long and successful career that spanned several decades. Rogers’ music often explored themes of love, heartbreak, and the American experience, and he was known for his smooth voice and his ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level. He had numerous hits throughout his career, including “The Gambler,” “Lucille,” and “Islands in the Stream,” a duet with Dolly Parton. Rogers was also known for his collaborations with other musicians, including Lionel Richie and the group The First Edition. In addition to his music career, Rogers was also an accomplished actor, having appeared in films such as “The Gambler” and “Six Pack.” Rogers passed away in 2020, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most successful and beloved musicians in country music history.

11. George Jones

George Jones, born on September 12, 1931, in Saratoga, Texas, was an American country music singer known for his distinctive voice and emotionally-charged performances. He began his music career in the 1950s and released his first number one hit, “White Lightning,” in 1959. Jones went on to become one of the most successful country musicians of all time, with over 150 hits and numerous awards, including two Grammys. He was known for his powerful ballads, such as “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” “The Grand Tour,” and “She Thinks I Still Care,” which showcased his ability to convey heartbreak and sadness. Despite his personal struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, George Jones remained a beloved figure in country music until his death on April 26, 2013, at the age of 81. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992 and his legacy continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians.

12. Don Williams

Don Williams, born on May 27, 1939, in Floydada, Texas, was an American country music singer known for his laid-back vocals and easy-listening style. He began his music career in the 1960s and released his first hit, “The Shelter of Your Eyes,” in 1972. Williams went on to have a string of chart-topping hits, including “Tulsa Time,” “I Believe in You,” and “It Must Be Love.” His smooth baritone voice and simple yet powerful lyrics made him a favorite among country music fans. Don Williams was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010, and his influence can be heard in the music of many contemporary country artists. He passed away on September 8, 2017, at the age of 78, but his music continues to be celebrated and enjoyed by fans around the world.

13. Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr. is an American singer-songwriter and musician born on May 26, 1949, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is the son of legendary country singer Hank Williams and has had a successful music career of his own, spanning over six decades. Hank Jr. began his career as a child prodigy, recording his first single at the age of 14 and touring with his father’s band. In the 1970s, he developed his own unique sound, blending traditional country with rock and roll, which earned him a loyal fanbase and numerous hits, including “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” “A Country Boy Can Survive,” and “Family Tradition.”

14. Mac Davis

Mac Davis was an American country music singer, songwriter, and actor who had a successful career that spanned several decades. Davis’ music often explored themes of love and heartbreak, and he was known for his smooth voice and his ability to write catchy and memorable songs. He had numerous hits throughout his career, including “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me,” “It’s Hard to Be Humble,” and “Texas in My Rearview Mirror.” Davis was also known for his work as a songwriter, having penned hits for artists such as Elvis Presley and Kenny Rogers. In addition to his music career, Davis was also an accomplished actor, having appeared in films such as “North Dallas Forty” and “The Sting II.” Davis passed away in 2020, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most talented and versatile artists in country music history.

15. Eddie Rabbitt

Eddie Rabbitt was an American country music singer-songwriter who had a successful career that spanned several decades. Rabbitt’s music often explored themes of love and heartbreak, and he was known for his smooth, soulful voice and his ability to write catchy and memorable songs. He had numerous hits throughout his career, including “I Love a Rainy Night,” “Drivin’ My Life Away,” and “Suspicions.” Rabbitt was also known for his collaborations with other musicians, including Crystal Gayle and Juice Newton. In addition to his music career, Rabbitt was also an accomplished guitarist and producer.

16. Larry Gatlin

Larry Gatlin is an American country music singer and songwriter who had a successful career that spanned several decades. Gatlin’s music often explored themes of love and heartbreak, and he was known for his smooth, soulful voice and his ability to write catchy and memorable songs. He had numerous hits throughout his career, both as a solo artist and as a member of the group Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers, including “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You),” “All the Gold in California,” and “Broken Lady.” Gatlin was also known for his collaborations with other musicians, including Roy Orbison and Kris Kristofferson. In addition to his music career, Gatlin has also been an advocate for children’s charities, having founded the annual Larry Gatlin & Friends Golf Classic to benefit the Nashville-based charity The Angelus.

17. Tom T. Hall

Tom T. Hall was an American country music singer-songwriter who had a successful career that spanned several decades. Hall’s music often explored themes of everyday life and small-town America, and he was known for his clever lyrics and storytelling abilities. He had numerous hits throughout his career, including “The Year That Clayton Delaney Died,” “Old Dogs, Children and Watermelon Wine,” and “I Love.” Hall was also known for his work as a songwriter, having penned hits for artists such as Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn. In addition to his music career, Hall was an accomplished author and poet.

18. John Denver

John Denver was an American singer-songwriter and actor who was known for his gentle voice and his music that often explored themes of love, nature, and spirituality. Denver had numerous hits throughout his career, including “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Rocky Mountain High.” He was also known for his activism on environmental and social issues, and for his work with organizations such as the National Wildlife Federation and UNICEF. In addition to his music career, Denver appeared in several films and television shows, and was also an accomplished pilot.

19. George Strait

George Strait is an American country music singer, songwriter, and actor who has had a successful career spanning several decades. Strait’s music often explores themes of love, heartbreak, and small-town life, and he is known for his smooth, traditional country sound. He has had numerous hits throughout his career, including “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” “Amarillo by Morning,” and “The Chair.” Strait is also known for his collaborations with other musicians, including Alan Jackson and Tim McGraw. In addition to his music career, Strait has also appeared in several films and television shows, and has been active in charitable organizations.

20. Jerry Reed

Jerry Reed was an American country music singer, songwriter, and actor who had a successful career that spanned several decades. Reed’s music often explored themes of love, heartbreak, and working-class life, and he was known for his innovative guitar playing and his ability to write catchy and memorable songs. He had numerous hits throughout his career, including “Guitar Man,” “East Bound and Down,” and “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot.” Reed was also known for his collaborations with other musicians, including Chet Atkins and Elvis Presley. In addition to his music career, Reed appeared in several films and television shows, and was an accomplished actor and voice actor.